Store Creation: Ron De Vous

is a mid level women’s shoe store located in Santa Monica, CA With a shoe for every occasion, Ron De Vous is bringing urba...
Target Audience: Women ages 18-34, upper middle class from the west coast Ron De Vous is a shoe store catering to women wh...
Jessina Nicole (instagram.com/loveleathernlace) Jessina is a 21 year old PR maven and fashion blogger from Santa Monica, C...
MoodBoard
BOOTS Flat - $ 360 Heels - $ 440 OXFORDS Flat - $ 280 Wedges - $ 340 SANDALS Flat - $ 240 Heels - $ 380
HOURLY WAGES - One store manager - $ 22.00 - Three sales associate - $ 12.00 REGULAR STORE HOURS: - Monday-Friday: 9am-8pm...
HIRING PLAN / WEEK TOTAL YEARLY PAYROLL EXPENSES
*Considering more than two part-time employees from July through during December.
MONTHLY RENTAL $23,760
MERCHANDISE INVENTORY / FIXTURE SALES PLAN
# UNITS/DAY SALES/MONTHSALES/MONTH JANUARY 35 1050 $349,364 FEBRUARY 26 780 $259,527 MARCH 24 720 $239,564 APRIL 22 660 $2...
STYLE AVG. RETAIL COST Profit Sandal - Flats $ 240 $120 $120 Sandal - Heels $ 380 $190 $190 Oxford - Flats $ 280 $140 $140...
MARGIN MARK UP MARGIN ($) MARGIN (%) (%) Oxford $ 168.00 60% 120% Oxford Wedges $ 204.00 60% 120% Sandals Flats $ 144.00 6...
Sales For The Month Of January UNITS/DAY SALES/MONTH SALES/MONTH ($) JANUARY 35 1050 $ 349,650 SALES PROJECTION SALES/MONT...
FEBRUARY - MARKDOWN PRODUCTS MARKDOWN (%) NEW PRICE ($) BOOTS FLATS 15% $ 306 BOOTS HEELS 15% $ 374 Markdowns
SALES PROJECTION SALES/MONTH SALES/MONTH ($) SANDALS FLATS 23% 179 $ 59,740.20 SANDALS HEELS 23% 179 $ 59,740.20 OXFORD FL...
Marketing Plan
STRENGTHS ● Our name let’s people saying they are wearing the brand as opposed to the store they bought them from ● Breaks...
Marketing Budget 5% Yearly Sales $3,234,109 Annual Marketing Budget $161,705.45
Social Media Takeover @SHOESBYRON Ron De Vous is taking the social media world by storm. Catch us on Instagram, Twitter, a...
INTERNSHIP Partnering with The University of Santa Monica, Ron De Vous is looking for marketing intern to revamp our socia...
Objectives - Summer: Increase sales of sandals in 7% for the month of July. - Winter: Increase instagram followers by 2,00...
SUMMER MARKETING EVENT WE ARE BRINGING RON DE VOUS TO THE BOARDWALK WITH A POP UP FASHION SHOW ● Early July ● Launch of Su...
SUMMER MARKETING EVENT FINANCES ROI: 107% FINANCES TOTAL: $11,500 Models (12 total) = $1,200 total DJ= $450 Bartenders= $3...
WINTER MARKETING Every girl needs a Ron De Vous and Ron De Vous is bringing the perfect shoes for the holidays with a shoe...
WINTER MARKETING FINANCES 2 Month Instagram Contest Ad/Winner announcement Goal of 2,500 new followers in the 2 month peri...
CREATING THE LUXURY ENVIRONMENT A luxury space takes away from the “beachy” vibe and gives opportunity for higher end clie...
Winter Interior Display Black Friday – Mid January Objective: Promote additional holiday spending to achieve maximum sales...
Sell Through: Winter
Summer Exterior Display June – Early August Objective: Promote sandal and oxford sales, increase foot traffic into store t...
