Investigation en mode provocation - SPIN selling c1

Investigation en mode provocation selling 4MGC1 et MGC2 / Cours 1
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com PRE-LEARNING 120 mn Objectifs de la séquence : • Echanger sur les informations / cons...
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com https://www.youtube.com /watch?v=Ie8sWUvtyos&in dex=1&list=PL1OEdR_1R8g c0oMKLj3BQy18...
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/comment-le- social-selling-permet-de-gagner-plus-clien...
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Présentation : Qui suis-je ? L’humain au cœur de la performance commerciale et managé...
https://www.linkedin.com/company/moovaxis?trk=biz-companies-cym Pour suivre Moovaxis :
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Identifier les différentes dimensions de la démarche de vente « conseil / solution » ...
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Notre parcours Présentation Cadrage : cours et et évaluations. Préambule relationnel ...
https://www.linkedin.com/company/moovaxis?trk=biz-companies-cym Pour suivre Moovaxis : LeaderCoach Coach Leader Visionnaire
Nos engagements
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Groupes de 3-4 étudiants La page de garde du document de restitution doit impérativem...
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com La page de garde du document de restitution doit impérativement contenir : Le logo PP...
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com • Absence d’introduction au cas pour rappeler le contexte • Argumentation insuffisant...
Donner 2 mots pour expliquer ce que signifie : « l'investigation en mode provocation selling » ? Objectif : connaissons-nous un peu J !
https://www.excellence-selling.com/articles/spin- selling-5-conseils-pour-reussir-son-investigation-client/
Préambule relationnel et état d'esprit Perception Echelle relationnelle Biais cognitifs Qu'est-ce que l'empathie ? Pour mieux apprendre et communiquer ?
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Perception • Nous voyons le résultat de notre perception • Chacun pense que sa percep...
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Les intérêts : • Renforcer l’impact de la communication ; • Eviter les interprétation...
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com La perception de nous que va avoir notre interlocuteur est filtrée et passe par le pr...
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Qu’est-ce que l’empathie, la compassion et la sympathie ? « Capacité de voir à traver...
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Qu'est-ce que l’empathie ? « Capacité de voir à travers les filtres de son interlocut...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FHuBdnvayLc Pour mieux apprendre et mieux communiquer (Source : J. Medina, les 12 lois du cerveau) Lois 1 à 5
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D3NeqnFnfH8 Lois 6 à 12
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Activité • Répartissez-vous en groupes de 3 ou 4 personnes • Réaliser une synthèse de...
1. Télécharger Xmind 2. Regarder le Tuto : https://www.youtube.co m/watch?v=pIZXOUQ- Tck
Correction https://cyril-maitre.com/p- mind_map_36_a_50_prelecture_des_12_lois_du_cerveau_de_john_medina
http://moovaxis.com+33 6 50 85 75 23 contact@moovaxis.com SUSCITER L'INTERET REPETER L'INFORMATION METTRE EN MOUVEMENT STIMULER LES SENS PRIVILEGIER LE VISUEL 1 2 3 4 5
La vente 4.0 : Une démarche orientée « conseil / solution »
Comment mieux apprendre ?
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com De la vente « Instinctive – produit » à la vente « Conseil / solutions » • Evolution ...
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Evolution des comportements d'achat et la relation acheteur / vendeur
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com 5,4 personnes sont impliquées dans le processus d’achat 75 % des acheteurs B2B utilis...
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com http://www.actionco.fr/Thematique/business- 1018/negocier-10085/Breves/que-acheteurs-...
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Les clients n’achètent plus des produits ou services, ils achètent des solutions à le...
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com SUR LA FORME ✓ Qu’il se présente et qu ’il cadre le rdv en indiquant les objectifs ; ...
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com L’acheteur et le vendeur ne se comprennent plus
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com L’ acheteur dispose de l’information et devient autonome
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Les recettes du passé ne fonctionnent plus !
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com L’acheteur a des attentes Il recherche l’expérience commerciale : une relation humain...
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com La vente 4.0 : Une démarche orientée « conseil / solution »
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com 60 % des décideurs B2B utilisent les médias sociaux Social Selling University, 2012 ...
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Les médias sociaux sont en train de changer la manière de vendre, et pour le meilleur...
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Ø Les métiers de la vente nécessitent une expertise plus pointue dans les techniques ...
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com La démarche de vente par la valeur et « Spin Selling » • Comment la démarche du comme...
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qtZXf6yVpaw Une démarche orientée Consommateur / clie...
