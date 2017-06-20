Dr.V.Christopher Amalraj,Dr.V.Christopher Amalraj, M.Sc., M.Phil., Ph.D.M.Sc., M.Phil., Ph.D. Assistant Professor of Biost...
Learning objectives To explain and apply the statistical terms in the Medical science To differentiate measurement scales ...
What is Statistics ? Latin word – Datum – Data : A person dealing with Number(s) and transfer to meaningful Information(s)...
Application of Statistics MATHS Applied MATHS STATISTIC (Datum) STATISTICS (Data) abbaba 2)( 222 ++=+ FMForMorFM 1122)( 2 ...
Statistical Terms Observations – information made on individuals Datum – Single observation Data – Many observations 4
STATISTICS Inferential Statistics Descriptive Statistics Hypothesis TestingParameter Summary MeasuresTabulation Graphic Fo...
Role of the Statistics in Research 1.1. CCollectionollection,, 2.2.OOrganization,rganization, 3.3.SSummarizing, 4.4.AAnaly...
Role of statistics in Medicine • Variability – – – Person to person Measurement Disease occurrence • • • Uncertainties Hyp...
• The application of Statistics and Mathematical Methods to the Design and Analysis of • Human Being • PPublic health • BB...
Components of BiostatisticsComponents of Biostatistics 9
Populations and Samples and SamplingPOPULATION SAMPLE Estimat e InferencesParameter Statistic Populations and Samples 10
Estimation of Populations and Samples 11
• Independent Variable – Age • Dependent Variable – Weight dependent on Age • Extraneous Variable – Affect the Dependent V...
Variables Manipulated Independent variable Observed Influences changes in Dependent variable Important Variables Experimen...
II. Qualitative Data Variable I. Quantitative Data Variable Discrete only Both Discrete & Continuous 1. Discrete Scale 2. ...
Qualitative data Or Categorical data I. Quantitative data Or Measurement data Counted data Nominal Ordinal Measurements ar...
Information is recorded in mathematical figures. Examples: BP, Serum cholesterol, Body Weight and Total calories. These ca...
It deals with counts Recorded on integer numbers No decimal values Definite mathematical relationship Examples: No. of abo...
The observations are made in quantities which have mathematical relationship Observations can take any integers value even...
Numerical symbols for recording the data NO mathematical relationship Examples : Fever can be graded as mild, moderate, se...
Recording of observations is not made in form of numerals as in quantitative data. Major scale for recording qualitative d...
only 2 possible alternative answers. Examples: Yes/No, Cured/Not Cured Male/Female Dead/Alive. 18 1. Nominal dichotomous 21
More than 2 possibilities or alternative answers for the information recorded. 19 2. Nominal polychotomus Examples: Blood ...
Similar to numerical ordinal scale, only difference being while grading the sequences in numbers , it is expressed in word...
CONTINUOUS ORDINAL NOMINAL 21 How much we can use which data 24
“The secret language of statistics, so appealing in a fact-minded culture, is employed to Sensationalize, Inflate, Confuse...
There are three types of lies: 1. White lies, 2. Damn lies, and 3. Statistics (Benjamin Disraeli) Statistics are like a bi...
• Top five reasons to be a statistician 1. Statisticians are significant 2. No one knows what we do so we are always right...
THANKS & any questions? christopheramalraj@gmail.com 28
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

2. data collection &amp; presentation dr.christopher

15 views

Published on

This is useful for Medical and Paramedical students

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
15
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

