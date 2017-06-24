Mobile Content Strategy

-
Mobile isn't an age--it's the core consideration for site architecture. The way in which people read your content has changed, and their perception of your brand is shaped and aligned with their mobile experience throughout their journey.
In this session, Christina will show you how to create and optimize mobile content to best connect with readers orbiting at high speeds. You’ll learn how to manage a site's user-facing content for mobile, from information architecture to SEO.