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Vente « instinctive / produit » Avant internet et les réseaux sociaux Préparation et ...
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Comment la démarche du commercial 4.0 permet de performer ? Þ Je pose des questions p...
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Découvrir le contexte Investiguer les problèmes Amplifier les conséquences Générer l’...
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Découvrir le contexte Poser des questions de situation pour découvrir sans a priori l...
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Investiguer les problèmes Poser des questions de problèmes pour valider l’existence d...
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Amplifier les conséquences Poser des questions de conséquences pour amplifier les pro...
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Générer l’envie de solution Poser des questions de solution et de motivation pour mes...
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Fiche DIAG Quelle est la «douleur» de mon interlocuteur ? Ø Éléments préoccupants : d...
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com FICHE DIAG Quelle est la «Conséquence» pour mon interlocuteur s’il ne trouve pas de s...
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com FICHE DIAG Les conséquences de ces douleurs impactent-elles la Performance, l’Image, ...
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com FICHE DIAG Quelle est son niveau de motivation, son engagement personnel à résoudre l...
Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Quel négociateur êtes-vous ?
Comment susciter l'intérêt de l'acheteur ?
Comment se faire acheter vs vendre ?
SPIN selling et agilité comportementale pour performer durablement

  1. 1. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Investigation en mode provocation selling 4MGC1 et MGC2 / Cours 1
  2. 2. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com PRE-LEARNING 120 mn Objectifs de la séquence : • Echanger sur les informations / conseils que chacun a retenu. • Améliorer la rétention des informations ; • Identifier les éléments sur lesquels renforcer le cours 1 Forme : • Préparation individuelle Action : • Synthétiser sous forme de tableau de synthèse les éléments essentiels vos lectures et visionnage de vidéo
  3. 3. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com https://www.youtube.com /watch?v=Ie8sWUvtyos&in dex=1&list=PL1OEdR_1R8g c0oMKLj3BQy18ce1o9iFy6 https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/comment-améliorer- vos-relations-interpersonnelles-grâce-lebeau/ DISC : Comment mieux se connaître, mieux s'adapter pour réussir et s'épanouir ?
  4. 4. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/comment-le- social-selling-permet-de-gagner-plus-clients- lebeau/ https://www.youtube.com/wa tch?v=f0bBewE5ANs https://www.youtube.com/watch?v =qtZXf6yVpaw https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLPmcpZVHpA
  5. 5. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Présentation : Qui suis-je ? L’humain au cœur de la performance commerciale et managériale Fondatrice de Moovaxis : « Management Bienveillant ET performant » Enseignante Management / vente et social-selling chez Auteur : « Pro en management commercial » - Ed Vuibert Christelle Lebeau Fondatrice Mob : +33 6 50 85 75 23 http://moovaxis.com
  6. 6. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com https://www.linkedin.com/company/moovaxis?trk=biz-companies-cymPour suivre Moovaxis :
  7. 7. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Identifier les différentes dimensions de la démarche de vente « conseil / solution » ; Maîtriser les fondamentaux de la vente « conseil / solution » ; Maîtriser le process de vente d’une affaire ; Reconnaître les différents profils comportementaux de leurs interlocuteurs ; Adapter sa posture comportementale et sa communication ; 7
  8. 8. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Notre parcours Présentation Cadrage : cours et et évaluations. Préambule relationnel et état d’esprit 1. De la vente « Instinctive – produit » à la vente « Conseil / solution » • Evolution des comportements d’achat et de la relation acheteur / vendeur • La vente 4.0, une démarche orientée « Conseil / solution » • La démarche de vente par la valeur et « Spin Selling » 2. La démarche d’investigation • Les étapes de vente orientée « Conseil / solution » • Focus des étapes « Analyse » et « Contact » • Les outils et méthodes de l’étape « Découverte » C1 C2
  9. 9. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com https://www.linkedin.com/company/moovaxis?trk=biz-companies-cymPour suivre Moovaxis : LeaderCoach Coach Leader Visionnaire
  10. 10. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Nos engagements
  11. 11. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Groupes de 3-4 étudiants La page de garde du document de restitution doit impérativement contenir: Le logo PPA Le titre du cas Une introduction (quelques lignes) La classe : 3IA1,2… + date (plutôt en pied de page) Les noms et prénoms des membres du groupe La structure du fichier : 3IAx, numéro du groupe.pdf Exemple : 4MGC3 Groupe 1.pdf ØUtilisation du module ‘’Gestion des projets’’ sur MyGes Cadrage : cours et et évaluations.
