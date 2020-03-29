Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ROCKY Chapters 1. Born 2. Training 3. Ben 4. 1st Day 5. Snowstorm 6. Victory
Born At 6:09 A.M. at house 671, Emma (a schnauzer) and Max (a chocolate lab) had 6 strong pups, plus one weak one. Their n...
Good enough. I went back to my mom and tugged on her ear. “Mom!” I barked. “Come snuggle with me!” Then my mom picked me u...
Rocky
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Rocky

54 views

Published on

Rocky

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Rocky

  1. 1. ROCKY Chapters 1. Born 2. Training 3. Ben 4. 1st Day 5. Snowstorm 6. Victory
  2. 2. Born At 6:09 A.M. at house 671, Emma (a schnauzer) and Max (a chocolate lab) had 6 strong pups, plus one weak one. Their names were Blade, Cherry, and Blueberry Muffin the girls. Also Raven, Dagger, Oreo and the weakest pup Rocky. I am Rocky. I awoke to exciting smells and sounds. I opened one eye. I saw 5 pups. Then I opened the other. Bang! “Ouch! Owww! Mommy! Daddy!” I howled miserably. “Someone pounced on me!” My mom quickly picked me up and put me on her back. “Mom!” I howled. “Not the safest Idea? Don’t you think?” Then we went over to another bed with no dogs in it! A bed for me! Finally. My mom dropped me off a few feet away. I quickly tiptoed over and sniffed the bed, I could smell my dad had slept there before. Ok. So it wasn’t a new bed but it was 3
  3. 3. Good enough. I went back to my mom and tugged on her ear. “Mom!” I barked. “Come snuggle with me!” Then my mom picked me up and dropped me on the bed. She went over to my littermates and picked up Blueberry Muffin (otherwise known as Blue.) Blue is the smallest girl in our litter. She was plopped on the bed just like me. Then mom finally came to lay down. We all snuggled happily together. After an hour I went back outside to play with my littermates and saw a big green truck with a happy looking dog on it. My mom looked sad and I rubbed my head on her belly then lied down. An our later I opened one eye and saw I was in a kennel! Then a man opened the door.

×