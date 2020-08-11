Successfully reported this slideshow.
How should we act on the emerging trends of the new consumer patterns during/after covid-19 crisis? We have some tips for you, especially for FMCG and CPG Manufacturers.

  1. 1. How to Act on the Emerging Trends? Consumer Patterns Shifts 2020 FMCG & CPG Manufacturers SOURCE:NIELSENREPORT2020
  2. 2. How Have Consumer Buying Patterns Changed? COVID19EDITION of Americans who cook more now than before COVID-19 crisis. 54% Increased in online alchohol sales since the start of the crisis. 203% of consumers who bought products on their last shopping trip to “stock up” 30%
  3. 3. Recognizing consumer pattern shifts and understanding their impact on short- and long-term demand. Analyzing channel performance as shopping habits change. Understanding consumers’ motivations behind buying patterns. The pandemic has caused unique and unexpected shifts in consumer behaviors. But it’s also accelerated existing trends, like the surge in online CPG shopping. As the crisis evolves, more unexpected changes are ahead. 3 Challenges Faced by FMCG / CPG Manufacturers
  4. 4. 3 Tips to Adapt New Patterns & Trends IDENTIFY TRENDS before they emerge by monitoring sales data weekly, not monthly. SEE THE BIG PICTURE AND THE DETAILS by viewing purchasing behavior across channels. UNDERSTAND CONSUMER SENTIMENT that impacts behavior to better anticipate future customer needs. 1. 2. 3.
  5. 5. What Can We Help You? Brand Catalyser Team Keeping Up with Consumer Trends & Habbits Seeing Impact on the Whole Business Solution 1 Solution 2 Solution 3 Planning for Future Demand
  6. 6. Check-out Our Latest Playbook: #MondayKnowledgeShare China Internet Report 2020 4 Steps Selling Cross-Border to China 8 Consumer Trends Revealed after 618 6 Chinese Marketing Terms in 2020 www.brandcatalyser.com Christie Ding Client Solutions Director christie.ding@brandcatalyser.com Hazel Hu Head of Markets hazel.hu@brandcatalyser.com

