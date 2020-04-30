Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Cuantificador existencial Cuantificador universal y Reforzamiento académico "Fibonacci" Realizado por: C. Paredes
La expresión 𝑝(𝑥):5+x=8 No es un proposición lógica por que no le se le puede asignar un valor de verdad. Cuando yo le asi...
Existe al menos un elemento 𝑥 ∈ 𝐴 𝑡𝑎𝑙 𝑞𝑢𝑒 𝑝 𝑥 𝑒𝑠 𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑑𝑎𝑑𝑒𝑟𝑜 ∃ 𝑥 ∈ 𝐴 / 𝑝(𝑥) EJEMPLO : Sea el conjunto N, indicar el valor de...
Para todo 𝑥 ∈ 𝐴, 𝑠𝑒 𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑓𝑖𝑐𝑎 𝑝 𝑥 ∀ 𝑥 ∈ 𝐴, 𝑝(𝑥) EJEMPLO : Sea el conjunto N, indicar el valor de verdad de las siguientes p...
~[ ∃ 𝑥 ∈ 𝐴 / 𝑝(𝑥)] ≡ ∀ 𝑥 ∈ 𝐴 , ~ 𝑝(𝑥) ~ [∀ 𝑥 ∈ 𝐴 , 𝑝 𝑥 ] ≡ ∃ 𝑥 ∈ 𝐴 / ~ 𝑝(𝑥) Negación del proposiciones con cuantificador e...
Ejemplo: Negar las siguiente proposiciones: 𝑎) ∀𝑥 ∈ 𝑍+, 𝑥 + 2 𝑥 − 3 = 0 ~[ ∀𝑥 ∈ 𝑍+ , 𝑥 + 2 𝑥 − 3 = 0] ∃ 𝑥 ∈ 𝑍+/ 𝑥 + 2 𝑥 − ...
Negar la siguiente proposición ∃ 𝑥 ∈ 𝐴 / ∀ 𝑥 ∈ 𝐵, (𝑝 𝑥 ∧ 𝑞(𝑥)) ~[∃ 𝑥 ∈ 𝐴 / ∀ 𝑥 ∈ 𝐵, (𝑝 𝑥 ∧ 𝑞 𝑥 )] ∀ 𝑥 ∈ 𝐴 , ∃ 𝑥 ∈ 𝐵/ ~(𝑝 𝑥...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cuantificador universal y existencial

37 views

Published on

Espero que pueda ser útil esta información de cuantificador existencial y universal

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cuantificador universal y existencial

  1. 1. Cuantificador existencial Cuantificador universal y Reforzamiento académico "Fibonacci" Realizado por: C. Paredes
  2. 2. La expresión 𝑝(𝑥):5+x=8 No es un proposición lógica por que no le se le puede asignar un valor de verdad. Cuando yo le asigne un valor a “x” se podrá determinar su valor de verdad Para 𝑥 = 1 𝑝(1):5+1=8 … Falso Para 𝑥 = 3 𝑝(3):5+3=8 … Verdadero
  3. 3. Existe al menos un elemento 𝑥 ∈ 𝐴 𝑡𝑎𝑙 𝑞𝑢𝑒 𝑝 𝑥 𝑒𝑠 𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑑𝑎𝑑𝑒𝑟𝑜 ∃ 𝑥 ∈ 𝐴 / 𝑝(𝑥) EJEMPLO : Sea el conjunto N, indicar el valor de verdad de las siguientes proposiciones: 𝑎) ∃ 𝑥 ∈ 𝑁 / 3 + 𝑥 > 5 𝑏) ∃ 𝑥 ∈ 𝑁 /3 + 𝑥 < 2 Verdadero Falso 𝑁𝑜 𝑒𝑥𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑒 𝑢𝑛 𝑥 ∈ 𝑁 𝑡𝑎𝑙 𝑞𝑢𝑒3 + 𝑥 < 2 𝑠𝑒𝑎 𝑉𝑒𝑟𝑑𝑎𝑑𝑒𝑟𝑎 𝐸𝑥𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑒 𝑢𝑛 𝑥 ∈ 𝑁 𝑡𝑎𝑙 𝑞𝑢𝑒 3 + 𝑥 > 5 𝑠𝑒𝑎 𝑉𝑒𝑟𝑑𝑎𝑑𝑒𝑟𝑎
  4. 4. Para todo 𝑥 ∈ 𝐴, 𝑠𝑒 𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑓𝑖𝑐𝑎 𝑝 𝑥 ∀ 𝑥 ∈ 𝐴, 𝑝(𝑥) EJEMPLO : Sea el conjunto N, indicar el valor de verdad de las siguientes proposiciones: a) ∀ 𝑥 ∈ 𝑁, 𝑥 + 1 > 𝑥 𝑏)∀ 𝑥 ∈ 𝑁, 𝑥 + 2 = 10 Verdadero 𝑆𝑒 𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑓𝑖𝑐𝑎 𝑞𝑢𝑒 𝑞𝑢𝑒 ∀𝑥 ∈ 𝑁, 𝑥 + 1 > 𝑥 Falso 𝑁𝑜 𝑒𝑠 𝑐𝑖𝑒𝑟𝑡𝑜 𝑞𝑢𝑒 ∀𝑥 ∈ 𝑁, 𝑥 + 2 = 10 𝑆𝑜𝑙𝑜 𝑠𝑒 𝑐𝑢𝑚𝑝𝑙𝑒 𝑐𝑢𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑜 𝑥 = 8 , 𝑛𝑜 𝑐𝑜𝑛 𝑡𝑜𝑑𝑜𝑠 𝑙𝑜𝑠 𝑛𝑎𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑎𝑙𝑒𝑠
  5. 5. ~[ ∃ 𝑥 ∈ 𝐴 / 𝑝(𝑥)] ≡ ∀ 𝑥 ∈ 𝐴 , ~ 𝑝(𝑥) ~ [∀ 𝑥 ∈ 𝐴 , 𝑝 𝑥 ] ≡ ∃ 𝑥 ∈ 𝐴 / ~ 𝑝(𝑥) Negación del proposiciones con cuantificador existencial Negación del proposiciones con cuantificador universal
  6. 6. Ejemplo: Negar las siguiente proposiciones: 𝑎) ∀𝑥 ∈ 𝑍+, 𝑥 + 2 𝑥 − 3 = 0 ~[ ∀𝑥 ∈ 𝑍+ , 𝑥 + 2 𝑥 − 3 = 0] ∃ 𝑥 ∈ 𝑍+/ 𝑥 + 2 𝑥 − 3 ≠ 0 𝑏) ∃ 𝑥 ∈ 𝑁/ 𝑥+21 > 23 ~[ ∃ 𝑥 ∈ 𝑁/ 𝑥+21 > 23] ∀ 𝑥 ∈ 𝑁, 𝑥+21 ≤ 23 Nota: La negación afecto solo a lo que esta resaltado de color rojo
  7. 7. Negar la siguiente proposición ∃ 𝑥 ∈ 𝐴 / ∀ 𝑥 ∈ 𝐵, (𝑝 𝑥 ∧ 𝑞(𝑥)) ~[∃ 𝑥 ∈ 𝐴 / ∀ 𝑥 ∈ 𝐵, (𝑝 𝑥 ∧ 𝑞 𝑥 )] ∀ 𝑥 ∈ 𝐴 , ∃ 𝑥 ∈ 𝐵/ ~(𝑝 𝑥 ∧ 𝑞(𝑥)) ∀ 𝑥 ∈ 𝐴 , ∃ 𝑥 ∈ 𝐵/ ~𝑝 𝑥 ∨ ~𝑞(𝑥)

×