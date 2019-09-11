Successfully reported this slideshow.
S E L B S T S I C H E R Z U M E R F O L G borisgloger consulting GmbH BizDevOps Der nächste Schritt in der Teamzusammenset...
S E L B S T S I C H E R Z U M E R F O L G DevOps – Weiterentwicklung der Agilität? 2 DevOpsDevTeam
S E L B S T S I C H E R Z U M E R F O L G Das greift doch zu kurz! 3 © hayoshka/ 123rf
S E L B S T S I C H E R Z U M E R F O L G Das greift doch zu kurz! 4 DevOps @ lightfieldstudios/ 123rf
S E L B S T S I C H E R Z U M E R F O L G Der nächste Schritt 5 BizDevOps
S E L B S T S I C H E R Z U M E R F O L G Der Vorteil 6 ©Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo Eigenverant- wortlichkeit...
S E L B S T S I C H E R Z U M E R F O L G Die Master Challenge: Wo beginnt und endet ein sinnvoller end-to-end Schnitt? 7 ...
S E L B S T S I C H E R Z U M E R F O L G Das Dilemma 1. Team sollte möglichst end-to-end aufgestellt sein 2. Team sollte ...
S E L B S T S I C H E R Z U M E R F O L G Wie sieht das in der Praxis aus? 9 Fachliche Anforderungen und Test Weiterentwic...
S E L B S T S I C H E R Z U M E R F O L G Der Case 10
S E L B S T S I C H E R Z U M E R F O L G Der 1. Schritt 11 Integration von Entwicklung und Fachexperten 60% End-to-end Gr...
S E L B S T S I C H E R Z U M E R F O L G Der 2. Schritt 12 Zusätzliche Integration von IT-Operations Experten End-to-end ...
S E L B S T S I C H E R Z U M E R F O L G Der 3. Schritt 13 Zusätzliche Integration von Business-Operations Experten Wicht...
S E L B S T S I C H E R Z U M E R F O L G Der 3. Schritt 14 Zusätzliche Integration von Business-Operations Experten End-t...
S E L B S T S I C H E R Z U M E R F O L G Es gibt keinen optimalen Blueprint ... 15 Gefahr der Ineffizienz auf Grund ... §...
S E L B S T S I C H E R Z U M E R F O L G Es braucht zudem die geeignete Organisationsstruktur... 16 Alle für das Produkt/...
S E L B S T S I C H E R Z U M E R F O L G Key Learning 17 Die Mission bestimmt das Setup! Je „breiter“ der Technologie-Sta...
S E L B S T S I C H E R Z U M E R F O L G Weitere Learnings 18 § Offene Kultur § Aufgeschlossenheit gegenüber neuen Sichtw...
S E L B S T S I C H E R Z U M E R F O L G Quick-Check 19 ü DevOps als erster Schritt, der jedoch nicht weit genug geht ü I...
S E L B S T S I C H E R Z U M E R F O L G20
  1. 1. S E L B S T S I C H E R Z U M E R F O L G borisgloger consulting GmbH BizDevOps Der nächste Schritt in der Teamzusammensetzung PM Forum Nürnberg, 23.10.2019 Christoph Schmiedinger @cschmiedinger
  2. 2. S E L B S T S I C H E R Z U M E R F O L G DevOps – Weiterentwicklung der Agilität? 2 DevOpsDevTeam
  3. 3. S E L B S T S I C H E R Z U M E R F O L G Das greift doch zu kurz! 3 © hayoshka/ 123rf
  4. 4. S E L B S T S I C H E R Z U M E R F O L G Das greift doch zu kurz! 4 DevOps @ lightfieldstudios/ 123rf
  5. 5. S E L B S T S I C H E R Z U M E R F O L G Der nächste Schritt 5 BizDevOps
  6. 6. S E L B S T S I C H E R Z U M E R F O L G Der Vorteil 6 ©Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo Eigenverant- wortlichkeit / Autonomie End-to-end Lieferfähigkeit
  7. 7. S E L B S T S I C H E R Z U M E R F O L G Die Master Challenge: Wo beginnt und endet ein sinnvoller end-to-end Schnitt? 7 Braucht am Ende jedes Team seinen eigenen Pförtner? ©Gajus/ iStockphoto
  8. 8. S E L B S T S I C H E R Z U M E R F O L G Das Dilemma 1. Team sollte möglichst end-to-end aufgestellt sein 2. Team sollte klein & handlungsfähig sein 8
  9. 9. S E L B S T S I C H E R Z U M E R F O L G Wie sieht das in der Praxis aus? 9 Fachliche Anforderungen und Test Weiterentwick- lung der Applikation Betrieb der Applikation Design und Wei- terentwicklung des Prozesses Entwicklung der IT-Unterstützung Monitoring des Prozesses (plus Betrieb von Applikationen) SW-Produkt Dienstleistungs (Teil-)Prozess
