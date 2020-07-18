Informe de construccion i

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. C u r s o : C o n s t r u c c i ó n Página 1 INFORME 1.- Charla de seguridad e inducción: La charla de seguridad: Estuvo a cargo el ingenieroFelipe García BedoyaQuiennos explicó la importancia de conocer la Norma G.050 (Seguridad durante la Construcción) ubicada en Reglamento Nacional de Edificaciones, donde también tomó en cuenta que el tipo de materiales en algunas distribuidoras no cumplen requisitos básicos para un elemento de seguridad y que en otros casos se confunden los usos de los mismos. Se explicó sobre el manejo correcto de los Equipos de Protección Personal (EPP). Asimismo, se habló de los Arneses tipos, usos, calidades, certificaciones y líneas de vida o puntos de anclajes fijos. También se hizo un breve ensayo del tiempo perdido en la colocación de los arneses. Se dioa conocer a losresponsablesencasode algúnaccidente de gravedady sus penalidades de acuerdo a sus cargos en obra. Equiposde Protecciónpersonal (EPP) Requisitosmínimosindispensablespara la seguridadenobra -Casco -Guantes -Chaleco -Lentesde acuerdo al tipode trabajo -Taponespara Oídos -Botas puntasde Acero. El uso correcto de losEPP nos puedensalvarla vidaenObra. Botas de seguridad, indispensables paraprevenir accidentes. Se nosrecomendócuidar nuestrospiesy manosen todo momento.
  2. 2. C u r s o : C o n s t r u c c i ó n Página 2 Arneses tipos y usos, de acuerdo a las alturas se clasificaran los puntos en una línea de vida. En la fotografía se muestra arneses no certificados que sirvieron de muestra para el equipo de trabajo. Exposiciónporparte del ingenieroFelipe García Bedoyade cómo utilizar adecuadamente el arnés de dos puntos de viday de cómo identificarunarnés certificado.
  3. 3. C u r s o : C o n s t r u c c i ó n Página 3 La charla de inducción: Estuvo a cargo del ingeniero Felipe García Bedoya quien nos presentó a Bernardino Flores Aguilar (técnico de SENSICO y maestro de obras en el curso en campo). Dio a conocer el cuarto de herramientas y el terreno donde se ejecutaría las labores otorgadas a cada grupo. Especialidades del técnico flores y sus desempeños en distintas áreas. El técnico Bernardo flores Aguilar maestro de obra y colaborador nos ayudó en puntos técnicos aquí se observa al técnico dando las recomendaciones del caso.
  4. 4. C u r s o : C o n s t r u c c i ó n Página 4 2.- Planos, limpieza y trazos del terreno: Indicacionesgenerales: Estuvoa cargo el ingenieroEnnio MoránNúñez quiennos otorgóunplanode arquitecturay un planode cimentacionesconsusrespectivosdetallesquienasuveznos dio las siguientes indicaciones. - 14 metrosdel puntode referenciaya 1 metrode separaciónde estáusandocomo reglala vereda(VerPlano) - El puntoanteriorseráel la partidade losejesE-E y 10-10 -Cualquierdudaconsultarconel ingenieroacargo Planos: Se nos brindóunplanode arquitecturay de cimentacionesconsusrespectivosdetalles. Planosde arquitecturaycuadro de detallesde las cimentaciones. Fotoreferencial (planos Adjuntosal final de informe). Planosde cimentacionesde unaviviendade 2 pisos.
  5. 5. C u r s o : C o n s t r u c c i ó n Página 5 Debidoal corto espacioenel terreno se modificóel tamañode lostrazos,solose hizoel trazo de la cocina y loscimientosque alcanzaranenel terrenoque constabade 5.00m x 4.00m.
  6. 6. C u r s o : C o n s t r u c c i ó n Página 6 Equipos,materiales y/oherramientas: Los materialesyherramientashabilitadasporel técnicoFloresAguilarcontabanconlas siguientescaracterísticas. Materia Cal mineral. COMACSA – Minerade agregadoscalcáreos. Se usó para el trazo de las cimentacionesparasu posteriorexcavación. Herramientasque fueron usadas enla obra. -Comba -Escuadra -Pabilo -Varillasde acero(asustituciónde lasvallas).
