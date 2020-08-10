Successfully reported this slideshow.
Social Media Specialist Portfolio Christie Ly LinkedIn Christiely@live.com
M2Mmusic • Build brand identification and reputation of client’s social media fan pages dedicated to a Norwegian pop duo o...
M2Mmusic - Analytics • My numbers during Q1 as of May to August 5 of this year. Numbers increased as months progressed.
Work Samples Part 1
Work Samples Part 2
Published in: Social Media
  2. 2. M2Mmusic • Build brand identification and reputation of client’s social media fan pages dedicated to a Norwegian pop duo on social medial platforms by planning, implementing, and monitoring social media communications as well as video production • Write original posts and create creative content including messages, GIFs, video, and graphics that optimizes engagement that catches audience’s attention • Handle strategic communication, video production, and video editing to optimize engaging content • Monitor social conversations and comments on all platforms and responding as appropriate • Evaluate the analytics, impact and engagement of target audience in determining the creation of future content • Develop social media plans and lead in executing campaign (paid and organic) to increase followers • Research artists’ recent activities for future writing posts in order to update fans • Increase from 641 followers to over 4700 likes and followers organically on Facebook
  3. 3. M2Mmusic - Analytics • My numbers during Q1 as of May to August 5 of this year. Numbers increased as months progressed.
  4. 4. Work Samples Part 1
  5. 5. Work Samples Part 2

