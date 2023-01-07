Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

reinforced concrete arki.ppt

Jan. 07, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Geotech2.pptx
Geotech2.pptx
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Information Theory and Coding - Lecture 4
Aref35
dbs class 7.ppt
MARasheed3
SMART NOTE TAKER.pptx
Rohith572864
1151CS305- COMPUTER NETWORKS LAB_WS122_Attn_ReviewMeeting.ppt
ssuser24292c
EM-Module 2.2-ICR method_MAP (1).pdf
HarikrishnanGopal3
hybridelectricvehicle.pptx
eastalks
Lecture_4_Data_Gathering_and_Analysis.pdf
AbdullahOmar64
icao_hf_guidelines_2003.pdf
mohanreddy539087
1 of 423 Ad

reinforced concrete arki.ppt

Jan. 07, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Engineering

Reinforced Concrete

Reinforced Concrete

Engineering
Advertisement

Recommended

Geotech2.pptx
ChristopherArce4
0 views
99 slides
StructuralTheoryClass2.ppt
ChristopherArce4
0 views
261 slides
PrestressedConcrete.pptx
ChristopherArce4
0 views
19 slides
Building-Information-Modeling.ppt
ChristopherArce4
0 views
12 slides
TIMBER DESIGN.ppt
ChristopherArce4
3 views
144 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
88.3k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
87.7k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
85.4k views
9 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Information Theory and Coding - Lecture 4
Aref35
0 views
dbs class 7.ppt
MARasheed3
0 views
SMART NOTE TAKER.pptx
Rohith572864
0 views
1151CS305- COMPUTER NETWORKS LAB_WS122_Attn_ReviewMeeting.ppt
ssuser24292c
0 views
EM-Module 2.2-ICR method_MAP (1).pdf
HarikrishnanGopal3
0 views
hybridelectricvehicle.pptx
eastalks
0 views
Lecture_4_Data_Gathering_and_Analysis.pdf
AbdullahOmar64
0 views
icao_hf_guidelines_2003.pdf
mohanreddy539087
0 views
Project Manager.pdf
mahmoud904990
0 views
Main project-Image compression -ppt in 2003.ppt
RaviMuthamala1
0 views
Presentation on Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power.pptx
SHAHINUR ISLAM KOWSER
0 views
EQUIPMENT AND STEP INVOLVED IN LIBREATION AND COMMINUTION (1).pptx
NishantKumarMehta
0 views
Information Theory and Coding - Lecture 5
Aref35
0 views
lecture_1.pptx
AhmedAbdAldafea
0 views
adt installation.pptx
ssuser24292c
0 views
Power_flow..نظم_قدرة.pptx
AhmedAbdAldafea
0 views
EE385_Chapter_6.pdf
SaiedAlySalamah
0 views
Cmp.pptx
foff3
0 views
AERIAL PHOTOGRAPHY PPT.pptx
ManojRasaily
0 views
final ppt.pptx
UjjwalRangari
0 views
Information Theory and Coding - Lecture 4
Aref35
0 views
28 slides
dbs class 7.ppt
MARasheed3
0 views
55 slides
SMART NOTE TAKER.pptx
Rohith572864
0 views
17 slides
1151CS305- COMPUTER NETWORKS LAB_WS122_Attn_ReviewMeeting.ppt
ssuser24292c
0 views
6 slides
EM-Module 2.2-ICR method_MAP (1).pdf
HarikrishnanGopal3
0 views
24 slides
hybridelectricvehicle.pptx
eastalks
0 views
27 slides

Featured (20)

Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.4k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
4.7k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
484.4k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.7k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.4k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.4k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.8k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.4k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.7k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.3k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
57.8k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
242.8k views
How To Build Amazing Products Through Customer Feedback
Product School
54.7k views
Bridging the Gap Between Data Science & Engineer: Building High-Performance T...
ryanorban
136k views
Intro to user centered design
Rebecca Destello
21.5k views
How to Master Difficult Conversations at Work – Leader’s Guide
Piktochart
391k views
How to Land that First Customer
Floown
814k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.4k views
14 slides
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
4.7k views
35 slides
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
484.4k views
244 slides
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19k views
52 slides
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.7k views
52 slides
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.4k views
64 slides
Advertisement

reinforced concrete arki.ppt

  1. 1. REINFORCED CONCRETE DESIGN
  2. 2. CONCRETE PROPERTIES For concrete weighing from 1,500 to 2500 kg/m3 ' 043 . 0 5 . 1 fc w E c c  fc’ = 28 day compressive strength in MPa Wc = unit weight of concrete in kg/m3 Modulus of Elasticity For Normal weight concrete ' 4700 fc Ec  fc’ = 28 day compressive strength in MPa Wc = unit weight of concrete in kg/m3
  3. 3. REINFORCING BARS GRADES AND STRENGTH OF REINFORCING BARS (Non Prestressed) ASTM SPECS GRADE Min.Yeild Strength (ksi) Min.Yeild Strength (MPa) Min Tensile Strength (ksi) Min Tensile Strength (MPa) A615 40 60 40 60 276 414 70 90 483 620 A616 50 60 50 60 345 414 80 90 552 620 A617 40 60 40 60 276 414 70 90 483 620 A618 60 60 414 80 552 Modulus of Elasticity of steel shall be taken as 200,000 MPa
  4. 4. CONCRETE PROTECTION FOR REINFORCEMENT ( NON PRESTRESSED) CAST IN PLACE CONCRETE Minimum Cover,mm a) Concrete cast against and permanently exposed to earth 75 b) Concrete exposed to earth or weather: 20 mm bars through 36 mm bars 16 mm bar, W31 or D31 wire, and smaller 50 40 c) Concrete not exposed to earth or weather or in contact with ground: Slabs, walls, joist 32 mm bar and smaller Beams,columns Primary reinforcement ,ties,stirrups,spirals Shells,folded plates members: 20 mm bars and larger 16 mm bars,W31or D31 wire,or smaller 20 40 20 15
  5. 5. PRECAST CONCRETE ( manufactured under plant Conditions) Minimum Cover,mm a) Concrete exposed to earth or weather: Wall Panels 32 mm bar and smaller Other members 20 mm bars through 32 mm bars 16 mm bars,W31or D31 wire,or smaller 20 40 30 b) Concrete not exposed to earth or weather or in contact with ground: Slabs, walls, joist 32 mm bar and smaller Beams,columns Primary reinforcement ties,stirrups,spirals Shells,folded plates members: 20 mm bars and larger 16 mm bars,W31or D31 wire,or smaller 15 10 15 10
  6. 6. ULTIMATE STRENGTH DESIGN(USD) Required Strength ( Load Factors) 1.Required strength U to resist dead load D and live load L shall at least be equal to : U =1.2D +1.6L 2. If resistance to structural effects of specified wind load W, are included in the design,the following combinations of D,L and W shall be investigated to determine the greatest required strength U a) U =0.75(1.4D + 1.7L + 1.7W) Where load combination shall include full value and zero value of L to determine the most severe condition, and b) U = 0.9D +1.3L For any combination of D, L and W required strength U shall not be less than c) U =1.4D +1.7L
  7. 7. 3. If resistance to structural effects of specified earthquake load E, are included in the design,the following combinations of D,L and E shall be investigated to determine the greatest required strength U a) U =1.32D + 1.1(f1)L + 1.1E Where load combination shall include full value and zero value of L to determine the most severe condition, and b) U = 0.99D +1.1E For any combination of D, L and E required strength U shall not be less than c) U =1.4D +1.7L 4. If resistance to earth pressure H, are included in the design,the following combinations of D,L and H shall be investigated to determine the greatest required strength U a) U =1.4D + 1.7L + 1.7H Where D or L reduces the effect of H b) U = 0.9D +1.7H For any combination of D, L and E required strength U shall not be less than c) U =1.4D +1.7L
  8. 8. 5. If resistance to loadings due to weight and pressure offluids with well defined densities and controllable height F are included in the design, such loading shall have a factor of 1.4 and be added to all loading combinations that include live load. 6. If resistance to impact effects are taken into account in design,such effect shall be included with live load L. 7. Where structural effects T of differential settlement, creep, shrinkage,expansion of creep compensating concrete or temperature change maybe significant in design, required strength U shall be a least equal to a) U =0.75(1.4D + 1.7L + 1.4T) but required strength U shall not be less than b) U =1.4D +1.7L
  9. 9. STRENGTH REDUCTION FACTOR Ф STRENGTH REDUCTION FACTOR Ф shall be as follows: 1. Flexure, without axial load 0.90 2. Shear and Torsion 0.85 3. Bearing on concrete except on Post tension anchorage zone 0.70 4. Post tension anchorage zone 0.85 5. Axial tension and axial tension with flexure 0.90 6. Axial load and axial load with flexure Both axial load and moment shall be multiplied by Ф 7. Axial compression and axial compression with flexure a) Members with spiral reinforcement 0.75 b) Other reinforced members 0.70 except that for low values of axial compression Ф shall be permitted to increase in accordance with the following: For members in which fy does not exceed 415 MPa with symmetric reinforcement,and with ( h –d’-d)/h not less than 0.7, Ф shall be permitted to increase linearly to 0.9, as ФPn decreases from 0.10fc’Ag to zero. For other reinforced members, Ф shall be permitted to increase linearly to 0.9, as ФPn decreases from 0.10fc’Ag or ФPb whichever is smaller to zero.
  10. 10. DESIGN AND ANALYSIS FOR FLEXURE (BEAMS) • Basic Assumptions • 1. Strain in concrete and the reinforcement shall be assumed directly proportional to the distance from the neutral axis ,except, for deep flexural members with overall depth-to-clear span ratio greater than 2/5 for continuous spans and 4/5 for simple span a non linear distribution of strain shall be considered. • 2. Maximum usable strain at extreme concrete compression fiber shall be 0.003 • 3. Stress in reinforcement below specified yield strength fy for grade of reinforcement used shall be taken Es times steel strain. For strain greater than corresponding to fy, stress in the reinforcement shall be considered independent of strain and equal to fy. • 4. Tensile strength of concrete shall be neglected in axial and flexural calculations.
  11. 11.  5. Relationship between concrete compressive stress distribution and concrete strain shall be assumed to be rectangular.trapezoidal,parabolic or any other assumed shape that result in prediction of strength in substantial agreement with results of comprehensive tests.  6. Requirements of 5 may be considered satisfied by an equivalent rectangular stress distribution defined by the following: Concrete stress distribution of 0.85fc’ shall be assumed uniformly distributed over an equivalent compression zone bounded by the edges of the cross section and a straight line located parallel to the neutral axis at a distance “a” from the fiber of maximum compressive strain. Distance c from fiber of maximum strain to the neutral axis shall be measured in a direction perpendicular to the neutral axis.
