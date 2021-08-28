St. John's Magazine september 2021 - web edition

Successfully reported this slideshow.
- 2 - PETER D HANNABY Painter & Decorator Interior and Exterior work Undertaken For competitive quotations Please call Mob...
- 3 - THE VICAR’S LETTER Dear Friends, Despite the weather this summer being rather ordinary we have been treated (if you ...
- 4 - St Paul in many of his letters often makes the comparison of being a disciple of Jesus to that of an athlete. Althou...
- 5 - PARISH DIARY FOR SEPTEMBER 2021 Enquiries regarding baptisms weddings or marriage blessings are always welcome. Plea...
- 6 - Sun 12 Fifteenth Sunday after Trinity 8.00am BCP Holy Communion St John’s 10.00am Parish Eucharist St John’s 10.00am...
- 7 - Mon 27 8.00pm Church Meeting: PCC meeting St John’s Hall Tues 28 9.30am Tiny Tots - stay & play with Service St John...
- 8 - Lockdown Nostalgia I know it’s only a year ago, but am I alone in missing being able to: 1. Drive like it’s 1950 aga...
- 9 - Canon Paul Hardingham considers how various people respond to God. The Parable of the Sower This month we are lookin...
- 10 - Covid-19 update Since 19 July we have, technically, not been living under the Government’s enforced restrictions in...
- 11 - Golf Day: Sunday 5 September In a potentially exciting new fundraising initiative the Parish is to run a Golf Day o...
- 12 - Summer Fete A huge THANK YOU to all who helped organise and run our fete in July. Mercifully the sun shone upon us ...
- 13 - Postscript to the Summer Fête The St John’s Summer Fête was a great success on all fronts. We were once more blesse...
- 16 - HALLS FOR HIRE ST JOHN’S HALL - Well equipped hall suitable for use by special interest groups, clubs and societies...
- 17 - Please Note: St. John's Church PCC cannot accept any responsibility for goods or services
- 18 - PAROCHIAL CHURCH COUNCIL MEETING ON TUESDAY 13 JULY 2021 The PCC met in St John’s Hall on 13 July 2021, chaired by ...
- 19 - A draft new Mission Action Plan had been circulated before the meeting. This had been written in collaboration betw...
- 20 - BOOK REVIEW Sarah Eberle’s Psalm 23 Garden – design tips for a calm green space Bible Society, £6.50 Sarah Eberle, ...
- 21 - SMILE-LINES Flying bishop The new Bishop wanted a bird’s eye view of his new diocese, so he had an idea. He rang hi...
- 22 - 'Music Percentage Club Update’ Congratulations to the winners of the July Music Percentage Club draw: Catherine Hol...
- 23 - OCTOBER 2021 EDITION - PRICE 60p Please note the deadline for articles for the October edition of the magazine is S...
- 24 - Sharing these pictures of the long awaited wedding reception of Mrs Eliza- beth and Father Benjamin Weitzmann with ...
- 26 - 180 YEARS OF EDUCATION FOR ALL IN BOXMOOR It was only during the 19th century that elementary education gradually b...
- 27 - roll. This building later became domestic premises and was first lived in by Muriel Clegg, formerly Head of St. Nic...
- 28 - L.E.A. for the administration, together with the expense of building, of carrying out structural repairs and altera...
- 29 - between 1968 and 1984, during whose time another change took place. By the 1960s the school buildings were proving ...
- 30 - at St John’s in the month of July 2021 HOLY BAPTISM 4 July Rosie Emily Constance Miller Berkhamsted 18 July Christo...
- 33 - Name above all Names Name above all Names, what’s in a name? Jesus, Messiah, He’s coming again, Alpha, Omega, Begin...
Produced and printed by the Parish of Boxmoor
St. John's Magazine september 2021 - web edition
St. John's Magazine september 2021 - web edition
Aug. 28, 2021
St. John's Magazine september 2021 - web edition

Aug. 28, 2021
St John's Parish magazine for September

St. John's Magazine september 2021 - web edition

  1. 1. - 1 -
  2. 2. - 2 - PETER D HANNABY Painter & Decorator Interior and Exterior work Undertaken For competitive quotations Please call Mobile: 07765 250092 Home: 01442 288956 MAGAZINE ADVERTISING COSTS Why not use this parish magazine to advertise your business. There are eleven issues per year with double issue in December/January. Charges are: Full Page £115 per annum Half Page £80 per annum Quarter Page £60 per annum For part year charges are pro rata of the annual rate rounded up to the nearest whole pound (e.g. 1 month/issue full page 115/12 = 9.58 rounded up = £10 charge) To discuss your requirements or for further information, please contact Sally Bates, 01442 266912 or 07792 768236 or email: magazine@stjohnsboxmoor.org.uk
  3. 3. - 3 - THE VICAR’S LETTER Dear Friends, Despite the weather this summer being rather ordinary we have been treated (if you like sports) to some rather extraordinary sporting competitions. Naturally this all kicked-off with our Parish Cricket Match – the Parish of Boxmoor leading the way!!! I jest of course. But what a summer of sport: The Euros, Wimbledon, Cricket in all forms of the game including the new Hundred, and who can forget the Olympics?! Crowds and fans were once again permitted to attend depending on where and when these events took place. As someone who enjoys sport it has been engrossing to see the talent and quality of sport on offer and to hear how our sportsmen and women overcame all the challenges and difficulties of the last 18 months. Their stories are both inspirational and incredible. Triumph over adversity, in some ways, is the story of this summer and during the pandemic. We have all had to work within limitations but some have still found ways to push themselves to excel. Some have gone above and beyond their duty to help the sick, the isolated or vulnerable. Some have found new ways to connect with people – teaching themselves new technologies and habits. And of course some are still digging-deep to help those who bear the scars of Covid. To triumph over adversity requires determination and focus. One must be committed to one’s vision or purpose. Throughout history there are myriads of men and women who have done just this to inspire us – not just in sport but in all aspects of life including the Church. Within the Christian faith many of these have been formally recognised as saints – people who have lived faithfully to their calling as disciples of Christ no matter what was going on around them. Their stories are remarkable and it is a joy to remember them and be inspired by them on their ‘feast day’. Cont’d….
