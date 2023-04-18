NEO Presentation.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Apr. 18, 2023
  1. 1. Welcome! Rockingham County Government You’re in a good place!
  2. 2. Safety • Know who your departmental Safety Coordinator is. • Be familiar with the Emergency Action Plan for your Dept./Div. • If you have questions….ask! Don’t let people assume you know how to do a task.
  3. 3. Most Common Health Issues:  Musculoskeletal Disorders  Diabetes
  4. 4. ROCO Obesity http://www.countyhealthrankings.org/app/north- carolina/2017/rankings/rockingham/county/outcomes/overall/snapshot
  5. 5. ROCO Health Overview http://www.countyhealthrankings.org/app/north- carolina/2017/rankings/rockingham/county/outcomes/overall/snapshot
  6. 6. ROCO Physical Inactivity http://www.countyhealthrankings.org/app/north- carolina/2017/rankings/rockingham/county/outcomes/overall/snapshot
  7. 7. Wellness – Programs run throughout the year • On Site Wellness Clinic – June 26th! • Health Risk Assessments • Bio-Metric Screenings • Walking Trails • Passport to Wellness program – REGISTER ONLINE! • Sept. 7 Weight Watchers Open House • Lunch & Learns • 911 Memorial Walk • RCC Gym Access – FREE
  8. 8. Remember…. A Healthier You is a Safer You!
  9. 9. Who is OSHA?
  10. 10. OSHA (osha.gov)  4,821 workers were killed on the job in 2014 – on average, more than 92 a week or more than 13 deaths every day  804 Hispanic or Latino workers were killed from work- related injuries in 2014 – on average more than 15 deaths a week or two Latino workers killed every single day of the year  Fatal work injuries involving contractors accounted for 17 percent of all fatal work injuries in 2014.
  11. 11. “Fatal Four”  Falls – 359 out of 899 total deaths in construction in 2014 (39.9%)  Electrocutions – 74 (8.2%)  Struck by object – 73 (8.1%)  Caught-in/between – 39 (4.3%) *OSHA statistics do not include vehicle accidents. *Many fall fatalities are ladder or same level falls.
  12. 12. Top Ten cited standards (1-5) 1. Fall Protection (29 CFR 1926.501) 2. Hazard Communication (29 CFR 1910.1200) 3. Scaffolding (29 CFR 1926.451) 4. Respiratory Protection (29 CFR 1910.134) 5. Control of Hazardous Energy (Lockout/Tagout) (29 CFR 1910.147)
  13. 13. Top Ten cited standards (6-10) 6. Powered Industrial Trucks (Forklifts, etc.) (29 CFR 1910. 178) 7. Ladders (29 CFR 1926.1053) 8. Electrical Wiring Methods (29 CFR 1910.305) 9. Machinery/Machine Guarding (29 CFR 1910.212) 10. Electrical System Design (29 CFR 1910.303)
  14. 14. OSHA – Making a Difference! Worker deaths in America are down-on average, from about 38 worker deaths a day in 1970 to 13 a day in 2014. Statistics are leveling off creating a need for new/re-focused efforts to protect workers. Check out OSHA’s “FAT CAT” reports at osha.gov.
  15. 15. Employer Responsibilities OSH Act of 1970 states: (a) Each employer— Shall furnish to each of their employees, employment and a place of employment which are free from recognized hazards, that are causing or are likely to cause, death or serious physical harm to their employees; Shall comply with occupational safety and health standards promulgated under this Act.
  16. 16. Employee Responsibility (b) Each employee shall comply with occupational safety and health standards and all rules, regulations, and orders issued pursuant to this Act which are applicable to his own actions and conduct.
  17. 17. Employee Rights You have a right to refuse to perform any task that is unsafe. Speak up and be a part of the solution. Use your chain of command. When all else fails,…you can call OSHA or submit a complaint online.
  18. 18. What Should You Do? Medcor 1-800-775-5866 Review Collision and Injury reports!
  19. 19. Review Collision and Injury reports!
  20. 20. Driver Disclosure Form Please fill out and turn in the Transit Driver Notification System Form found in your packet at this time. -Thank you!