  12. 12. Compression Zone (stress in concrete) (maximum usable strain of concrete) 0.85fc’ 0.003 εs (strain of steel) c 7. Factor β1 shall be taken as follows: β1 = 0.85 if fc’≤ 30 MPa β1 = 0.85 - 0.008( fc’- 30) if fc’ > 30 MPa but β1 shall not be less than 0.65 a NA c a 1  
  13. 13. SYMBOLS AND NOTATIONS  a = depth of equivalent rectangular stress block, mm  c = distance from extreme compression face, mm  As = area of non prestressed tension reinforcement, mm2  As’ = area of non prestressed compression reinforcement, mm2  b = width of compression face of the member, mm  bw = width of the web, mm  d = distance from extreme compression face to center of tension reinforcement, mm  d’ = distance from extreme compression face to center of compression reinforcement, mm  fc’ = specified compressive strength of concrete, MPa  fy = specified yield strength of non prestressed reinforcement,MPa  fs = calculated tensile stress in reinforcement at service loads,MPa  fs’ = calculated compressive stress in reinforcement at service loads,MPa
  14. 14. • Mu = factored moment at section; ultimate moment capacity,design strength • Mn = nominal moment capacity • Ф = strength reduction factor • pb = reinforcement ratio producing balance strain condition • p = ratio of non prestressed tension reinforcement = As/bd • p’ = ratio of non prestressed compression reinforcement = As’/bd • pmin = minimum required ratio of non prestressed tension reinforcement • pmin = 1.4/fy • Ec = modulus of elasticity of concrete,MPa • Es = modulus of elasticity of reinforcement,MPa • bf = flange width of T –beams • t = flange thickness of T- beams
  15. 15.  Balanced strain condition This exist at a cross section when tension reinforcement reaches the strain corresponding to its yield strength fy just as concrete compression reaches its assumed ultimate strain of 0.003. Compression Zone d ab 0.85fc’ C = 0.85fc’abb 0.003 T = Asbfy s y s E f   b cb Stress Diagram Strain Diagram Asb = balance steel area ∑ Fx = 0 C = T 0.85fc’abb = Asbfy From the Stress Diagram EQ.1
  16. 16. bd A df a fc sb y b  ' 85 . 0 divide both sides of EQ.1 by bdfy Let bd A p sb b  then y b b df a fc p ' 85 . 0  s b d c    003 . 0 003 . 0 200000 y s f   1  b b a c  fy d ab   600 600 1  From the strain diagram y y b f f fc p ) 600 ( 600 ' 85 . 0 1    EQ. 2 EQ. 3 Substituting EQ 3 in EQ 2
  17. 17. MAXIMUM PERMISSIBLE TENSILE STEEL RATIO PMAX = 0.75PB This limitation is to ensure that the steel reinforcement will yield first to ensure ductile failure. Minimum permissible tensile steel ratio pmin = 1.4/fy The provision for minimum amount of reinforcement applies to beams which for architectural and other reasons are much larger in cross section as required by strength consideration. With very small amount of tensile reinforcement, the computed moment strength as a reinforced concrete member is smaller than that of the corresponding plain concrete section computed from its modulus of rupture. Failure in this case is quite sudden.
  18. 18. Overreinforced beam A design in which the steel reinforcement is more than that required for balanced strain condition. If the beam is overeinforced, the steel will not yield before failure. As the load is increased, deflections are not noticeable although the compression concrete is highly stressed, and failure occurs suddenly without warning to the user of the structure. Underreinforced beam A design in which the steel reinforcement is lesser than that required for balanced strain condition. If the ultimate load is approached , the steel will begin to yield although the compression concrete is understressed. As the load is increased, the steel will continue to elongate, resulting into appreciable deflections and large visible cracks in the tensile concrete. Failure under this condition is ductile and will give warning to the user of the structure to decrease the load or apply remedial measure.
  19. 19. SPACING LIMITS OF REINFORCEMENT Beams  The minimum clear spacing between parallel bars in a layer should be db( bar diameter) but not less 25 mm.  Where parallel reinforcement is placed in two or more layers,bars in the upper layer should be directly placed above bars in the bottom layer with clear distance between layers not less than 25 mm. Columns  In spirally reinforced or tied reinforced compression members, clear distance between longitudinal reinforcement shall not be less than 1.5db nor 40 mm. Walls and Slabs  In walls and slabs other than concrete joist construction, primary reinforcement shall be spaced not farther than three times the slab or wall thickness nor 450 mm.
  20. 20. MINIMUM THICKNESS OF NON-PRESTRESSED BEAMS AND ONE WAY SLABS UNLESS DEFLECTIONS ARE COMPUTED Member Simply Supported One end continuous Both ends continuous Cantilever Solid One-Way Slab L/20 L/24 L/28 L/10 Beams or ribbed one way slab L/16 L/18.5 L/21 L/8 Span Length L in millimeters Values given shall be used directly for members with normal density concrete (Wc = 2300 kg/m3) and Grade 60 (415 MPa) reinforcement. For other conditions, the values shall be modified as follows: For structural lightweight concrete having unit weights of 1500 -2000 kg/m3 the values shall be multiplied by ( 1.65 – 0.0005 Wc) but not less than 1.09, where Wc is the unit mass in kg/m3. For fy other 415 MPa, the values shall be multiplied by ( 0.4 +fy/700)
  21. 21. FLEXURAL ANALYSIS : BEAMS REINFORCED FOR TENSION  Case I : Steel yields at failure (pmax ≥ p , fs ≥ fy) As Compression zone a C = 0.85fc’ab T = Asfy (d – a/2) Mu 0.85fc’ b d Stress Diagram b fc f A a y s ' 85 . 0  Depth of concrete stress block Ultimate moment capacity Mu = Ф 0.85fc’ab(d – a/2) Mu = Ф Asfy (d – a/2)
  22. 22. GENERAL PROCEDURE FOR ANALYSIS : CASE I GIVEN:b,d,AS fc’,fy REQUIRED : MU 1. Check for ductility requirements p = As/bd β1 = 0.85 if fc’≤ 30 MPa β1 = 0.85 - 0.008( fc’- 30) if fc’ > 30 MPa but β1 shall not be less than 0.65 pmax = 0.75pb pmin =1.4/fy pmin ≤ p≤ pmax 2. Solve for the depth of the concrete stress block 3. Check for minimum depth if necessary 4. Determine MU Mu = Ф 0.85fc’ab(d – a/2) or Mu = Ф Asfy (d – a/2) Units: If As is in mm2, fc’ and fy in MPa, a,b and d in mm then Mu is in N.mm. Dividing this by 106 changes N.mm to kN.m 5. Solve for any other requirement if there are any. y y b f f fc p ) 600 ( 600 ' 85 . 0 1    b fc f A a y s ' 85 . 0 
  23. 23. PROBLEMS  CE Board May 1981  A rectangular beam with b =250 mm and d =460 mm is reinforced for tension only with 3 – 25 mm bars. The beam is simply supported on a span of 6 m and carries a uniform dead load of 12 kN/m. Calculate the uniform live load the beam can carry. Concrete weighs 23 kN/m3 and steel covering is 60 mm. fc’ = 20.7 MPa, fy =276 MPa. Also check for minimum depth requirement.  Solution 005 . 0 276 4 . 1 4 . 1 013 . 0 ) 460 ( 250 62 . 1472 62 . 1472 4 ) 25 ( 3 min 2 2         fy p bd A p mm A s s    03711 . 0 276 ) 276 600 ( ) 600 ( 85 . 0 ) 7 . 20 ( 85 . 0 600 600 ' 85 . 0 1      y y b f f fc p 
  24. 24. p p p b     0278 . 0 ) 03711 . 0 ( 75 . 0 75 . 0 max Steel yields at failure mm b fc f A a y s 4 . 92 250 ) 7 . 20 ( 85 . 0 ) 276 ( 62 . 1472 ' 85 . 0    m kN a d f A M y s u . 37 . 151 ) 10 ( ) 2 4 . 92 460 ( 276 ) 62 . 1472 ( 9 . 0 ) 2 ( 6      m kN W W L W M u u u u / 64 . 33 8 ) 6 ( 37 . 151 8 2 2    L D u W W W 7 . 1 4 . 1  
  25. 25. 460 60 250 Weight of the beam WB=bDWc m kN WB / 3 23 ) 52 . 0 ( 25 . 0   Total dead load m kN WD / 15 3 12    m kN W W L L / 42 . 7 7 . 1 ) 15 ( 4 . 1 64 . 33    Minimum required depth mm mm f L d y 520 85 . 297 ) 700 276 4 . 0 ( 16 6000 ) 700 4 . 0 ( 16 min      
  26. 26. CE Board May 1985 A 350 mm x 500 mm rectangular beam is reinforced for tension only with 5 of 28 mm diameter bars. The beam has an effective depth of 446 mm. fc’ =34.5MPa, fy = 414 MPa. Determine the following Ultimate moment capacity in kN.m
  27. 27. 350 446 As 2 2 76 . 3078 4 ) 28 ( 5 mm As    00338 . 0 414 4 . 1 0197 . 0 ) 446 ( 350 76 . 3078 min      p bd A p s 814 . 0 ) 30 5 . 34 ( 008 . 0 85 . 0 ) 30 ' ( 008 . 0 85 . 0 1 1          fc   03412 . 0 414 ) 414 600 ( ) 600 ( 814 . 0 ) 5 . 34 ( 85 . 0 600 600 ' 85 . 0 1      y y b f f fc p  p p p b     0256 . 0 ) 03412 . 0 ( 75 . 0 75 . 0 max Steel yields at failure
  28. 28. mm b fc f A a y s 18 . 124 350 ) 5 . 34 ( 85 . 0 ) 414 ( 76 . 3078 ' 85 . 0    m kN a d f A M y s u . 4 . 440 ) 10 ( ) 2 18 . 124 446 ( 414 ) 76 . 3078 ( 9 . 0 ) 2 ( 6     
  29. 29. Case II : Steel does not yield at failure ( pmax < p , fs < fy ) General Procedure for Analysis : Case II Given: b,d,As,fc’,fy Required : Mu 1. Check for ductility requirements p = As/bd β1 = 0.85 if fc’≤ 30 MPa β1 = 0.85 - 0.008( fc’- 30) if fc’ > 30 MPa but β1 shall not be less than 0.65 y y b f f fc p ) 600 ( 600 ' 85 . 0 1   
  30. 30. pmax = 0.75pb p > pmax 2. Using the stress and strain diagram solve for fs and a. Stress Diagram Strain Diagram b 0.85fc’ C=0.85fc’ab T =Asfs εs d c d-c d-a/2 0.003 As Mu NA From the stress Diagram : ∑F =0 C = T 0.85fc’ab = Asfs EQ 1
  31. 31. From the strain diagram : c c d s   003 . 0  EQ 2 1 200000   a c fs s   substitute in EQ 2, combine with EQ1 to solve for fs and a 3. Determine Mu Mu = Ф 0.85fc’ab(d – a/2) Mu = Ф Asfs (d – a/2) Problem: A rectangular beam has b =300 mm, d = 500 mm, As = 6 of 32 mm, fc’ =27.6 MPa,fy =414 MPa. Calculate the ultimate moment capacity.