Store Creation: Ron De Vous
Store Creation: Ron De Vous
Store Creation: Ron De Vous
Store Creation: Ron De Vous
Store Creation: Ron De Vous

  1. 1. is a mid level women’s shoe store located in Santa Monica, CA With a shoe for every occasion, Ron De Vous is bringing urban chic onto the feets of Santa Monica’s stylish girls on the go! Our shoes will consist of three main styles per season with changes being made to the fabric and other detailing to accommodate for the season. We will be featuring sandals, oxfords and boots which will range from $240 to $440. Mission Statement: Ron De Vous’ mission is to provide you with the perfect shoesfor everyoccasionno matter theseason. Tagline: “Every girl needs a Ron De Vous”
  2. 2. Target Audience: Women ages 18-34, upper middle class from the west coast Ron De Vous is a shoe store catering to women who don’t see fashion as a hobby. They live and breathe it. They’re young, they’re educated and you better believe they know a look when they see it. With a shoe for every occasion, every girl needs a Ron De Vous. These women are recent college grads entering the workforce and they’re going to need a shoe to support them along the way. No matter if they’re eating out, taking a stroll on the beach, or dancing the night away, they’ll be stepping into a pair of Ron De Vous’ for any occasion.
  3. 3. Jessina Nicole (instagram.com/loveleathernlace) Jessina is a 21 year old PR maven and fashion blogger from Santa Monica, California. No outfit is complete without the right pair of shoes and with a shoe for every occasion, Jessina chooses a pair of Ron De Vous’ to conquer the streets of Santa Monica in. Be it the beach, office or a night out on the town, you’ll find Jessina in her favorite pair of Ron De Vous’.
  4. 4. MoodBoard
  5. 5. BOOTS Flat - $ 360 Heels - $ 440 OXFORDS Flat - $ 280 Wedges - $ 340 SANDALS Flat - $ 240 Heels - $ 380
  6. 6. HOURLY WAGES - One store manager - $ 22.00 - Three sales associate - $ 12.00 REGULAR STORE HOURS: - Monday-Friday: 9am-8pm - Saturday-Sunday: 10am-8pm * With one hour break
  7. 7. HIRING PLAN / WEEK TOTAL YEARLY PAYROLL EXPENSES
  8. 8. *Considering more than two part-time employees from July through during December.
  9. 9. MONTHLY RENTAL $23,760
  10. 10. MERCHANDISE INVENTORY / FIXTURE SALES PLAN
  11. 11. # UNITS/DAY SALES/MONTHSALES/MONTH JANUARY 35 1050 $349,364 FEBRUARY 26 780 $259,527 MARCH 24 720 $239,564 APRIL 22 660 $219,600 MAY 22 660 $219,600 JUNE 32 960 $319,418 JULY 34 1020 $339,382 AUGUST 32 960 $319,418 SEPTEMBER 21 630 $209,618 OCTOBER 20 600 $199,636 NOVEMBER 20 600 $199,636 DECEMBER 36 1080 $359,345 ANNUAL SALES 9720 $3,234,109 ANNUAL SALES TOTAL SALES/ITEM 9,720 TOTAL UNITS/YEAR 12,636
  12. 12. STYLE AVG. RETAIL COST Profit Sandal - Flats $ 240 $120 $120 Sandal - Heels $ 380 $190 $190 Oxford - Flats $ 280 $140 $140 Oxford - Wedges $ 340 $170 $170 Boot - Flats $ 360 $180 $180 Boot - Heels $ 440 $220 $220 CostandProfit COSTS MATERIALS TRIMS LABOR $72 $36 $12 $114 $57 $19 $84 $42 $14 $102 $51 $17 $108 $54 $18 $132 $66 $22 Sandal - Flats Sandal - Heels Oxford - Flats Oxford - Wedges Boot - Flats Boot - Heels Production Costs
