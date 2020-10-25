Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Por: Sánchez Morales, María José Grupo de gratitud: Profesionales que luchan en la primera línea de defensa contra la covid-19, serán los primeros en recibir paquetes turísticos gratis con destino al Cusco.
  2. 2. “GRUPO DE GRATITUD”: Las autoridades de Cusco impulsarán la campaña: ‘Grupo de Gratitud’, por la que cientos de médicos, enfermeras, policías, bomberos, miembros de serenazgo y personal de limpieza, serán los primeros en realizar tours de manera gratuita por todo Cusco. Foto: Shutterstock
  3. 3. “GRUPO DE GRATITUD”: Esta iniciativa busca reconocer la labor prestada por estos servidores públicos, y brindarles un momento de esparcimiento en medio de las labores de contención que aún realizan, estos paseos turísticos iniciaron el sábado 17 de octubre y se prolongarán durante todo el año. Foto: Fundación UNAM
  4. 4. “GRUPO DE GRATITUD”: Se convocó previamente a los participantes, quienes recibirán una charla motivacional antes de cada tour, para luego salir en grupos hacia el Valle Sagrado de Los Incas y hacia los principales atractivos de Cusco ciudad. Foto: Boleto Machu Picchu
  5. 5. “GRUPO DE GRATITUD”: En total serán 10 grupos de ocho personas cada día, la iniciativa comprende brindarles la movilidad, acceso a los atractivos, guiado profesional y la entrega de recuerdos. Foto: Boleto Machu Picchu
  6. 6. “GRUPO DE GRATITUD”: Asimismo, aseguraron que se encuentran trabajando para poder ampliar las visitas e incluir el santuario de Machu Picchu que abrirá el próximo mes de noviembre para los visitantes nacionales. Foto: BBC.com
  7. 7. “GRUPO DE GRATITUD”: Cabe mencionar que las autoridades locales y nacionales, recibieron el sello internacional: ‘Safe Travel’, que reconoce a Perú como un destino turístico seguro de visitar ante la pandemia del Covid-19. Foto: Gobierno del Perú
  8. 8. “GRUPO DE GRATITUD”: Este reconocimiento se debe a las buenas prácticas y establecimiento de protocolos de bioseguridad e higiene, que garantizan un viaje, estadía y recorrido por el país, de manera segura y sin temor de contagiarse de coronavirus. Foto: El Peruano
  9. 9. No olvides suscribirte para más noticias y actualizaciones.