  21. 21. What is a BB Pathogen? Microorganisms that are carried in the blood that can cause disease in humans
  22. 22. Common BB Pathogen Diseases • Hepatitis B(HBV) • Hepatitis C(HCV) • Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) • Malaria • Brucellosis • Syphilis • West Nile Virus
  23. 23. Potentially Infectious Bodily Fluids • Blood • Semen • Vaginal secretions • Saliva • Vomit • Urine • Skin tissue, cell cultures • Chewing tobacco juice • Any other bodily fluid
  24. 24. • HIV is the virus that leads to AIDS • HIV depletes the immune system • HIV does not survive well outside the body – you won’t catch it from the water fountain! • No threat of contracting HIV through casual contact Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)
  25. 25. Hepatitis B (HBV) • Is not airborne. • Symptoms include: jaundice, fatigue, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, intermittent nausea, vomiting • May lead to chronic liver disease, liver cancer, and death • HBV can survive for at least one week in dried blood • Symptoms can occur 1-9 months after exposure • Vaccination available since 1982
  26. 26. Hepatitis C (HCV) • Same symptoms as HBV. Testing needed to determine whether B or C. • No vaccine for Hep C – potential cure • Is not airborne.
  27. 27. Hepatitis • Hepatitis B is more common than HIV. • More than 5000 die annually in the US. • Approximately 1.25 million are infected and many may not be aware. • Hepatitis C has no vaccine. • More than 10,000 die annually in the US. • Approximately 3 million are infected and many may not be aware.
  28. 28. Transmission Potential • Contact with another person’s blood or bodily fluid that may contain blood • Mucous membranes: eyes, mouth, nose • Non-intact skin • Contaminated sharps/needles
  29. 29. Your Exposure Potential • Janitorial or maintenance work • Healthcare • Post-accident cleanup • Handling of any waste products • Administering first aid • Industrial accident
  30. 30. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) • Anything that is used to protect a person from exposure • Latex or Nitrile gloves, goggles, CPR mouth barriers, aprons, respirators
  31. 31. Universal Precautions • Use of proper PPE • Treat all blood and bodily fluids as if they are contaminated • Proper cleanup and decontamination • Disposal of all contaminated material in the proper manner
  32. 32. PPE Rules to Remember • Always check PPE for defects or tears before using • If PPE becomes torn or defective remove and get new • Remove PPE before leaving a contaminated area • Do not reuse disposable equipment
  33. 33. Decontamination • When cleaning up surfaces use any disinfectant that is labeled for BBP. A common option is a ten to one mix of water to bleach. • Do an initial wipe up • Spray and allow it to stand for ten minutes then wipe up • Dispose of all wipes in biohazard containers • PPE should be removed and disposed of in biohazard containers
  34. 34. Hand Washing • Wash hands immediately after removing PPE • Use a soft antibacterial soap • A hand sanitizer can be used but wash with soap and water as soon as possible thereafter
  35. 35. What needs to be disposed of as Regulated Medical Waste? • Liquid or semi-liquid blood or other potentially infectious material(OPIM) • Contaminated items that would release blood when compressed • Contaminated sharps • Pathological and microbiological waste containing blood
  36. 36. Signs & Labels • Labels must include the universal biohazard symbol, and the term “Biohazard” must be attached to: – containers of regulated biohazard waste – refrigerators or freezers containing blood or OPIM – containers used to store, transport, or ship blood or OPIM
  37. 37. Exposure Incident • A specific incident of contact with potentially infectious bodily fluid • If there are no infiltrations of mucous membranes or open skin surfaces, it is not considered an exposure • Report all accidents involving blood or bodily fluids • Post-exposure medical evaluations are offered
  38. 38. Post-exposure Evaluation • Confidential medical evaluation • Document route of exposure • Identify source individual • Test source individuals blood (with individuals consent) • Provide results to exposed employee
  39. 39. Hepatitis B Vaccination • Strongly endorsed by medical communities • Required for certain occupations • Declination form
  40. 40. Remember…. • Know where supplies are kept (biohazard kits/PPE). • Use a gloves/barrier when assisting injured personnel. • Do not touch blood or body fluids - If it gets on you…..wash it off! • Report an exposure to your Supervisor or the Safety and Risk Manager immediately!