  4. 4. - 4 - St Paul in many of his letters often makes the comparison of being a disciple of Jesus to that of an athlete. Although physically we may not being able to compete in the same way, we can certainly imitate athletes in their focus and determination – but with the prize being Jesus. To be a follower of Jesus is to decide, daily, that he is the one who can give us life in all its fullness and instruct us in the values of the Kingdom. This requires determination and dedication. It requires focus and belief. As we emerge into life post-lockdown it is time to reconnect to this vision. Although our faith may have sustained us during the pandemic we have not been able to witness in our usual and familiar ways. Now is the time for us to return to it. To recommit to coming to church for teaching, fellowship, and receiving of the Sacraments; to bearing the light of Christ in our communities and inviting friends and acquaintances to the joy we share in our new life in Christ. Now is a good time to do this. September – a month of new beginnings as the academic year begins and clubs and societies return from the summer break – is full of potential. How will we reach our potential in Christ? As ever, my prayers and blessings to you all. Dress codes Has this past year changed your preference in what you wear? Almost a third of workers want to ditch formal dress codes when the pandemic ends and more of us return to the office. That is the finding of a recent study by recruiter Randstad, who found that the notion of ‘dressing for success’ has been weakened by the pandemic. After a year of working in casual clothes at home, many of us feel consid- erable resistance to ‘getting dressed for work’ again.
  5. 5. - 5 - PARISH DIARY FOR SEPTEMBER 2021 Enquiries regarding baptisms weddings or marriage blessings are always welcome. Please contact the Vicar. Morning Prayer is said daily (except Saturday) at St John’s at 9.00am. You are most welcome to join the clergy in prayer. Evening Prayer is said privately for the life of the Parish unless details are below. St John’s is open daily 9.30am-5.00pm for private prayer (10.30am-5.00pm on Saturdays) The Parish Eucharist and worship resources will continue to be recorded and made available at www.stjohnsboxmoor.org.uk/suspended-services-resources Wed 1 10.00am BCP Holy Communion followed by coffee St John’s 5.00pm Evening Prayer St Francis’ Sun 5 Fourteenth Sunday after Trinity 8.00am BCP Holy Communion St John’s 10.00am All-Age Eucharist St John’s 10.00am Sung Mass St Francis’ 11.30am Morning Worship St Stephen's 12noon Golf Day - Competition and BBQ Little Hay Golf Com- plex 6.30pm No Evening Service Mon 6 11.30am Mountbatten Lodge Communion Service Mount- batten Lodge 7.45pm Together on Monday Club St John’s Hall Tue 7 9.30am Tiny Tots - stay & play with Service St John’s Hall Wed 8 The Blessed Virgin Mary 10.00am BCP Holy Communion followed by coffee St John’s 5.00pm Evening Prayer St Francis’ Fri 10 5.30pm Junior Choir rehearsal St John’s Hall
  6. 6. - 6 - Sun 12 Fifteenth Sunday after Trinity 8.00am BCP Holy Communion St John’s 10.00am Parish Eucharist St John’s 10.00am Sung Mass St Francis' 11.30am Holy Communion St Stephen's 6.30pm No Evening Service Tue 14 9.30am Tiny Tots - stay & play with Service St John’s Hall Wed 15 10.00am Holy Communion followed by coffee St John’s 5.00pm Evening Prayer St Francis’ Fri 17 12.30pm MASJ Lunchtime Concert St John’s Sun 19 Sixteenth Sunday after Trinity 8.00am BCP Holy Communion St John’s 10.00am Parish Eucharist St John’s 10.00am Sung Mass St Francis' 11.30am Morning Worship St Stephen's 12noon Holy Baptism St John’s 6.30pm Choral Evensong St John’s Marking Carole’s 30th anniversary of Licensing to Lay Ministry Mon 20 11.00am Burial of Ashes - Mary Willis St John’s 7.45pm Together on Monday Club St John’s Hall Tues 21 St Matthew, Apostle and Evangelist 9.30am Tiny Tots - stay & play with Service St John’s Hall 8.00pm Church Meeting: Communications Committee Zoom Wed 22 10.00am Holy Communion followed by coffee St John’s 5.00pm Evening Prayer St Francis’ Fri 24 12.30pm MASJ Lunchtime Concert St John’s 5.30pm Junior Choir rehearsal St John’s Hall Sun 26 Seventeenth Sunday after Trinity 8.00am BCP Holy Communion St John’s 10.00am Parish Eucharist St John’s 10.00am Sung Mass St Francis' 11.30am Morning Worship St Stephen's 12noon Holy Baptism St John’s 6.30pm No Evening Service
  7. 7. - 7 - Mon 27 8.00pm Church Meeting: PCC meeting St John’s Hall Tues 28 9.30am Tiny Tots - stay & play with Service St John’s Hall 8.00pm Church Meeting: Fundraising Committee Zoom Wed 29 St Michael and All Angels 5.00pm Evening Prayer St Francis’
