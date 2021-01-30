Re-Opening Guide for MRE Families in Spanish

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Guía de Reapertura para Familias de la Primaria MRE Planificación para un regreso saludable y seguro a la escuela en perso...
Un mensaje del director John Greeny y subdirectora Michelle Cook Queridas familias, Estamos muy contentos de dar la bienve...
¿Qué es el programa de aprendizaje híbrido? Las clases se reunirán: Grupo A: Lunes y jueves Grupo B: martes and viernes Mi...
¿Cuál es nuestro Plan de Campus? Dejar y recoger estudiantes • Los alumnos de 1º a 5º grado irán directamente a su aula. E...
¿Cómo será el transporte de mi hijo(a)? Autobús • El transporte en autobús se adherirá a las guías estatales de transporte...
Puntos de entrada de acceso a la escuela primaria MRE No Entre ni Salga de esta área. Entrada o salida para los padres que...
¿Qué necesitan saber los padres? Visitantes a la escuela primaria Mae Richardson • En este momento no podemos recibir visi...
¿Cómo se verá el salón de clases de mi hijo(a)? • El lavado y desinfección de manos será frecuente y obligatorio. • Escrit...
¿Cuáles son mis opciones para el modelo de aprendizaje de mi hijo(a)? • Aprendizaje híbrido: Los estudiantes pueden asisti...
La seguridad será lo primero y más importante AULA BAÑOS PATIOS DE JUEGOS (o PASILLOS) Almuerzo Las 3 W • 35 pies cuadrado...
¿Cuáles son los síntomas de COVID 19? Las personas con COVID-19 tienen una amplia variedad de síntomas. Los síntomas puede...
¿Que Tal si …? ¿Un miembro de mi hogar ha dado positivo por COVID-19 o está esperando los resultados? ¿Mi hijo(a)presenta ...
¿Qué pasa si mi hijo(a) se enferma en la escuela? • Si su hijo(a) se enferma en la escuela, el personal de la oficina se c...
• Se recomienda en la guía Ready Schools, Safe Learners que todas las escuelas K-12 en Oregon que ofrecen instrucción parc...
• Las pruebas de Abbott BinaxNOW solo deben usarse para evaluar a los estudiantes con consentimiento en el archivo o al pe...
• Cuando recibamos nuestros kits de prueba rápida Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19, se le pedirá un “consentimiento para realizar ...
Información del plan operativo BluePrint • Nuestro estado requiere que cada escuela tenga un Plan Operativo archivado que ...
¿Qué pasa con el cuidado de niños YMCA? • Los estudiantes inscritos en la YMCA se asignan al grupo híbrido A • La YMCA ofr...
¿Cómo me comunico con la escuela primaria Mae RIchardson ? DIRECCIÓN DE ENVIO: 200 West Pine street, Central Point OR 9750...
  1. 1. Guía de Reapertura para Familias de la Primaria MRE Planificación para un regreso saludable y seguro a la escuela en persona 2 de febrero del 2021
  2. 2. Un mensaje del director John Greeny y subdirectora Michelle Cook Queridas familias, Estamos muy contentos de dar la bienvenida a nuestros estudiantes a nuestro programa híbrido a partir del 2 de febrero. Sepa que estamos tomando todas las precauciones para garantizar la salud y la seguridad de todos. Por favor, revise esta presentación que contiene información importante sobre nuestro programa híbrido. Como siempre, no dude en ponerse en contacto con nosotros para hablar de sus preguntas e inquietudes.
  3. 3. ¿Qué es el programa de aprendizaje híbrido? Las clases se reunirán: Grupo A: Lunes y jueves Grupo B: martes and viernes Miércoles: Los estudiantes no asistirán en persona pero tendrán trabajo en línea para completar 7:55 a.m. a 12:55 p.m. No dejen antes de las 7:45 a.m. Los alumnos se presentarán directamente a su aula.
  4. 4. ¿Cuál es nuestro Plan de Campus? Dejar y recoger estudiantes • Los alumnos de 1º a 5º grado irán directamente a su aula. El personal estará presente en la zona donde los padres recogen a los estudiantes para acompañarlos a la clase. • los padres de niños que están kínder continuarán estacionando y acompañando al estudiante al salón de clases. • Los estudiantes de primero y segundo estarán acompañados a su salón de clases por un asistente de MRE. • La evaluación de COVID-19 de los estudiantes ocurrirá al entrar al aula • Los grupos de cohortes de clase permanecerán intactos durante todo el día. • Los padres pueden acompañar a sus estudiantes al campus, pero no se les permitirá acompañarlos a clase excepto a los estudiantes que están en kínder. Prácticas de bienestar para todos en el campus • Todos los estudiantes y el personal se lavarán y desinfectarán las manos con frecuencia durante el día. • Se desinfectarán las superficies entre las transiciones, incluido el patio de recreo y las áreas de los estudiantes. • Los baños se desinfectarán con frecuencia durante el día. Distancia y Revestimientos faciales • Los estudiantes se reunirán en grupos más pequeños con una distancia física de 35 pies cuadrados por niño. • Se requerirá que los estudiantes y el personal se cubran la cara. La escuela puede proporcionar cubre bocas a los estudiantes que no las tengan. Cada familia debe limpiar sus cubre bocas al final del día.