  41. 41. Questions? Safety & Risk Management 336-342-8265
  42. 42. Distracted Driving Play Video
  43. 43.  In this course, we will discuss the following: › Definition of Ergonomics › Musculoskeletal System › Musculoskeletal Disorders (MSDs) › Ergonomic Stressors
  44. 44.  Ergonomics › Greek Derivation  Ergo – work  Nomos - law › Interfacing man, machine and environment to optimize safety, productivity, and comfort › https://www.youtube.co m/watch?v=QeDUCXfzl 6U
  45. 45.  Bones  Muscles  Tendons  Ligaments  Cartilage  Bursa  Vertebrae  Discs  Arteries & Veins  Nerves
  46. 46.  Tendinitis  Carpal Tunnel Syndrome  Sprains  Strains  Low Back Pain
  47. 47.  Discomfort or Pain  Numbness or Tingling  Redness  Tightness or Swelling  Limited ROM  Weakness Can be acute or chronic –pay attention to your body!  Damage or Most common occupational problems include: › Back Strain › Tendon Disorders
  48. 48.  R.I.C.E › Rest › Ice › Compression › Elevation  Anti-Inflammatory  Heat
  49. 49.  Desk  Chair  Workstation  Car › Steering Wheel › Mirrors › Seat
  50. 50.  Store heavier items within close reach  Use tools to assist in moving and picking up as needed
  51. 51.  Absorbs & relieves legs and feet of pressure from standing for a long duration of time  Maintains circulation in legs and feet that is caused by standing for a long duration of time on hard surfaces
  52. 52.  Use Carts to: › Transport heavy objects & loads › Transport light objects & loads longer distances
  53. 53. › https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=ofnpBtO1-gA
  54. 54.  Contact Information: › Lisa Joseph  Safety & Risk Manager  ljoseph@co.rockingham.nc.us  336-342-8265
  55. 55. Hazard Communication 2015 Training for Chemical Users The journey from the “Right to Know” to the “Right to Understand”  29 CFR 1910.1200
  56. 56. Overview  Purpose of the new standard  GHS Changes  Label Elements  Pictograms  Safety Data Sheets  SDS Activity
  57. 57. Training 29 CFR 1910.1200 Employers must provide training to all employees who may be exposed to hazardous chemicals under normal circumstances or in a foreseeable emergency. Training must be conducted:  At the time of initial assignment  Whenever a new hazard is introduced into their work area, or  Their duties or work area change
  58. 58. Why OSHA Changed the HazCom Standard  In 2012 OSHA adopted the Globally Harmonized System (GHS) that provides a uniform method for providing chemical hazard information to users across international boundaries.
  59. 59. Effective Dates Effective Completion Date Requirement(s) Who December 1, 2013 Train employees on the new label elements and safety data sheet (SDS) format. Employers June 1, 2015* December 1, 2015 Compliance with all modified provisions of this final rule, except: The distributor shall not ship containers labeled by the chemical manufacturer or importer unless it is a GHS label. Chemical manufacturers, importers, distributors and employers June 1, 2016 Update alternative workplace labeling and hazard communication program as necessary, and provide additional employee training for newly identified physical or health hazards. Employers Transition period to the effective completion dates noted above. May comply with either 29 CFR 1910.1200 (the final standard), or the current standard, or both. Chemical manufacturers, importers, distributors and employers 1910.1200(j)
  60. 60. Standardized Label Elements Product identifier – What is the material? Signal words – Danger / Warning Hazard statements – What are the Hazards? Pictograms – Uniform images that show the hazards Precautionary statements - What to do for safe handling, use and storage Name, address, and telephone number of the chemical manufacturer, importer, or other responsible party
  61. 61. More about Labels  OSHA is maintaining the current approach to allowing alternatives to labels on each stationary process container. (Some flexibility in formatting)  The exception for portable containers under the control of the person who filled them with the chemical remains the same. (Don’t leave it unattended if unlabeled!)  Labels on incoming containers are not to be removed or defaced unless immediately replaced by another label.  Workplace labels are to be prominently displayed and in English, although other languages are permitted as well.