  8. 8. - 8 - Lockdown Nostalgia I know it’s only a year ago, but am I alone in missing being able to: 1. Drive like it’s 1950 again (albeit only to a supermarket or the chem- ist) 2. Clean only one room in the house when “people are coming” (the one where Zoom/Skype meetings happen) 3. Shop in comfort (even if it was so early in the morning) 4. Find people in when I rang (except “helplines”, of course, which were even more difficult to reach and largely serviced by screaming children) 5. Walk on golf courses (without looking out for flying golf balls and irate golfers) 6. Stop worrying where I’d put my Passport/Bus Pass or what time the train leaves (but does anyone know where I’ve put the front door keys?) 7. Be a grumpy old man without everyone telling me I am (apart, that is, from my telephone “Buddies” – but then they were already in the grumpy club) 8. Hold the PCC’s attention when presenting their finances (“but we haven’t got any money, Churchwarden”) Oh, for the days when Cashflow was king! Mind you, on balance, I think I’d rather be able to see family and friends at will and resume my “Grandpa Duties”. Let’s hope we don’t need to go back to those Halcyon days………… Chris Angell, Parish Treasurer
  9. 9. - 9 - Canon Paul Hardingham considers how various people respond to God. The Parable of the Sower This month we are looking at the Parable of the Sower (Mark 4:1-20). It’s the story of a farmer who sowed his seed in different type of soils. These represent the different responses of the heart to God’s Word (v15-20): 1) The hard heart: ‘like seed along the path…as soon as they hear it, Satan comes and takes away the word that was sown in them.’ (15). Some people, when they hear the message, get distracted e.g. social media, work or relationships. Personal priorities prevent them from hearing God. 2) The shallow heart: ‘like seed sown on rocky places…since they have no root, they last only a short time. When trouble or persecution comes because of the word, they quickly fall away.’ (16,17). These are the people whose heart isn’t open to the message. When things become uncomfortable or discouraging, they are ready to quit. 3) The crowded heart: ‘like seed sown among thorns…but the worries of this life, the deceitfulness of wealth and the desires for other things come in and choke the word, making it unfruitful.’ (18,19). This soil is most rel- evant for us today. People crave status, comfort, security and personal desires alongside the things of God. It’s a heart that is worried about life getting out of control! 4) The open heart: ‘like seed sown on good soil, hear the word, accept it, and produce a crop – some thirty, some sixty, some a hundred times what was sown.’ (20). This represents the open heart that listens and accepts Jesus’s word, and is ready to follow Him however difficult things become. What kind of soil is our heart? Are we hard, shallow, crowded or open? Do we have a heart of faith to follow Jesus in every aspect of our lives?
  10. 10. - 10 - Covid-19 update Since 19 July we have, technically, not been living under the Government’s enforced restrictions in the hope of curbing the spread of Covid-19 and its recent variants. However, common sense and decency has led the PCC to maintain some restrictions while we transition to life as normal and whilst C-19 is still present in our community. Throughout August, we – your Church – have asked that you continue to wear a face covering when moving around inside, that you observe social distancing (i.e. one pew apart), provide contact details and continue to sanitise hands on entry. In line with guidance we have re-introduced congrega- tional singing – this can be without a mask although I have observed many choos- ing to wear theirs, refreshments have returned after our services, and a planned Lunch Club will take place in September. I should like to be able to write that everything can now be relaxed but I don’t believe this is possible – yet! At the time of writing, although infection rates are still fairly high the number of hospital- isations and deaths in this area is relatively low. When Schools return in Septem- ber there is potential for another spike in transmission. With this in mind the PCC will continue to monitor the situation and make recommendations as necessary. Please see the Newsletter for further details. All-Age Eucharist and Junior Church After 18 months absence, due to the various restrictions, it is a delight to be able to announce that All-Age worship is returning on Sunday 5 September, 10.00am, at St John’s. The whole congregation – and especially children – will once again be more involved in our worship with processions, interactive sermons, birthday candles and baptism welcomes. It is also a joy to announce that Junior Church will resume on Sunday 12 Septem- ber. We have really missed all our families and young people. With restrictions lifted and so many people double-vaccinated it feels like the right time to start again. Please pass the word to families and children. Junior Choir Once again the angelic melodies of our Junior Choir will be heard in our parish. Rehearsals this month will be on Fridays 10 & 24 September, 5.30pm, in St John’s Hall. The choir will then sing for their first service in over 18 months on Sunday 3 October when we will celebrate Harvest. If you know any children who are primary school age and who like singing please encourage them to come along and give it a go – they will be most welcome.
