Patrick Elementary Re-Opening Guide & FAQ

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Re-Opening Guide for Patrick Elementary Families Planning for a healthy and safe transition from Limited Instruction (2-ho...
A Message From Principal: Christine Beck Dear Families, We started this school year with Comprehensive Distance Learning (...
What Are The Choices for Student Learning? • We recognize that on-campus learning or distance learning is an important cho...
What is the PES Hybrid Learning Daily Schedule? Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: • 7:40am—Parent can drop off in-pers...
What is the PES On-Campus Plan? Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: • 7:40am--Parent & Busses can drop off in-person at ...
What is the PES Distance Learning Plan? Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: Comprehensive Distance Learning (CDL) Studen...
On-Campus Plan: Arrival & Dismissal Student drop off and pick up • Parent/Car drop-off and pick-up location is the front o...
Parents: Make sure you have a parent car tag from our front office to hang from your rear-view mirror. Our staff will reco...
On-Campus Plan—Daily COVID-19 Screenings Screening Students for COVID Symptoms • Prior to entering the classroom students ...
What if my child gets sick at school? • If your child arrives to school and either has a temperature or does not meet the ...
Exclusion From School For Illness or Quarantine • The Oregon Department of Education, with guidance from the Oregon Health...
• It is recommended in Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance that all K-12 schools in Oregon offering partial or full in-p...
• Abbott BinaxNOW tests should only be used to test students with consent on file or staff who agree to testing in the fol...
• When we receive our Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 rapid test kits, you will be asked for a “consent to test,” to be signed by...
On-Campus Plan—Safety Precautions Frequent Handwashing • All students and staff will engage in frequent Handwashing and sa...
On-Campus Plan—Safety Precautions Classroom Cohorts • Students will be assigned to their daily classroom contact. • Recess...
Visitors or Parents on Campus • Visitors to Patrick Elementary • All visitors must check into our front office for a tempe...
Operational Blueprint Information • Our state requires each school have an operational blueprint on file that is accessabl...
What about the YMCA Childcare? Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday • 12:50-6:00pm in our East Library/YMCA room. • Students ...
How do I contact Patrick Elementary? MAILING ADDRESS: 1500 2nd Ave. Gold Hill, OR 97525 SCHOOL OFFICE PHONE: 541-494-6861 ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Patrick Elementary Re-Opening Guide & FAQ

19 views

Published on

Patrick Elementary Guide to Re-Opening for Hybrid Learning--February 2021

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Patrick Elementary Re-Opening Guide & FAQ