  62. 62.  “Signal word” – a word used to indicate the relative level of severity of hazard and alert the reader to a potential hazard on the label.  “Danger” is used for the more severe hazards.  “Warning” is used for the less severe. Standardized Label Elements
  63. 63.  “Hazard statement” – a statement assigned to a hazard class and category that describes the nature of the hazard(s) of a chemical, including, where appropriate, the degree of hazard.  For example: Harmful if inhaled [for Category 4 Acute Toxicity – Inhalation] Pictogram Signal word Danger Danger Danger Warning Hazard statement Fatal if inhaled Fatal if inhaled Toxic if inhaled Harmful if inhaled Standardized Label Elements
  64. 64.  “Precautionary statement” describes recommended measures that should be taken to minimize or prevent adverse effects resulting from exposure to a hazardous chemical, or improper storage or handling. For example: Wear face protection Standardized Label Elements
  65. 65. Pictograms  “Pictogram” means a composition that may include a symbol plus other graphic elements, such as a border, background pattern, or color, that is intended to convey specific information about the hazards of a chemical.  Eight pictograms are designated under this standard for application to a hazard category.
  66. 66. Label with Standardized Elements
  67. 67. Nephrotoxin
  68. 68. Additional Requirements  Harmonized information is to be provided together on the label. Signal words, pictograms and hazard statements  All information is to be prominently displayed and in English (although other languages may also be provided).  The requirement that information not conflict with transport labels remains the same.
  69. 69. Safety Data Sheets (SDS): “The Expanded Label”
  70. 70. Safety Data Sheets (SDS)  Identifies chemicals by name.  Tells potential harm and how chemicals will enter the body (Inhalation, ingestion, and/or skin absorption).  Explains signs and symptoms of exposures.  Explains emergency procedures.
  71. 71. Definitions Physical Hazard – details the effects or reactions of the chemical, may include: • explosive • flammable (gases, aerosols, liquids, or solids) • oxidizer (liquid, solid or gas) • self-reactive • pyrophoric (liable to ignite spontaneously on exposure to air) • self-heating • corrosive to metal • gas under pressure
  72. 72. Definitions Health Hazard - a chemical which is classified as posing one of the following hazards to people: • acute toxicity (any route of exposure) • skin corrosion or irritation • serious eye damage or eye irritation • respiratory or skin sensitization • germ cell mutagenicity • carcinogenicity • reproductive toxicity • specific target organ toxicity (single or repeated exposure) • or aspiration hazard.
  73. 73. Definitions Health Hazards can be either -
  74. 74. Definitions Immediate
  75. 75. Definitions Immediate Long-Term
  76. 76. Exposure Routes Inhalation Ingestion Absorption Injection
  77. 77. Exposure Routes Inhalation = ? Ingestion = ? Absorption = ? Injection = ?
  78. 78. Exposure Routes Inhalation = Breathing Ingestion = ? Absorption = ? Injection = ?
  79. 79. Exposure Routes Inhalation = Breathing Ingestion = By Mouth Absorption = ? Injection = ?
  80. 80. Exposure Routes Inhalation = Breathing Ingestion = By Mouth Absorption = Skin Injection = ?
  81. 81. Exposure Routes Inhalation = Breathing Ingestion = By Mouth Absorption = Skin Injection = Through cut or puncture of the skin
  82. 82. Exposure Routes What do you think is the most common route of exposure?
  83. 83. Exposure Routes Inhalation – Breathing
  84. 84. SDS (16 Section Format) 1. Identification 2. Hazard(s) Identification 3. Composition/Information on Ingredients 4. First Aid Measures 5. Fire Fighting Measures 6. Accidental Release Measures 7. Handling and Storage 8. Exposure Controls/Personal Protection 9. Physical and Chemical Properties 10.Stability and Reactivity 11.Toxicological Information 12.Ecological Information* 13.Disposal Consideration* 14.Transport Information* 15.Regulatory Information* 16.Other Information *These sections not regulated by OSHA
  85. 85. SDS Section 1  Identification  Product identifier or other means of identification  Recommended use of the chemical and restrictions on use  Name, address and telephone number of the chemical manufacturer, importer, or other responsible party  Emergency phone number.
  86. 86. Section 2: Hazard Identification  This section identifies the hazards of the chemical and the appropriate warning information. The required information consists of:  The chemical classification (ex.: flammable liquid).  Signal word. (Danger – Warning)  Hazard statement.  Pictograms as graphical reproductions of the hazards  Precautionary statement and description of any hazards not otherwise classified.  For a mixture that contains an ingredient with unknown toxicity, a statement describing how much (percentage) of the mixture consists of ingredient with unknown acute toxicity. What can this chemical do to me?