  11. 11. - 11 - Golf Day: Sunday 5 September In a potentially exciting new fundraising initiative the Parish is to run a Golf Day on Sunday 5 September at Little Hay Golf Complex. The day will start at 12noon (following the All-Age Eucharist at 10.00am at St John’s) and comprise a round of golf, lots of in-game challenges, BBQ, auction/raffle, and family fun. Teams of 4 golfers are needed. If you play golf this would be a fun way to raise money for the Parish. Please speak to me if you are interested or email events@stjohnsboxmoor.org.uk Non-players are also most welcome to come and participate. Choral Evensong: Sunday 19 September, 6.30pm In celebration of 30 years of licenced ministry as a Lay Reader in the Church of England we shall give thanks to God for Carole Lewis’s contribution to his Church during Evensong. This will be the first time the choir will have sung without limits on numbers and a further sign that we are returning to something like normal. Refreshments will be served after the service. Harvest – Service, Appeal, and Supper Our annual Harvest Festival will be held on Sunday 3 October. The 10.00am All- Age Eucharist will be a Parade Eucharist and will include the presentation of gifts for DENS - our local food bank and night shelter. There will also be Harvest celebrations during the services at St Francis and St Stephen’s. We shall also be supporting The Bishop’s Harvest Appeal “Water is Life” via a monetary collection in conjunction with Tear Fund who aim to bring clean water to many communities in the DRC, bringing with it transformation to daily lives and hope for the future. Life in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is tough. With a history of civil war, widespread poverty and a cycle of conflict and displacement, communities struggle every day. Also, more than 70 per cent of the DRC population use unsafe drinking water and so daily encounter the devastatingly high risk of cholera, a preventable disease. As in pre-pandemic times, our Harvest Celebration will begin with a Harvest Quiz Evening on Saturday 2 October at 7.30pm. A sign-up sheet for teams and individ- uals will be available in all our churches. St Francis Patronal Festival On Monday 4 October at 8pm there will be Sung High Mass with Benediction in celebration of the Patronal Festival of St Francis, Hammerfield. All are welcome to join in giving thanks to God for the life and ministry of St Francis of Assisi, and for the witness of the Church in that part of the Parish. Refreshments will be served after the Service. Guest preacher will be announced.
  12. 12. - 12 - Summer Fete A huge THANK YOU to all who helped organise and run our fete in July. Mercifully the sun shone upon us and we were blessed with a fabulous day. Our vision of a traditional village fete was realised as families and friends from the community flocked to us – all still mindful of social distancing. The atmosphere was perfect thanks to some delightful entertainment from our Clog Dancers and the Dacorum Community Choir. All of this contributed to a phenomenal amount of money being raised for church funds - £3,500! Thank you all very much. Confirmation Service If you are interested in being confirmed this autumn, or would like to explore what this means, please speak to me or Carole. Dates for preparation sessions are being arranged but will likely start in at the beginning of October – details will appear in the Newsletter. The Confirmation Service will be on Sunday 21 Novem- ber, 6.30pm. Thank you to … Over the summer we have been fortunate to be able to conduct many of the wedding ceremonies that were either postponed from last year or scheduled for this year. These have been joyous occasions despite some restrictions being in place. One of the joys has been the flower arrangements – not just at weddings but also for our weekly Parish Eucharist. I should like to take this opportunity to thank our arrangers for clever and stunning arrangements – they are often much admired and commented on. ******* Evil all about us Lord, I don’t understand how people do the horrible things to each other which I read about in the newspapers. …. Lord, I cry to You to help those who inflict such injuries. Take hatred from their hearts; give them under- standing of the evil they do. Strengthen the persecuted; give them courage and a firm belief in You. Give me and all who try to serve You the desire to serve the suffering and fill us with the love which will defeat the power of evil in the world. By Michael Hollings (1921–1997), a Catholic priest in London
  13. 13. - 13 - Postscript to the Summer Fête The St John’s Summer Fête was a great success on all fronts. We were once more blessed with glorious weather. The event brought in many people from the outside community and demonstrated that the church is truly open again after being closed during the pandemic. Thank you to those who came along, who participated in the activities and spent their money at the various stalls. Financially it was very successful too, raising much-needed funds for the church. The performances by the Clog Danc- ers and the Dacorum Community Choir were an added bonus and greatly enhanced the event. However, an event such as this takes a lot of preparation. A lot people worked very hard, dedicating many hours to make the Fête happen, both Committee members and others on whose help we rely. The Fundraising Committee put in a lot of time and effort, but so did many others and their contributions all made the event possible. One person without whom the Fête could not have been the success it was, has so far received no public thanks – i.e. the Vicar! Thank you, Mike for all the effort you put in. It is likely that only the Committee will have any idea of just how much work Mike took on, approaching people in advance for their help, coming up with ideas, solving prob- lems, identifying affordable gazebos, borrowing stocks (and allowing him- self to be drenched in them – though given the heat of the day this was perhaps the best place to be!), purchasing prizes and refreshment items, organizing the layout and the set up on the day, and much more. Mike has gone to print to thank everyone else, but it is high time we offered him our appreciation!