  32. 32. 300 500 As 2 2 49 . 4825 4 ) 32 ( 6 mm As    00338 . 0 414 4 . 1 032 . 0 ) 500 ( 300 49 . 4825 min      p bd A p s   02850 . 0 414 ) 414 600 ( ) 600 ( 85 . 0 ) 6 . 27 ( 85 . 0 600 600 ' 85 . 0 1      y y b f f fc p  p p p b     0214 . 0 ) 02850 . 0 ( 75 . 0 75 . 0 max Tension Steel does not yield at failure ∑F =0 C = T 0.85fc’ab = Asfs 1 . 46 . 1 49 . 4825 300 ) 6 . 27 ( 85 . 0 EQ a f f a s s   
  33. 33. c c d s   003 . 0  1 200000   a c fs s   2 . ) 425 ( 600 85 . 0 85 . 0 ) 85 . 0 ( 500 600 85 . 0 85 . 0 500 600 500 ) 003 . 0 ( 200000 1 1 EQ a a f a a f a a f a a f s s s s           
  34. 34. mm a a a a a a a a EQ EQ 22 . 260 2 ) 53 . 174657 ( 4 ) 76 . 410 ( 96 . 410 0 53 . 174657 96 . 410 600 255000 46 . 1 ) 425 ( 600 46 . 1 2 . 1 . 2 2 2              MPa MPa fs 414 94 . 379 22 . 260 ) 22 . 260 425 ( 600     m kN M a d f A M u s s u . 34 . 610 ) 10 ( ) 2 22 . 260 500 ( 94 . 379 ) 49 . 4825 ( 9 . 0 ) 2 ( 6     
  35. 35. Plate #1 : Beams Reinforced for tension 1. A simply supported beam 6 m long is 350 mm wide has an effective depth of 500 mm. It supports a uniform dead load of 12 kN/m and a concentrated live load applied at the midspan. If it is reinforced with 6 of 22 mm diameter bars, fc’ = 20.7 MPa, fy = 414 MPa, concrete weighs 23 kN/m3, determine the maximum value of this concentrated load . Use concrete cover of 70 mm. 2. A rectangular beam reinforced for tension has b = 300 mm, d = 480 mm The beam is reinforced with 7 of 25 mm bars with fc’ = 21 MPa, fy =415 MPa. If the beam is a cantilever beam 3 m long and supports a uniform dead load of 15 kN/m( including its own weight) applied along its entire length, calculate the maximum value of the concentrated live load that can be applied at the free end. 3. A reinforced concrete beam rectangular beam 300 mm wide has an effective depth of 450 mm and is reinforced for tension only. Assuming fc’ = 27 MPa. fy = 350 MPa, determine the required steel area that would produce balance strain condition.
  36. 36. 2 2 8 . 2280 4 ) 22 ( 6 mm As    02137 . 0 414 ) 414 600 ( ) 600 ( 85 . 0 ) 7 . 20 ( 85 . 0    b p 013 . 0 ) 500 ( 350 8 . 2280    bd A p s p p p b    016 . 0 75 . 0 max Tension steel Yields at failure p f p y     00338 . 0 414 4 . 1 4 . 1 min 28 . 153 350 ) 7 . 20 ( 85 . 0 ) 414 ( 8 . 2280 ' 85 . 0    b fc f A a y s m kN a d f A M y s u . 78 . 359 ) 10 ( ) 2 28 . 153 500 ( 414 ) 8 . 2280 ( 9 . 0 ) 2 ( 6      Solution to #1 Weight of the beam m kN WB / 59 . 4 ) 57 . 0 )( 35 . 0 ( 23   Total Dead m kN WD / 59 . 16 59 . 4 12   
  37. 37. 4 7 . 1 8 4 . 1 7 . 1 4 . 1 2 L P L W M M M L D L D u     4 ) 6 ( 7 . 1 8 ) 6 )( 59 . 16 ( 4 . 1 78 . 359 2 L P   kN PL 1 . 100  Solution to #2 2 2 1 . 3436 4 ) 25 ( 7 mm As    02161 . 0 415 ) 415 600 ( ) 600 ( 85 . 0 ) 21 ( 85 . 0    b p 024 . 0 ) 480 ( 300 1 . 3436    bd A p s p p p b    0162 . 0 75 . 0 max Tension steel does Not Yield at failure 0.85fc’ab = Asfs 0.85(21)300a=3436.1fs fs =1.56a EQ.1
  38. 38. c c d s   003 . 0  EQ 2 1 200000   a c fs s   1 1 003 . 0 ) 200000 (   a a d fs   600 ) ( 1 a a d fs    600 ] ) 480 )( 85 . 0 [( a a fs   a a fs 600 244800   EQ. 1 = EQ.2 a a a 600 244800 56 . 1   a a 600 244800 56 . 1 2   a a 6 . 384 923 , 156 2   0 923 , 156 6 . 384 2    a a
  39. 39. 0 923 , 156 6 . 384 2    a a mm a 04 . 248 2 ) 156923 ( 4 ) 6 . 384 ( 6 . 384 2      y s f MPa f     94 . 386 04 . 248 ) 04 . 248 ( 600 244800 m kN a d f A M s s u . 97 . 425 ) 10 ( ) 2 04 . 248 480 ( 94 . 386 ) 1 . 3436 ( 9 . 0 ) 2 ( 6      ) 2 ( a d f A M s s u   
  40. 40. PL 15 kN/m 3 m L P L W M M M L D L D u 7 . 1 2 4 . 1 7 . 1 4 . 1 2     3 7 . 1 2 ) 3 ( 15 4 . 1 97 . 425 2 L P   kN PL 65 
  41. 41. FLEXURAL ANALYSIS: BEAMS REINFORCED FOR TENSION & COMPRESSION ( DOUBLY REINFORCED BEAMS ) As’ As As’ As2 b STRESS DIAGRAMS STRAIN DIAGRAM 0.85fc’ 0.003 d’ a d-a/2 Mu1 Mu2 Mu C2=As’fs’ c εs’ c-d’ d-c d-d’ C1=0.85fc’ab T1=As1fy T2=As2fy As1 εs d Criteria for adding compression reinforcement : p > 0.75pb d’ Compression is resisted by concrete Compression is resisted by As’
  42. 42. Compression reinforcement is provided to ensure ductile failure ( tension steel must yield) thus the stress in tension steel must always be equal to fy. On the other hand the stress in compression steel may be equal to or less than fy. This stress must always be checked. Maximum permissible tensile steel area – NSCP states that for members with compression reinforcement, the portion of pb equalized by compression reinforcement need not be multiplied by the 0.75 factor thus fy f A bd p A s s b s , ' max 75 . 0   Stress in compression steel From the strain diagram c d c s ' 003 . 0 '    200000 ' ' s s f   1  a c  a d a fs ) ( 600 ' 1 '    also and then
  43. 43. Other double reinforced beam formulas ( derived from stress diagrams) Mu = Mu1 +Mu2 As = As1 + As2 C1 = T1 0.85fc’ab =As1fy C2 = T2 As2 fy = As’fs’ if fs’ = fy As2 =As’ Mu1 =ФO.85fc’ab(d-a/2) Mu1 = ФAs1fy(d-a/2) Mu2 =ФAs2fy(d-d’) Mu2 =ФAs’fs’(d-d’) If fs’=fy Mu2 =ФAs’fy(d-d’)
  44. 44. FLEXURAL ANALYSIS :DOUBLY REINFORCED BEAMS CASE 1 :COMPRESSION AND TENSION STEEL YIELDS AT FAILURE GIVEN :B,D,D’,AS,AS’,FC’,FY REQ’D :MU 1. Assume that compression steel yields at failure fs’ = fy As’ = As2 As1 = As - As’ 2. Solve for a 3. Solve for fs’ b fc f A a y s ' 85 . 0 1  a d a fs ) ( 600 ' 1 '    4. If fs’ ≥ fy Mu1 = ФAs1fy(d-a/2) Mu2 =ФAs’fy (d-d’) Mu = Mu1 +Mu2 5. Check for yielding of tension steel ' max 75 . 0 s b s A bd p A   ≥ As
  45. 45. Problem#1: Determine the permissible ultimate moment capacity of the beam shown in figure. fc’= 20.7 MPa, fy = 345 MPa. 2 of 28 mm 4 of 36 mm 600 mm 60 mm 350 mm Case 2 : Compression steel does not yield at failure tension steel yields at failure Given :b,d,d’,As,As’,fc’,fy Req’d :Mu
  46. 46. 1. Assume that compression steel yields at failure fs’ = fy As’ = As2 As1 = As - As2 2. Solve for a b fc f A a y s ' 85 . 0 1  a d a fs ) ( 600 ' 1 '    3. Solve for fs’ 4. If fs’< fy From the stress diagrams ∑F = 0 C1 + C2 = T1 + T2 0.85fc’ab + As’fs’ = As1fy + As2fy As1fy + As2fy = Asfy 0.85fc’ab + As’fs’ = Asfy EQ.A a d a fs ) ( 600 ' 1 '    EQ.B 5.Using EQ. A and EQ. B solve for a and fs’
  47. 47. 6. Solve for Mu Mu1 = Ф0.85fc’ab(d-a/2) Mu2 =ФAs’fs’(d-d’) Mu = Mu1 +Mu2 7. Check for yielding of tension steel ' max 75 . 0 s b s A bd p A   ≥ As As’ = 775mm2 As =3625 mm2 350 mm 63 mm 600 mm Problem#2: Determine the permissible ultimate moment capacity of the beam shown in figure. fc’= 27.5 MPa, fy = 345 MPa.
  48. 48. Problem#1: Determine the permissible ultimate moment capacity of the beam shown in figure. fc’= 20.7 MPa, fy = 345 MPa. 2 of 28 mm 4 of 36 mm 600 mm 60 mm 350 mm Solution to Problem #1 2 2 5 . 4071 4 ) 36 ( 4 mm As    2 1 2840 5 . 1231 5 . 4071 ' mm As As As      2 2 5 . 1231 4 ) 28 ( 2 ' mm As    Assume that compression steel yields at failure
  49. 49. mm b fc f A a y s 1 . 159 350 ) 7 . 20 ( 85 . 0 ) 345 ( 2840 ' 85 . 0 1    y s f MPa a d a f       67 . 407 1 . 159 )]) 60 ( 85 . 0 [ 1 . 159 ( 600 ) ( 600 ' 1 '  Compression steel yields at failure m kN a d f As Mu y . 94 . 458 10 ) 2 1 . 159 600 )( 345 ( 2840 9 . 0 ) 2 ( 6 1 1       m kN d d f As Mu y . 48 . 206 10 ) 60 600 )( 345 ( 5 . 1231 9 . 0 ) ' ( ' 6 2       m kN Mu Mu Mu . 42 . 665 48 . 206 94 . 458 2 1     
  50. 50. Check for yielding of tension steel yields   0275 . 0 345 ) 345 600 ( ) 600 ( 85 . 0 ) 7 . 20 ( 85 . 0 f f 600 600 ' fc 85 . 0 p y y 1 b       failure at yields steel nsion te mm 5 . 4071 mm 7 . 5562 5 . 1231 ) 600 ( 350 ) 0275 . 0 ( 75 . 0 A A bd p 75 . 0 A fy fs' fy f A bd p 75 . 0 A 2 2 max s ' s b max s , s ' s b max s         
  51. 51. mm b fc f A a y s 18 . 120 350 ) 5 . 27 ( 85 . 0 ) 345 ( 2850 ' 85 . 0 1    y s f MPa a d a f       65 . 332 18 . 120 )]) 63 ( 85 . 0 [ 18 . 120 ( 600 ) ( 600 ' 1 '  Compression steel does not yield at failure Solution to #2 2 1 2850 775 3625 ' mm As As As      ∑Fx =0 0.85fc’ab + As’fs’ = Asfy 0.85(27.5)350a + 775fs’ = 3625(345) 10.56a +fs’ = 1613.7 fs’ =1613.7 – 10.56 a EQ.1
  52. 52. a a a d a fs )]) 63 ( 85 . 0 [ ( 600 ) ( 600 ' 1 '      2 . ) 55 . 53 ( 600 ' EQ a a fs    2 . 1 . EQ EQ  a a a ) 55 . 53 ( 600 56 . 10 7 . 1613    32130 600 56 . 10 7 . 1613 2    a a a 0 32130 7 . 1013 56 . 10 2    a a 0 6 . 3042 96 2    a a mm a 12 . 121 2 ) 6 . 3042 ( 4 ) 96 ( 96 2     12 . 121 ) 55 . 53 12 . 121 ( 600 '   s f y s f MPa f   7 . 334 ' ) 2 ( 1 1 a d f As Mu y    ) ' ( ' ' 2 d d fs As Mu    6 1 10 ) 2 12 . 121 600 )( 345 ) 2850 ( 9 . 0   Mu m kN Mu . 36 . 477 1  6 2 10 ) 63 600 ( 7 . 334 ) 775 ( 9 . 0   Mu m kN Mu . 36 . 125 2  m kN Mu Mu Mu . 72 . 602 2 1    2 ' max 6 . 6500 ' 75 . 0 mm f fs A bd p A y s b s    0365 . 0 345 ) 345 600 ( ) 600 ( 7 . 334 ) 5 . 27 ( 85 . 0    b p yields TS 3625 2 max mm As 
  53. 53. bf t bw d Cf =0.85fc’(bf-bw) t a bw Tf =Asffy Tw =Aswfy Cw=0.85fc’abw c 0.85fc’ 0.85fc’ 0.003 d-t/2 d-a/2 Muf Muw Mu As Asf Asw (bf –bw) εs Compression is resisted by the Compression is resisted by the overhanging flange Web Where bf = flange width bw = width of the web t = thickness of the slab Stress Diagrams Strain Diagram T – BEAMS Reinforced concrete floor systems, roof ,decks etc. are almost always monolithic. Forms are built for beam soffits and sides and for the underside of the slabs, and the entire construction is poured at once. Beam reinforcement and stirrups extend up into the slab thus part of the slab will act with the upper part of the beam to resist longitudinal compression. The resulting shape of the beam is in the form of a T rather than rectangular. Figure below shows the stress and strain diagrams of a T- beam.
