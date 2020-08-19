Successfully reported this slideshow.
90-823226--1 9960 18 90-823226--1 996 GM V-6 262 CID (4.3L) MARINE ENGINES Balance Shaft Including Gen+ Engines MAIN MENU
90-823226--1 996 i Notice Throughout this publication, “Dangers,” “Warnings” and “Cautions” are used to alert the mechanic...
90-823226--1 996ii Engine Mechanical Components Many of the engine mechanical components are de- signed for marine applica...
90-823226--1 996 iii V-6 Models Covered in This Manual Model Serial Number Model Year MCM 4.3L Alpha OF000615 - OF800000 1...
90-823226--1 996iv Service Manual Outline SECTION 1 - Important Information A - General Information B - Maintenance C - Tr...
A 1 72000 IMPORTANT INFORMATION GENERAL INFORMATION IndexIndex
1A-0 - GENERAL INFORMATION 90-8253226--1 996 Table of Contents Page Introduction 1A-1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . ....
GENERAL INFORMATION - 1A-190-823226--1 996 Introduction This comprehensive overhaul and repair manual is designed as a ser...
1A-2 - GENERAL INFORMATION 90-8253226--1 996 How To Read Parts Manual 841-824146 1 CYLINDER BLOCK (See Note) 1 19-34270 2 ...
GENERAL INFORMATION - 1A-390-823226--1 996 Directional References Front of boat is bow; rear is stern. Starboard side is r...
1A-4 - GENERAL INFORMATION 90-8253226--1 996 ! CAUTION If a propeller is installed that does not allow engine RPM to reach...
GENERAL INFORMATION - 1A-590-823226--1 996 Any hook, rocker or surface roughness on the bottom, particularly in the all-im...
1A-6 - GENERAL INFORMATION 90-8253226--1 996 Weight Distribution Weight distribution is extremely important; it affects a ...
B 1IMPORTANT INFORMATION MAINTENANCE Index
1B-0 - MAINTENANCE 90-823226--1 996 Table of Contents Page Maintenance Schedules 1B-1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . ....