  5. 5. ¿Cómo será el transporte de mi hijo(a)? Autobús • El transporte en autobús se adherirá a las guías estatales de transporte. • Los estudiantes y el personal deberán usar cubre bocas y distanciarse socialmente mientras viajan en el autobús • DEJAR Y RECOGER LOS ESTUDIANTES • Cuando deje a su estudiante por favor tome nota de las señales de control de tráfico que están en el estacionamiento. • Por favor, avance hasta el final siguiendo las instrucciones de señalización. • Familias de kínder por favor estacionen y acompañen cuidadosamente a su hijo(a) a su salón de clases. • Para la seguridad de los estudiantes, no entre ni se estacione en el estacionamiento de Pine St. Este lote está reservado para el personal y los autobuses escolares.
  6. 6. Puntos de entrada de acceso a la escuela primaria MRE No Entre ni Salga de esta área. Entrada o salida para los padres que dejan o recojan sus niños Entrada o salida solo para pasajeros de autobús Estacionamiento del personal y autobús solamente
  7. 7. ¿Qué necesitan saber los padres? Visitantes a la escuela primaria Mae Richardson • En este momento no podemos recibir visitas. Padres en el campus • De acuerdo con las guías estatales, no podemos permitir que los padres visiten o sean voluntarios en el campus. Antes de que comience la escuela • Los estudiantes procederán directamente a sus aulas no antes de las 7:45 a.m. • Los padres de los niños de kínder serán acompañados al salón de clases. Estudiantes que lleguen tarde • Los estudiantes que lleguen tarde deben entrar al edificio principal y dirigirse a la mesa de recepción. Allí serán examinados y acompañados a clase.
  8. 8. ¿Cómo se verá el salón de clases de mi hijo(a)? • El lavado y desinfección de manos será frecuente y obligatorio. • Escritorios: se organizarán para maximizar el distanciamiento social: 35 pies cuadrados por niño • Cubbies: En uso, pero no se puede compartir • Suministros: los estudiantes no compartirán suministros • Artículos personales: deje juguetes, libros personales, etc. en casa • Botellas de agua: cada estudiante debe traer una botella de agua llena a la escuela. • Los cubre bocas son obligatorias • No protectores faciales, no pañuelo • Los abrigos y mochilas se colgarán fuera del aula. A pc of a classrm here
  9. 9. ¿Cuáles son mis opciones para el modelo de aprendizaje de mi hijo(a)? • Aprendizaje híbrido: Los estudiantes pueden asistir a clases presenciales dos veces por semana y el resto del aprendizaje es a distancia. • Grupo “A”: lunes y jueves (7:55 a.m.-12:55 p.m.) • Grupo “B”: martes y viernes (7:55 a.m.-12:55 p.m.) • Aprendizaje a distancia integral: Los estudiantes pueden permanecer fuera del campus y recibir educación a distancia. La instrucción del maestro(a) se realizará mediante zoom o mediante horas de oficina. • Los miércoles siguen siendo aprendizaje a distancia para todos los estudiantes.
  10. 10. La seguridad será lo primero y más importante AULA BAÑOS PATIOS DE JUEGOS (o PASILLOS) Almuerzo Las 3 W • 35 pies cuadrados por estudiante para ser observado • Capacidad máxima del aula que se debe observar en todo momento. • Higienizado durante todo el día • Se permitirá un número limitado de estudiantes en cada baño a la vez. • Una cohorte por área de juegos • Higienizado durante todo el día. • Desayuno en el aula y distanciados socialmente • Almuerzo En la cafetería con cohortes estables asignadas a sus propias mesas y distanciadas socialmente. WASH hands WEAR mask WATCH distance Lavarse las manos Usa cubre boca Cuidar la distancia
  11. 11. ¿Cuáles son los síntomas de COVID 19? Las personas con COVID-19 tienen una amplia variedad de síntomas. Los síntomas pueden ser primarios o no primarios Síntomas primarios Fiebre y escalofríos (temperatura mayor que 100.4 grados ) Dificultad para respirar o respiración dificultosa Náuseas o vómitos Diarrea Dolores de cabeza Síntomas no primarios Pérdida del gusto o del olfato Fatiga o comportamiento inusual Dolores musculares Apariencia ruborizada o pálida Resfriado Dolor de garganta
  12. 12. ¿Que Tal si …? ¿Un miembro de mi hogar ha dado positivo por COVID-19 o está esperando los resultados? ¿Mi hijo(a)presenta alguno de los síntomas primarios de COVID-19 Mi hijo(a) tiene la nariz congestionada y dolor de garganta u otros síntomas no primarios Mantenga a su hijo(a) en casa Informar a la oficina de MRE Llame a su doctor Actualizar al personal de la oficina de la escuela. Mantenga a su hijo(a) en casa Informar a la oficina de MRE Llame a su doctor Actualizar al personal de la oficina de la escuela. Mantenga a su hijo(a) en casa Informar a la oficina de MRE Llame a su doctor Actualizar al personal de la oficina de la escuela.