  54. 54. Code requirements of T- beams 1. In T-beam construction, the flange and the web shall be built integrally or effectively bonded together 2. The width of the flange effective as a T- beam shall not exceed ¼ of the span , and the effective overhanging flange on each side of the web shall not exceed : a) eight times the slab thickness b) ½ the clear spacing to the next web 3. For beams with slab on one side only, the effective overhanging flange shall not exceed : a) 1/12 the span length of the beam b) 6 times the slab thickness c) ½ the clear distance to the next web w f b w p p p p    ) ( 75 . 0 max For yielding of tension steel Where y y b f f fc p ) 600 ( 600 ' 85 . 0 1    d b A p w s w  d b A p w sf f 
  55. 55. bw’ S3 bw S2 bw S1 bf’ bf t For interior beam: bf is the smallest of 1. bf = L/4 2. bf = bw + 16t 3. bf = S1 /2 + S2 /2 + bw For End beams: bf’ is the smallest of 4. bf’ = L/12 + bw’ 5. bf’ = bw’ + 6t 6. bf’ = S3/2 + bw’ For Symmetrical interior beam (S1 =S2 = S3) bf is the smallest of 7. bf = L/4 8. bf = bw + 16t 9. bf = center to center spacing of beams
  56. 56. T- BEAMS FORMULAS  From the stress diagrams sw sf s A A A   uw uf u M M M   y w f sf w f y sf f f f t b b fc A t b b fc f A T C ) ( ' 85 . 0 ) ( ' 85 . 0      w sw sw w w w b fc fy A a fy A ab fc T C ' 85 . 0 ' 85 . 0    ) 2 ( ) 2 ( ) ( ' 85 . 0 t d fy A M t d t b b fc M sf uf w f uf        ) 2 ( ) 2 ( ' 85 . 0 a d f A M a d ab fc M y sw uw w uw      
  57. 57. bf z z t As As NA NA The compression block of a T- beam can fall either within the flange only or partly in the web. If it falls within the flange, the rectangular beam formulas apply, if it falls partly on the web the beam should be considered as a T- beam . Criterion for selection of analysis: 0.85fc’bfz = Asfy f y s b fc f A z ' 85 . 0  if z < t wide rectangular beam if z > t T-beam
  58. 58. FLEXURAL ANALYSIS OF T- BEAMS ( Z > T)  Given: bw,t,As,d,center to center spacing of beams (assuming symmetrical interior beam), L, fc’,fy Required: MU 1. Determine the effective flange width bf bf = L/4 bf = bw + 16t bf = center to center spacing of beams Use the smallest value of bf Note: if bf is given omit step 1 2. Determine if it is to be analyzed as T- beam f y s b fc f A z ' 85 . 0 
  59. 59. z > t 3. Solve for Asf y w f sf f t b b fc A ) ( ' 85 . 0   d b A p d b A p w sf f w s w   y y b f f fc p ) 600 ( 600 ' 85 . 0 1    w f b w p p p p    ) ( 75 . 0 max 4. Check for yielding of tension steel 5. Solve for Muf ) 2 ( ) 2 ( ) ( ' 85 . 0 t d fy A M t d t b b fc M sf uf w f uf       
  60. 60. 6. Solve for Asw sf s sw A A A   w y s b fc f A a ' 85 . 0  ) 2 ( ) 2 ( ' 85 . 0 a d f A M a d ab fc M y sw uw w uw       uw uf u M M M   7. Solve for a 8. Solve for Muw 9. Solve for Mu
  61. 61. Problem : A reinforced concrete T- beam spaced at 2.0 m on centers has a span of 3.0 m with a slab thickness of 100 mm. The effective depth is 750 mm and the width of the web is 350 mm. The beam is reinforced with steel of area 5200 mm2. If fc’ = 20.7 MPa and fy= 345 MPa, calculate the ultimate moment capacity. Solution Determine the effective flange width bf bf = L/4 = 3000/4 = 750 mm bf = bw + 16t = 350+16(100) = 1950 mm bf = center to center spacing of beams = 2000 mm Use bf = 750 mm Determine if it is to be analyzed as T- beam mm mm b fc f A z f y s 100 94 . 135 ) 750 )( 7 . 20 ( 85 . 0 ) 345 ( 5200 ' 85 . 0     Analyze as T - beam
  62. 62. 0078 . 0 ) 750 ( 350 2040 0198 . 0 ) 750 ( 350 5200       d b A p d b A p w sf f w s w 0275 . 0 345 ) 345 600 ( ) 600 ( 85 . 0 ) 7 . 20 ( 85 . 0 ) 600 ( 600 ' 85 . 0 1      y y b f f fc p  ) ( 75 . 0 max f b w p p p   2 2040 345 100 ) 350 750 )( 7 . 20 ( 85 . 0 ) ( ' 85 . 0 mm f t b b fc A y w f sf      w w p p     02649 . 0 ) 0078 . 0 0275 . 0 ( 75 . 0 max tension steel yields at failure
  63. 63. 6 10 ) 2 100 750 ( 345 ) 2040 ( 9 . 0 ) 2 (     t d fy A M sf uf  m kN M M M uw uf u . 42 . 1092 03 . 649 39 . 443      2 3160 2040 5200 mm A A A sf s sw      mm mm b fc f A a w y sw 100 03 . 177 350 ) 7 . 20 ( 85 . 0 ) 345 ( 3160 ' 85 . 0     m kN a d f A M y sw uw . 03 . 649 10 ) 2 03 . 177 750 ( 345 ) 3160 ( 9 . 0 ) 2 ( 6      m kN Muf . 39 . 443 
  64. 64. Flexural analysis of T- beams ( z < t) Given: bw,t,As,d,center to center spacing of beams(assuming symmetrical interior beam), L, fc’,fy Required: MU 1. Determine the effective flange width bf bf = L/4 bf = bw + 16t bf = center to center spacing of beams Use the smallest value of bf Note: if bf is given omit step 1 f y s b fc f A z ' 85 . 0  2. Determine if it is to be analyzed as T- beam z < t z=a
  65. 65. ) 2 ( z d f A M y s u   3. Solve for MU 4. Check for yielding of tension steel bd A p s  y y b f f fc p ) 600 ( 600 ' 85 . 0 1    p p p b   75 . 0 max Problem : A reinforced concrete T- beam has an effective flange width of 1500 mm , slab thickness of 100 mm, effective depth of 600 mm and the width of the web is 250 mm. The beam is reinforced with steel of area 4500 mm2. If fc’ = 20.7 MPa and fy= 345 MPa, calculate the ultimate moment capacity.
  66. 66. mm mm b fc f A z f y s 100 8 . 58 ) 1500 )( 7 . 20 ( 85 . 0 ) 345 ( 4500 ' 85 . 0     Analyze as wide rectangular beam solution m kN z d f A M y s u . 3 . 797 10 ) 2 8 . 58 600 ( 345 ) 4500 ( 9 . 0 ) 2 ( 6      005 . 0 ) 600 ( 1500 4500    bd A p s 0275 . 0 345 ) 345 600 ( ) 600 ( 85 . 0 ) 7 . 20 ( 85 . 0 ) 600 ( 600 ' 85 . 0 1      y y b f f fc p  p p p b    0206 . 0 75 . 0 max tension steel yields at failure
  67. 67. Plate #2 Doubly Reinforced beams 1. A rectangular concrete beam has a width of 300 mm and an effective depth to bottom bars of 450 mm. The beam is reinforced with six 32 mm bars and two 28 mm top bars located 65 mm from the top of the beam. If fc’=34.5 MPa, fy =345 MPa, calculate the ultimate moment capacity of the beam. 2. Calculate the ultimate moment capacity of the beam shown in figure. fc’=34.5 MPa, fy = 415 MPa. As’ = 1850mm2 As =4820 mm2 80 mm 700 mm 400 mm
  68. 68. Non- Rectangular Beams To deal with these beams, the code requirements and principles of rectangular beams are applied. Stress and strain diagrams plays an important role in establishing the formulas that will analyze these beams. 375 mm 75 mm 375 mm 3 of 16 mm Problem Compute the ultimate moment capacity Of the beam shown in figure. Assume fc’=21 MPa, fy = 345 MPa
  69. 69. 375 mm 75 mm 375 mm 3 of 16 mm Ac 0.003 s  c 375 - c x a C=0.85fc’Ac T=Asfy 375 - 2a/3 Solution 2 2 2 . 603 4 ) 16 ( 3 mm As    Assume that steel yields at failure( subject to checking) C=T 0.85fc’Ac=Asfy 0.85(21)Ac =603.2(345) Ac =11,658.48 mm2 Stress diagram Strain Diagram
  70. 70. ax Ac 2 1  450 375  a x 1 . 833 . 0 EQ a x   ) 833 . 0 ( 2 1 48 . 11658 a a  mm a 3 . 167  mm a c 82 . 196 85 . 0 3 . 167 1     From the strain diagram c c s   375 003 . 0  200000 s s f   82 . 196 82 . 196 375 003 . 0 ) 200000 (   s f y s f MPa f   18 . 543 tension steel yields at failure By similar triangles m kN a fy A M s u . 34 . 49 10 ) 3 3 . 167 ] 2 [ 375 ( 345 ) 2 . 603 ( 9 . 0 ) 3 2 375 ( 6     
  71. 71. 400 mm 75 mm 400 mm 3 of 16 mm Problem Compute the ultimate moment capacity of the beam shown in figure. Assume fc’=20.7 MPa, fy = 345 MPa
  72. 72. 400 mm 75 mm 400 mm 3 of 16 mm Ac 0.003 s  c 400 - c x a C=0.85fc’Ac T=Asfy 400 - 2a/3 Solution 2 2 2 . 603 4 ) 16 ( 3 mm As    Assume that steel yields at failure( subject to checking) C=T 0.85fc’Ac=Asfy 0.85(20.7)Ac =603.2(345) Ac =11,829.8 mm2 Stress diagram Strain Diagram
  73. 73. ax Ac 2 1  475 400  a x 1 . 842 . 0 EQ a x   ) 842 . 0 ( 2 1 8 . 11829 a a  mm a 63 . 167  mm a c 21 . 197 85 . 0 63 . 167 1     From the strain diagram c c s   375 003 . 0  200000 s s f   21 . 197 21 . 197 400 003 . 0 ) 200000 (   s f y s f MPa f   98 . 616 tension steel yields at failure By similar triangles m kN a fy A M sf u . 98 . 53 10 ) 3 63 . 167 ] 2 [ 400 ( 345 ) 2 . 603 ( 9 . 0 ) 3 2 400 ( 6     
  74. 74. BEAM DEFLECTIONS ' 7 . 0 fc fr  Unless stiffness values are obtained by a more comprehensive analysis,immediate deflection shall be computed with the modulus of elasticity of concrete and with an effective moment of inertia as follows, but not greater than Ig . cr a cr g a cr e I M M I M M I                          3 3 1 Where t g r cr y I f M  fr = modulus of rupture of concrete fc’ in MPa
  75. 75. Ma = maximum moment in member at stage deflection is computed. Ig = moment of inertia of gross concrete section about centroidal axis, neglecting reinforcement. Icr = moment of inertia of cracked section transformed to concrete yt = distance from centroidal axis of gross cross section , neglecting reinforcement, to extreme fiber in tension b b x d-x nAs As d TRANSFORMED SECTION n = modular ratio c s E E n  To Locate nuetral axis: Moment of area of Moment of area of concrete about NA = steel about NA ) ( 2 2 x d nA x b s   Nuetral axis
  76. 76. To determine Icr 2 3 ) ( 3 x d nA bx I s cr    yt = distance from centroidal axis of gross section neglecting reinforcement, to extreme fiber in tension. Unless stiffness values are obtained by a more comprehensive analysis, additional long term deflection resulting from creep and shrinkage of flexural members shall be determined by multiplying the immediate deflection caused by the sustained load considered, by the factor ' 50 1 p     where p’ shall be the value of reinforcement ratio for non prestress compression reinforcement at midspan for simple and continuous spans, and at support for cantilever. It is permitted to assume the time-dependent factor ξ for sustained load to be equal to
  77. 77. 5 years or more ………………………….. 2 12 months ………………………….. 1.4 6 months ………………………….. 1.2 3 months ………………………….. 1.0 Problem: A concrete beam 6 m long is 300 mm wide and 600 mm deep and carries a dead load of 9 kN/m and live load of 12 kN/m. The beam is reinforced for tension only with four 25 mm bars with an effective depth to tension bars of 530 mm. fc’ = 20.7 MPa , fy = 345 MPa , fr = 2.832 MPa, Ec = 20,000 MPa, Es = 200,000 MPa. Covering of bars is 70 mm. a) Calculate the maximum instantaneous deflection due to dead load and live load. b) Calculate the deflection due to the same loads after five years assuming that 30% of the live load is sustained.
