Plate and frame filter press

Jan. 29, 2023
Plate and frame filter press

Jan. 29, 2023
Plate and frame filter press is equipped with relay control and many other safety devices. Therefore operation will be easy and safe. Girder of the filter press is equipped with abrasion-proof tracks. The plate and frame filter press applies flexible frame and it is suitable for solid and liquid separation.

Plate and frame filter press is equipped with relay control and many other safety devices. Therefore operation will be easy and safe. Girder of the filter press is equipped with abrasion-proof tracks. The plate and frame filter press applies flexible frame and it is suitable for solid and liquid separation.

Plate and frame filter press

  1. 1. 河南东盈控股集团有限公司 HENAN DOING HOLDINGS CO.,LTD 地址：河南省郑州市金水区姚寨路 133 号金城时代广场 9 栋 14 楼 1408 室 Add:Room 1408,14th Floor,Building 9,No.133 Yaozhai Road,Jinshui District,Zhengzhou City,Henan Province Website:https://www.cassavaprocessing.com Cell:+86 135 2661 5783 Email:sales@doinggroup.com 1 / 3 Plate and frame filter press Description plate and frame filter press Plate and frame filter press is equipped with relay control and many other safety devices. Therefore operation will be easy and safe. Girder of the filter press is equipped with abrasion-proof tracks. The plate and frame filter press applies flexible frame and it is suitable for solid and liquid separation. Plate frame filter press Application of plate and frame filter press Plate and frame filter press is usually used for separating water from soliquoid. It is widely used for starch glucose and cassava flour production. Features plate and frame filter press This plate and frame filter press has smooth surface, high intensity, light deadweight. It is acid-proof, and corrosion-proof. In addition, it
  2. 2. 河南东盈控股集团有限公司 HENAN DOING HOLDINGS CO.,LTD 地址：河南省郑州市金水区姚寨路 133 号金城时代广场 9 栋 14 楼 1408 室 Add:Room 1408,14th Floor,Building 9,No.133 Yaozhai Road,Jinshui District,Zhengzhou City,Henan Province Website:https://www.cassavaprocessing.com Cell:+86 135 2661 5783 Email:sales@doinggroup.com 2 / 3 is innocuous and odorless. Support frame is made of high intensity steel, which has stable condition and long life-span. Model Filter area(㎡) Plate size(mm) Chambers qty.(pcs) Chamber volume(L) Motor power(kW) DYBK10 5~10 500×500 12~26 63~126 2.2 DYBK15 10~15 500×500 26~38 126~188 2.2 DYBK20 20 720×720 26 297 2.2 DYBK30 30 720×720 39 452 2.2 DYBK40 40 720×720 51 595 2.2 DYBK50 50 800×800 50 756 2.2 DYBK60 60 800×800 60 907 2.2 DYBK70 70 800×800 70 1059 2.2 DYBK80 80 900×900 63 1190/1270 2.2 DYBK100 100 1000×1000 62 1480/1740/1940 2.2
  3. 3. 河南东盈控股集团有限公司 HENAN DOING HOLDINGS CO.,LTD 地址：河南省郑州市金水区姚寨路 133 号金城时代广场 9 栋 14 楼 1408 室 Add:Room 1408,14th Floor,Building 9,No.133 Yaozhai Road,Jinshui District,Zhengzhou City,Henan Province Website:https://www.cassavaprocessing.com Cell:+86 135 2661 5783 Email:sales@doinggroup.com 3 / 3 Plate frame filter press Main technical specification plate and frame filter press Henan Doing Mechanical Equipment Co.,Ltd can provide you the high quality cassava processing machine and the plate frame filter press machine according to your demand. Tel/Whatsapp: +86-13526615783 Website: www.cassavaprocessingplant.com Email: sales@doingmachinery.com DYBK120 120 1000×1000 75 1800/2100/2340 2.2 DYBK150 150 1250×1250 58 2260/2640/3020 4 DYBK200 200 1250×1250 77 3020/3520/4020 4 DYBK250 250 1250×1250 95 3730/4350/4970 4 DYBK300 300 1500×1500 77 4760/5220/5960 5.5 DYBK400 400 1500×1500 103 6390/7000/8000 5.5 DYBK500 500 1500×1500 128 7960/8720/9960 5.5