  13. 13. MARGIN MARK UP MARGIN ($) MARGIN (%) (%) Oxford $ 168.00 60% 120% Oxford Wedges $ 204.00 60% 120% Sandals Flats $ 144.00 60% 120% Sandals Heels $ 228.00 60% 120% Boots Flats $ 216.00 60% 120% Boots Heels $ 264.00 60% 120% PROFIT MARGIN
  14. 14. Sales For The Month Of January UNITS/DAY SALES/MONTH SALES/MONTH ($) JANUARY 35 1050 $ 349,650 SALES PROJECTION SALES/MONTH SALES/MONTH ($) SANDALS FLATS 21% 221 $ 73,426.50 SANDALS HEELS 22% 231 $ 76,923.00 OXFORD FLAT 20% 210 $ 69,930.00 OXFORD WEDGES 10% 105 $ 34,965.00 BOOTS FLATS 16% 168 $ 55,944.00 BOOTS HEELS 11% 116 $ 38,461.50 JANUARY PRODUCT INITIAL PURCHASE QTY (FOR ONE YEAR) WEEK 1 SALES ENDING OH % SELL THROUGH (WEEK 1) WEEK 2 SALES ENDING OH % SELL THROUGH (WEEK 2) WEEK 3 SALES ENDING OH % SELL THROUGH (WEEK 3) WEEK 4 SALES ENDING OH % SELL THROUGH (WEEK 4) SANDALS FLATS 2780 70 2710 3% 68 2642 3% 46 2596 2% 37 2559 1% SANDALS HEELS 2843 73 2770 3% 69 2701 2% 45 2656 2% 44 2612 2% OXFORD FLAT 2527 63 2464 2% 58 2406 2% 52 2354 2% 37 2317 2% OXFORD WEDGES 1264 32 1232 3% 27 1205 2% 25 1180 2% 21 1159 2% BOOTS FLATS 1895 46 1849 2% 44 1805 2% 39 1766 2% 39 1727 2% BOOTS HEELS 1327 34 1293 3% 29 1264 2% 26 1238 2% 27 1211 2% PROFIT FOR JANUARY REVENUE $ 349,650 COSTS - PAYROLL $ 15,465 - ENERGY/INTERNET $ 420 - RENT $ 23,760 PROFIT: $ 310005
  15. 15. FEBRUARY - MARKDOWN PRODUCTS MARKDOWN (%) NEW PRICE ($) BOOTS FLATS 15% $ 306 BOOTS HEELS 15% $ 374 Markdowns
  16. 16. SALES PROJECTION SALES/MONTH SALES/MONTH ($) SANDALS FLATS 23% 179 $ 59,740.20 SANDALS HEELS 23% 179 $ 59,740.20 OXFORD FLAT 20% 156 $ 51,948.00 OXFORD WEDGES 10% 78 $ 25,974.00 BOOTS FLATS 14% 109 $ 36,363.60 BOOTS HEELS 10% 78 $ 25,974.00 FEBRUARY PRODUCT OH FEBRUARY WEEK 1 SALES ENDING OH % SELL THROUGH (WEEK 1) WEEK 2 SALES ENDING OH % SELL THROUGH (WEEK 2) WEEK 3 SALES ENDING OH % SELL THROUGH (WEEK 3) WEEK 4 SALES ENDING OH % SELL THROUGH (WEEK 4) SANDALS FLATS 2559 37 2522 1% 39 2483 2% 48 2435 2% 55 2380 2% SANDALS HEELS 2612 34 2578 1% 38 2540 1% 45 2495 2% 62 2433 3% OXFORD FLAT 2317 37 2280 2% 39 2241 2% 39 2202 2% 41 2161 2% OXFORD WEDGES 1159 19 1140 2% 21 1119 2% 18 1101 2% 20 1081 2% BOOTS FLATS 1727 34 1693 2% 31 1662 2% 24 1638 1% 20 1618 1% BOOTS HEELS 1211 22 1189 2% 21 1168 2% 17 1151 1% 18 1133 2% Sales for the Month Of February UNITS/DAY SALES/MONTH SALES/MONTH ($) FEBRUARY 26 780 $ 259,740 PROFIT FOR FEBRUARY REVENUE $ 259,740 COSTS - PAYROLL $ 11,088 - ENERGY/INTERNET $ 420 - RENT $ 23,760 PROFIT: $ 224,472
  17. 17. Marketing Plan
  18. 18. STRENGTHS ● Our name let’s people saying they are wearing the brand as opposed to the store they bought them from ● Breaks parity of “beachy” stores in the area ● High-end clientele ● Products are presented simply in an organized way ● Internship ● Active social media presence ● Santa Monica, CA placement (warm weather, high foot traffic) WEAKNESSES ● Young target for the price ● Mid-high price (not cheap, but not as expensive as higher end luxury shoe stores) OPPORTUNITIES ● Build clientele ● Highly involved internship ● Design opportunity ● Social media takeover THREATS ● High tourist traffic (window shoppers) ● Competition from luxury shoe retailers S W O T