  78. 78. Gross moment of inertia 4 6 3 3 10 5400 12 ) 600 ( 300 12 mm x bh Ig    mm N x y I f M t g r cr . 10 97 . 50 300 10 ) 5400 ( 832 . 2 6 6    m kN Mcr . 97 . 50  b=300 b x 530-x nAs As d=530 10 20000 200000    c s E E n ) ( 2 2 x d nA x b s   2 2 2 . 1963 4 ) 25 ( 4 mm As    Transformed section
  79. 79. ) ( 2 2 x d nA x b s   ) 530 )( 5 . 1963 ( 10 2 300 2 x x   x x 9 . 130 69377 2   0 69377 9 . 130 2    x x mm x 96 . 205 2 ) 69377 ( 4 ) 9 . 130 ( 9 . 130 2      2 3 2 3 ) 96 . 205 530 )( 5 . 1963 ( 10 3 ) 96 . 205 ( 300 ) ( 3       x d nA bx I s cr 4 6 10 38 . 935 , 2 mm x Icr  a) m kN L W M T a . 5 . 94 8 ) 6 )( 9 12 ( 8 2 2    
  80. 80. 4 6 10 1 . 322 , 3 mm x Ie  Effective moment of inertia cr a cr g a cr e I M M I M M I                          3 3 1 a) Instantaneous deflection mm I E L W e c T 44 . 3 ) 10 ( 1 . 3322 ) 20000 ( 384 ) 6000 )( 21 ( 5 384 5 6 4 4    
  81. 81. a) Long term deflection Since only 30% l of the live load is sustained m kN WT / 7 . 14 ) 9 ( 3 . 0 12    mm I E L W e c T 41 . 2 ) 10 ( 1 . 3322 ) 20000 ( 384 ) 6000 )( 7 . 14 ( 5 384 5 ' 6 4 4     2 ) 0 ( 50 1 2 50 1 '      p   Long term deflection mm L 26 . 8 ) 41 . 2 ( 2 44 . 3 '        
  82. 82. Compression Zone d a 0.85fc’ C = 0.85fc’ab 0.003 T = Asfy s y s E f   b c Stress Diagram Strain Diagram Design for Flexure : Beams Reinforced for tension Derivation of designing formulas 1 . ) 2 ( EQ a d f A M y s u     2 . ' 85 . 0 EQ b fc f A a y s   d-a/2 Mu
  83. 83. ) ] ' 85 . 0 [ 2 ( b fc f A d f A M y s y s u    EQ.2 in EQ.1 ) ] ' 85 . 0 [ 2 ( d b fc d f A d bd bd f A M y s y s u    ) ] ' 85 . 0 [( 2 ( d fc f bd A d bdf bd A M y s y s u    bd A p s  ' 85 . 0 fc f m y  Let and
  84. 84. ) 2 ( d pm d pbdf M y u    ) 2 1 ( 2 pm pf bd M y u    ) 2 1 ( pm pf R y u   Let u u R bd M 2   For proportioning of section y y u f m p pf R 2 1 2   ) 2 1 ( pm pf R y u   Coeffecient of resistance
  85. 85. mfy f m p pf R y y u 2 } 2 1 { 2   2 2 2 p m p R mf u y   0 2 2 2    u y R mf m p p 2 2 4 ) 2 ( 2 2 y u mf R m m p   
  86. 86. 2 2 4 ) 2 ( 2 2 2 y u f m mR m m p    2 ] 2 1 [ ) 2 ( 2 2 y u f mR m m p    2 2 1 2 2 y u f mR m m p    2 ] 2 1 1 [ 2 y u f mR m p    ) 2 1 1 ( 1 y u f mR m p    Actual tensile steel ratio
  87. 87. NSCP COEFFECIENTS FOR CONTINUOUS BEAMS AND SLABS NSCP states that in lieu of frame analysis, the following approximate moments and shear are permitted for design of continuous beams and one way slabs provided that : There are two or more spans Spans are approximately equal,with the large of two adjacent spans not greater than the shorter by more than 20 % Loads are uniformly distributed Unit live load does not exceed three times the unit dead load The members are prismatic Positive moment End spans Discontinuous end unrestrained WULn2/11 Discontinuous end integral with support WULn2/14 Interior spans WULn2/16
  88. 88. Negative moment at exterior face of first interior support Two spans WULn2/9 More than two spans WULn2/10 Negative moment at other faces of interior supports WULn2/11 Negative moment at face of all supports for Slabs with span not exceeding 3 m; and beams where ratio of column stiffness to beam stiffness exceeds eight at each end of the span WULn2/12 Negative moment at interior face of exterior supports for members built integrally with supports Where support is a spandrel beam WULn2/24 Where support is a column WULn2/16 Shear in end members at face of first interior support 1.15WULn/2 Shear at face of all other supports WULn/2 Where Ln = the clear span for positive moment or shear and average of adjacent clear spans for negative moments.
  89. 89. L1 L2 16 2 1 wL  2 1 wL 11 2 2 wL 9 2 n wL  2 2 1 L L Ln   14 2 1 wL 2 15 . 1 2 wL 2 15 . 1 n wL Shear Moment Shear and moment for continuous beams or slab with two spans discontinuous edge integral with support,discontinous end unrestrained column column
  90. 90. L1 L2 16 2 1 wL  2 1 wL 16 2 2 wL 10 2 n wL  2 2 1 L L Ln   14 2 1 wL 2 15 . 1 n wL 2 15 . 1 n wL Shear Moment Shear and moment for continuous beams or slab with more than two spans and discontinuous end integral with support column column column Spandrel beam L3 2 3 wL 14 2 3 wL 10 2 n wL  2 3 2 L L Ln   24 2 3 wL 
  91. 91. L1 L2 2 1 wL 16 2 2 wL 10 2 n wL  2 2 1 L L Ln   11 2 1 wL 2 15 . 1 n wL 2 15 . 1 n wL Shear Moment Shear and moment for continuous beams or slab with more than two spans and discontinuous end unrestrained column column L3 2 3 wL 11 2 3 wL 10 2 n wL  2 3 2 L L Ln  
  92. 92. Case 1 : Design for balanced strain condition with given dimensions Given : b,d, fc’ and fy Required : Steel area that would produce balance strain condition General Procedure: 1. Solve for pb y y b f f fc p ) 600 ( 600 ' 85 . 0 1    2. Solve for Asb Asb = pbbd Problem: A reinforced concrete rectangular beam 300 mm wide has an effective depth of 460 mm and is reinforced for tension only. If fc’=20 MPa, fy = 300 MPa, determine the balance steel area in mm2. 032 . 0 300 ) 300 600 ( ) 600 ( 85 . 0 ) 20 ( 85 . 0 ) 600 ( 600 ' 85 . 0 1      y y b f f fc p  Asb = pbbd=0.032(300)460 = 4416 mm2 Solution
  93. 93. ) 2 1 ( pm pf R y u   u u R M bd   2 ' 85 . 0 fc f m y  Case 2 : Design of cross section and reinforcement from given loads and type of beam dimensions Given : fc’ , fy, Loads, type of beam, Wc Required : cross section dimension ,size and number of steel bars General Procedure: 1.Assume the weight of the beam ( DL) as 20 to 25% of (DL + LL). add this to the given dead load. 2.By any available method, determine designing moment Mu. 3.Assume a value of steel ratio p ( 0.3pb to 0.6pb but not less than pmin). This will provide enough allowance for the rounding off of values of number of bars to be used. 4.Solve for the following design constants : 5. Solve for bd2
  94. 94. 6. Try a ratio of d/b ( from d= b to d = 2b ) , then solve for b and d. Alternatively b may be assumed until a reasonable value of d is attained. Provide concrete cover to get total thickness. Check for minimum depth if required. 7. Compute actual weight ( W = bDWc) and compare with assume Weight. 8. Solve for actual p 9.Solve for As: As = pbd 10.Solve for the number of bars by dividing As by the area of one bar to be used. Round off this number to the next integer. Problems : Design a rectangular beam for a 6 m simple span to support a uniform dead load of 15 kN/m and uniform live load of 24 kN/m applied along it’s entire length. fc’=20 MPa, fy = 350 MPa,Wc=23.5 kN/m3. Design a rectangular beam reinforced for tension only to support a service dead load moment of 85 kN.m ( including its weight) and service live load moment of 102 kN.m. Use p =0.6pb, d/b = 1.75 , fc’=28 MPa, fy = 276 MPa. ) 2 1 1 ( 1 y u f mR m p   
  95. 95. Problems : Design a rectangular beam for a 6 m simple span to support a uniform dead load of 15 kN/m and uniform live load of 24 kN/m applied along it’s entire length. fc’=20 MPa, fy = 350 MPa,Wc=23.5 kN/m3 25 . 3 ] 2 ) 59 . 20 ( 0104 . 0 1 )[ 350 ( 0104 . 0 ) 2 1 ( 59 . 20 ) 20 ( 85 . 0 350 ' 85 . 0 0104 . 0 350 ) 350 600 ( ) 600 ( 85 . 0 ) 20 ( 85 . 0 4 . 0 4 . 0 . 4 . 327 8 ) 6 ( 24 7 . 1 8 ) 6 ( 8 . 22 4 . 1 / 8 . 22 8 . 7 15 8 . 7 ) 15 24 ( 20 . 0 2 2                      pm pf R fc fy m p p m kN M m kN W w y u b u D B
  96. 96. mm b R M d R M bd u u u u 570 350 ) 25 . 3 ( 9 . 0 ) 10 ( 24 . 327 6 2       Trial section 350 mm x 570mm effective depth, total depth 650 mm Actual weight 2 . 3 ) 570 )( 350 ( 9 . 0 ) 10 ( 24 . 327 / 8 . 7 / 35 . 5 5 . 23 ) 65 . 0 ( 35 . 0 2 6 2       bd M R m kN m kN w u u B 
  97. 97. 7 4 ) 20 ( 2035 20 2035 570 ) 350 ( 0102 . 0 102 . 0 ) 350 ) 2 . 3 )( 59 . 20 ( 2 1 1 ( 59 . 20 1 ) 2 1 1 ( 1 2 2               N bars mm try mm pbd A p f mR m p s y u
  98. 98. Problems : Design a rectangular beam for a 5 m simple span to support a uniform dead load of 12 kN/m and uniform live load of 20 kN/m applied along it’s entire length. fc’=20 MPa, fy = 400 MPa,Wc=23.5 kN/m3. Design a rectangular beam reinforced for tension only to support a service dead load moment of 65 kN.m ( including its weight) and service live load moment of 80 kN.m. Use p =0.45pb, d/b = 1.5 , fc’=20 MPa, fy = 300 MPa. Plate # 3 Design of beams reinforced for tension A reinforced concrete T- beam spaced at 3.0 m on centers has a span of 4.0 m with a slab thickness of 75 mm. The effective depth is 750 mm and the width of the web is 300 mm. The beam is reinforced with steel of area 4200 mm2. If fc’ = 20.7 MPa and fy= 345 MPa, calculate the ultimate moment capacity.