  12. 12. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com La page de garde du document de restitution doit impérativement contenir : Le logo PPA Le titre du cas Une introduction (quelques lignes) La classe : 3MGC1,2… + date (plutôt en pied de page) Les noms et prénoms des membres du groupe La structure du fichier : 3MGC, Numéro du groupe.pdf Exemple : 3MGC1 Groupe2. Pdf ØUtilisation du module ‘’Gestion des projets’’ sur MyGes ØAttention particulière apportée à l’orthographe et l’utilisation d’un vocabulaire précis et professionnel
  13. 13. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com • Absence d’introduction au cas pour rappeler le contexte • Argumentation insuffisante lors de la proposition de solutions (CAB / CABP) • Fautes d’orthographe, conjugaison et grammaire -2 points
  14. 14. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Donner 2 mots pour expliquer ce que signifie : « l’investigation en mode provocation selling » ? Objectif : connaissons-nous un peu J !
  15. 15. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com https://www.excellence-selling.com/articles/spin- selling-5-conseils-pour-reussir-son-investigation-client/
  16. 16. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Préambule relationnel et état d’esprit Perception Echelle relationnelle Biais cognitifs Qu’est-ce que l’empathie ? Pour mieux apprendre et communiquer ?
  17. 17. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Perception • Nous voyons le résultat de notre perception • Chacun pense que sa perception est bonne… • Nous avons du mal à nous adapter la perception de l’autre • Nous cherchons à adapter le résultat à ce que nous attendons ! Qu’avez-vous vu ? « Le Monde n’existe pas simplement par lui-même, mais aussi tel qu’il m’apparaît. »
  18. 18. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Les intérêts : • Renforcer l’impact de la communication ; • Eviter les interprétations ; • Susciter l’adhésion et la cohésion. Les étapes clés : • Connaître son propre profil comportemental ; • Observer le canal de communication naturel de chacun de ses interlocuteurs ; • Adapter sa communication. Valoriser Apprécier Respecter Comprendre Juger 18 L’échelle relationnelle (Source : J. Medina, les 12 lois du cerveau)
  19. 19. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com La perception de nous que va avoir notre interlocuteur est filtrée et passe par le prisme de la première impression. Les biais cognitifs peuvent nous induire en erreur et nous amener à prendre de mauvaises décisions. Pour les contrer, mieux vaux apprendre à les identifier… Les biais cognitifs (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d3OS7bpnS7A) • L’effet de Halo : Attribuer des qualités à une personne qui paraît belle, sympathique • L’effet Horn : Attribuer des défauts à une personne au physique peu attrayant • Le biais de confirmation d’hypothèse : Besoin de constance du cerveau 3 biais cognitifs dangereux : A retrouver dans…
  20. 20. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Qu’est-ce que l’empathie, la compassion et la sympathie ? « Capacité de voir à travers les filtres de son interlocuteur, à se mettre dans ses chaussures et à communiquer avec lui de la façon dont il a besoin de communiquer » Moovaxis - CL
  21. 21. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Qu'est-ce que l’empathie ? « Capacité de voir à travers les filtres de son interlocuteur, à se mettre dans ses chaussures et à communiquer avec lui de la façon dont il a besoin de communiquer » Moovaxis - CL
  22. 22. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FHuBdnvayLc Pour mieux apprendre et mieux communiquer (Source : J. Medina, les 12 lois du cerveau) Lois 1 à 5
  23. 23. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D3NeqnFnfH8 Lois 6 à 12
  24. 24. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Activité • Répartissez-vous en groupes de 3 ou 4 personnes • Réaliser une synthèse des 3 premières lois du cerveau sous forme d’un mind mapping Durée de l’activité Préparation 45 mn 3 à 4 personnes
  25. 25. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com 1. Télécharger Xmind 2. Regarder le Tuto : https://www.youtube.co m/watch?v=pIZXOUQ- Tck
  26. 26. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Correction https://cyril-maitre.com/p- mind_map_36_a_50_prelecture_des_12_lois_du_cerveau_de_john_medina
  27. 27. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com http://moovaxis.com+33 6 50 85 75 23 contact@moovaxis.com SUSCITER L’INTERET REPETER L’INFORMATION METTRE EN MOUVEMENT STIMULER LES SENS PRIVILEGIER LE VISUEL 1 2 3 4 5
  28. 28. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com La vente 4.0 : Une démarche orientée « conseil / solution »
  29. 29. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com 29 Comment mieux apprendre ?