  14. 14. - 14 -
  15. 15. - 15 -
  16. 16. - 16 - HALLS FOR HIRE ST JOHN’S HALL - Well equipped hall suitable for use by special interest groups, clubs and societies. Ideal for family parties and special occasions. Please contact Hall Bookings Secretary on 07939 226977 or email: hallbookings@stjohnsboxmoor.org.uk for further information and availabil- ity. ST STEPHEN’S HALL, CHAULDEN - (opposite Tudor Rose) - Sunny Hall with tiled floor suitable for dancing and exercise groups as well as being ideal for children’s parties. Please contact Jean on 01442 257023 for further information and availability. ST FRANCIS HALL, HAMMERFIELD - Well equipped hall suitable for use by special interest groups, clubs and societies. Ideal for family parties and special occasions. Please contact Hall Bookings Secretary by email: stfran- cishallbookings@stjohnsboxmoor.org.uk for further information and availability. More urgent queries can be handled by leaving a message on Paul Davies mobile phone: 07802 442908 September Prayer Dear Lord, September – the month of new beginnings for many, as summer fades and school and college terms start. After such a strange time of restrictions, hopes of freedom, with warn- ings to be cautious, it is hard to know what to expect this September. We can’t know what lies ahead, Lord, but we can trust you to see us through whatever it turns out to be. Thank you for your promise, I will never leave you or forsake you… (Hebrews 13:5) Help us to hold fast to that promise, to keep trusting you – and to be thankful for each September day. In Jesus’ name. Amen. By Daphne Kitching
  17. 17. - 17 - Please Note: St. John's Church PCC cannot accept any responsibility for goods or services
  18. 18. - 18 - PAROCHIAL CHURCH COUNCIL MEETING ON TUESDAY 13 JULY 2021 The PCC met in St John’s Hall on 13 July 2021, chaired by the Vicar. This was the first meeting to be held in the Hall for over a year, due to the pandemic, and a feeling of “back to normal” abounded. During the meeting refreshments were taken to mark Anne Lyne’s 70th birthday. The Vicar swore in Marian Davies and Job Rombout to be Churchward- ens, to be admitted on behalf of the Bishop of St Albans. The Vicar noted that it was a difficult moment for the parish in terms of Covid precautions because of the mixed messages coming from Govern- ment and Church. There was a balance to be struck between the new liberalisations now allowed and the fact that some parishioners remain uneasy about the safety of coming back to church. After discussion, the PCC endorsed the recommendation of the Standing Committee that after 19 July mask wearing in church should be discretionary but mandatory social distancing should remain in place. The Vicar noted that post- lockdown attendance levels were around 60% at St John’s but back to normal at both the daughter churches. Chris Angell reported on the PCC accounts, noting that the uncertainties ahead were the effectiveness of our fundraising particularly at Christmas and how quickly Hall rental income would recover to previous levels. Church collections were holding up well considering the lower numbers. The rose garden was now breaking even but heat and light costs were coming in higher than budgeted. Chris reported that early results from the Stewardship campaign were disappointing, and he planned to write an article for the parish magazine underlining how hazardous it was to have to rely on fundraising to balance the books. Jo Fisher reported on the accounts for St Francis’ church which she said were healthy. She noted that they had paid their Parish Share in full in January which might make the accounts look worse than they deserved. The meeting took note of a letter on generosity from Bishop Alan to all parishes and took satisfaction that our parish had already implemented all the Bishop’s suggestions and more. The Vicar confirmed that he con- tinued to take forward the project to create a St John’s Youth Club.