  99. 99. 2 bd M R u u   ) 2 1 1 ( 1 y u f mR m p    ' 85 . 0 fc f m y  Design of reinforcement of a beam with given moment and cross sectional dimension Given : b,d, Mu ,fc’ , fy, Required : Number of steel bars General Procedure : 1. Solve for Ru and m 2. Solve for p 3. Check for yielding of tension steel and pmin if required. 4. Solve for As : As = pbd
  100. 100. Problem : Determine the required tension steel area for a rectangular beam with b =250 mm, d =330mm, fc’ =20.7 MPa, fy = 414 MPa. The beam is required to support a factored moment of 110 kN.m. 49 . 4 ) 330 )( 250 ( 90 . 0 ) 10 ( 110 2 6 2     bd M R u u 53 . 23 ) 7 . 20 ( 85 . 0 414 ' 85 . 0    fc f m y ) 2 1 1 ( 1 y u f mR m p    01276 . 0 ) 414 49 . 4 ) 53 . 23 ( 2 1 1 ( 53 . 23 1     p Note : If p > 0.006 no need to check for pmin p < 0.02 no need to check for pmax As = pbd As = 0.01276(250)330 As = 1052.7 mm2 Solution
  101. 101. DESIGN OF CONTINUOUS BEAM In the design of continuous beam, the cross section is determined by the maximum moment obtained by any structural analysis method or by its equivalent NSCP coefficients. The reinforcements are designed from the moment obtained at the different sections of maximum positive and negative moments. Problem: Figure shows a continuous beam of three spans with the left and right ends discontinuous and integral with the support . Design the section and reinforcements at critical sections using the given service uniform loading. Given dead loads includes the weight of the beam. fc’= 28 MPa, fy =350 MPa . Use NSCP coefficients to determine the moments.
  102. 102. DL = 12 kN/m DL = 15 kN/m DL = 20 kN/m LL =16 kN/m LL = 18 kN/m LL = 24 kN/m 4 m 5 m 6 m A B C D E F G Factored loads W1 = 1.4(12)+1.7(16)= 44 W2=1.4(15)+1.7(18)= 51.6 W3 = 1.4(20)+1.7(24)=68.8 m kN L w M A . 44 16 ) 4 ( 44 16 2 2 1 1       Design moments by NSCP coeffecients m kN L w MB . 28 . 50 14 ) 4 ( 44 14 2 2 1 1   
  103. 103. m kN L w M n C . 49 . 104 10 ) 2 5 4 ( 6 . 51 10 2 2 1 2        m kN L w MD . 63 . 80 16 ) 5 ( 6 . 51 16 2 2 2 2    m kN L w M n E . 12 . 208 10 ) 2 5 6 ( 8 . 68 10 2 2 2 3        m kN L w MF . 91 . 176 14 ) 6 ( 8 . 68 14 2 2 3 3    m kN L w MG . 9 . 157 16 ) 6 ( 8 . 68 16 2 2 3 3      
  104. 104. Proportioning of uniform beam size Note: use the biggest computed design Moment Mu =208.12 kN.m MPa Ru 53 . 5 ) 2 ) 71 . 14 ( 01825 . 0 1 )( 350 ( 01825 . 0    71 . 14 ) 28 ( 85 . 0 350 ' 85 . 0    fc f m y 0365 . 0 350 ) 350 600 ( ) 600 ( 85 . 0 ) 28 ( 85 . 0 ) 600 ( 600 ' 85 . 0 1      y y b f f fc p  01825 . 0 0365 . 0 ) 5 . 0 ( 5 . 0    b p p ) 2 1 ( pm pf R y u  
  105. 105. mm b R M d u u 410 ) 250 )( 53 . 5 ( 9 . 0 ) 10 ( 12 . 208 6     Try b = 250 mm 004 . 0 350 4 . 1 4 . 1 min    y f p Section A m kN Mu . 44   16 . 1 ) 410 )( 250 ( 9 . 0 ) 10 ( 44 2 6 2    bd M R u u  0034 . 0 ) 350 71 . 14 ) 16 . 1 ( 2 1 1 ( 71 . 14 1 ) 2 1 1 ( 1        y u f mR m p
  106. 106. Use p = 0.004 2 410 410 ) 250 ( 004 . 0 mm pbd As    Try 20 mm bars pcs N 2 ) 20 ( ) 4 ( 410 2    Section B m kN Mu . 28 . 50  32 . 1 ) 410 )( 250 ( 9 . 0 ) 10 ( 28 . 50 2 6 2    bd M R u u  0034 . 0 ) 350 71 . 14 ) 32 . 1 ( 2 1 1 ( 71 . 14 1 ) 2 1 1 ( 1        y u f mR m p Top bars
  107. 107. Use p = 0.004 2 410 410 ) 250 ( 004 . 0 mm pbd As    Try 20 mm bars pcs N 2 ) 20 ( ) 4 ( 410 2    bottom bars Section C m kN Mu . 49 . 104   74 . 2 ) 410 )( 250 ( 9 . 0 ) 10 ( 49 . 104 2 6 2    bd M R u u  00834 . 0 ) 350 71 . 14 ) 74 . 2 ( 2 1 1 ( 71 . 14 1 ) 2 1 1 ( 1        y u f mR m p
  108. 108. 2 86 . 854 410 ) 250 ( 00834 . 0 mm pbd As    Try 20 mm bars pcs N 3 ) 20 ( ) 4 ( 86 . 854 2    top bars Section D m kN Mu . 63 . 80  11 . 2 ) 410 )( 250 ( 9 . 0 ) 10 ( 63 . 80 2 6 2    bd M R u u  00632 . 0 ) 350 71 . 14 ) 11 . 2 ( 2 1 1 ( 71 . 14 1 ) 2 1 1 ( 1        y u f mR m p
  109. 109. 2 06 . 648 410 ) 250 ( 00632 . 0 mm pbd As    Try 20 mm bars pcs N 3 ) 20 ( ) 4 ( 06 . 648 2    bottom bars Section E m kN Mu . 12 . 208   44 . 5 ) 410 )( 250 ( 9 . 0 ) 10 ( 12 . 208 2 6 2    bd M R u u  018 . 0 ) 350 71 . 14 ) 44 . 5 ( 2 1 1 ( 71 . 14 1 ) 2 1 1 ( 1        y u f mR m p
  110. 110. 2 1845 410 ) 250 ( 018 . 0 mm pbd As    Try 20 mm bars pcs N 6 ) 20 ( ) 4 ( 1845 2    Top bars Section F m kN Mu . 91 . 176  62 . 4 ) 410 )( 250 ( 9 . 0 ) 10 ( 91 . 176 2 6 2    bd M R u u  0148 . 0 ) 350 71 . 14 ) 62 . 4 ( 2 1 1 ( 71 . 14 1 ) 2 1 1 ( 1        y u f mR m p
  111. 111. 2 1517 410 ) 250 ( 0148 . 0 mm pbd As    Try 20 mm bars pcs N 5 ) 20 ( ) 4 ( 1517 2    bottom bars Section G m kN Mu . 9 . 157   12 . 4 ) 410 )( 250 ( 9 . 0 ) 10 ( 9 . 157 2 6 2    bd M R u u  013 . 0 ) 350 71 . 14 ) 12 . 4 ( 2 1 1 ( 71 . 14 1 ) 2 1 1 ( 1        y u f mR m p
  112. 112. 2 5 . 1332 410 ) 250 ( 013 . 0 mm pbd As    Try 20 mm bars pcs N 5 ) 20 ( ) 4 ( 5 . 1332 2    top bars Gross moment of inertia using 100 mm covering 4 6 3 3 10 5400 12 ) 600 ( 300 12 mm x bh Ig    mm N x y I f M t g r cr . 10 79 . 55 300 10 ) 5400 ( 1 . 3 6 6   
  113. 113. A B C D E F G 2 of 20 2 of 20 3 of 20 3 of 20 6 of 20 5 of 20 5 of 20 A B C D E F G 2 of 20 2 of 20 1 of 20 1 of 20 3 of 20 3 of 20 3 of 20 2 of 20 2 of 20 2 of 20 2 of 20 Placement of bars Requirement Layout 3 of 20
  114. 114. 250 mm 500 mm 250 mm 500 mm 250 mm 500 mm Section at A and B Section at C Section at D 250 mm 500 mm 250 mm 500 mm 250 mm 500 mm Section at E Section at F Section at G
  115. 115. DL = 9 kN/m DL = 12 kN/m DL = 15kN/m LL =12 kN/m LL = 14 kN/m LL = 18 kN/m 3.6 m 4.0 m 4.5 m Plate # 4: Design of continuous beams Problem Design the uniform size and reinforcements at critical section of the continuous beam shown above. fc’= 20 MPa, fy = 300 MPa. Given dead loads includes the weight of the beam.