  1. 1. Re-Opening Guide for Patrick Elementary Families Planning for a healthy and safe transition from Limited Instruction (2-hours) to Hybrid Learning (5-hours) on campus Start Date: February 2, 2021 PES Hybrid Learning
  2. 2. A Message From Principal: Christine Beck Dear Families, We started this school year with Comprehensive Distance Learning (CDL) with families choosing between remote or online assignments only for their child or coming on campus for limited instruction 2-hours for a few days a week. Late October we were able to expand our Limited Instruction to 2-hour sessions everyday and continue with remote learning. What we learned during these months of limited instruction on campus is the importance of following guidelines such as mask wearing, social distancing, limiting cohort size and tracking cohorts, individually packaged meals, frequent hand washing and regular disinfecting. As we head into February, we are excited and ready to offer extended time for students on campus. Beginning February 2nd, we will move from CDL or Limited Instruction to CDL or Hybrid Learning. Hybrid learning will allow our students to be on campus with their classmates and teacher for 5 hours from 7:50-12:50pm. Continued diligence adhering to our safety protocols and practices will be a priority. Please find more information about our safety measures, the new hybrid learning schedule plan and our continued offer to families choosing CDL for their child to stay learning at home. As always, my door of communication for our Patrick families and community is always open. If you have any questions, concerns, or suggestions, please do not hesitate to call me at 541-494-6841 or email at Christine.beck@district6.org Christine Beck Principal, Patrick Elementary
  3. 3. What Are The Choices for Student Learning? • We recognize that on-campus learning or distance learning is an important choice for our families based on their current needs. There are two choices for our students: • Hybrid Learning • On-Campus M,T,Th,F from 7:50-12:50pm • At home assignments from teacher from 1:30-2:30pm • Wednesday at home assignments for 2 hours 25 minutes • Comprehensive Distance Learning • At home assignments Monday-Friday • Chromebook provided by school • Daily check-in with classroom teacher
  4. 4. What is the PES Hybrid Learning Daily Schedule? Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: • 7:40am—Parent can drop off in-person student at school (No earlier due to limited supervision) • 7:50am to 12:50pm--In-Person students will come to school • After 12:50pm--Distance Learning Only students will be provided assignments by classroom teacher with a daily check-in after 12:50pm Wednesday: • 7:50-9:50am--Only students with no internet at home or YMCA childcare on campus for internet access only. • All hybrid and CDL only students will have distance learning assignments provided by the teacher for at home learning.
  5. 5. What is the PES On-Campus Plan? Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: • 7:40am--Parent & Busses can drop off in-person at school • 7:50am--Class begins with free breakfast offered to all • 8:00am-12:50pm—Classroom Learning • All classes with have a 45-minute free lunch and recess time the learning day • Opportunities for PE, Library, Music and Project-based Learning campus • 12:50pm—Parent and Bus pick-up
  6. 6. What is the PES Distance Learning Plan? Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: Comprehensive Distance Learning (CDL) Students Only • Flexible Day Schedule: complete distance learning assignments at home provided by classroom teacher • Daily check-in with classroom teacher after 12:50pm (Your child’s teacher will contact you with specific time and Zoom link for virtual check-in) Wednesday: All Students • Flexible Day Schedule: complete distance learning assignments at home provided by classroom teacher • Lesson, Office Hours support and/or class zoom meetings will be scheduled by classroom teacher and shared with you
  7. 7. On-Campus Plan: Arrival & Dismissal Student drop off and pick up • Parent/Car drop-off and pick-up location is the front of our school • No drop-off before 7:40am • Please pick up a family car tag in our front office • Our staff will help students load and unload from vehicles. We ask parents to stay in the car and please wear a mask while our staff helps load your child in car • Parents may park and accompany their students to campus, but will not be allowed to walk them to class • Tardy students should enter the front office for temperature check and pass to class • Bus drop-off and pick-up location is at the back of our school near the covered area • Students will unload and load the bus from the painted paws 6 feet apart in the covered area • Siblings or same household students should load the bus to sit together
  8. 8. Parents: Make sure you have a parent car tag from our front office to hang from your rear-view mirror. Our staff will record your car tag number when your arrive and teacher will send your child from classroom to front of school for pick- up. This minimizes crowding of students at the front of the school. Sample Car Tag
  9. 9. On-Campus Plan—Daily COVID-19 Screenings Screening Students for COVID Symptoms • Prior to entering the classroom students are screened by staff for COVID-like symptoms and temperature checks completed with a digital no-touch thermometer. • School staff will conduct a visual screening for symptoms and ask students how they are feeling. • COVID-19 Primary Symptoms include: • Fever of 100.4oF or higher • Chills • Cough • Shortness of breath • Difficulty breathing • New loss of taste or loss of smell Non- Primary Symptoms include: • Diarrhea • Vomiting • Headache • Rash • Fatigue • Sore Throat • Congestion
  10. 10. What if my child gets sick at school? • If your child arrives to school and either has a temperature or does not meet the COVID screening criteria, your child will be isolated with a staff member in the LaClinica Health Room until a parent can be reached to come pick them up. • If your child becomes sick at school, the office staff will also immediately contact a parent or emergency contact for pick up. Please be sure we have your current information on file in our office.