  19. 19. - 19 - A draft new Mission Action Plan had been circulated before the meeting. This had been written in collaboration between the Vicar and Secretary. The Vicar commended the document to the meeting saying that he wanted the next Mission Action Plan to be a meaningful and living docu- ment rather than a box ticking job. He asked members to reflect carefully on it over the summer with a view to hopefully approving it at the next PCC meeting. Job Rombout presented the Churchwardens’ report, informing the meeting of work in hand on the Quinquennial Report and live streaming project, both of which were progressing satisfactorily. On the latter a decision would soon be needed on whether the parish managed the pro- ject themselves or brought in more expensive outside expertise. Job said that the Council had agreed to look at the trees around St John’s Church and advise us on those that did not appear to be healthy – this might lead to the removal of some trees, but if so the Council would pay. There had been no progress on the parking project. The Curate’s house in Beechfield Road was currently standing empty and the Vicar and Church- wardens were seeking a suitable tenant until the parish needed the house again. Reports on the daughter churches and PCC committees were received. Lorraine Ioannou explained that she was taking forward a project to plant some trees to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. If we lost any trees at the Council’s recommendation, they could be replaced by trees planted as part of this project. The date of the next PCC meeting was moved to Monday evening 27 September. This is necessarily a very brief summary of the meeting, but if any parish- ioner on the Parish electoral roll would like to see the full minutes of this PCC meeting, then the PCC Secretary would be very glad to provide them. Richard Lyne PCC Secretary 01442 260998 pccsecretary@stjohnsboxmoor.org.uk
  20. 20. - 20 - BOOK REVIEW Sarah Eberle’s Psalm 23 Garden – design tips for a calm green space Bible Society, £6.50 Sarah Eberle, winner of 17 gold medals at Chelsea and Hampton Court Flower Shows, has designed the Bible Society’s entry garden for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show this month (September 2021). The theme of the garden is Psalm 23, and this is the full-colour book of photographs to go with it. Based on the themes of rest and peace, it offers a place of refuge and restoration, which is reflected in the medita- tions and stories within the book. The book also offers tips from Sarah Eberle on how to create your own peaceful outdoor space.
  21. 21. - 21 - SMILE-LINES Flying bishop The new Bishop wanted a bird’s eye view of his new diocese, so he had an idea. He rang his local airfield to charter a flight, and was told that a twin-engine plane would be waiting for him. Arriving at the airfield, the bishop spotted a plane warming up outside a hangar. He jumped in, slammed the door shut, and shouted, “Let’s go!” At once the pilot taxied out, swung the plane into the wind and took off. Once in the air, the bishop spent several minutes enjoying the views, and looking for local landmarks. Finally, he instructed the pilot, “Fly down the valley now and make low passes so I can take pictures of some of the best of the old parish churches.” “Why?” asked the pilot. “Because I’m the new bishop,” he replied happily, adjusting his camera, “and I want some good aerial views of my diocese.” The pilot was silent for a moment. Finally he stammered, “So, what you’re telling me, is, you’re NOT my flight instructor?” ******* A little girl had been to Sunday School for the first time and was asked by her mother how it compared with her new primary school. “Oh, I like it much better,’ she said. ‘There are no exams there, you go only once a week for an hour, and at the end you go to heaven instead of high school.” ******* From a church notice sheet: PLEASE NOTE: ‘From this Sunday the even- ing service will begin at 8pm. This will continue until October.’
  22. 22. - 22 - 'Music Percentage Club Update’ Congratulations to the winners of the July Music Percentage Club draw: Catherine Holness 1st £15 Lorraine Ioannou 2nd £8 Sheila James 3rd £4 If you know of someone who would be interested in joining the Music Percentage Club and supporting Music at St John’s in this way there are forms in church or please contact Mark Harbour on 01582 841019 or see him in church. Mark Harbour - on behalf of MASJ ************* SMILE-LINES How different churches cope with adversity When a Methodist minister falls down the stairs, he picks himself up and says, “That was an experience, how do I learn from it?” When a Catholic priest falls down the stairs, he picks himself up and says, “I must have done something really bad to deserve that.” When a Presbyterian minister falls down the stairs, he picks himself up and says, “That was inevitable, I’m glad it’s over.” When a Baptist minister falls down the stairs, he picks himself up and says, “Which one of my deacons pushed me?” When a vicar falls down the stairs, he picks himself up and says, “Will I need a faculty to get the staircase repaired?”
  23. 23. - 23 - OCTOBER 2021 EDITION - PRICE 60p Please note the deadline for articles for the October edition of the magazine is Sunday, 5th September. You can e-mail direct to magazine@stjohnsboxmoor.org.uk or leave articles in magazine pigeonhole or deliver direct to 27 Beechfield Road. Please note any articles sent by email should be in A5 format (MS Word or MS Publisher preferred). Thank you. Sally Bates, Editor, Tel No. 266912 or Mobile 07792 768236. PLEASE NOTE Website for St John’s Boxmoor is: www.stjohnsboxmoor.org.uk E-mail: office@stjohnsboxmoor.org.uk Website for Music at St John’s is http://masj.org.uk Facebook Page: St Johns Church, Boxmoor NEWSLETTER: If you would like to receive a copy of the weekly Newsletter by e-mail, please contact Alan Munford - alan.munford@btinternet.com with your e-mail address and he will arrange to send it to you. Please send any items for inclusion in the Newsletter to the Parish Office at the email address: newsletter@stjohnsboxmoor.org.uk SUBSCRIPTION TO MAGAZINE If you would like to receive a copy of St John’s Parish Magazine on a regular monthly basis, please email alan.munford@btinternet.com or telephone him on 01442 242543 or complete your details below and return tear-off slip to: Mr. Alan Munford, 16 St Nicholas Mount, Hemel Hempstead HP1 2BB Name……………………………………………………………………………………………………………. Address ………………………………………………………………………………………………………... ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………... ........................................................................................................................... Contact Telephone Number ………………………………………………………………………...