  87. 87. SDS Section 3  Composition/Information on Ingredients  For substances  For mixtures  For all chemicals where a trade secret is claimed
  88. 88. SDS Section 4  First Aid Measures  Description of necessary measures, subdivided according to the different routes of exposure (inhalation, skin/eye contact and ingestion)  Most important symptoms/effects, acute and delayed  Indication of immediate medical attention and special treatment needed What should I do if I am exposed to this product?
  89. 89. SDS Section 5  Fire Fighting Measures  Suitable (and unsuitable) extinguishing media  Specific hazards arising from the chemical when burned (nature of any hazardous combustion products).  Special protective equipment and precautions for firefighters.
  90. 90. SDS Section 6  Accidental Release Measures  Personal precautions, protective equipment and emergency procedures for spill events  Methods and materials for containment and cleaning up
  91. 91. SDS Section 7  Handling and Storage  Precautions for safe handling.  Conditions for safe storage, including any incompatibilities, and advice on general hygiene practices (eating, drinking, and smoking in work areas is prohibited).
  92. 92. SDS Section 8  Exposure Controls/Personal Protection  OSHA permissible exposure limit (PEL), threshold limit values (TLV), and any other recommended exposure limit, where available.  Appropriate engineering controls.  Individual protection measures, such as personal protective equipment. How can I protect myself?
  93. 93. SDS Section 9  Physical and Chemical Properties  Flammability (solid, gas)  Upper/lower flammability or explosive limits  Vapor pressure  Vapor density  Relative density  Solubility(ies)  Partition coefficient: n-octanol/water  Appearance (physical state, color)  Odor  Odor threshold  pH  Melting point/freezing point  Initial boiling point and boiling range  Flash point  Evaporation rate  Auto-ignition temperature  Decomposition temperature  Viscosity
  94. 94. SDS Section 10  Stability and Reactivity Reactivity – Hazardous reactions which could release excess pressure or heat, or create other hazardous conditions. Description of conditions under which hazardous reactions may occur and a list of all conditions that should be avoided. Chemical stability - Indication of whether the chemical is stable or unstable under normal ambient temperature and conditions while in storage and being handled. Description of any stabilizers that may be needed to maintain chemical stability.
  95. 95. SDS Section 11  Toxicological Information  Likely routes of exposure (inhalation, ingestion, skin and eye contact)  Symptoms related to the physical, chemical and toxicological characteristics  Delayed and immediate effects and also chronic effects from short- and long-term exposure  Numerical measures of toxicity (such as acute toxicity estimates)  Is the chemical identified as a carcinogen?
  96. 96. Terminology  IDLH – Immediately Dangerous to Life & Health  PEL – Permissible Exposure Limit  TWA – Time Weighted Average  LD 50 – Lethal Dose  LC 50 – Lethal Concentration  UEL/LEL – Upper/Lower Explosive Limit  UFL/LFL – Upper Flammability Limit
  97. 97. SDS Section 12  Ecological Information  Ecotoxicity (aquatic and terrestrial)  Persistence and degradability  Bioaccumulative potential  Mobility in soil  Other adverse effects (such as hazardous to the ozone layer). (OSHA non-mandatory)
  98. 98. SDS Sections 13 & 14  13 Disposal Considerations Description of waste residues and information on their safe handling and methods of disposal, including the disposal of any contaminated packaging  14 Transport Information  Transport hazard class(es)  Environmental hazards  Special precautions (OSHA non-mandatory)
  99. 99. SDS Section 15  Regulatory Information  Safety, health and environmental regulations specific for the product in question (OSHA non-mandatory)
  100. 100. SDS Section 16  Other Information  The date of preparation of the SDS or the last change to it
  101. 101. Crossword Activity  Let’s review what we have learned about Hazard Communication by completing the crossword activity. 122
  102. 102. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 ACROSS 1. IDLH stands for Immediately _________ to Life and Health. 3. Employers must provide training to all employees whenever a new ______ is introduced into their work area. 7. “Danger” & “Warning” are examples of ______ _____. 9. Uniform images that show hazards are called __________. 10. A __________ is known to cause cancer. 11. Long term symptoms are also called _______ symptoms. 12 __________ is the most common route of exposure. DOWN 2. The flame over circle pictogram represents an _______. 4. _____ ____ measures can be found in section four of the Safety Data Sheet. 5. PPE requirements can be found in section ______ of the new SDSs. 6. Specific hazards of chemicals can be found in section ____ of an SDS. 8. Skull and Crossbones pictograms represent _____ __________. 11. Unlabeled containers must remain under the immediate ______ of the user.