  11. 11. Exclusion From School For Illness or Quarantine • The Oregon Department of Education, with guidance from the Oregon Health Authority, has provided an Exclusion flowchart for schools to use for both staff and student situations. • Determining exclusion if your child has been exposed to a positive case or is exhibiting primary COVID symptoms or there is a family member ill are all examples that can be found in this flowchart. • https://www.oregon.gov/ode/students-and- family/healthsafety/Documents/COVID- 19%20Exclusion%20Summary%20Chart.pdf
  12. 12. • It is recommended in Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance that all K-12 schools in Oregon offering partial or full in-person instruction provide free, on-site COVID-19 testing for students or staff who get sick at school. • This program is intended to test symptomatic and exposed students and school staff only. The Abbott BinaxNOW tests should not be used to screen asymptomatic individuals or those without a known exposure to COVID-19. • If your child is symptomatic at home, do not send them to school to be tested, contact your physician. Under no circumstances should a student with systems consistent with COVID 19 come to school to be tested. COVID-19 Tests on-site at Patrick Elementary
  13. 13. • Abbott BinaxNOW tests should only be used to test students with consent on file or staff who agree to testing in the following two scenarios: • When a student or staff member develops symptoms consistent with COVID-19 while at school, testing may be used to inform their care and return to class. • When a school cohort has been exposed to a case of COVID-19 and quarantined; testing on day 5 through 7 following exposure may be used to facilitate early release from quarantine after day 7 when recommended by the local public health authority. COVID-19 Tests on-site at Patrick Elementary
  14. 14. • When we receive our Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 rapid test kits, you will be asked for a “consent to test,” to be signed by you. These will be held on file at the school. You may, of course, refuse consent to have your child tested if they become systematic at school. • Parents will be notified in advance of testing, even if consent is on file at school. • Student and staff test results, both positive and negative, shall be kept confidential. Student test results may be shared with the student and their legal guardian only. However, student and staff test results will be reported to public health, as required under ORS 433.004 and ORS 433.008. As outlined in the Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance, schools must train staff on confidentiality requirements under FERPA, HIPAA, and local policy regarding student and staff health information, including a COVID-19 diagnosis. COVID-19 Tests on-site at Patrick Elementary
  15. 15. On-Campus Plan—Safety Precautions Frequent Handwashing • All students and staff will engage in frequent Handwashing and sanitizing throughout the day. • Students must handwash or use hand sanitizer upon entry of school, before and after recess, before meals, and after using the restroom. Face Masks • Face masks will be required for students and staff. The school can provide face masks for students who don’t have one. Face masks should be cleaned at the end of the day by each family. • If your child needs to wear a face shield instead of face mask or cannot wear a face covering due to medical or special education needs, please contact your child’s teacher or our front office. Social Distancing • Staff and students maintain 6-foot social distancing to the extent possible while on campus outside and inside the classroom. • Carpet Paws and painted hallway paws are visual guides for maintaining 6-feet apart.
  16. 16. On-Campus Plan—Safety Precautions Classroom Cohorts • Students will be assigned to their daily classroom contact. • Recess and activities outside of the classroom will stay with the one cohort only. • Student can be pulled out for interventions with specialists for 1:1 or small group support. Tracing Logs • All cohorts keep a daily tracing log recording who has been together in the space. Disinfecting & Cleaning • Classrooms spaces are disinfected multiple times during the day in between student use or activities. • Each classroom has their own set of playground/PE balls and equipment that is disinfected after each use. • Bathrooms and other shared spaces are disinfected several times each day.
  17. 17. Visitors or Parents on Campus • Visitors to Patrick Elementary • All visitors must check into our front office for a temperature check and sign our tracing log. • Only visitors with necessary business (contractor, maintenance, rescue workers, utilities) can enter campus. • Parents on campus • Parents are only permitted to enter our front office and LaClinica Health room. • We cannot allow any parents to walk students to classrooms. • Volunteers • At this time we cannot allow any volunteers on campus.
  18. 18. Operational Blueprint Information • Our state requires each school have an operational blueprint on file that is accessable to parents and community members. You can view our blueprint by following this link: Operational Blueprints 2020-2021 « Central Point School District #6 • Oregon Department of Education Ready Schools Safe Learners link: https://www.oregon.gov/ode/students-and- family/healthsafety/documents/ready%20schools%20safe%20learners%202020- 21%20guidance.pdf
  19. 19. What about the YMCA Childcare? Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday • 12:50-6:00pm in our East Library/YMCA room. • Students attend classroom Hybrid Learning in morning and dismiss to YMCA program at 12:50pm • Parents need to sign their child out of the Y program at the door of the East Library. Wednesdays • 7:30-6:00pm in our East Library/YMCA room. • Students can receive distance learning support from school staff rom 7:50-9:50am. • Parents need to sign their child in and out of the Y program and grant permission to the Y for our staff to pull students for support from 7:50-9:50am How to find more information • https://rvymca.org/programs/afterschool-programs/
  20. 20. How do I contact Patrick Elementary? MAILING ADDRESS: 1500 2nd Ave. Gold Hill, OR 97525 SCHOOL OFFICE PHONE: 541-494-6861 SCHOOL OFFICE HOURS: 7:30-3:30 EMAIL us at: christine.beck@district6.org

×