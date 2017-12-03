Scaling Agile Fuck-Ups Tools 4 Agile Teams 2017 Christof Braun manageagile.com
Disclaime r 1 The F*** word will be used – a lot
Context A fuck-up in one context might work well in another context What is learned from a fuck-up may also change from co...
Fuck-ups will happen with every agile scaling framework No side will be taken in the framework wars Disclaime r 3
Disclaime r 4 No association with
Out of respect for the organizations and people who fucked up, no names will be mentioned The following are true stories I...
Scale without real need
Avoid scaling Accept larger team or (esp. late in project) do not add anyone or create independence by splitting project
Grow, but try to hold on to how it always was
Change is the new normal Best practice is past practice Learn (and teach) how to embrace change
The process trap
Less is more Set constraints (or high level process) Let teams make their own rules/process within the constraints Adapt p...
Many (new) roles
Few roles with goals Give decisions and responsibility to teams rather than roles – they can then delegate CoPs / Guilds o...
Functional Teams
Communication Teams Sort people into teams along their communication needs Cross-functional teams can take care of a requi...
Drop Inspect & Adapt
Do big, long retrospectives Invest in retros for entire organizational unit regularly Use multiple skilled facilitators Do...
Go and experiment with scaling! Don’t be afraid to fuck up! Just make sure you learn from it!
Thanks for listening! christof@manageagile.com @christofbraun
Scaling Agile Fuck-Ups - presented at Tools 4 Agile Teams Dec 2017

What are typical mistakes being made when scaling agile systems? In here you will find some that I have experienced and comitted... Hope you can learn from it.