  10. 10. S E L B S T S I C H E R Z U M E R F O L G Der Case 10
  11. 11. S E L B S T S I C H E R Z U M E R F O L G Der 1. Schritt 11 Integration von Entwicklung und Fachexperten 60% End-to-end Grad Die Benefits: § Etablierung eines “gemeinsamen“ Teams § Verfolgen eines einheitlichen Ziels § Direkte & schnelle Kommunikation (kein „über den Zaun werfen“) Die Herausforderungen: § Unterschiedliche „Sprache“ § Gegenseitiges Misstrauen § Zielkonflikte (Features vs. Qualität) § Lähmung der Entwicklung durch Support- Tickets
  12. 12. S E L B S T S I C H E R Z U M E R F O L G Der 2. Schritt 12 Zusätzliche Integration von IT-Operations Experten End-to-end Grad 75% Die Benefits: § Schnelle und unkomplizierte Lösung einfacher Operations-Themen § Intensivierte Kommunikation und effizientere Aussteuerung von Support- Tickets Die Herausforderungen: § Eine „weitere“ Sprache § Keine 100%-ige Abdeckung der Operations-Themen § Weiterhin schwache Verbindung nach außen zum Kunden
  13. 13. S E L B S T S I C H E R Z U M E R F O L G Der 3. Schritt 13 Zusätzliche Integration von Business-Operations Experten Wichtig: Kein reiner Einsatz als Domain Experts, sondern als prozessdurchführende Kollegen! Sachbearbeiter Vertrieb Marketing Kundenbetreuer Kundenservice
  14. 14. S E L B S T S I C H E R Z U M E R F O L G Der 3. Schritt 14 Zusätzliche Integration von Business-Operations Experten End-to-end Grad 90% Die Benefits: § Viel näherer Kontakt zum Kunden § Enger Austausch zwischen „Change“ und „Run“ Die Herausforderungen: § ...
  15. 15. S E L B S T S I C H E R Z U M E R F O L G Es gibt keinen optimalen Blueprint ... 15 Gefahr der Ineffizienz auf Grund ... § ... zu vieler paralleler Themen (kein Fokus) § ... zu starker Vermischung von „Change“ und „Run“ § ... eines zu großen Teams § ... von Zielkonflikten ... die Herausforderungen ändern sich lediglich
  16. 16. S E L B S T S I C H E R Z U M E R F O L G Es braucht zudem die geeignete Organisationsstruktur... 16 Alle für das Produkt/den Prozess notwendige Experten in eine Business Unit!
  17. 17. S E L B S T S I C H E R Z U M E R F O L G Key Learning 17 Die Mission bestimmt das Setup! Je „breiter“ der Technologie-Stack, desto eher muss mit Vertretern gearbeitet werden © ightfieldstudios/ 123rf
  18. 18. S E L B S T S I C H E R Z U M E R F O L G Weitere Learnings 18 § Offene Kultur § Aufgeschlossenheit gegenüber neuen Sichtweisen § Eine Führung § Vermeidung des „Dieners zweier Herren“-Dilemmas § Faktor Co-location § Förderung von direkter Kommunikation im Angesicht
  19. 19. S E L B S T S I C H E R Z U M E R F O L G Quick-Check 19 ü DevOps als erster Schritt, der jedoch nicht weit genug geht ü Integration von Business-Experten, um wirkliche end-to-end-Verantwortlichkeit zu ermöglichen ü Berücksichtigung der Master-Challenge der Definition des end-to-end Schnitts und Beschäftigung mit dem damit einhergehenden Dilemma: breiter Schnitt vs. kleinem Team ü BizDev als erster konsequenter Schritt, um direkte Kommunikation zu ermöglichen und ein gemeinsames Ziel als Team zu verfolgen ü Integration von IT-Operations Experten, um Operations Themen effizienter und schneller zu lösen oder gegebenenfalls auch nur besser auszusteuern ü Möglichkeit der Integration von Business Operations Experten wie Kundenbetreuern, Vertrieb und Sachbearbeitern, um näheren Kontakt zum Kunden und engeren Austausch zwischen „Run“ und „Change“ zu ermöglichen ü Feststellung, dass es keinen Blueprint gibt, sondern das Set-up zur Mission passen muss und die damit jeweils verbundenen Herausforderungen adressiert werden müssen ü Für den erfolgreichen Wandel benötigt es eine passende Organisationsstruktur mit Sicherstellung einer Führung, eine offene Kultur und idealerweise Co-lokation
  20. 20. S E L B S T S I C H E R Z U M E R F O L G20