2. data collection &amp; presentation dr.christopher

  1. 1. Dr.V.Christopher Amalraj,Dr.V.Christopher Amalraj, M.Sc., M.Phil., Ph.D.M.Sc., M.Phil., Ph.D. Assistant Professor of Biostatistics Department of Community Medicine [Statistical Unit] SRM Medical College & Research Centre. christopheramalraj@gmail.com 9443239837, 9047963228
  2. 2. Learning objectives To explain and apply the statistical terms in the Medical science To differentiate measurement scales and the type of variables 1
  3. 3. What is Statistics ? Latin word – Datum – Data : A person dealing with Number(s) and transfer to meaningful Information(s) Measured Value(s) Counted Fact(s) Information(s) 2
  4. 4. Application of Statistics MATHS Applied MATHS STATISTIC (Datum) STATISTICS (Data) abbaba 2)( 222 ++=+ FMForMorFM 1122)( 2 =+ 3
  5. 5. Statistical Terms Observations – information made on individuals Datum – Single observation Data – Many observations 4
  6. 6. STATISTICS Inferential Statistics Descriptive Statistics Hypothesis TestingParameter Summary MeasuresTabulation Graphic Form Measures of central tendency Measures of variability Estimation of Classification of Statistics 5 (Marks) Frequency 0-8 8 8-16 7 16-24 16
  7. 7. Role of the Statistics in Research 1.1. CCollectionollection,, 2.2.OOrganization,rganization, 3.3.SSummarizing, 4.4.AAnalysisnalysis, and, and 5.5.IInterpretationnterpretation ofof DDataata oror Conclusions/Inferences 6
  8. 8. Role of statistics in Medicine • Variability – – – Person to person Measurement Disease occurrence • • • Uncertainties Hypothesis Decision making SStatistics as a Science Theory of Probability Principle of Normal Distribution Test of Significance Statistics as a Numerical Data Counts Measurements Figures Statistics as a Tool How to Do Collection How to do Presentation How to do Analysis How to do Interpretation How to Write Inference 7
  9. 9. • The application of Statistics and Mathematical Methods to the Design and Analysis of • Human Being • PPublic health • BBiological studies What is Biostatistics? 8
  10. 10. Components of BiostatisticsComponents of Biostatistics 9
  11. 11. Populations and Samples and SamplingPOPULATION SAMPLE Estimat e InferencesParameter Statistic Populations and Samples 10
  12. 12. Estimation of Populations and Samples 11
  13. 13. • Independent Variable – Age • Dependent Variable – Weight dependent on Age • Extraneous Variable – Affect the Dependent Variable • Control Variable – Minimize the effect of Extraneous variable • Confounded Variable – Relationship between I & D variable • Research Variable – One I & D variable • Experimental and Non-Experimental Variable - • Experimental and Control Variable • Treatments Variable • Experiment Variable Types of Variables 12
  14. 14. Variables Manipulated Independent variable Observed Influences changes in Dependent variable Important Variables Experimental Variable 13
  15. 15. II. Qualitative Data Variable I. Quantitative Data Variable Discrete only Both Discrete & Continuous 1. Discrete Scale 2. Continuous Scale 3. Numerical Ordinal Scale 1. Nominal dichotomous 2. Nominal polychotomus 3. Ordinal polychotomous Major Types of Data Variable 14
  16. 16. Qualitative data Or Categorical data I. Quantitative data Or Measurement data Counted data Nominal Ordinal Measurements are in whole numbers Measurements are in both whole & Fractional numbers Interval Ratio Major Types of Measurement Data Scale 1. Nominal dichotomous 2. Nominal polychotomus 3. Ordinal polychotomous 1. Discrete Scale 2. Continuous Scale 3. Numerical Ordinal Scale 15
  17. 17. Information is recorded in mathematical figures. Examples: BP, Serum cholesterol, Body Weight and Total calories. These can be further into three classified 1. Discrete scale 2. Continuous scale 3. Numerical ordinal scale I. Quantitative Data variables 16
  18. 18. It deals with counts Recorded on integer numbers No decimal values Definite mathematical relationship Examples: No. of abortions, No.of spells and No.of vaccines taken.etc 14 1. Discrete scale 17
  19. 19. The observations are made in quantities which have mathematical relationship Observations can take any integers value even in- between Can take decimal values Examples: BMI, Blood sugar, Blood urea, Serum creatinine.etc Often Continuous & Discrete Scale Together Called as Ratio Scale 2. Continuous scale 18
  20. 20. Numerical symbols for recording the data NO mathematical relationship Examples : Fever can be graded as mild, moderate, severe which can be numbered as 1,2,3 It doesn’t mean severe fever is 3 times more than mild fever, thus no mathematical relationship. 16 3. Numerical Ordinal Scale 19
  21. 21. Recording of observations is not made in form of numerals as in quantitative data. Major scale for recording qualitative data categorical, also called a nominal scale is Nominal scale are made into two categories 1. Nominal dichotomous 2. Nominal polychotomus 3. In addition ordinal polychotomous 17 II. Qualitative variable 20
  22. 22. only 2 possible alternative answers. Examples: Yes/No, Cured/Not Cured Male/Female Dead/Alive. 18 1. Nominal dichotomous 21
  23. 23. More than 2 possibilities or alternative answers for the information recorded. 19 2. Nominal polychotomus Examples: Blood group – A, B, AB, O Religion – Hindu, Islam, Christianity State you belong to – TN, Bihar, AP This information recorded in words not in numbers. 22
  24. 24. Similar to numerical ordinal scale, only difference being while grading the sequences in numbers , it is expressed in words. Examples: Grades of pain: Mild, Moderate, Severe, Very severe. Levels of prevention: Primary, Secondary, Tertiary. 20 3. Ordinal polychotomous or simply “ordinal” 23
  25. 25. CONTINUOUS ORDINAL NOMINAL 21 How much we can use which data 24
  26. 26. “The secret language of statistics, so appealing in a fact-minded culture, is employed to Sensationalize, Inflate, Confuse, and Oversimplify” How to lie with statistics by Darrel Huff 25
  27. 27. There are three types of lies: 1. White lies, 2. Damn lies, and 3. Statistics (Benjamin Disraeli) Statistics are like a bikini. What they reveal is suggestive, but what they conceal is vital. (Aaron Lowenstein) A little humor !!!!! 26
  28. 28. • Top five reasons to be a statistician 1. Statisticians are significant 2. No one knows what we do so we are always right. 3. We do it with confidence, frequency, and variability. 4. You never have to be right - only close. 5. We're normal and everyone else is skewed. A little humor (can’t)!!!!! 27
  29. 29. THANKS & any questions? christopheramalraj@gmail.com 28

×