Clasificación de las cefaleas. Semiología neurológica. Cuadro resumen.

Cefaleas

  1. 1. Tipo de Cefalea Edad de comienzo y sexo Localización del dolor Cualidad del dolor Intensidad del dolor Forma de instauració n Predominio horario Duración y frecuencia Síntomas asociados Factores que modifican la cefalea Migraña Juventud. Femenino. Hemicraneal, pero puede ser frontal u occipital bilateral Pulsátil. También puede ser continuo Moderada o grave. Interfiere con la actividad cotidiana - Suele aparecer desde la mañana 4- 72 h, 1 a 2 veces por semana 15 días a más al mes durante al menos 3 meses: M. crónica Náuseas, vómitos, hipersensibilid ad a estímulos físicos, psíquicos o sensoriales (intolerancia al ruido y a la luz) Con síntomas focales: M. con aura Sin síntomas focales: M. común Precipitan: estrés, cambios hormonales en la mujer (menstruación), algunos alimentos, alteraciones del ritmo del sueño. Empeoran la migraña: movimiento de la cabeza, tos, maniobras de Valsalva. Alivian: cama a oscuras y en silencio Tensional “cefalea con tracción vascular”. Fisiopatologí a: Contracción mantenida Cualquier edad, pero más tardío que la migraña. Femenino. Bilateral en casco; región frontotempora l, vértex u occipitocervica l Puede ser opresivo, quemante, punzante, etc. Nunca pulsátil. Leve a moderada. No suele interferir con la actividad cotidiana Insidiosa Más frecuente por la tarde Variables. Puede durar más de 15 días por mes / varios años Puede asociar náuseas y mareo. No vómitos. Ni suele haber fotofobia o fonofobia. Empeora con: transcurso del día, falta de sueño o el estrés físico o emocional Alivian: reposo, tranquilidad y
  2. 2. de los músculos craneocervic ales provocados por estrés, cansancio y sueño No se acompaña de síntomas neurológicos transitoriament e, con analgésicos. No empeora con maniobras de Valsalva En racimos o cúmulos 2da y 3ra década. Masculino Unilateral temporoorbita ria Punzante, taladrante o pulsátil Moderado a grave Brusca Horario propio de cada paciente. Se presentan hacia la misma hora del día o de la noche, despertando al enfermo, como si siguiera un ritmo circadiano 15 ´- 3 h Número de crisis: 1 o 2 diarias y no suelen superar 8 al día. Crisis se presentan agrupadas durante periodos de semana, por lo que recibe el nombre de cefalea en racimos. Duración habitual de cada racimo es de 4-8 semanas Se acompaña de síntomas vegetativos en la hemicara ipsilateral: lacrimación, congestión nasal, rinorrea, sudoración de la frente y la cara, síndrome de Horner
  3. 3. Por rinosinusitis Frontal o maxilar Dolor facial palpación, congestión, anosmia, rinorrea, tos, halitosis Precipitante: Dolor aumenta al agacharse /caminar Por TEC Puede durar hasta 7 días post TEC hasta 3 meses de tratamiento Náuseas, vómitos y mareos Arteritis temporal, arteriris craneal o de células gigantes Mayores de edad Región lateral, persistente con dolor a la palpación de arterias Moderada Fiebre, rigidez de los músculos de la cerda y del hombro, dolor al masticar Por HTE No responde aanalgésicos Matutina. Despierta noche Pudede durar pocos días o semana. Permanente. Aumenta: tos, estornudos y movimientos Valsalva Por HSA No cede a tratamiento Jóvenes Tipo latido (post esfuerzo físico) Intensa, brusca, severa Permanente Náuseas y vómitos