  24. 24. - 24 - Sharing these pictures of the long awaited wedding reception of Mrs Eliza- beth and Father Benjamin Weitzmann with their permission. They were married in February but under covid restrictions. Their reception was held last night (Friday, 23rd July) in the beautiful historic Merchant Taylors‘ Hall in the City of London. What a glorious and joyous celebration it was! Marvellous music, delicious food exquisitely served, excellent company and conversation and all wrapped in spirit-filled warmth, love and laugh- ter. An evening I will never forget. Wishing them both every blessing and happiness as they await the birth of a daughter in October. Carole Lewis 24th July
  25. 25. - 25 -
  26. 26. - 26 - 180 YEARS OF EDUCATION FOR ALL IN BOXMOOR It was only during the 19th century that elementary education gradually became available for every child. In 1833, the year following the Reform Bill, the Educa- tion Grant Act was passed which first involved the State in education beginning the practice of voting an annual grant to assist the existing voluntary societies in their task of providing school buildings. So the support of either the British or Foreign Society (Non-Conformists) or the National Society (Anglican) was needed to be able to pay half the estimated cost of the building work. It was under the auspices of “The National Society for the Education of the Poor in the Principles of the Established Church” that Boxmoor School was founded in 1841. A site was provided in St. John’s Road on what is now Bayley Mead between the present day “Steam Coach” and Boxmoor Playhouse. The original plans show a galleried schoolroom and a school house. A plaque showing the date of 1841 was placed above the bay window of the teacher’s sitting room. The first extant Log-book dates from 1863 when Miss Caroline Taverner started her duties on 5 January of that year. She was assisted by three pupil teachers, two of whom came from the London Orphan Asylum, who would supervise a younger class. The pupil teacher system, which had been instituted in 1846, was only introduced into schools which obtained a favourable report from Her Majes- ty’s Inspectors, who were established in 1839. Quite obviously Boxmoor ade- quately fulfilled this stipulation by training three pupil teachers. The period of apprenticeship was five years from the age of 13 and it was the responsibility of the Mistress to give her pupil teachers 1½ hours instruction each school day. As a reward for this extra duty Miss Taverner received an additional £12 to her salary. At the end of their apprenticeship, pupil teachers entered for the Queen’s Schol- arship Examination and successful candidates were admitted to training colleges. An annual inspection was necessary in order for the school to receive its grant. HM Inspector, under the threat of withdrawing the Infant grant in 1870, recom- mended the setting up of a separate Infant Department. Unfortunately the Man- agers (nowadays called Governors) ignored the suggestion as a result of which “No grant is made for the presentation of children under six.” So a separate room was provided for the Infants and they were divided from the rest of the school under a new mistress, Augusta Ellen Wilson, who noted: “This being a new Infant School I ask the Rev’d A. C. Richings for several articles of furniture and apparatus specially adapted for Infants and received the same.” On 16 February 1877 the Infant School, consisting of 53 children, transferred into a new building situated in Cowper Road, financed by the Vicar. By 1900 there were a total of 140 infants on
  27. 27. - 27 - roll. This building later became domestic premises and was first lived in by Muriel Clegg, formerly Head of St. Nicholas School, who many remember as a regular member of St. John’s congregation. Meanwhile the reorganisation of the Mixed School was also being undertaken. In 1876 the total number of children reached 119 and the Managers swept into action when HM Inspectors reported: “The work of this school has become very heavy of late and the school needs to be divided into two separate Departments for Boys and Girls”. The new arrangements came into effect in 1877 when the Mistress became responsible for the girls and the boys were handed over to a new Master. The details are supplied by the log-book: “12 February 1877. This school was opened by a Master this day, named Francis Badcock (late second year student in York Diocesan Training College. A. C. Richings, Vicar of Boxmoor.” This may seem to be an unusual date on which to take up an appointment until it is realised that in those days the new school year began on 1 February. From 1919 to the end of the Second World War it was 1 April and it has only been 1 Septem- ber since 1945. The 3Rs, scripture, needlework and singing were the “core curriculum” into the 20th century and the pupils were divided into “standards.” The younger children wrote on slates instead of paper. There were fortnightly tests and any visitor could examine the scholars if they wished - often critically. Discipline was strict, but there were also treats, especially at Christmas and in the summer when an outing would be arranged to a local landmark and sports would take place. Average attendance was one of the qualifications needed to obtain a Government grant and although the Act of 1880 enforced compulsory attendance between the ages of 5 and 10 it also saw the advent of the “unwilling learner.” There were plenty of competing attractions such as farm work, helping with the harvest, blackberry picking and looking after young babies at home while the mother did the washing! The weather greatly affected the attendance figures as many of the children did not have proper boots to cross the “boggy moor” on wet or snowy days. The prevalence of epidemics - typhoid, scarlet fever, measles, whooping cough and influenza played their part in keeping numbers low for it meant the school could be closed from anything from a few days to three months. The main factor of the Education Act of 1902 as far as non-provided schools were concerned (As Church Schools like Boxmoor were now termed) was the financial assistance given to them by the Local Education Authority, which included teach- ers’ pay. It should be emphasised that Boxmoor School was not controlled by the
