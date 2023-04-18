NEO Presentation.pptx

1.
2.
Safety
• Know who your departmental Safety
Coordinator is.
• Be familiar with the Emergency Action Plan for
your Dept./Div.
• If you have questions….ask! Don’t let people
assume you know how to do a task.
3.
Most Common Health Issues:
Musculoskeletal Disorders
Diabetes
7.
Wellness – Programs run throughout the year
• On Site Wellness Clinic – June 26th!
• Health Risk Assessments
• Bio-Metric Screenings
• Walking Trails
• Passport to Wellness program – REGISTER ONLINE!
• Sept. 7 Weight Watchers Open House
• Lunch & Learns
• 911 Memorial Walk
• RCC Gym Access – FREE
10.
OSHA (osha.gov)
4,821 workers were killed on the job in 2014 – on
average, more than 92 a week or more than 13 deaths
every day
804 Hispanic or Latino workers were killed from work-
related injuries in 2014 – on average more than 15
deaths a week or two Latino workers killed every single
day of the year
Fatal work injuries involving contractors accounted for
17 percent of all fatal work injuries in 2014.
11.
“Fatal Four”
Falls – 359 out of 899 total deaths in
construction in 2014 (39.9%)
Electrocutions – 74 (8.2%)
Struck by object – 73 (8.1%)
Caught-in/between – 39 (4.3%)
*OSHA statistics do not include vehicle accidents.
*Many fall fatalities are ladder or same level falls.
12.
Top Ten cited standards (1-5)
1. Fall Protection (29 CFR 1926.501)
2. Hazard Communication (29 CFR 1910.1200)
3. Scaffolding (29 CFR 1926.451)
4. Respiratory Protection (29 CFR 1910.134)
5. Control of Hazardous Energy
(Lockout/Tagout) (29 CFR 1910.147)
14.
OSHA – Making a Difference!
Worker deaths in America are down-on average,
from about 38 worker deaths a day in 1970 to
13 a day in 2014.
Statistics are leveling off creating a need for
new/re-focused efforts to protect workers.
Check out OSHA’s “FAT CAT” reports at
osha.gov.
15.
Employer Responsibilities
OSH Act of 1970 states:
(a) Each employer—
Shall furnish to each of their employees, employment
and a place of employment which are free from
recognized hazards, that are causing or are likely to
cause, death or serious physical harm to their
employees;
Shall comply with occupational safety and health
standards promulgated under this Act.
16.
Employee Responsibility
(b) Each employee shall comply with
occupational safety and health standards and all
rules, regulations, and orders issued pursuant to
this Act which are applicable to his own actions
and conduct.
17.
Employee Rights
You have a right to refuse to perform any task
that is unsafe.
Speak up and be a part of the solution.
Use your chain of command.
When all else fails,…you can call OSHA or
submit a complaint online.
18.
What Should You Do?
Medcor 1-800-775-5866
Review Collision and
Injury reports!
24.
• HIV is the virus that leads to AIDS
• HIV depletes the immune system
• HIV does not survive well outside the
body – you won’t catch it from the water
fountain!
• No threat of contracting HIV through
casual contact
Human Immunodeficiency
Virus (HIV)
25.
Hepatitis B (HBV)
• Is not airborne.
• Symptoms include:
jaundice, fatigue,
abdominal pain, loss of
appetite, intermittent
nausea, vomiting
• May lead to chronic liver
disease, liver cancer, and
death
• HBV can survive for at
least one week in
dried blood
• Symptoms can occur 1-9
months after exposure
• Vaccination available
since 1982
26.
Hepatitis C (HCV)
• Same symptoms as HBV. Testing needed to
determine whether B or C.
• No vaccine for Hep C – potential cure
• Is not airborne.
27.
Hepatitis
• Hepatitis B is more common than HIV.
• More than 5000 die annually in the US.
• Approximately 1.25 million are infected and many
may not be aware.
• Hepatitis C has no vaccine.
• More than 10,000 die annually in the US.
• Approximately 3 million are infected and many may
not be aware.
28.
Transmission Potential
• Contact with another
person’s blood or
bodily fluid that may
contain blood
• Mucous membranes:
eyes, mouth, nose
• Non-intact skin
• Contaminated
sharps/needles
29.