  103. 103. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 ACROSS 1. IDLH stands for Immediately _________ to Life and Health.
  104. 104. D A N G E R O U S 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 ACROSS 1. IDLH stands for Immediately _________ to Life and Health.
  105. 105. D A N G E R O U S 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 ACROSS 3. Employers must provide training to all employees whenever a new ______ is introduced into their work area.
  106. 106. D A N G E R O U S H A Z A R D 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 ACROSS 3. Employers must provide training to all employees whenever a new ______ is introduced into their work area.
  107. 107. D A N G E R O U S H A Z A R D 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 ACROSS 7. “Danger” & “Warning” are examples of ______ _____.
  108. 108. D A N G E R O U S H A Z A R D S I G N A L W O R D S 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 ACROSS 7. “Danger” & “Warning” are examples of ______ _____.
  109. 109. D A N G E R O U S H A Z A R D S I G N A L W O R D S ACROSS 9. Uniform images that show hazards are called __________.
  110. 110. D A N G E R O U S H A Z A R D S I G N A L W O R D S P I C T O G R A M S ACROSS 9. Uniform images that show hazards are called __________.
  111. 111. D A N G E R O U S H A Z A R D S I G N A L W O R D S P I C T O G R A M S ACROSS 10. A __________ is known to cause cancer.
  112. 112. D A N G E R O U S H A Z A R D S I G N A L W O R D S P I C T O G R A M S C A R C I N O G E N ACROSS 10. A __________ is known to cause cancer.
  113. 113. D A N G E R O U S H A Z A R D S I G N A L W O R D S P I C T O G R A M S C A R C I N O G E N ACROSS 11. Long term symptoms are also called _______ symptoms.
  114. 114. D A N G E R O U S H A Z A R D S I G N A L W O R D S P I C T O G R A M S C A R C I N O G E N C H R O N I C ACROSS 11. Long term symptoms are also called _______ symptoms.
  115. 115. D A N G E R O U S H A Z A R D S I G N A L W O R D S P I C T O G R A M S C A R C I N O G E N C H R O N I C ACROSS 12 __________ is the most common route of exposure.
  116. 116. D A N G E R O U S H A Z A R D S I G N A L W O R D S P I C T O G R A M S C A R C I N O G E N C H R O N I C I N H A L A T I O N ACROSS 12 __________ is the most common route of exposure.
  117. 117. D A N G E R O U S H A Z A R D S I G N A L W O R D S P I C T O G R A M S C A R C I N O G E N C H R O N I C I N H A L A T I O N DOWN 2. The flame over circle pictogram represents an _______.
  118. 118. D A N G E R O U S X I H A Z A R D I Z E S I G N A L W O R D S P I C T O G R A M S C A R C I N O G E N C H R O N I C I N H A L A T I O N DOWN 2. The flame over circle pictogram represents an _______. .
  119. 119. D A N G E R O U S X I H A Z A R D I Z E S I G N A L W O R D S P I C T O G R A M S C A R C I N O G E N C H R O N I C I N H A L A T I O N DOWN 4. _____ ____ measures can be found in section four of the Safety Data Sheet.
  120. 120. D A N G E R O U S X I H A Z A R D I F Z I E R S I G N A L W O R D S T A P I C T O G R A M S D C A R C I N O G E N C H R O N I C I N H A L A T I O N DOWN 4. _____ ____ measures can be found in section four of the Safety Data Sheet.
  121. 121. D A N G E R O U S X I H A Z A R D I F Z I E R S I G N A L W O R D S T A P I C T O G R A M S D C A R C I N O G E N C H R O N I C I N H A L A T I O N DOWN 5. PPE requirements can be found in section ______ of the new SDSs.
  122. 122. D A N G E R O U S X I H A Z A R D I F Z I E E R S I G N A L W O R D S G T H A T P I C T O G R A M S D C A R C I N O G E N C H R O N I C I N H A L A T I O N DOWN 5. PPE requirements can be found in section ______ of the new SDSs.
