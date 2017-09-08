Assignment week 4 powerpoint class 100

Learner Profile Sophia
ALL ABOUT ME: SOPHIA I am 3 years old I live at home with my mom, dad, and 1 year old brother I like to be giggle and happ...
SKILLS & STRENGTHS Very good at observing things around me Show great comfort with independence Understand new information...
I LEARN BEST WHEN I feel safe and comfortable with familiar adults Learning is fun and entertaining Class is calm and quit...
SOMETHING YOU MIGHT NOT KNOW ABOUT ME I Was sick a lot as a baby with ear infections. Because of the infections there was ...
TEACHING STRATEGIES FOR SOPHIA ENVIRONMENT Classroom Outside Comfortable familiar space TOOLS Familiar adult Music Favorit...
Hall, G.E., Quinn, L.F., & Gollnick, D.M. (2014). Introduction to teaching: Making a difference in student learning. Los A...
Description of a learners profile

  1. 1. Learner Profile Sophia
  2. 2. ALL ABOUT ME: SOPHIA I am 3 years old I live at home with my mom, dad, and 1 year old brother I like to be giggle and happy. I have a good sense of humor and am caring, kind and sensitive. I am determined I like structure I love singing, dancing, swimming, playing with baby dolls, coloring and outside play I have a passion for animals
  3. 3. SKILLS & STRENGTHS Very good at observing things around me Show great comfort with independence Understand new information and begins to explore Accomplishes self-help activities and enjoys exploring new goals Participates in many play activities and uses new movement skills Show increasing memory for detail and routines
  4. 4. I LEARN BEST WHEN I feel safe and comfortable with familiar adults Learning is fun and entertaining Class is calm and quit so I can hear No distractions THINGS THAT MAKE IT DIFFICULT FOR ME TO LEARN Hard time self-regulating emotions Not comfortable around new adults and environments Does not like loud noises Hard time expressing self
  5. 5. SOMETHING YOU MIGHT NOT KNOW ABOUT ME I Was sick a lot as a baby with ear infections. Because of the infections there was a buildup of fluid in my eardrums that never went away. At the age of two, my hearing was at a four on a scale of one to ten, one being bad and ten being perfect. Just after my third birthday I had tubes placed in my ears, hearing was much better, so good that loud noises hurt extremely and I will cover my ears. My speech is delayed due to hearing loss. I have trouble saying most words so people can understand me and I sometime stutter trying to make my words out. I also had my adenoids removed because I could not breath out my nose which also affected my speech. I get very frustrated when trying to communicate and word are not understandable. I get very emotional when I’m frustrated and it is hard for me to self-regulate them and my behavior can become distraction.
  6. 6. TEACHING STRATEGIES FOR SOPHIA ENVIRONMENT Classroom Outside Comfortable familiar space TOOLS Familiar adult Music Favorite toys Animals Role play, Simulation, and Drama “Role playing, simulation, and drama allow students to experience tough real-life problems in a controlled environment.” (Hall, Quinn, Gollnick, 2014). The teacher will take on the role of a character with overwhelming emotions, which will allow her to experiment, investigate, explore different perspectives and how to make sense of them. This will develop awareness of themselves and others. Grouping Placing in a small groups will help provide the comfort needed to increase learning. Having a smaller group will have less distractions, be calm, and quite. One obvious benefit, of course, is that the kids themselves get to do the talking INSTEAD of the teacher’. (Coleman, M, R,Date unknown.) It will provide more time to experiment and pronounce words without getting frustrated.