  7. 7. C u r s o : C o n s t r u c c i ó n Página 7 Limpieza: Se procedióa limpiarel terrenoantesde trabajar,retirandolosmaterialesu objetosque impidieranel libre trabajodel equipo. Trazos: Los trazos sirven paraindicarenel terrenodonde excavarparaconstruirloscimientosde la edificación Nuestroequipocomenzóa marcar loslimites usandolaveredacomoreglaaun metrode distanciapartiendodesdelosejesE-Ey10-10 (del planode cimentaciones) Se tomó el primerpunto de losejesE-E y 10-10 a 1 metrode la veredausadacomo reglapara nuestro recorridode cimentación.Asimismo,se pusola primeravarillade acero. Tomandoencuenta que se redujoel tamañode la construcciónpuntoque se especificóen laentregade planos. En estafotose puede observarque el equipoacargo estácomprobandoque lasmedidas diagonalesseanlasmismas.
  8. 8. C u r s o : C o n s t r u c c i ó n Página 8 Despuésde colocarlas respectivasvarillasde acero a las medidasdel planose procedióa esparcirlacal mineral enlostrazosfinales. En la siguiente tomase observaal equipo culminandoel trabajode los trazos.
  9. 9. C u r s o : C o n s t r u c c i ó n Página 9 Se observa al equipo de trabajo después de culminar las obras de limpieza y trazo. El ingeniero MoránNúñez Verificandolostrazosde nuestrotrabajo.
  10. 10. C u r s o : C o n s t r u c c i ó n Página 10 El ingenieroEnnio Morán NúñezComprobandosi las medidas del Terreno trazado eranlas mismasdel plano.
  11. 11. C u r s o : C o n s t r u c c i ó n Página 11 Alumno: VelizCamargo,VictorMartin Código:U201418968 Curso: Construcción Docente: EnnioMorán Núñez Conclusiones: Al términodel trabajoencampo,se llegóa la conclusiónque al iniciarunaobrase tengan todoslosobjetivosbienprevistosyanalizadosparaevitaratrasosde tiempoenladuraciónde la obra.Asimismo,otropuntoatenerencuenta esla participaciónycolaboración de todosen el equipo, repartirse el trabajoparaagilizarlosprocesos ayudaala participaciónde todos. Recomendaciones: Recomiendogenerargruposconpersonasque esténtrabajandoencampoo tengannociones de ellopara dividiralasmismas equitativamente yque los2 gruposavanceneficazmente para así poderavanzaren losotrostemascomo NIVELES que en este casono vimos. En caso de que noexistanpersonasconexperienciaenobraadicionaral técnicocomo un integrante más. Adicionalmenteseríainteresante que enalgúnfuturotallerde trazosse tengaun ejemplode una balizaniveladaenformade muestrapara sabercómo manipularla. Tambiénseriade muchaayuda algunascharlassobre complicacionesdeltemamientrasse estáelaborandolastareasplanteadasporlosingenieros. Habilitarundispensadorde aguapara todoen el campo. Criticas: - Faltade espacioenel campopara el trazo. - Un mejorplanteamientodel plano paraevitarlasconstantesconsultas. - Nohubo presentacióndeltécnicoacargo. - Se obviólamenciónde laimportanciade losniveles.
  12. 12. C u r s o : C o n s t r u c c i ó n Página 12 Aportes: *El temaque no se mencionóencampofue lanivelaciónde terrenoadjuntouna Breve explicaciónsobre el mismo. - Nivelación de terreno: Se sabe que todo el terrenodebe de quedaraun mismonivel yporencimade los desagües de la zona, para nivelar se debe de cortar y rellenar el terreno para que quede completamente plano al nivel deseado. Correr el nivel  Se llenalamangueracon agua limpiayverificaque noqueden burbujasenel interior.  Se ubica las estacas entodoslosbordesdel terrenoyverificaque esténaplomo (verticales).  Se identificaconunaestacaun puntode referencia,que puede serlavereda,ymarca enla estaca a una alturade 1 m por encimadel nivel de referencia.  Con ayudade la manguera,llevalamarca de la primeraestacahacia lasotras estacas. *Para un mejorcálculoenla comprobaciónde medidasenlostrazosse debe conocerel trabajocon el triánguloconángulos37 y 53. -Se usa triángulos3-4-5para verificarque todoslosmurosesténa escuadradonde losángulos seanrectos. *Se sugiere estableceral menos10 minutosde charlade seguridadencadavisitade campo.
