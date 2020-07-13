Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Boxwood Coffee Pitch Christina Guo
Problem A need Boxwood Coffee, my local coffee shop in New Jersey, is currently dealing with is having to find a way to ke...
Solution The solution I have designed is two-fold, focused on the goal of driving sales and engagement thru socially-dista...
Market Validation Market validation will be measured by the number of sign-ups for the coffee-making classes, how much is ...
Canvas Key partners are other major entities in the community that are also shifting operations outside such as workout st...
Video for the Pitch https://drive.google.com/ﬁle/d/1NUpE_umgSoLt1 mmKIUzwQ5FW1gULz6AS/view?usp=sharing
Support The support provided included values, because at the center of Boxwood Coffee’s philosophy is serving the communit...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Boxwood Pitch

27 views

Published on

Boxwood coffee pitch

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Boxwood Pitch

  1. 1. Boxwood Coffee Pitch Christina Guo
  2. 2. Problem A need Boxwood Coffee, my local coffee shop in New Jersey, is currently dealing with is having to find a way to keep as many customers as pre-COVID times while shifting their in-person operations to online. This has been difficult because the vast majority of their sales initially came from in-person traffic, and although starting a coffee delivery option on their website and heavily promoting their order pickup app to customers has stemmed some of the losses, sales have hit record lows.
  3. 3. Solution The solution I have designed is two-fold, focused on the goal of driving sales and engagement thru socially-distanced gatherings. First, as many workout and art classes in the community have moved outdoors and park goers have increased to new highs, Boxwood could offer drink kiosks at hotspots for citizens’ convenience. Second, they can offer socially distanced coffee-making classes, which would safely satisfy people’s need for new hobbies during quarantine and hopefully increase their sales of coffee-making equipment. This is product innovation because these are new services they didn’t previously offer. It’s also marketing innovation because it’s a new way to reach customers and increase brand awareness throughout the community.
  4. 4. Market Validation Market validation will be measured by the number of sign-ups for the coffee-making classes, how much is spent by each class attendee, and subsequent number of re-sign-ups. For the drink kiosks, market validation will be measured by the sales revenue generated in different areas of the community; it would then make the most sense to compare these financial metrics to that of selling in front of the store or the delivery options they offer. If it’s similar or significantly higher, then it’s definitely an avenue worth further exploring.
  5. 5. Canvas Key partners are other major entities in the community that are also shifting operations outside such as workout studios or art studios; getting their permission to have a drink kiosk near their activities would be a great opportunity that is mutually beneficial. Key activities are scheduling staff to run the kiosks and coffee-making classes, publicizing the effort on all platforms and getting the materials to run the kiosks and classes. Key resources are the individuals that previously ran the indoor coffee-making classes, the workers that run the social media and the website, and whoever is in charge of keeping track of Boxwood Coffee’s budgeting and financials. Customer segments are park-goers, bored high schoolers and college students that want a fun activity, and perhaps middle-aged clientele that attend the workout and art classes. These customers expect a professional relationship where you can deliver great service with safety measures enforced. The channels where customers can buy these services are: the website and app to register for classes and at the kiosks themselves for drinks. The value proposition is you’re delivering either a great coffee drink at a convenient location for them so they don’t have to go to your store, or a great experience for the classes because many people are looking for safe forms of entertainment.
  6. 6. Video for the Pitch https://drive.google.com/ﬁle/d/1NUpE_umgSoLt1 mmKIUzwQ5FW1gULz6AS/view?usp=sharing
  7. 7. Support The support provided included values, because at the center of Boxwood Coffee’s philosophy is serving the community and so every new venture had to have that purpose in mind. Keeping things socially distant was key to protecting the community. Resources were also given, such as information about their current practices and insight into what options they were looking to explore.

×