  13. 13. ¿Qué pasa si mi hijo(a) se enferma en la escuela? • Si su hijo(a) se enferma en la escuela, el personal de la oficina se comunicará inmediatamente con los padres o con el contacto de emergencia para que lo recojan. Asegúrese de que tengamos su información actual archivada en nuestra oficina. • Se acompañará a su hijo(a) al área donde será recogido(a) en la sala de salud de la escuela y se le supervisará hasta que lo recojan. Llame a la oficina cuando llegue y su hijo/a será escoltado hasta el automóvil que lo espera.
  14. 14. • Se recomienda en la guía Ready Schools, Safe Learners que todas las escuelas K-12 en Oregon que ofrecen instrucción parcial o completa en persona proporcionen pruebas COVID- 19 gratuitas en el lugar. • Este programa está destinado a probar Sintomático y expuesto estudiantes y personal escolar solamente. Las pruebas de Abbott BinaxNOW no deben usarse para evaluar a personas asintomáticas o sin una exposición conocida de COVID-19. Pruebas de COVID-19 en el sitio de Mae Richardson
  15. 15. • Las pruebas de Abbott BinaxNOW solo deben usarse para evaluar a los estudiantes con consentimiento en el archivo o al personal que esté de acuerdo con las pruebas en los dos escenarios siguientes: • Cuando un estudiante o miembro del personal desarrolla síntomas consistentes con COVID-19 mientras en la escuela, las pruebas se pueden utilizar para informar su cuidado y regresar a la escuela. • Cuando una cohorte escolar ha estado expuesto a un caso de COVID-19 y ha sido puesto en cuarentena; Las pruebas del día 5 al 7 después de la exposición pueden usarse para facilitar la liberación temprana de la cuarentena después del día 7 es cuando esta recomendado por la autoridad de salud pública local. Pruebas de COVID-19 en el sitio de Mae Richardson
  16. 16. • Cuando recibamos nuestros kits de prueba rápida Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19, se le pedirá un “consentimiento para realizar la prueba”, que deberá firmar. Estos se mantendrán en los archivos de la escuela. Por supuesto, puede negarse a dar su consentimiento para que su hijo(a) sea examinado si se vuelven sistemáticos en la escuela. • Los padres serán notificados antes de la prueba, incluso si el consentimiento está archivado en la escuela. • Los resultados de las pruebas de los estudiantes y del personal, tanto positivos como negativos, se mantendrán confidenciales. Los resultados de las pruebas de los estudiantes se pueden compartir con el estudiante y su tutor legal únicamente. Sin embargo, los resultados de las pruebas de los estudiantes y del personal se informarán a la salud pública, como lo exige ORS 433.004 y ORS 433.008. Como se describe en la guía Ready Schools, Safe Learners, las escuelas deben capacitar al personal sobre los requisitos de confidencialidad bajo FERPA, HIPAA y la política local con respecto a la información de salud de los estudiantes y el personal, incluido un diagnóstico de COVID-19. Pruebas de COVID-19 en el sitio de Mae Richardson
  17. 17. Información del plan operativo BluePrint • Nuestro estado requiere que cada escuela tenga un Plan Operativo archivado que sea accesible para los padres y miembros de la comunidad. Puede ver nuestro plano siguiendo este enlace: Operational Blueprints 2020-2021 « Central Point School District #6 Enlace de Aprendices Seguros de Escuelas Preparadas del Departamento de Educación de Oregon: https://www.oregon.gov/ode/students-and- family/healthsafety/documents/ready%20schools%20safe%20learners%202020-21%20guidance.pdf
  18. 18. ¿Qué pasa con el cuidado de niños YMCA? • Los estudiantes inscritos en la YMCA se asignan al grupo híbrido A • La YMCA ofrecerá cuidado infantil después de la escuela los lunes y jueves. • La YMCA ofrecerá cuidado infantil durante todo el día los martes, miércoles y viernes.
  19. 19. ¿Cómo me comunico con la escuela primaria Mae RIchardson ? DIRECCIÓN DE ENVIO: 200 West Pine street, Central Point OR 97502 TELÉFONO DE LA OFICINA DE LA ESCUELA: 541-494-6700 HORARIO DE OFICINA ESCOLAR: 7:30-3:30 Envíenos un correo electrónico a: john.greeny@district6.org

