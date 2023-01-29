Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Plate and frame filter press is equipped with relay control and many other safety devices. Therefore operation will be easy and safe. Girder of the filter press is equipped with abrasion-proof tracks. The plate and frame filter press applies flexible frame and it is suitable for solid and liquid separation.