  123. 123. D A N G E R O U S X I H A Z A R D I F Z I E E R S I G N A L W O R D S G T H A T P I C T O G R A M S D C A R C I N O G E N C H R O N I C I N H A L A T I O N DOWN 6. Specific hazard identification of chemicals can be found in section ____ of an SDS.
  124. 124. D A N G E R O U S X I H A Z A R D I F Z I E T E R S I G N A L W O R D S G O T H A T P I C T O G R A M S D C A R C I N O G E N C H R O N I C I N H A L A T I O N DOWN 6. Specific hazard identification of chemicals can be found in section ____ of an SDS.
  125. 125. D A N G E R O U S X I H A Z A R D I F Z I E T E R S I G N A L W O R D S G O T H A T P I C T O G R A M S D C A R C I N O G E N C H R O N I C I N H A L A T I O N DOWN 8. Skull and Crossbones pictograms represent _____ __________.
  126. 126. D A N G E R O U S X I H A Z A R D I F Z I E T E R S I G N A L W O R D S G C O T H U A T T P I C T O G R A M S E D T C A R C I N O G E N X C H R O N I C C I N H A L A T I O N T Y DOWN 8. Skull and Crossbones pictograms represent _____ __________.
  127. 127. D A N G E R O U S X I H A Z A R D I F Z I E T E R S I G N A L W O R D S G C O T H U A T T P I C T O G R A M S E D T C A R C I N O G E N X C H R O N I C C I N H A L A T I O N T Y DOWN 11. Unlabeled containers must remain under the immediate _______ of the user.
  128. 128. D A N G E R O U S X I H A Z A R D I F Z I E T E R S I G N A L W O R D S G C O T H U A T T P I C T O G R A M S E D T C A R C I N O G E N X C H R O N I C O C N I N H A L A T I O N T T R Y O L DOWN 11. Unlabeled containers must remain under the immediate _______ of the user.
  129. 129. NFPA
  130. 130. SDS Activity  Health – 2* Hazardous  Fire – 0 Will not burn  Reactivity – 0 Stable
  131. 131. Summary We have covered:  Definitions of GHS and HazCom  Label elements  SDS format
  132. 132. PPE PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT
  133. 133. WHAT DOES PPE DO ?  PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT OFFERS PROTECTION FROM ONE OR MORE RISKS TO A PERSON’S HEALTH OR SAFETY.
  134. 134. Payment for PPE When PPE is required to protect employees, it must be provided by the employer at no cost to employees, except for specific items, such as: • Safety-toe footwear, • Prescription safety eyewear, • Everyday clothing and weather-related gear, and • Logging boots OSHA Office of Training and Education 170
  135. 135. PPE PPE is required as a last resort when hazards cannot be eliminated through better alternatives. 171 1. Avoidance or Elimination 2. Substitution 3. Engineering 4. Administrative 5. PPE Reliability of control measures Level of safety protection
  136. 136. Engineering Controls  If . . . The machine or work environment can be physically changed to prevent employee exposure to the potential hazard,  Then . . . The hazard can be eliminated with an engineering control. OSHA Office of Training and Education 172
  137. 137. Engineering Controls (cont’d) Examples . . . • Initial design specifications • Substitute less harmful material • Change process • Enclose process • Isolate process • Ventilation OSHA Office of Training and Education 173
  138. 138. Work Practice Controls  If . . . Employees can be removed from exposure to the potential hazard by changing the way they do their jobs,  Then . . . The hazard can be eliminated with a work practice control. OSHA Office of Training and Education 174
  139. 139. Work Practice Controls (cont’d) Examples • Use of wet methods to suppress dust • Personal hygiene • Housekeeping and maintenance • Job rotation of workers OSHA Office of Training and Education 175
  140. 140. Training Employees required to use PPE must be trained to know at least the following: • When PPE is necessary • What type of PPE is necessary • How to properly put on, take off, adjust, and wear • Limitations of the PPE • Proper fit, care, maintenance, useful life and disposal OSHA Office of Training and Education 176
  141. 141. PPE EXAMPLES  HARD HAT  SAFETY GOGGLES AND GLASSES  GLOVES  SAFETY BOOTS  HI-VIZ CLOTHING  SAFETY HARNESSES
  142. 142. TYPICAL SIGNS
  143. 143. WHICH PPE TO USE ?  ENSURE YOUR PPE IS APPROPRIATE TO YOUR JOB/TASK.  CHECK THAT IT’S IN GOOD CONDITION  ARE THERE ANY SITE SPECIFIC REQUIREMENTS ON PPE ? ie. MUST WEAR GLOVES OR EYE PROTECTION
  144. 144. PROTECTION  HEAD  EYES  EARS  BREATHING  THE BODY  HANDS AND ARMS  LEGS AND FEET
  145. 145. What can you wear to protect your HEAD?