  116. 116. 2 bd M R u u   ) 2 1 1 ( 1 fy mR m p u    y y b f f fc p ) 600 ( 600 ' 85 . 0 1    b p p 75 . 0 max  DESIGN FOR FLEXURE :DOUBLY REINFORCED BEAMS Given :b,d,d’, Mu ,fc’,fy Req’d : As, As’ General Procedure 1. Solve for Ru 2. Solve for p 3. Check if the beam needs compression reinforcement if p > pmax then compression reinforcement is necessary
  117. 117. bd p As max 1  b fc f A a y s ' 85 . 0 1  ) 2 ( 1 1 a d f A M y s u    1 2 u u u M M M   5. Solve for a 6. Solve for Mu1 7. Solve for Mu2 4. Solve for As1 8. Solve for As2 ) ' ( 2 2 d d f M A y u s    9. Solve for fs ’ a d a fs ) ( 600 ' 1 '    Case 1 If fs’ ≥ fy then fs’ = fy ( compression steel yields at failure) 2 ' s s A A  Case 2 If fs’ < fy then use fs’ ( compression steel does not yield at failure) ' 2 ' s y s s f f A A  10. Solve for As 2 1 s s s A A A  
  118. 118. Problem: Design the reinforcement of a rectangular beam to carry a factored moment of 272 kN.m. The beam width is 250 mm,effective depth 400mm. Use fc’ = 20.7 MPa, fy = 345 MPa, d’ =60 mm. 55 . 7 ) 400 )( 250 ( 9 . 0 ) 10 ( 272 2 6 2    bd M R u u  0317 . 0 ) 345 55 . 7 ) 61 . 19 ( 2 1 1 ( 61 . 19 1     p 61 . 19 ) 7 . 20 ( 85 . 0 345 ' 85 . 0    fc f m y 0275 . 0 345 ) 345 600 ( ) 600 ( 85 . 0 ) 7 . 20 ( 85 . 0 ) 600 ( 600 ' 85 . 0 1      y y b f f fc p  0206 . 0 ) 0275 . 0 ( 75 . 0 max   p p > pmax compression reinforcement is necessary Solution
  119. 119. 2 max 1 2060 400 ) 250 ( 0206 . 0 mm bd p As    mm b fc f A a y s 57 . 161 250 ) 7 . 20 ( 85 . 0 ) 345 ( 2060 ' 85 . 0 1    m kN a d f A M y s u . 18 . 204 10 ) 2 57 . 161 400 ( 345 ) 2060 ( 9 . 0 ) 2 ( 6 1 1      m kN M M M u u u . 82 . 67 18 . 204 272 1 2      2 6 2 2 42 . 642 ) 60 400 )( 345 ( 9 . 0 ) 10 ( 82 . 67 ) ' ( mm d d f M A y u s       MPa a d a fs 6 . 410 57 . 161 )]) 60 ( 85 . 0 [ 57 . 161 ( 600 ) ( 600 ' 1 '       Compression Steel yields at failure 2 2 ' 42 . 642 mm A A s s   2 2 1 42 . 2702 42 . 642 2060 mm A A A s s s     
  120. 120. Plate # 5 : DESIGN FOR FLEXURE :DOUBLY REINFORCED BEAMS and T BEAMS Design the reinforcement of a rectangular beam to resist a dead load moment of 200 kN.m(including its own weight) and a live load moment of 300 kN.m . The beam is limited in size to 350 mm by 600mm overall depth. Steel covering ( from centroid of bars to outermost fiber is 100 mm for both tension and compression reinforcement. Use fc’ = 27.5 MPa, fy = 414 MPa A reinforced concrete T-beam with d = 550 mm, bw = 300 mm , slab thickness =100 mm is 4.8 m long and spaced 3 m on centers. The beam support a service dead load moment of 400 kN.m (including its weight) and service live load moment of 500 kN.m. If fc’=27.5 MPa, fy = 414 MPa , determine the required steel area. Design the reinforcement of a T- beam to support a uniform service dead load of 25 kN/m and service live load of 30 kN/m on a simple span of 8 m . Properties of the T- beam are as follows : bf = 1500 mm, bw = 250 mm, d = 600 mm, t = 100 mm, fc’ = 20.7 MPa, fy = 345 MPa.
  121. 121. DESIGN FOR BENDING : T-BEAMS (z > t) Given: bw,t,Mu,d,center to center spacing of beams(assuming symmetrical interior beam), L, fc’,fy Required: As 1. Determine the effective flange width bf bf = L/4 bf = bw + 16t bf = center to center spacing of beams Use the smallest value of bf Note: if bf is given omit step 1 2. Solve for Asf y w f sf f t b b fc A ) ( ' 85 . 0   3. Solve for Muf ) 2 ( t d fy A M sf uf    If Mu > Muf then design as T- beam
  122. 122. uf u uw M M M   ) 2 ( ' 85 . 0 a d ab fc M w uw    y w sw f ab fc A ' 85 . 0  4. Solve for Muw 5. Solve for a 6. Solve for Asw sw sf s A A A   d b A p d b A p w sf f w s w   7. Solve for As 8. Check for yielding of tension steel y y b f f fc p ) 600 ( 600 ' 85 . 0 1    w f b w p p p p    ) ( 75 . 0 max
  123. 123. Design the reinforcement of a T- beam to resist a factored moment of 750 kN.m. Properties of the T- beam are as follows : bf = 550 mm, bw = 300 mm, d = 600 mm, t = 110 mm, fc’ = 20.7 MPa, fy = 345 MPa. 2 5 . 1402 345 110 ) 300 550 )( 7 . 20 ( 85 . 0 ) ( ' 85 . 0 mm f t b b fc A y w f sf      solution m kN t d fy A M sf uf . 33 . 237 10 ) 2 110 600 ( 345 ) 5 . 1402 ( 9 . 0 ) 2 ( 6      Mu > Muf design as T- beam m kN M M M uf u uw . 67 . 512 33 . 237 750     
  124. 124. ) 2 ( ' 85 . 0 a d ab fc M w uw    2 6 . 3370 345 ) 300 ( 3 . 220 ) 7 . 20 ( 85 . 0 ' 85 . 0 mm f ab fc A y w sw    2 1 . 4773 6 . 3370 5 . 1402 mm A A A sw sf s      ) 2 600 ( 300 ) 7 . 20 ( 85 . 0 ) 9 . 0 ( ) 10 ( 67 . 512 6 a a   2 600 8 . 107915 2 a a   0 6 . 215831 1200 2    a a mm mm a 110 3 . 220 2 ) 6 . 215831 ( 4 ) 1200 ( 1200 2     
  125. 125. 008 . 0 ) 600 ( 300 5 . 1402 0265 . 0 ) 600 ( 300 1 . 4773       d b A p d b A p w sf f w s w Check for yielding of tension steel 0275 . 0 345 ) 345 600 ( ) 600 ( 85 . 0 ) 7 . 20 ( 85 . 0 ) 600 ( 600 ' 85 . 0 1      y y b f f fc p  w f b w p p p p       0266 . 0 ) 008 . 0 0275 . 0 ( 75 . 0 ) ( 75 . 0 max Tension steel yields at failure
  126. 126. DESIGN FOR BENDING : T-BEAMS (z < t) Given: bw,t,Mu,d,center to center spacing of beams(assuming symmetrical interior beam), L, fc’,fy Required: As 1. Determine the effective flange width bf bf = L/4 bf = bw + 16t bf = center to center spacing of beams Use the smallest value of bf Note: if bf is given omit step 1 2. Solve for Asf y w f sf f t b b fc A ) ( ' 85 . 0  
  127. 127. ) 2 ( t d fy A M sf uf    3. Solve for Muf If Mu < Muf then z < t ,design as wide rectangular beam 4. Solve for a ) 2 ( ' 85 . 0 a d ab fc M f u    5. Solve for As y f s f a b fc A ' 85 . 0  d b A p f s  y y b f f fc p ) 600 ( 600 ' 85 . 0 1    p p p b   75 . 0 max 6. Check for yielding of tension steel
  128. 128. Problem : A reinforced concrete T-beam with bf = 810 mm, d = 300 mm, bw = 200 mm , t = 100 mm, fc’=20.7 MPa, fy = 414 MPa is to be designed to carry an ultimate moment of 221 kN.m Determine the required steel area. 2 2 . 2683 414 100 ) 200 810 )( 7 . 20 ( 85 . 0 ) ( ' 85 . 0 mm f t b b fc A y w f sf      m kN t d fy A M sf uf . 9 . 249 10 ) 2 100 300 ( 414 ) 2 . 2683 ( 9 . 0 ) 2 ( 6      solution Design as wide rectangular beam ) 2 ( ' 85 . 0 a d ab fc M f u   
  129. 129.   ) 2 300 ( 810 ) 7 . 20 ( 85 . 0 9 . 0 ) 10 ( 221 6 a a   2 300 6 . 17229 2 a a   0 2 . 34459 600 2    a a mm a 33 . 64 2 ) 2 . 34459 ( 4 ) 600 ( 600 2     2 5 . 2214 414 33 . 64 ) 810 )( 7 . 20 ( 85 . 0 ' 85 . 0 mm f a b fc A y f s    0091 . 0 ) 300 ( 810 5 . 2214    d b A p f s   0213 . 0 414 ) 414 600 ( 600 85 . 0 ) 7 . 20 ( 85 . 0    b p 0091 . 0 016 . 0 ) 0213 . 0 ( 75 . 0 max    p Tension steel yields at failure
  130. 130. Plate # 6: Flexural design of T-beams A reinforced concrete T-beam with d = 550 mm, bw = 300 mm , slab thickness =100 mm is 4.8 m long and spaced 3 m on centers. The beam support a service dead load moment of 400 kN.m (including its weight) and service live load moment of 500 kN.m. If fc’=27.5 MPa, fy = 414 MPa , determine the required steel area. Design the reinforcement of a T- beam to support a uniform service dead load of 25 kN/m and service live load of 30 kN/m on a simple span of 8 m . Properties of the T- beam are as follows : bf = 1500 mm, bw = 250 mm, d = 600 mm, t = 100 mm, fc’ = 20.7 MPa, fy = 345 MPa.
