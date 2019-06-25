1 bio4 self - introduction - guy buyle - centexbel

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Co-funded by the European Union BIO4SELF: High performance biobased self- reinforced composites from polylactid acid Plast...
Outline  Why PLA ?  Why selfreinforced ?  BIO4SELF approach ?  Some key results  Further info
Why PLA ?
Some terminology: A bioplastic is biobased and/or biodegradable Source: European Bioplastics  A bioplastic can be fossil ...
PLA is one of the most used biobased biodegradable bioplastics Source: ‘Biopolymers facts and statistics’, IfBB (2017)
Why selfreinforced ?
SRPC: selfreinforced polymer composite  Production of these composites via combination of: a low melting PLA grade a high...
 Lightweight: high specific stiffness and strength  High impact resistance  Excellent fibre-matrix adhesion  Inherent ...
(Biobased) SRPCs high potential for a variety of applications  Automotive  Door panels  Underbody panels  Industrial e...
 Renewable materials are used, instead of fossil-based  Recyclability: mono material, thermoplastic  Contribution to Su...
JEC Innovation Award for ‘Sustainability’ Thermoformed seat shell structure from selfreinforced PLA Acknowledgement to MoP...
TechTextil Innovation Award for ‘Sustainability’ High stiffness PLA yarn & resulting selfreinforced composites
BIO4SELF approach ?
Methodology: from raw material to composites  Compounds  Hydrolysis stabilised compounds  Fibre materials  High stiffn...
Multidisciplinary consortium 16 partners from within Europe: 5 SMEs, 5 large enterprises, 3 research centres, 3 univs  co...
BIO4SELF - Acknowledgement  Funding  Funded within H2020 (NMBP call)  Total project budget: € 8.05 mio, grant: € 6.77 m...
Some key results…
Methodology: from raw material to composites  Compounds  Hydrolysis stabilised compounds  Fibre materials  High stiffn...
Compound level: large increase in hydrolytical stability  Hydrolytical stabilisation needed for applications with long li...
Lifetime prediction: several years to failure for moderate temperature and humidity 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 20 25 30 35 40 45 ...
Manufacturing and testing of prototypes  Biobased injection moulded prototypes for automotive and white goods  Example t...
Prototyping – Dryer Process Fan Dryer process fan produced: left PLA-based material and right PP-GF30 (benchmark material)
BIO4SELF- Arcelik’s Motivation  Marketing potential of use of renewable bio-materials  Green-Premium line
Further info
BIO4SELF – Newsletter
BIO4SELF – Further info  Contact:  Guy Buyle (+32 9 243 82 53 | guy.buyle@centexbel.be )  Website: www.bio4self.eu
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