  146. 146. What can you wear to protect your HEAD?
  147. 147. What might a hardhat protect you from?
  148. 148. HEAD IMPACT FROM  FALLING OR FLYING OBJECTS  RISK OF BUMPING HEAD  HAIR ENTANGLEMENT
  149. 149. Classes of Hard Hats Class G (formerly Class A)1 • General service (e.g., mining, building construction, shipbuilding, lumbering, and manufacturing) • Good impact protection but limited voltage protection Class E (formerly Class B)1 • Electrical work • Protect against falling objects, high-voltage shock/burns Class C • Designed for comfort, offer limited protection • Protects heads that may bump against fixed objects, but do not protect against falling objects or electrical shock 1 Per ANSI Z89.1-1997 OSHA Office of Training and Education 186
  150. 150. EYES  DAMAGE FROM CHEMICAL SPLASH, DUST AND PROJECTILES  WEAR GOOGLES,GLASSES OR SHIELD
  151. 151. Hearing Protection OSHA Office of Training and Education 188
  152. 152. Examples of Hearing Protectors OSHA Office of Training and Education 189 Earmuffs Earplugs Canal Caps
  153. 153. BREATHING  DUST,VAPOUR and GASES
  154. 154. THE BODY CAN BE:  STRUCK BY MOVING VEHICLES  EXPOSED TO EXTREME HEAT OR COLD  CONTAMINATED WITH CHEMICALS  IMPACTED OR PENETRATIONED BY OBJECTS
  155. 155. WEAR HI-VIZ CLOTHING IN OR NEAR TRAFFIC
  156. 156. HANDS AND ARMS  ABRASIONS, CUTS AND PUNCTURES  EXTREME TEMPERATURE EXPOSURE  SKIN INFECTIONS & DISEASES  IMPACT INJURIES Does it matter what kind of gloves you wear?
  157. 157. LEGS AND FEET  WET CONDITIONS OR SLIPPERY SURFACES  CHEMICAL SPLASH  FALLING OBJECTS  CUTS AND PUNCTURES
  158. 158. Housekeeping & Slips Trips & Falls Walking & Working Surfaces  1910.22(a)  "Housekeeping."  1910.22(a)(1)  All places of employment, passageways, storerooms, and service rooms shall be kept clean and orderly and in a sanitary condition.
  159. 159.  1910.22(a)(2)  The floor of every workroom shall be maintained in a clean and, so far as possible, a dry condition. Where wet processes are used, drainage shall be maintained, and false floors, platforms, mats, or other dry standing places should be provided where practicable. Housekeeping & Slips Trips & Falls
  160. 160.  1910.22(a)(3)  To facilitate cleaning, every floor, working place, and passageway shall be kept free from protruding nails, splinters, holes, or loose boards. Housekeeping & Slips Trips & Falls
  161. 161.  1910.22(b)  "Aisles and passageways."  1910.22(b)(1)  Where mechanical handling equipment is used, sufficient safe clearances shall be allowed for aisles, at loading docks, through doorways and wherever turns or passage must be made. Aisles and passageways shall be kept clear and in good repairs, with no obstruction across or in aisles that could create a hazard. Housekeeping & Slips Trips & Falls
  162. 162. Housekeeping Summary Maintaining good housekeeping helps to eliminate many other unsafe conditions. Pick up after yourselves! If you see a hazard – correct it if you can!
  163. 163. https://www.youtube.co m/watch?v=zcnA_Cq_ Csk Workplace Violence Policy Review
  164. 164. STOP!  Survey  Training Log  Safety Manual Availability  Transit Driver Notification  Statement of Understanding YOU MUST TURN THESE IN BEFORE LEAVING!
  165. 165. Thank you. Questions?
  166. 166. Thank You For Attending! Final Questions?  Chris Elliott, Safety & Risk Manager 336-342-8265 Office 336- 552-8403 Cell

