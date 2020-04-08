System flowchart group 5 de mesa

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Conceptual Flowchart of the Proposed System START SELECT OPTION SECURITY SECURITY INVENTORY REPORTS INVENTORY REPORTS SALE...
SECURITY SELECT OPTION LOG IN LOG IN REGISTRATION AUDIT TRAIL AUDIT TRAIL USER REGISTER A2 S1 Y N Y N Y N Security
LOG IN UNAME & PWORD DB VALID UNAME & PWORD A = 0 A + + A = 3 BA BA FORGOT PWORD USER REGISTER ADMIN A2 VERIFY UNAME & PWO...
FORGOT PWORD ENTER UNAME A = 0 VALID USERNAME DB A + + RETRIEVE PWORD DB DISPLAY PWORD A = = 2 BB BB LOCK SYSTEM SYSTEM LO...
AUDIT TRAIL SELECT OPTION ADMINISTRATOR USER ACCOUNT IF USER USER ACCOUNT REPORTS S1 Y N Y N Audit Trail
USER REGISTRATION ENTER PERSONAL INFORMATION DB VALID INFORMATION BC BC VERIFY INFORMATION SAVE INFORMATION DISPLAY INFORM...
SALES SCAN / ENTER UPC VERIFY UPC DB VALID UPC BD BD DISPLAY PRODUCT INFORMATION ADD QUANTITY BE ADD ITEM BD BE ADD QUANTI...
RETURN & EXCHANGE ENTER RECEIPT VERIFY TRANSACTION DB VALID TRANSACTION BG BG DISPLAY PRODUCT INFORMATION CHECK ITEM CONDI...
INVENTORY SCAN PRODUCT CODE BH DB VALID INFORMATION BH VERIFY INFORMATION DISPLAY PRODUCT INFORMATION ITEM COUNT <= 20 BH ...
BARCODE GENERATOR UPC = 150000 UPC + + VERIFY UPC DB VALID UPC BI BI UPC = PRODUCT ID PRINT PRODUCT ID A2 Y N Barcode Gene...
HELP SELECT OPTION IF ADMINISTRATOR ADMINISTRATOR S MANUAL IF EMPLOYEE USER S MANUAL BI SYSTEM ERROR SIMPLE TROBLESHOOT GU...
REPORTS SELECT OPTION SALES RETIEVE SALES REPORT DISPLAY REPORT PRINT REPORT INVENTORY RETIEVE INVENTORY REPORT DISPLAY RE...
MAINTENANCE A2 M1 SELECT OPTION PRODUCT MAINTENANCE PRODUCT MAINTENANCE USER S ACCOUNT USER ACCOUNT BACK UP BACK UP Y N Y ...
PRODUCT MAINTENANCE SELECT OPTION ADD PRODUCT ADD PRODUCT EDIT PRODUCT EDIT PRODUCT M1 Y N Y N M2 Product Maintenance
ADD PRODUCT PRODUCT INFORMATION BK VERIFY PRODUCT INFORMATION DB NEW PRODUCT ADD ITEM TO LIST GENERATE BARCODE BARCODE GEN...
EDIT PRODUCT SCAN / SEARCH PRODUCT BL DB VERIFY PRODUCT VALID PRODUCT BL EDIT PRODUCT INFORMATION SAVE PRODUCT INFORMATION...
USER ACCOUNT BM SELECT OPTION USER INFORMATION VIEW INFORMATION BM ADD USER USER REGISTRATION EDIT USER EDIT USER M1 Y N Y...
EDIT USER USER INFORMATION BN DB VALID VERIFY INFORMATION EDIT USER INFORMATION SAVE BN BN SAVE USER INFORMATION DISPLAY U...
BACK UP SELECT STORAGE SAVE FILES TO SELECTED STORAGE STORAGE UNIT BACK UP SUCCESSFUL M1 Back Up
ADMINISTRATOR ROLE SELECT OPTION SECURITY SECURITY SALES SALES REGISTER USER USER REGISTRATION GENERATE BARCODE BARCODE GE...
ADMINISTRATOR ROLE SELECT OPTION LOG IN LOG IN FORGOT PASSWORD FORGOT PWORD SALES SALES INVENTORY INVENTORY MAINTENANCE MA...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

