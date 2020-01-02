Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Paddington Suitcase [Kindle prime] by Michael Bond
Paddington Suitcase [Kindle prime] by Michael Bond Enjoy eight delightful Paddington story books in this special gift edit...
DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Michael Bondq Pages : 256 pagesq Publisher : HarperCollins Children's Booksq Language : engq ISBN-...
DISCRIPSI Enjoy eight delightful Paddington story books in this special gift edition suitcase.Children’s favourite, Paddin...
DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple acc...
Read Or Get This Book, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button IMAGE BOOK
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Paddington Suitcase [Kindle prime] by Michael Bond

3 views

Published on

DESCRIPTION
Enjoy eight delightful Paddington story books in this special gift edition suitcase.Children’s favourite, Paddington Bear is a distinguished small bear of earnest good intentions who gets drawn into mishap and adventure at every turn. Thankfully his great sense of logic and determination manage to get him out of most scrapes, albeit in perhaps some rather unconventional ways.Find out what happens when Paddington gets all the wrong kind of attention at the zoo, how he skyrockets on a funfair ride and how he ‘helps out’ around the house…with messy results!The Paddington books contained in the suitcase are: Paddington and the Busy Day; Paddington and the Marmalade Maze; Paddington and the Tutti Frutti Rainbow; Paddington at the Fair; Paddington at the Palace; Paddington at the Zoo; Paddington Minds the House; Paddington the Artist

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Paddington Suitcase [Kindle prime] by Michael Bond

  1. 1. Paddington Suitcase [Kindle prime] by Michael Bond
  2. 2. Paddington Suitcase [Kindle prime] by Michael Bond Enjoy eight delightful Paddington story books in this special gift edition suitcase.Children’s favourite, Paddington Bear is a distinguished small bear of earnest good intentions who gets drawn into mishap and adventure at every turn. Thankfully his great sense of logic and determination manage to get him out of most scrapes, albeit in perhaps some rather unconventional ways.Find out what happens when Paddington gets all the wrong kind of attention at the zoo, how he skyrockets on a funfair ride and how he ‘helps out’ around the house…with messy results!The Paddington books contained in the suitcase are: Paddington and the Busy Day; Paddington and the Marmalade Maze; Paddington and the Tutti Frutti Rainbow; Paddington at the Fair; Paddington at the Palace; Paddington at the Zoo; Paddington Minds the House; Paddington the Artist
  3. 3. DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Michael Bondq Pages : 256 pagesq Publisher : HarperCollins Children's Booksq Language : engq ISBN-10 : 0007251947q ISBN-13 : 9780007251940q
  4. 4. DISCRIPSI Enjoy eight delightful Paddington story books in this special gift edition suitcase.Children’s favourite, Paddington Bear is a distinguished small bear of earnest good intentions who gets drawn into mishap and adventure at every turn. Thankfully his great sense of logic and determination manage to get him out of most scrapes, albeit in perhaps some rather unconventional ways.Find out what happens when Paddington gets all the wrong kind of attention at the zoo, how he skyrockets on a funfair ride and how he ‘helps out’ around the house…with messy results!The Paddington books contained in the suitcase are: Paddington and the Busy Day; Paddington and the Marmalade Maze; Paddington and the Tutti Frutti Rainbow; Paddington at the Fair; Paddington at the Palace; Paddington at the Zoo; Paddington Minds the House; Paddington the Artist
  5. 5. DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple access to all content2. Quick and secure with high-speed downloads3. No datalimit4. Bestseller5. Free online books of all time6.
  6. 6. Read Or Get This Book, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button IMAGE BOOK

×