  30. 30. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com De la vente « Instinctive – produit » à la vente « Conseil / solutions » • Evolution des comportements d’achat et de la relation acheteur / vendeur • La vente 4.0, une démarche orientée « Conseil / solution » • La démarche de vente par la valeur et « Spin Selling »
  31. 31. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Evolution des comportements d'achat et la relation acheteur / vendeur
  32. 32. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com 5,4 personnes sont impliquées dans le processus d’achat 75 % des acheteurs B2B utilisent les réseaux sociaux pour se renseigner sur les vendeurs 90 % des décideurs affirment ne jamais répondre à un appel sollicité Vous voulez continuer à développer vos ventes avec les méthodes du passé ? Et si vous faisiez évoluer vos pratiques commerciales ? Caractéristiques de la vente Btob
  33. 33. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com http://www.actionco.fr/Thematique/business- 1018/negocier-10085/Breves/que-acheteurs- reprochent-commerciaux- 319940.htm#jwsybwel1sOUTxO2.97 • Un manque d'intérêt des commerciaux pour leurs acheteurs ; • Les reproches concernent également la communication, le problème le plus cité par les acheteurs de l'étude. "Les conversations entre les commerciaux et les acheteurs sont très complexes, explique Steve W Martin. Elles sont constituées de messages verbaux et non verbaux envoyés consciemment et inconsciemment. [...] Cependant, comme les commerciaux parlent tout le temps, ils sous-estiment la complexité de la communication et [...] tendent à répéter le même pitch à tous les prospects". • Les acheteurs accusent les commerciaux de très souvent débiter leur pitch tout fait sans l'adapter ; • Les acheteurs sont également fréquemment confrontés à des vendeurs qui ne prennent pas le temps d'écouter et comprendre leurs exigences, incapable d'expliquer clairement les avantages comparés de leurs produits, ni l'impact et les bénéfices de ceux-ci.
  34. 34. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Les clients n’achètent plus des produits ou services, ils achètent des solutions à leurs problèmes, préoccupations ou besoins. Vous êtes un Expert qui informe et qui aide le client à acheter.
  35. 35. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com SUR LA FORME ✓ Qu’il se présente et qu ’il cadre le rdv en indiquant les objectifs ; ✓ Qu ’il me pose des questions sur moi et mon entreprise ; ✓ Qu ’il me présente une solution personnalisée, adaptée à mon entreprise et mes enjeux ; ✓ Qu ’il m’apporte des réponses ; ✓ Qu ’il sache conclure au bon moment... ✓ Qu’il soit ponctuel ; ✓ Qu ’il soit souriant ; ✓ Qu ’il présente bien (tenue, attitude) ✓ Qu ’il me regarde ; ✓ Qu ’il prenne des notes... Qu’il me traite de la façon dont j’ai BESOIN d’être traité SUR LE FONDS Les attentes et comportement de mon interlocuteur
  36. 36. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com L’acheteur et le vendeur ne se comprennent plus
  37. 37. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com
  38. 38. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com L’ acheteur dispose de l’information et devient autonome
  39. 39. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Les recettes du passé ne fonctionnent plus !
  40. 40. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com L’acheteur a des attentes Il recherche l’expérience commerciale : une relation humaine et authentique une expertise reconnue de la valeur, de l’insight Il a une obsession : REDUIRE LE CYCLE D’ACHAT Le vendeur doit redevenir indispensable Le vendeur devient un consultant / expert de solutions
  41. 41. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com La vente 4.0 : Une démarche orientée « conseil / solution »
  42. 42. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com
  43. 43. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com 60 % des décideurs B2B utilisent les médias sociaux Social Selling University, 2012 IBM, 2011 75 % des acheteurs B2B pensent que les médias sociaux auront une inﬂuence certaine sur leur prochain achat Aberdeen Group Les vendeurs qui utilisent le social selling augmentent en moyenne de 20 % leurs objectifs L’usage des outils sales intelligence augmente la productivité de 17 % CSO Insights, 2012 POURQUOI IL FAUT Y ALLER ? 1 min sur 5 passée en ligne est passée sur les réseaux sociaux Social Selling University, 2012 La Gen Y constituera 75 % de la population active en 2025 SAP, 2013
  44. 44. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Les médias sociaux sont en train de changer la manière de vendre, et pour le meilleur Les bénéﬁces du social selling sont immédiats Le social selling est idéal pour réussir les premières étapes du cycle de vente ❝ La génération Y constituera l’essentiel des équipes d’ici 2025 et il est fort probable qu’elle change le monde du business plutôt que de s’y conformer ❞ LE FUTUR DE LA VENTE SERA SOCIAL
  45. 45. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Ø Les métiers de la vente nécessitent une expertise plus pointue dans les techniques de vente et les relations interpersonnelles. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KuEbptwd82c&t=72s
  46. 46. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com
  47. 47. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com La démarche de vente par la valeur et « Spin Selling » • Comment la démarche du commercial 4.0 permet de performer ? • Structurer d’entre9en d’audit avec la technique DIAG • Test : Quel négociateur êtes-vous ?