System flowchart group 5 de mesa

42 views

Published on

flowchart

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

System flowchart group 5 de mesa

  1. 1. Conceptual Flowchart of the Proposed System START SELECT OPTION SECURITY SECURITY INVENTORY REPORTS INVENTORY REPORTS SALES SALES MAINTENANCE MAINTENANCE HELP HELP SEARCH SEARCH A2 END Y N Y N Y N Y N Y N Y N Y N The Proposed System
  2. 2. SECURITY SELECT OPTION LOG IN LOG IN REGISTRATION AUDIT TRAIL AUDIT TRAIL USER REGISTER A2 S1 Y N Y N Y N Security
  3. 3. LOG IN UNAME & PWORD DB VALID UNAME & PWORD A = 0 A + + A = 3 BA BA FORGOT PWORD USER REGISTER ADMIN A2 VERIFY UNAME & PWORD REGISTER USER IF ADMIN IF USER USER LOG TRENDS AUDIT TRAIL S2 Y N Y N Y N Y N Y N Y N BP BP Log In
  4. 4. FORGOT PWORD ENTER UNAME A = 0 VALID USERNAME DB A + + RETRIEVE PWORD DB DISPLAY PWORD A = = 2 BB BB LOCK SYSTEM SYSTEM LOCKED A2 S2 Y N Y N BO BO Forgot Password
  5. 5. AUDIT TRAIL SELECT OPTION ADMINISTRATOR USER ACCOUNT IF USER USER ACCOUNT REPORTS S1 Y N Y N Audit Trail
  6. 6. USER REGISTRATION ENTER PERSONAL INFORMATION DB VALID INFORMATION BC BC VERIFY INFORMATION SAVE INFORMATION DISPLAY INFORMATION S1 Y N User Registration
  7. 7. SALES SCAN / ENTER UPC VERIFY UPC DB VALID UPC BD BD DISPLAY PRODUCT INFORMATION ADD QUANTITY BE ADD ITEM BD BE ADD QUANTITY QUANTITY * PRICE = SUBTOTAL DISPLAY RESULTS BF PRINT RECEIPT A2 P1 Y N Y N Y N BF Sales
  8. 8. RETURN & EXCHANGE ENTER RECEIPT VERIFY TRANSACTION DB VALID TRANSACTION BG BG DISPLAY PRODUCT INFORMATION CHECK ITEM CONDITION EXCESS ITEM RETURN & REFUND P1 WRONG ITEM BG ITEM DEFECT CHANGE ITEM P1 UPDATE DB DB PRINT RECEIPT RECEIPT A2 Y N Y N Y N Y N Return and Exchange
  9. 9. INVENTORY SCAN PRODUCT CODE BH DB VALID INFORMATION BH VERIFY INFORMATION DISPLAY PRODUCT INFORMATION ITEM COUNT <= 20 BH ORDER SUPPLIES LIST OTHER ITEMS TO ORDER A2 Y N Y N Inventory
  10. 10. BARCODE GENERATOR UPC = 150000 UPC + + VERIFY UPC DB VALID UPC BI BI UPC = PRODUCT ID PRINT PRODUCT ID A2 Y N Barcode Generator
  11. 11. HELP SELECT OPTION IF ADMINISTRATOR ADMINISTRATOR S MANUAL IF EMPLOYEE USER S MANUAL BI SYSTEM ERROR SIMPLE TROBLESHOOT GUIDE A2 BI Y N Y N Y N Help
  12. 12. REPORTS SELECT OPTION SALES RETIEVE SALES REPORT DISPLAY REPORT PRINT REPORT INVENTORY RETIEVE INVENTORY REPORT DISPLAY REPORT PRINT REPORT USER ACCOUNT RETIEVE USER ACCOUNT REPORT DISPLAY REPORT PRINT REPORT AUDIT TRAIL RETIEVE AUDIT TRAIL REPORT DISPLAY REPORT PRINT REPORT A2 BJ BJ Y N Y N Y N Y N Reports
  13. 13. MAINTENANCE A2 M1 SELECT OPTION PRODUCT MAINTENANCE PRODUCT MAINTENANCE USER S ACCOUNT USER ACCOUNT BACK UP BACK UP Y N Y N Y N Maintenance
  14. 14. PRODUCT MAINTENANCE SELECT OPTION ADD PRODUCT ADD PRODUCT EDIT PRODUCT EDIT PRODUCT M1 Y N Y N M2 Product Maintenance
  15. 15. ADD PRODUCT PRODUCT INFORMATION BK VERIFY PRODUCT INFORMATION DB NEW PRODUCT ADD ITEM TO LIST GENERATE BARCODE BARCODE GENERATOR SAVE ITEM SAVE ITEM BK DB DISPLAY ITEM INFORMATION ITEM INFORMATION M2 Y N Y N BK Add Product
  16. 16. EDIT PRODUCT SCAN / SEARCH PRODUCT BL DB VERIFY PRODUCT VALID PRODUCT BL EDIT PRODUCT INFORMATION SAVE PRODUCT INFORMATION DISPLAY INFORMATION DISPLAY INFORMATION M2 Y N Edit Product
  17. 17. USER ACCOUNT BM SELECT OPTION USER INFORMATION VIEW INFORMATION BM ADD USER USER REGISTRATION EDIT USER EDIT USER M1 Y N Y N Y N M3 User Account
  18. 18. EDIT USER USER INFORMATION BN DB VALID VERIFY INFORMATION EDIT USER INFORMATION SAVE BN BN SAVE USER INFORMATION DISPLAY USER INFORMATION M3 Y N Y N Edit User Account
  19. 19. BACK UP SELECT STORAGE SAVE FILES TO SELECTED STORAGE STORAGE UNIT BACK UP SUCCESSFUL M1 Back Up
  20. 20. ADMINISTRATOR ROLE SELECT OPTION SECURITY SECURITY SALES SALES REGISTER USER USER REGISTRATION GENERATE BARCODE BARCODE GENERATOR INVENTORY INVENTORY MAINTENANCE MAINTENANCE REPORTS REPORTS HELP HELP SEARCH SEARCH A2 Y N Y N Y N Y N Y N Y N Y N Y N Y N Administrator’s Role
  21. 21. ADMINISTRATOR ROLE SELECT OPTION LOG IN LOG IN FORGOT PASSWORD FORGOT PWORD SALES SALES INVENTORY INVENTORY MAINTENANCE MAINTENANCE REPORTS REPORTS HELP HELP SEARCH SEARCH A2 Y N Y N Y N Y N Y N Y N Y N Y N User / Employee’s Role

×