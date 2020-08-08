Successfully reported this slideshow.
The civil rights movement from 1954 1968

The Civil Rights Movement from 1954-1968 Slides used for US History Class

The civil rights movement from 1954 1968

  1. 1. The Civil Rights Movement from 1954-1968 US History B
  2. 2. Background: Reconstruction and the Win of Racism in the South • Slavery had been abolished with the 13th amendment enacted after the Civil War in 1865 • During Reconstruction (the period right after the Civil War), Southern whites had won many struggles against the rights of Blacks in the South • The sharecropping system, voter suppression, laws criminalizing and arresting Black people, and segregation laws
  3. 3. Plessy v. Ferguson (1896) • A case that went all the way up to the supreme court in 1896 • An “Octoroon” man (7/8ths White, 1/8th Black) had been arrested for violating segregated city car ordinances in Louisiana • The supreme court deemed segregation constitutional, as long as facilities were “separate but equal” • This would defend segregation and spread it all over the South, enacting what have come to be known as the Jim Crow Laws
  4. 4. Segregation: The Jim Crow South • Segregation = the separation of different people groups(especially races) that prevents intermixing of any kind • The Jim Crow Laws • “Separate but Equal” used as an excuse to provide horrible living conditions for Blacks in the South • Given the worst places to live, the worst hospitals, the worst facilities, the worst seats in the courthouse, restaurant, on the bus • Caused legal, physical, financial, and psychological harm on Black Americans • de jure Segregation = segregation by law • This is what was had in the South, legally- backed segregation policies • de facto Segregation = segregation of fact • Not legally backed, but segregation occurs due to other factors, like poverty or housing discrimination, outside of legal means. This is the segregation that exists among many schools in places like New York City today
  5. 5. The NAACP • The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People • Founded in 1909 by Black and White leaders against racial discrimination • Played a large role in fighting against segregation during the Civil Rights Movement • Many prominent members, including WEB Du Bois, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, Medgar Evers, Thurgood Martial, and Rosa Parks
  6. 6. Brown v. The Board of Education of Topeka (1954) • Reversed “separate but equal” in public schools • Took place in Topeka, Kansas, when Oliver Brown had to bring his daughter to a school all the way across town rather than to the all white school closer to their home • Due to a friendly Supreme Court and new data on the damage of segregation on Black children, this reversed Plessy v. Fergusson and named segregation of public schools unconstitutional since it was inherently damaging • Was difficult to enforce, caused major white backlash
  7. 7. The Murder of Emmett Till (1955) • Emmett Till, a 14 year old from the North visiting a relative in Mississippi, was accused of whistling at a white woman • He was captured in the night by two white men, tortured, mutilated, and murdered • His mother back in Chicago demanded an open casket funeral, so that all could see what they had done to her son • Despite being identified in court, the two men were found by an all white jury to be not guilty, and even though they openly discussed the murder in interviews only weeks later, they were never charged with a crime • Americans were horrified by this violence against a child, which showcased the violence that Blacks were experiencing on a daily basis in the segregated South
  8. 8. Thurgood Marshall • Famous civil rights lawyer • First worked on his own firm and helped with Civil Rights cases like Brown v. Board, but came to found the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund • Active throughout the entire Civil Rights movement providing legal services and participating in the movement • Eventually became the first African American Supreme Court Justice in 1967
  9. 9. Medgar Evers • WWII Veteran • Educated and received BA degree after the war in 1952 • Joined the NAACP in Mississippi in 1954, soon after becoming the Field Secretary of the Mississippi branch of the NAACP • After Brown v. Board, fought against segregation • Lead investigation into Emmett Till’s Death • Was assassinated by a member of the White Citizens Council in 1963 • While he had been tailed by the FBI and the police almost daily, he was not being followed on the day of his murder • This is possibly due to many Southern police officers being members of organizations like the White Citizens Council and the Ku Klux Klan
  10. 10. The Montgomery Bus Boycott (1955-1956) • In December 1955, a Black woman and activist named Rosa Parks after a long day of work, refused to give up her seat to a white man • She was arrested immediately • This sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott, in which the Black Population of Montgomery Alabama refused to get on any buses in order to deprive the city of their bus fairs • This was lead by the young Christian Minister and NAACP member Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. • Lasted over a year, 381 days • Was successful due to the organization within the church, the organizing of ride sharing and carpooling, and the commitment of activists in Montgomery • Resulted in a city ordinance banning segregation on the bus system • This infuriated whites, and in response many African- Americans were attacked, killed, and shot. A white man even blasted Martin Luther King Jrs’ door with a shotgun with his entire family present
  11. 11. Rosa Parks • Rosa Parks had been a member of the NAACP since all the way back in 1943 • Trained in nonviolent civil disobedience • Not giving up the bus seat was not a new tactic, but was used effectively to get support for the boycott • Continued anti-racist activism throughout her life • Participated in major Civil Rights struggles • Involved with the Lowndes County Freedom Organization • Befriended Malcolm X • Supported the Black Panthers
  12. 12. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. • Highly educated Christian Minister, who came from a family with a preacher as a father who was an ardent anti-segregationist, and even had led a march of his own • Quickly rose to prominence in the Civil Rights Movement for effective leadership of the Montgomery Bus Boycott • One of the greatest public speakers in history • Advocated nonviolent civil disobedience, a combination of his Christian beliefs and the tactics of Mahatma Ghandi • Became president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) in 1957 • The face of the Civil Rights Movement