  19. 19. Marketing Budget 5% Yearly Sales $3,234,109 Annual Marketing Budget $161,705.45
  20. 20. Social Media Takeover @SHOESBYRON Ron De Vous is taking the social media world by storm. Catch us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook! ● Curating from our favorite bloggers ● Youtube reviews ● Going live during events ● Photos of clients
  21. 21. INTERNSHIP Partnering with The University of Santa Monica, Ron De Vous is looking for marketing intern to revamp our social media, gain insight on event planning and learn the ins and out of working in a competitive retail space while growing a clientele along the way.
  22. 22. Objectives - Summer: Increase sales of sandals in 7% for the month of July. - Winter: Increase instagram followers by 2,000+ during the months of November and December. - Winter: Increase store’s foot traffic in 9% during the month of December.
  23. 23. SUMMER MARKETING EVENT WE ARE BRINGING RON DE VOUS TO THE BOARDWALK WITH A POP UP FASHION SHOW ● Early July ● Launch of Summer campaign Let’s get Ron De Vous on the map for the shoe to have this summer No matter on the beach or on the streets, “every girl needs a Ron De Vous”
  24. 24. SUMMER MARKETING EVENT FINANCES ROI: 107% FINANCES TOTAL: $11,500 Models (12 total) = $1,200 total DJ= $450 Bartenders= $300 Alcohol= $400 Insurance= $450 Permits= $200 Servers= $400 Hors d'oeuvres Catering= $800 Venue= $4,750 Event Planner= $400 Set Up/Breakdown Crew= $500 Chairs= $800 Runway Platform= $850
  25. 25. WINTER MARKETING Every girl needs a Ron De Vous and Ron De Vous is bringing the perfect shoes for the holidays with a shoe design competition. Submit your designs via Instagram and tag @shoesbyron and #shoesbyroncompetition for a chance to have your design produced and sold in our stores just in time for the holidays! The winner also will receive a free pair of their shoes that they have designed!
  26. 26. WINTER MARKETING FINANCES 2 Month Instagram Contest Ad/Winner announcement Goal of 2,500 new followers in the 2 month period ROI: 751% FINANCES TOTAL: $3,800 Instagram Post= $0 DJ= $450 Bartenders= $300 Alcohol= $800 Servers= $400 Hors d'oeuvres Catering= $800 Venue= $0 Set Up/Breakdown Crew= $500 High Top Table Rental= $300 Security/Bouncer= $250 Insurance= $450 Permits= $200 Winner Compensation= $2,000
  27. 27. CREATING THE LUXURY ENVIRONMENT A luxury space takes away from the “beachy” vibe and gives opportunity for higher end clients
  28. 28. Winter Interior Display Black Friday – Mid January Objective: Promote additional holiday spending to achieve maximum sales, increase boot sales, attract attention toward merchandise on display Costs: Lighting: $270 Pre-lit Faux Birch Trees: $500 Installation: $500 Deconstruction: $500 Miscellaneous Materials/Supplies: $250 Total = $2,020
  29. 29. Sell Through: Winter
  30. 30. Summer Exterior Display June – Early August Objective: Promote sandal and oxford sales, increase foot traffic into store through new outer window display Costs: Lighting: $200 Installation: $500 Deconstruction: $500 Miscellaneous: Materials/Supplies: $250 Total = $1,450