  131. 131. Reinforced concrete slab are large flat plates that are supported at its sides by reinforced concrete beams, walls, column, steel beams or by the ground. If the slabs are supported on opposite sides only they are called one way slab since bending will occur on one direction only. A one way slab is considered as a wide & shallow rectangular beam. Reinforcing steel is usually spaced uniformly over its width. One way slabs are analyzed by considering a one meter strip, which is assumed independent of the adjacent strips. Maximum spacing of reinforcement Flexural reinforcement shall not be spaced farther apart than 3 times the slab thickness nor 450 mm. Minimum size of flexural reinforcement = 12 mm ONE WAY SLAB
  132. 132. The area of shrinkage reinforcement shall be where Grade 275 deformed bars are used… 0.002bt where Grade 415 deformed bars are used… 0.0018bt where reinforcement with fy > 415 MPa measured at yield strain of 0.35% are used …. 0.0018(400)bt/fy Shrinkage and temperature reinforcement Shrinkage reinforcement shall not be spaced farther apart than 5 times the slab thickness nor 450 mm. Minimum size of shrinkage and temperature bars = 10 mm
  133. 133. Design of one way slab Given: Loads, type of slab, fc’,fy,Wc Req’d: t, size and spacing of main bars and temperature bars General Procedure 1. Determine the minimum slab thickness t using table for minimum thickness of non prestressed beams and one way slab. This thickness should be at least 75 mm 2. Compute the weight of the slab ( this is to be added to the given dead load) 3. Calculate the design moment Mu 4. Compute the effective depth d d = t – covering – ½ bar diameter ( minimum of 12 mm) 5. Compute design constants 2 bd M R u u   ' 85 . 0 fc f m y  ) 2 1 1 ( 1 y u f mR m p   
  134. 134. 1000 1 s A A S  1000 1 t t A A S  p > pmin 5. Solve for As As = pbd 6. Solve for the spacing of bars where : A1 = area of 1 bar Use the smallest of the following a)S b)3t c) 450 mm 7. Solve for area of temperature bars At = 0.002bt , At = 0.0018bt, At =0.0018(400)bt/fy 8. Solve for the spacing of temperature bars where : A1 = area of 1 temperature bar ( minimum of 10mm dia.) Use the smallest of the following a) St b) 5t c)450 mm
  135. 135. Problem: Design a one way slab having a simple span of 3.0 m. The slab is to carry a uniform dead load of 2.5 KPa and uniform live load of 4.2 kPa. fc’ = 27.6 MPa , fy = 276 MPa for main bars and temperature bars. Concrete weighs 23.5 kN/m3 ) 700 4 . 0 ( 20 y f L t   Solution mm mm t 75 120 ) 700 276 4 . 0 ( 20 3000     Slab thickness Weight of Slab (assuming 1 m wide strip) m kN Ws / 82 . 2 12 . 0 ) 1 ( 5 . 23   m kN WD / 32 . 5 82 . 2 5 . 2    Total dead load
  136. 136. Factored uniform load m kN W W W L D u / 59 . 14 ) 2 . 4 ( 7 . 1 ) 32 . 5 ( 4 . 1 7 . 1 4 . 1      Design Moment m kN L W M u u . 41 . 16 8 ) 3 ( 59 . 14 8 2 2    Effective depth assuming 12 mm bar mm t d 94 2 12 20 120 2 1 20         MPa bd M R u u 06 . 2 ) 94 )( 1000 ( 9 . 0 ) 10 ( 41 . 16 2 6 2     76 . 11 ) 6 . 27 ( 85 . 0 276 ' 85 . 0    fc f m y
  137. 137. 00782 . 0 ) 276 ) 06 . 2 )( 76 . 11 ( 2 1 1 ( 76 . 11 1     p 00507 . 0 276 4 . 1 4 . 1 min    y f p 2 4 . 735 94 ) 1000 ( 00782 . 0 mm pbd As    mm t mm say A A S s 360 3 150 7 . 153 ) 1000 ( 4 . 735 4 ) 12 ( 1000 2 1       Using 12 mm bars 2 240 120 ) 1000 ( 002 . 0 002 . 0 mm bt At    mm t mm say A A S t t 600 5 320 327 ) 1000 ( 240 4 ) 10 ( 1000 2 1       Using 10 mm bars Temperature bars
  138. 138. 12 mm main bars @ 150 mm o.c 10 mm temp bars @ 320 mm o.c 120 mm
  139. 139. Problem: Design a 4 m long one way slab with one end discontinuous as shown in the figure . The slab is to carry a uniform dead load of 3.6 KPa and uniform live load of 4.0 kPa. fc’ = 20.7 MPa , fy = 415 MPa for main bars and fy = 276 MPa for temperature bars. Concrete weighs 22.56 kN/m3. 4m 4m column column column C B A mm say L t 170 67 . 166 24 4000 24   
  140. 140. Weight of Slab (assuming 1 m wide strip) m kN Ws / 83 . 3 17 . 0 ) 1 ( 56 . 22   m kN WD / 43 . 7 83 . 3 6 . 3    Total dead load Factored uniform load m kN W W W L D u / 2 . 17 ) 0 . 4 ( 7 . 1 ) 43 . 7 ( 4 . 1 7 . 1 4 . 1      Design Moments m kN L W M u A . 2 . 17 16 ) 4 ( 2 . 17 16 2 2     m kN L W M u B . 66 . 19 14 ) 4 ( 2 . 17 14 2 2    m kN L W M u C . 58 . 30 9 ) 4 ( 2 . 17 9 2 2     Effective depth assuming 12 mm bar mm t d 144 2 12 20 170 2 1 20         MPa Ru 92 . 0 ) 144 )( 1000 ( 9 . 0 ) 10 ( 2 . 17 2 6   MPa Ru 05 . 1 ) 144 )( 1000 ( 9 . 0 ) 10 ( 66 . 19 2 6   MPa Ru 635 . 1 ) 144 )( 1000 ( 9 . 0 ) 10 ( 58 . 30 2 6  
  141. 141. 58 . 23 ) 7 . 20 ( 85 . 0 415 ' 85 . 0    fc f m y 00337 . 0 00228 . 0 ) 415 ) 92 . 0 )( 58 . 23 ( 2 1 1 ( 58 . 23 1 use pA     00337 . 0 415 4 . 1 4 . 1 min    y f p 00337 . 0 00261 . 0 ) 415 ) 05 . 1 )( 58 . 23 ( 2 1 1 ( 58 . 23 1 use pB     00415 . 0 ) 415 ) 635 . 1 )( 58 . 23 ( 2 1 1 ( 58 . 23 1     C p 2 min 28 . 485 144 ) 1000 ( 00337 . 0 mm bd p A A sB sA     mm mm say A A S s 450 230 233 ) 1000 ( 28 . 485 4 ) 12 ( 1000 2 1      Using 12 mm bars
  142. 142. 2 6 . 597 144 ) 1000 ( 00415 . 0 mm bd p A c sC    mm mm say A A S s 450 180 189 ) 1000 ( 6 . 597 4 ) 12 ( 1000 2 1      Using 12 mm bars 2 340 170 ) 1000 ( 002 . 0 002 . 0 mm bt At    mm mm say A A S t t 450 230 9 . 230 ) 1000 ( 340 4 ) 10 ( 1000 2 1      Using 10 mm bars Temperature bars
  143. 143. C B A 12 mm continuous bent bars at 230 mm 0.C 12 mm extra bars at 230 mm 0.C 10 mm temperature bars at 230 mm 0.C 170mm
  144. 144. Design a 4.5 m long one way slab with one end discontinuous as shown in the figure . The slab is to carry a uniform dead load of 4.2 KPa and uniform live load of 4.5 kPa. fc’ = 20.7 MPa , fy = 345 MPa for main bars and fy = 276 MPa for temperature bars. Concrete weighs 23.5 kN/m3. Draw layout of bars. 4.5m 4.5m column column column Plate # 7: Design of one way slab Design a one way cantilever slab of 2.0 m span . The slab is to carry a uniform dead load of 2.4 KPa and uniform live load of 3.6 kPa. fc’ = 27.6 MPa , fy = 415 MPa for main bars and temperature bars. Concrete weighs 22.56 kN/m3. Draw layout of bars.
  145. 145. Prelim Exam A rectangular beam has b =300 mm, d = 500 mm, As = 6 of 32 mm, fc’ =27.6 MPa,fy =414 MPa. If the beam is simply supported on a span of 6 m, determine the concentrated live load that could be applied at the third points on the beam if steel covering is 80 mm and concrete weighs 23.5 kN/m3. A doubly reinforced rectangular concrete beam has b =350 mm,d =600mm, fc’=27.5 MPa, fy = 345 MPa, As =3625 mm2, As’ = 775mm2 ,covering for tension and compression bars 80 mm and 63 mm respectively. If the beam is an interior span of a three span continuous beam supporting a service dead load of 20 kN/m (weight included) determine the maximum uniformly distributed live load it can support on an average clear span of 5.0 m. Use NSCP moment coeffecients. 400 mm 75 mm 400 mm 3 of 16 mm Determine the ultimate moment capacity of the triangular beam shown in figure. fc’ =20.7 MPa, fy = 345 MPa.
  146. 146. mm b fc f A a y s 18 . 120 350 ) 5 . 27 ( 85 . 0 ) 345 ( 2850 ' 85 . 0 1    y s f MPa a d a f       65 . 332 18 . 120 )]) 63 ( 85 . 0 [ 18 . 120 ( 600 ) ( 600 ' 1 '  Compression steel does not yields at failure 2 1 2850 775 3625 ' mm As As As      ∑Fx =0 0.85fc’ab + As’fs’ = Asfy 0.85(27.5)350a + 775fs’ = 3625(345) 10.56a +fs’ = 1613.7 fs’ =1613.7 – 10.56 a EQ.1 Solution to #2
  147. 147. a a a d a fs )]) 63 ( 85 . 0 [ ( 600 ) ( 600 ' 1 '      2 . ) 55 . 53 ( 600 ' EQ a a fs    2 . 1 . EQ EQ  a a a ) 55 . 53 ( 600 56 . 10 7 . 1613    32130 600 56 . 10 7 . 1613 2    a a a 0 32130 7 . 1013 56 . 10 2    a a 0 6 . 3042 96 2    a a mm a 12 . 121 2 ) 6 . 3042 ( 4 ) 96 ( 96 2     12 . 121 ) 55 . 53 12 . 121 ( 600 '   s f y s f MPa f   7 . 334 ' ) 2 ( 1 1 a d f As Mu y    ) ' ( ' ' 2 d d fs As Mu    6 1 10 ) 2 12 . 121 600 )( 345 ) 2850 ( 9 . 0   Mu m kN Mu . 36 . 477 1  6 2 10 ) 63 600 ( 7 . 334 ) 775 ( 9 . 0   Mu m kN Mu . 36 . 125 2  m kN Mu Mu Mu . 72 . 602 2 1    2 ' max 6 . 6500 ' 75 . 0 mm f fs A bd p A y s b s    0365 . 0 345 ) 345 600 ( ) 600 ( 7 . 334 ) 5 . 27 ( 85 . 0    b p
  148. 148. #1 p=0.03217 pmax = 0.021 tension steel does not yield at failure a = 260.22 mm fs =379.92 MPa Mu = 610.31 kN.m WD = 4.1 kN/m P = 171.9 kN #2 a = 121.12 mm compression steel does not yield at failure fs’=334.7 MPa Mu = 602.72 kN.m WL = 125.34 kN.m
  149. 149. 400mm 75 mm 400 mm 3 of 16 mm Ac 0.003 s  c 375 - c x a C=0.85fc’Ac T=Asfy 375 - 2a/3 Solution 2 2 2 . 603 4 ) 16 ( 3 mm As    Assume that steel yields at failure( subject to checking) C=T 0.85fc’Ac=Asfy 0.85(20.7)Ac =603.2(345) Ac =11,827.45 mm2
  150. 150. ax Ac 2 1  475 400  a x 1 . 842 . 0 EQ a x   ) 842 . 0 ( 2 1 45 . 11827 a a  mm a 6 . 167  mm a c 17 . 197 85 . 0 6 . 167 1     From the strain diagram c c s   400 003 . 0  2000000 s s f   17 . 197 17 . 197 400 003 . 0 ) 200000 (   s f y s f MPa f   22 . 617 tension steel yields at failure By similar triangles m kN a f A M y s u . 91 . 53 10 ) 3 6 . 167 ] 2 [ 400 ( 345 ) 2 . 603 ( 9 . 0 ) 3 2 375 ( 6     
  151. 151. SHEAR AND DIAGONAL TENSION Another type of beam failure other than bending is shear failure. Shear failure are very dangerous if it happens before flexure failure because they can occur without warning BASIC CODE REQUIREMENT Factored shear strength Vu shall be equal or less than design shear ФVn n u V V   s c n V V V   where: Vc = shear carried by concrete Vs = shear carried by the stirrups Vu = factored shear strength
  152. 152. SHEAR STRENGTH PROVIDED BY CONCRETE d b ' fc 6 1 V w c  d b ' fc 3 . 0 d b 7 M d V p 120 ' fc V w w u u w c          0 . 1 M d V u u  Shear strength provided by concrete subject to shear and flexure only; or in more detailed calculation where : ' fc is in MPa and shall not exceed 0.7 MPa bw = width of the beam web for T-beams, width of the beam for rectangular beams d =effective depth of the beam pw = As/bwd