  13. 13. C u r s o : C o n s t r u c c i ó n Página 13 Bibliografía. Edilberto, Máximo.“Niveles, Trazoy replanteo”[Enlínea].Abril 2015,Disponible enlaWeb: http://es.slideshare.net/maximoedilbertohuayancahernandez/trazo-y-replanteo Márquez,Vargas.“Manual básicoen construcción”[Enlínea].Junio2014, Disponible enla Web:http://www.monografias.com/trabajos-pdf5/manual-basico-construccion/manual- basico-construccion2.shtml
  14. 14. C u r s o : C o n s t r u c c i ó n Página 14 Camus Carrion, C. Eduardo u201422084 CONCLUSIONES Y RECOMENDACIONES  Concluíque,si utilizamoslametodologíacorrectaaprendidaenclase,yrealizamosun buentrazado, podemosobtenermejoresreconocimientosde lasmedidasdadasenel planoy con mayorexactitud.  El trazo juntocon el nivel esprocesomásimportante enunaobra,puestoque,de este,dependerálaorientaciónde todoslosprocesosconstructivossubsiguientes, cualquiererrorde nivel otrazo se veráreflejadoenpérdidaseconómicasgraves,así como el incumplimientototal del cronogramaestablecido.  Se recomiendahacerlamediciónal menosdosveces,afinde comprobar y corroborar que lasmedidascoincidenconlosplanosyfuerontomadasadecuadamente.  Se recomiendatenerespecial cuidadoenel clavadode lasestacas,asegurándonosde que esténtotalmente rígidascomoparasoportarla tensióndel hilotemplado.  Se recomiendatenderloshilosconunaligeraseparaciónunorespectodel otro,afin de no ejercerpresiónconsupar, puestoque puede descentrarlasmedidasyarruinar el procesopreviode medido.
  15. 15. C u r s o : C o n s t r u c c i ó n Página 15 García Peláez. Brhynner U201400777 CONCLUSIONES  El trazadoes el primerpasonecesario e importante para llevar a cabo la construcción. En él se localiza,alinea,ubicay marca en el terreno o en la superficie de construcción los ejes y niveles señalados en el plano entregado.  El trabajo de trazado en el terreno debe ser realizado muy minuciosamente y detalladamente respetandolosprocedimientos y corroborando las medidas trazadas. RECOMENDACIONES  Reunirse el equipode trabajoydeterminarloselementosde referencia y como se va a iniciar a trazar las medidas del plano en el terreno.  Coordinar con el encargado del diseño si hubiera alguna duda acerca de las medidas dadas enlosplanos,ya que no debemos asumir si es que un dato no está muy claro o inconcluso.  Contar con los equipos de protección necesario, así como las herramientas y materiales para realizar el trabajo.  Los equiposde medida,eneste caso la wincha debe ser de metal y no de otro tipo ya que la medida plasmada debe ser exacta.  Verificarque loselementosde referencia(paredyvereda) que va a permitir ubicar los trazos en el terreno, deben estar muy bien posicionados.  Corroborar que lasmedidasesténaescuadrasysi hubieraalgunavariaciónse debe de corregir inmediatamente antes de continuar con el trabajo. CRITICAS  El tipode suelonoera muycompacto, ya que en algunas partes tenia zona arenosas y era difícil poder fijar las varillas en la superficie. Ocasionando que más de una vez se tenga que tomar medidas nuevamente.  Para un mejor aprendizaje se debió contar con un terreno mayor área en donde se pueda trazar todas las medidas del plano entregado y no limitarnos por el espacio o por el hecho que había una zanja cerca. APORTES  El trabajoefectuadosindudaha servidoparareconocerlaimportanciadel Trazado del terreno y de darle la importancia del caso al momento de efectuarlo, así como el de supervisarque lasmedidas sean trasmitidas con exactitud. Por lo cual se debe contar con la información exacta, así como el equipo necesario para evitar errores.  EL trabajoefectuadode maneragrupal ayudaa motivarel trabajo en equipo, así como dirigir y delegar las operaciones.
  16. 16. C u r s o : C o n s t r u c c i ó n Página 16 FALTA ADJUNTAR TRABAJOS!
  17. 17. C u r s o : C o n s t r u c c i ó n Página 17 Bibliografía. Edilberto,Máximo.“Niveles,Trazoy replanteo”[Enlínea].Abril 2015,Disponible enlaWeb: http://es.slideshare.net/maximoedilbertohuayancahernandez/trazo-y-replanteo NormaG.050, Seguridadenlaconstrucción“. Reglamentonacional de edificaciones “[En línea].Marzo2014, Disponible enlaWeb: http://www.urbanistasperu.org/rne/pdf/Reglamento%20Nacional%20de%20Edificaciones.pdf