  28. 28. - 28 - L.E.A. for the administration, together with the expense of building, of carrying out structural repairs and alterations, was still undertaken by the Managers. In the few years which elapsed before the outbreak of the First World War chang- es were being considered in the education of the older scholar and so evolved the central school, which received official recognition in the Education Act of 1918. Hemel Hempstead’s Central School was constructed at Two Waters and in 1922 the first pupils from Boxmoor School passed the examination to attend it. But still the only means of a pupil in Boxmoor acquiring a secondary or Grammar school type of education was by obtaining a Scholarship to either Berkhamsted or Watford Grammar Schools. Later Hemel Hempstead Grammar School, opened in 1931, was to fulfil this provision. For the majority, however, entry to the Central School evaded them and they continued their education at Boxmoor School until the age of 14 - the leaving age fixed by this Act of 1918. At this time other changes were occurring at Boxmoor for it was about to become a Mixed School again. Francis Badcock served as the Boys’ Master for 40 years until his death aged 63 years in 1917. He was succeeded by his son, Frank Sparkes Badcock who became Headmaster of the Mixed School in 1924. He was however, forced to take early retirement in 1929 while still in his 40s as he suffered from multiple sclerosis. The new Headmaster was William “Billy” George Seymour Crook (1929-54) who is still remembered by many local residents. A local historian, he was the Mayor of Hemel Hempstead in Coronation year 1953, was an Alderman and a Freeman of the Borough. He came regularly to St. John’s Church on a Sunday and always sat in the same pew at the back. During his Headship of 25 years he was to witness many changes in the reorgani- sation and status of Boxmoor School. The Hadow Report recommended the segregation of children over the age of 11 in a separate school. So in 1939 Corner Hall Secondary School (later Mountbatten School) opened and Boxmoor became a Junior and Infants School. The most important effect of the 1944 Education Act as far as Boxmoor School was concerned was its loss of voluntary status for it was to be maintained by the local education authority. Originally called Boxmoor National School its name had been changed to Boxmoor Church of England School and now it was restyled Boxmoor County Primary School. Mr. Crook’s successors were Mr. Burgess, Mr. Staten and Mr. Staddon, Head
  29. 29. - 29 - between 1968 and 1984, during whose time another change took place. By the 1960s the school buildings were proving to be very inadequate and it was proposed to demolish them and resite the school near the top of Cowper Road. It was over ten years before this project came to fruition and the last day at the ‘old’ Boxmoor School was 18 December 1974 with everyone transferring into the new school at the start of the Spring Term 1975. I believe the original school bell found a new home at the school in Cowper Road. With three houses occupying what is now called Bayley Mead newer residents will have no idea that a school once stood here. Many older residents have affec- tionate memories of the original school referring to it nostalgically as St. John’s School. Graham Gibbs From left to right A view of Boxmoor School taken from the moor. The old school bell. The School House. The plaque says 1841- the year the school was founded.
  30. 30. - 30 - at St John’s in the month of July 2021 HOLY BAPTISM 4 July Rosie Emily Constance Miller Berkhamsted 18 July Christopher James Tomoki Rhoden Heath Close 25 July Zara Eleanor Lynch Betjemen Way May the Lord of his great mercy bless these children and give them understanding of his wisdom and grace. HOLY MATRIMONY 10 July Rebecca Mary Downey and Dominic Richard Young 24 July Barbara Maria Richardson and Miguel Pinto De Abreu Morais Do Valle O God, our Father, whose greatest gift is love, bless those, we ask you, who within your presence take each other in marriage. FUNERAL & MEMORIAL SERVICES 7 July Sharon Anne Porter Long Chaulden 22 July John Wood Adeyfield May these souls and the souls of all the departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. BURIAL OF ASHES 3 July Pamela Joyce Stocker Cavendish Place 4 July Beryl (Sheila) Charge Great Road
  31. 31. - 31 -
  32. 32. - 32 -
  33. 33. - 33 - Name above all Names Name above all Names, what’s in a name? Jesus, Messiah, He’s coming again, Alpha, Omega, Beginning and End, Apostle and High Priest, the sinners Friend. Walking on water, calming the storm, God incarnate calling us home Creator, the I Am, nailed to a tree Lion of Judah dying for me. Risen, the Victor, conquering King Coming with clouds redemption to bring To gather His bride for heaven above To reign with the Lamb whose name is Love. By Megan Carter
  34. 34. Produced and printed by the Parish of Boxmoor

St John's Parish magazine for September