  48. 48. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qtZXf6yVpaw Une démarche orientée Consommateur / client : Þ Questionner et écouter Þ Parler des solutions, de ce qu’on peut offrir en fin de process de vente Þ Comportement adapté aux étapes de la vente, cycle d’achat…
  49. 49. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Vente « instinctive / produit » Avant internet et les réseaux sociaux Préparation et Contact 10 % Découverte / Connaissance20 % Négociation et traitement des objections / Conclure (Closing) Présentation de l’offre / Convaincre 30 % 40 % 40 % 20 % 30 % 10 % Vente « conseil / solutions » Depuis internet et les réseaux sociaux • Je pose des questions pour découvrir les besoins • Je signe et développe le business avec le client • Mes + : Coopération / Esprit d’équipe et d’entraide • Je communique principalement à l’écrit • Je suscite l’envie d’acheter • Je parle de mon entreprise et affirme être meilleur • Je signe et ne revois plus le client • Mes + : Individualisme et compétition • Je communique principalement à l’oral • Je vends au client Comment la démarche du commercial 4.0 permet de performer ?
  50. 50. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Comment la démarche du commercial 4.0 permet de performer ? Þ Je pose des questions pour découvrir les besoins Þ Je signe et développe le business avec le client Þ Mes + : Coopération / Esprit d’équipe Þ Je communique principalement à l’écrit Þ Je suscite l’envie d’acheter Vente 4.0 « conseil / solutions »Vente « instinctive / produit » Þ Je parle de mon entreprise Þ Je signe et ne revois plus le client Þ Mes + : Individualisme et compétition Þ Je communique principalement à l’oral Þ Je vends au client
  51. 51. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Découvrir le contexte Investiguer les problèmes Amplifier les conséquences Générer l’envie de solution Structurerd’entre+end’auditaveclatechniqueDIAG
  52. 52. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Découvrir le contexte Poser des questions de situation pour découvrir sans a priori l’environnement de l’interlocuteur : • expression des besoins révélés (explicites) • découverte des besoins latents (implicites).
  53. 53. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Investiguer les problèmes Poser des questions de problèmes pour valider l’existence d’éléments préoccupants : • dysfonctionnements, • Points d’améliorations, • insatisfactions…
  54. 54. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Amplifier les conséquences Poser des questions de conséquences pour amplifier les problèmes pour que l’interlocuteur en prenne conscience : • Comment les problèmes impactent sur l’organisation, les hommes… • Quelles conséquences si le problème n’est pas résolu…
  55. 55. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Générer l’envie de solution Poser des questions de solution et de motivation pour mesurer l’implication du client dans la recherche réelle d’une solution : • Imaginer une solution. • Donner envie d’une solution.
  56. 56. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Fiche DIAG Quelle est la «douleur» de mon interlocuteur ? Ø Éléments préoccupants : dysfonctionnements, désir de mieux faire, insatisfactions Ø Identifier les douleurs grâce aux questions de problèmes
  57. 57. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com FICHE DIAG Quelle est la «Conséquence» pour mon interlocuteur s’il ne trouve pas de solution ? Ø Poser des questions de conséquences pour amplifier les problèmes pour que l’interlocuteur en prenne conscience. Ø Ne pas affirmer ces conséquences.
  58. 58. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com FICHE DIAG Les conséquences de ces douleurs impactent-elles la Performance, l’Image, les Finances ou l’Ecologie de l’entreprise ? Ø Le PIFE vous permettra de disposer d’éléments sur lesquels vous appuyer pour valoriser votre solution auprès de chaque interlocuteur.
  59. 59. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com FICHE DIAG Quelle est son niveau de motivation, son engagement personnel à résoudre le problème ? Ø Poser des questions de solution et de motivation ; Ø Pour mesurer l’implication de son interlocuteur dans la recherche réelle d’une solution.
  60. 60. Christelle Lebeau - www.moovaxis.com Quel négociateur êtes-vous ?

×