Your Exposure Potential
• Janitorial or maintenance
work
• Healthcare
• Post-accident cleanup
• Handling of any waste
products
• Administering first aid
• Industrial accident
30.
Personal Protective Equipment
(PPE)
• Anything that is used
to protect a person
from exposure
• Latex or Nitrile
gloves, goggles, CPR
mouth barriers,
aprons, respirators
31.
Universal Precautions
• Use of proper PPE
• Treat all blood and
bodily fluids as if they
are contaminated
• Proper cleanup and
decontamination
• Disposal of all
contaminated material in
the proper manner
32.
PPE Rules to Remember
• Always check PPE for defects or tears before
using
• If PPE becomes torn or defective remove and get
new
• Remove PPE before leaving a contaminated area
• Do not reuse disposable equipment
33.
Decontamination
• When cleaning up surfaces use any disinfectant that is
labeled for BBP. A common option is a ten to one mix of
water to bleach.
• Do an initial wipe up
• Spray and allow it to stand for ten minutes then wipe up
• Dispose of all wipes in biohazard containers
• PPE should be removed and disposed of in biohazard
containers
34.
Hand Washing
• Wash hands
immediately after
removing PPE
• Use a soft antibacterial
soap
• A hand sanitizer can
be used but wash with
soap and water as soon
as possible thereafter
35.
What needs to be disposed of as
Regulated Medical Waste?
• Liquid or semi-liquid blood or other potentially
infectious material(OPIM)
• Contaminated items that would release blood
when compressed
• Contaminated sharps
• Pathological and microbiological waste containing
blood
36.
Signs & Labels
• Labels must include the
universal biohazard symbol,
and the term “Biohazard”
must be attached to:
– containers of regulated
biohazard waste
– refrigerators or freezers
containing blood or OPIM
– containers used to store,
transport, or ship blood or
OPIM
37.
Exposure Incident
• A specific incident of contact with potentially
infectious bodily fluid
• If there are no infiltrations of mucous membranes
or open skin surfaces, it is not considered an
exposure
• Report all accidents involving blood or bodily
fluids
• Post-exposure medical evaluations are offered
38.
Post-exposure Evaluation
• Confidential medical
evaluation
• Document route of
exposure
• Identify source individual
• Test source individuals
blood (with individuals
consent)
• Provide results to exposed
employee
39.
Hepatitis B Vaccination
• Strongly endorsed by
medical communities
• Required for certain
occupations
• Declination form
40.
Remember….
• Know where supplies are kept (biohazard kits/PPE).
• Use a gloves/barrier when assisting injured personnel.
• Do not touch blood or body fluids - If it gets on
you…..wash it off!
• Report an exposure to your Supervisor or the Safety
and Risk Manager immediately!
47.
Discomfort or Pain
Numbness or Tingling
Redness
Tightness or Swelling
Limited ROM
Weakness
Can be acute or chronic –pay
attention to your body!
Damage or Most common
occupational problems
include:
› Back Strain
› Tendon Disorders
50.
Store heavier items
within close reach
Use tools to assist in
moving and picking up
as needed
51.
Absorbs & relieves
legs and feet of
pressure from standing
for a long duration of
time
Maintains circulation in
legs and feet that is
caused by standing for
a long duration of time
on hard surfaces
52.
Use Carts to:
› Transport heavy
objects & loads
› Transport light objects
& loads longer
distances
54.
Contact Information:
› Lisa Joseph
Safety & Risk Manager
ljoseph@co.rockingham.nc.us
336-342-8265
55.
Hazard Communication 2015
Training for Chemical Users
The journey from the “Right to Know”
to the “Right to Understand”
29 CFR 1910.1200
56.
Overview
Purpose of the new standard
GHS Changes
Label Elements
Pictograms
Safety Data Sheets
SDS Activity
57.
Training 29 CFR 1910.1200
Employers must provide training to all employees who
may be exposed to hazardous chemicals under normal
circumstances or in a foreseeable emergency. Training
must be conducted:
At the time of initial assignment
Whenever a new hazard is introduced into their
work area, or
Their duties or work area change
58.
Why OSHA Changed the HazCom Standard
In 2012 OSHA adopted the Globally
Harmonized System (GHS) that provides a
uniform method for providing chemical hazard
information to users across international
boundaries.
59.
Effective Dates
Effective Completion Date Requirement(s) Who
December 1, 2013 Train employees on the new label
elements and safety data sheet
(SDS) format.
