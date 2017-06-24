Mobile Content Strategy Christina Inge, CEO & Founder, Thoughtlight, Boston
Lead Generation & Acquisition ● 34% of email subscribers only use their mobile devices to read emails ● 33% of consumers s...
If Local SEO is Your Strategy, It’s Urgent ● Americans are “SoLoMo”: ○ Shop socially ○ Search locally ○ Do it all on mobil...
Percentage of Marketers with Mobile Content Strategy ● According to a recent survey, 58% of companies interviewed have a d...
Should your content strategy be mobile-first?
-Mary Meeker “The shift from using the Internet a few times a day for long sessions to many times a day for short sessions...
Data from comScore 97% Millenials (18-34) have the highest percent of mobile usage. ⅕ Fraction of the time spent on digita...
Why Mobile-First Easier to add than subtract Mobile UX is transitioning to desktop: Gesture-based navigation and interacti...
Remember, Tablets Are Mobile Kindle/eReader eBooks Smaller version PDF 30% of content is consumed on tablets, according to...
Borrow From eLearning Interactive, slide-based content Articulate Gather analytics Listen to VOC Target multiple segments ...
Example Gamified information security content Game presents strategies for keeping data secure http://spongeukweb.azureweb...
Think About the Micromoment “Chunk” your information: Time consumption to 1 min by several different users Provide visual ...
SEO Advantages of Chunking Greater presence on long tail Gain visibility on more long-tail keywords Do your research: Extr...
Social and Analytics Advantages Small, shareable pieces that draw users into larger conversation Easier to measure intent:...
Getting Your Content Mobile-Ready, Step 1 Measure, measure, measure: Time on page by device Content types by device Break ...
Getting Your Content Mobile-Ready, Step 2 Test, test, test Use UX and CRO techniques concurrently Cognitive walkthroughs T...
Basic Tactics by Content Type
Whitepapers Consider eReader formatting for greater exposure, more readability Break into short form and eReader Short par...
Blog Posts The Backbone of Content Marketing- Especially in B2B “Users love to scroll”- Edward Tufte Adhere to SEO guideli...
Webinars Least Likely to Be Mobile Minimize text even more than usual Avoid details on graphics Send out a followup Keep t...
Visuals Drive Social--and Thus Mobile-- Engagement Shareable levels of text Add data points by adding interactivity Clean....
Social Media Content SoLoMo is the new normal Test on mobile: 80% of social media time is on mobile Text on images-but mak...
Thank You! Your Questions
Mobile isn't an age--it's the core consideration for site architecture. The way in which people read your content has changed, and their perception of your brand is shaped and aligned with their mobile experience throughout their journey.
In this session, Christina will show you how to create and optimize mobile content to best connect with readers orbiting at high speeds. You’ll learn how to manage a site's user-facing content for mobile, from information architecture to SEO.

  1. 1. Mobile Content Strategy Christina Inge, CEO & Founder, Thoughtlight, Boston
  2. 2. Mobile Content Strategy Most of our users are mobile: And yet conversion rates are lagging: Data from comScore Data from SmartInsights
  3. 3. What We’ll Learn The Data on Mobile Consumers Creating a Mobile Content Strategy Global Strategies for Mobile-First Content Tactical Ideas for the Popular Content Types
  4. 4. Lead Generation & Acquisition ● 34% of email subscribers only use their mobile devices to read emails ● 33% of consumers start mobile research with a branded website ○ Be sure to use your website as a way to make your brand an authority in its niche ● Only 26% of consumers start mobile research with a branded app (as opposed to a search engine) ● 90% of B2B researchers use search specifically to make business decisions (Think with Google); 42% are using mobile search to perform those decision- making searches
  5. 5. If Local SEO is Your Strategy, It’s Urgent ● Americans are “SoLoMo”: ○ Shop socially ○ Search locally ○ Do it all on mobile ● 97% of consumers now search for local businesses online ● 61% of Millennials use social media to determine where they go out ● 78% of small businesses get at least a quarter of new customers through social media
  6. 6. Percentage of Marketers with Mobile Content Strategy ● According to a recent survey, 58% of companies interviewed have a dedicated mobile marketing team ● By 2019, mobile advertising will represent 72% of all digital ad spending
  7. 7. Should your content strategy be mobile-first?
  8. 8. -Mary Meeker “The shift from using the Internet a few times a day for long sessions to many times a day for short sessions will have profound impact on what we consume,” noted Meeker. “Bite-sized content and experiences are becoming favorable.”
  9. 9. Data from comScore 97% Millenials (18-34) have the highest percent of mobile usage. ⅕ Fraction of the time spent on digital media is devoted to social networking. At Least Half Your Content is Consumed on Mobile
  10. 10. Why Mobile-First Easier to add than subtract Mobile UX is transitioning to desktop: Gesture-based navigation and interaction “Mobile-based” expectations Future-proofing evergreen content Creates discipline and creativity around the UX of Content
  11. 11. Remember, Tablets Are Mobile Kindle/eReader eBooks Smaller version PDF 30% of content is consumed on tablets, according to comScore Allows for more relaxed, longer reading experience, so use that to your advantage
  12. 12. Borrow From eLearning Interactive, slide-based content Articulate Gather analytics Listen to VOC Target multiple segments via “paths” in a major piece of content Uncover new segments
  13. 13. Example Gamified information security content Game presents strategies for keeping data secure http://spongeukweb.azurewebsites.net/storyline2/story_ht ml5.html
  14. 14. Think About the Micromoment “Chunk” your information: Time consumption to 1 min by several different users Provide visual cues Headings, section visuals to guide the eye Provide multiple paths Each chunk can lead to 2-3 other chunks Jump among formats Vary medium per chunk to engage
  15. 15. SEO Advantages of Chunking Greater presence on long tail Gain visibility on more long-tail keywords Do your research: Extract the long-tail keywords from your long-form content (ebook, webinar, etc)
  16. 16. Social and Analytics Advantages Small, shareable pieces that draw users into larger conversation Easier to measure intent: 3 mins on a page about “financial solutions for SMBs” is very different from same amount of time on “socially- responsible 401Ks for SMBs”
  17. 17. Getting Your Content Mobile-Ready, Step 1 Measure, measure, measure: Time on page by device Content types by device Break content into effective chunks
  18. 18. Getting Your Content Mobile-Ready, Step 2 Test, test, test Use UX and CRO techniques concurrently Cognitive walkthroughs Task analysis A/B, multivariate testing
  19. 19. Basic Tactics by Content Type
  20. 20. Whitepapers Consider eReader formatting for greater exposure, more readability Break into short form and eReader Short paragraphs and sections Larger fonts and headings Less detail on graphics if PDF Don’t do a PDF People consume long-form content online
  21. 21. Blog Posts The Backbone of Content Marketing- Especially in B2B “Users love to scroll”- Edward Tufte Adhere to SEO guidelines: Yoast suggests 1000+ words Do not let screen size limit your post size Clean, simple layout Excerpts on homepage matter
  22. 22. Webinars Least Likely to Be Mobile Minimize text even more than usual Avoid details on graphics Send out a followup Keep to 30 minutes No, few questions Be part of an engagement series Phone dial in if required
  23. 23. Visuals Drive Social--and Thus Mobile-- Engagement Shareable levels of text Add data points by adding interactivity Clean. Simple lines Replace static images with video-- see point 2
  24. 24. Social Media Content SoLoMo is the new normal Test on mobile: 80% of social media time is on mobile Text on images-but make it boostable
  25. 25. Thank You! Your Questions