  13. 13. The Little Rock Nine (1957) • In 1957, 9 Black students were admitted to the previously all white Little Rock Central High School • Their admittance to the school was met by major protests from White students of Little Rock, Arkansas • The governor sent the National Guard to keep the students out of school • Eventually, president Eisenhower had to send in the US Army to escort the students on their way to school and enforce the law from Brown v. Board • The students still faced major harassment from the children at school, and most did not make it through the year
  14. 14. The Civil Rights Act of 1957 • Signed into law by President Eisenhower • Enacted to protect the Voting Rights of African Americans in response to major protest • Was largely ineffective and did not have a lot of establishment backing, but it did demonstrate that the government could be mobilized against segregation and paved the way for further struggle
  15. 15. The Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) • Major Civil Rights Organization of the late 1950’s and the 1960’s • Founded in 1957 in response to the growing Civil Rights struggle, the hope was to get more organization to start more successful struggles like the Montgomery Bus Boycotts across the South • Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. made the president of the organization • Would be active in the successful Birmingham Campaign in 1963, the March on Washington on August 28th, 1963, and many more demonstrations
  16. 16. The Sit-In Movement (1960) • A movement started by four Black college students in Greensboro, North Carolina who refused to give up their seats on an all-white lunch counter until they were served and were arrested • In less than 3 months, the movement had spread to over 55 cities in 13 states all over the South, with Black Students occupying lunch counters and refusing to give up their seats • The students demanded an end to the system of segregation • The tactic of Direct Action
  17. 17. The Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) • SNCC was founded in 1960 following the student sit-ins, using the base of college students who had participated to build a large organization • They advocated for Non-Violent Direct Action as a method for fighting Segregation in the South • The organization became more radical and changed tactics as the Civil Rights Movement progressed • They were active in struggles like the March on Washington, Freedom Summer, and later the Black Power Movement • Gave rise to Black leaders like Stokely Carmichael, who would later become the face of the Civil Rights Struggle
  18. 18. The March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom (August 1963) • Although discouraged by the US government even though JFK often promoted Civil Rights, the SCLC and NAACP, led by Martin Luther King Jr, organized a large march on Washington D.C. • This followed the successful Birmingham Campaign in the capital city of Alabama that same year • An estimated 200,000-300,000 people participated in the March, activists came from all over the country • Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous “I have a Dream” Speech
  19. 19. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 • Result of the March on Washington and the overall pressure of the Civil Rights Movement as a whole • Legally prevents discrimination in employment based on race • Much stronger than the Civil Rights Act of 1957 • Established the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) • There was still much work to be done for Civil Rights, lacking effective voting rights measures, unable to be effectively enforced throughout the South, but a major step forward
  20. 20. From Selma to Birmingham (1965) • Goal was to register as many Black voters as possible • 600 Civil Rights Activists, led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., marched 54 miles from Selma, Alabama to the capital of Birmingham, Alabama • They were brutally attacked by white vigilantes and police during their journey, and had to be protected by federal National Guard Troops • The televised violence against the peaceful Black marchers was another boost in public opinion in favor of SCLC and the NAACP
  21. 21. The Voting Rights Act of 1965 • In response to a continuation of Civil Rights Demonstrations, President Johnson again signed in another piece of Civil Rights legislation • This law outlawed anti-Black voter suppression measures that were commonplace throughout the South and appointed federal overseers to monitor voting places • Much more effective than 1957 Civil Rights Act which had declared equal voting for Black Americans
  22. 22. King Continuing the Fight (1966-1968) • Dr. King continued to fight for the rights of African- Americans in the next two years, leading many more campaigns that went beyond just Southern Racism • The Chicago Open Housing Movement – with the goal of desegregating the de facto segregation of housing in the Northern City of Chicago • First Civil Rights struggle lead by King in the North • Opposition to the Vietnam War and participation in the Anti-War Movement • The Poor Peoples Campaign (1968) • A movement King was helping to organize to fight for the rights of the poor of America from all colors, the first attempt at a multi-racial movement with multi-racial goals for King
  23. 23. The Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (1968) • While staying in a hotel in Memphis, Tennessee, a lone gunman (ex-con James Earl Ray) shot Dr. King while he was on the balcony, killing him • The country erupted into riots and mourning, the face of the Civil Rights Movement had been changing, and now the major advocate for non- violence and peace had been killed • The King family would later receive $100 in a lawsuit they won in-which they blamed King’s death on a conspiracy involving the police, the US government, and the Mafia. The US government denies that the evidence or the jury was correct. • King had long known he would die because of his fight for justice, and had been ready to pay that price since he began his Civil Rights struggle in 1954
  24. 24. The Fair Housing Act (1968) • Also called “The Civil Rights Act of 1968) • Signed into law after King’s Assassination • Prohibited the discrimination of housing rentals or sales based on race • While discrimination did continue, this provided a legal basis for fighting the common practice of red lining • This was the last major Civil Rights Legislation, and marks the end of government support for the Civil Rights Movement, as the movement completed a transition to a new phase following 1968 that had already been starting