1 bio4 self - introduction - guy buyle - centexbel

6 views

Published on

1 bio4 self - introduction - guy buyle - centexbel

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

1 bio4 self - introduction - guy buyle - centexbel

  1. 1. Co-funded by the European Union BIO4SELF: High performance biobased self- reinforced composites from polylactid acid Plastindustrien event Denmark June 4, 2019 Copenhagen
  2. 2. Outline  Why PLA ?  Why selfreinforced ?  BIO4SELF approach ?  Some key results  Further info
  3. 3. Why PLA ?
  4. 4. Some terminology: A bioplastic is biobased and/or biodegradable Source: European Bioplastics  A bioplastic can be fossil based  A bioplastic can be NOT biodegradable
  5. 5. PLA is one of the most used biobased biodegradable bioplastics Source: ‘Biopolymers facts and statistics’, IfBB (2017)
  6. 6. Why selfreinforced ?
  7. 7. SRPC: selfreinforced polymer composite  Production of these composites via combination of: a low melting PLA grade a high stiffness, high melting PLA reinforcing fibre SRPCs consist of polymeric reinforcing fibres embedded in a matrix of the same polymer type 1 2
  8. 8.  Lightweight: high specific stiffness and strength  High impact resistance  Excellent fibre-matrix adhesion  Inherent thermoformability  Environmentally benign material due to high recyclability of mono material composite SRPCs offer a wide range of advantages
  9. 9. (Biobased) SRPCs high potential for a variety of applications  Automotive  Door panels  Underbody panels  Industrial equipment  Protection shrouds  Machine cover  Sporting  Body armour  Canoes  Military  Body armour Current commercial SRPCs are fossil-based, typically polypropylene e.g. Curv®, Pure®; also polyester (COMFIL)
  10. 10.  Renewable materials are used, instead of fossil-based  Recyclability: mono material, thermoplastic  Contribution to Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) defined by United Nations:  #9 - building resilient infrastructure  #12 - dedicated to sustainable consumption  Invited for 1000 Solutions Initiative (SolarImpulse) BIO4SELF as sustainable solution
  11. 11. JEC Innovation Award for ‘Sustainability’ Thermoformed seat shell structure from selfreinforced PLA Acknowledgement to MoPaHyb project for use of the mold for the seat structure
  12. 12. TechTextil Innovation Award for ‘Sustainability’ High stiffness PLA yarn & resulting selfreinforced composites
  13. 13. BIO4SELF approach ?
  14. 14. Methodology: from raw material to composites  Compounds  Hydrolysis stabilised compounds  Fibre materials  High stiffness reinforcement yarns  Low melting matrix yarns  Textile intermediates  Hybrid yarns via comingling  Composite manufacturing & Prototyping  Filament winding  Press consolidation  Environmental & EoL aspects By who ?
  15. 15. Multidisciplinary consortium 16 partners from within Europe: 5 SMEs, 5 large enterprises, 3 research centres, 3 univs  covering complete value chain
  16. 16. BIO4SELF - Acknowledgement  Funding  Funded within H2020 (NMBP call)  Total project budget: € 8.05 mio, grant: € 6.77 mio.  Coordinator: Centexbel  Start: March 1st 2016  Duration: 40 months This project has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under Grant Agreement No 685614
  17. 17. Some key results…
  18. 18. Methodology: from raw material to composites  Compounds  Hydrolysis stabilised compounds  Fibre materials  High stiffness reinforcement yarns  Low melting matrix yarns  Textile intermediates  Hybrid yarns via comingling  Composite manufacturing & Prototyping  Filament winding  Press consolidation  Environmental & EoL aspects
  19. 19. Compound level: large increase in hydrolytical stability  Hydrolytical stabilisation needed for applications with long lifetime:  Various additives evaluated, some successful at ca. 1wt%  Test ‘accelerated hydrolysis’: 70°C and 80 % relative humidity  Key parameter: molecular weight (g/mol) 0 20000 40000 60000 80000 100000 120000 140000 160000 180000 0 24 48 72 96 120 144 168 192 216 240 Mw (g/mol) Hydrolysis time (hours) Stable during extended test interval Immediate degradation pure PLA Hydrolytically stabilised PLA compounds (1wt% additive)
  20. 20. Lifetime prediction: several years to failure for moderate temperature and humidity 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 20 25 30 35 40 45 Timetofailure(years) Temperature (oC) 30 % RH 40 % RH 50 % RH 60 % RH 70% RH 𝑡𝑓𝑎𝑖𝑙 = ex p( 𝐸 𝑎 𝑒𝑓𝑓 𝑅𝑇 𝐴 ∙ 𝑅𝐻  ‘Failure’ defined as 20% performance loss
  21. 21. Manufacturing and testing of prototypes  Biobased injection moulded prototypes for automotive and white goods  Example tumble dryer: Process fanBottom baseboard
  22. 22. Prototyping – Dryer Process Fan Dryer process fan produced: left PLA-based material and right PP-GF30 (benchmark material)
  23. 23. BIO4SELF- Arcelik’s Motivation  Marketing potential of use of renewable bio-materials  Green-Premium line
  24. 24. Further info
  25. 25. BIO4SELF – Newsletter
  26. 26. BIO4SELF – Further info  Contact:  Guy Buyle (+32 9 243 82 53 | guy.buyle@centexbel.be )  Website: www.bio4self.eu

×