Employers
June 1, 2015*
December 1, 2015
Compliance with all modified
provisions of this final rule, except:
The distributor shall not ship
containers labeled by the chemical
manufacturer or importer unless it is
a GHS label.
Chemical manufacturers,
importers, distributors and
employers
June 1, 2016 Update alternative workplace
labeling and hazard communication
program as necessary, and provide
additional employee training for
newly identified physical or health
hazards.
Employers
Transition period to the effective completion
dates noted above.
May comply with either 29 CFR
1910.1200 (the final standard), or
the current standard, or both.
Chemical manufacturers,
importers, distributors and
employers
1910.1200(j)
60.
Standardized Label Elements
Product identifier – What is the material?
Signal words – Danger / Warning
Hazard statements – What are the Hazards?
Pictograms – Uniform images that show the
hazards
Precautionary statements - What to do for safe
handling, use and storage
Name, address, and telephone number of the
chemical manufacturer, importer, or other
responsible party
61.
More about Labels
OSHA is maintaining the current approach to allowing
alternatives to labels on each stationary process
container. (Some flexibility in formatting)
The exception for portable containers under the control
of the person who filled them with the chemical remains
the same. (Don’t leave it unattended if unlabeled!)
Labels on incoming containers are not to be removed or
defaced unless immediately replaced by another label.
Workplace labels are to be prominently displayed and in
English, although other languages are permitted as well.
62.
“Signal word” – a word used to indicate the
relative level of severity of hazard and alert the
reader to a potential hazard on the label.
“Danger” is used for the more severe hazards.
“Warning” is used for the less severe.
Standardized Label Elements
63.
“Hazard statement” – a statement assigned
to a hazard class and category that describes
the nature of the hazard(s) of a chemical,
including, where appropriate, the degree of
hazard.
For example: Harmful if inhaled [for Category 4
Acute Toxicity – Inhalation]
Pictogram
Signal word Danger Danger Danger Warning
Hazard statement Fatal if inhaled Fatal if inhaled Toxic if inhaled Harmful if inhaled
Standardized Label Elements
64.
“Precautionary statement” describes
recommended measures that should be
taken to minimize or prevent adverse
effects resulting from exposure to a
hazardous chemical, or improper
storage or handling.
For example: Wear face protection
Standardized Label Elements
65.
Pictograms
“Pictogram” means a composition that may
include a symbol plus other graphic elements,
such as a border, background pattern, or color,
that is intended to convey specific information
about the hazards of a chemical.
Eight pictograms are designated under this standard
for application to a hazard category.
68.
Additional Requirements
Harmonized information is to be provided
together on the label.
Signal words, pictograms and hazard statements
All information is to be prominently displayed
and in English (although other languages may
also be provided).
The requirement that information not conflict
with transport labels remains the same.
69.
Safety Data Sheets
(SDS):
“The Expanded Label”
70.
Safety Data Sheets (SDS)
Identifies chemicals by name.
Tells potential harm and how chemicals will
enter the body (Inhalation, ingestion, and/or
skin absorption).
Explains signs and symptoms of exposures.
Explains emergency procedures.
71.
Definitions
Physical Hazard – details the effects or reactions of the chemical,
may include:
• explosive
• flammable (gases, aerosols, liquids, or solids)
• oxidizer (liquid, solid or gas)
• self-reactive
• pyrophoric (liable to ignite spontaneously on exposure to air)
• self-heating
• corrosive to metal
• gas under pressure
72.
Definitions
Health Hazard - a chemical which is classified as posing one of the
following hazards to people:
• acute toxicity (any route of exposure)
• skin corrosion or irritation
• serious eye damage or eye irritation
• respiratory or skin sensitization
• germ cell mutagenicity
• carcinogenicity
• reproductive toxicity
• specific target organ toxicity (single or repeated exposure)
• or aspiration hazard.
84.
SDS (16 Section Format)
1. Identification
2. Hazard(s) Identification
3. Composition/Information on Ingredients
4. First Aid Measures
5. Fire Fighting Measures
6. Accidental Release Measures
7. Handling and Storage
8. Exposure Controls/Personal Protection
9. Physical and Chemical Properties
10.Stability and Reactivity
11.Toxicological Information
12.Ecological Information*
13.Disposal Consideration*
14.Transport Information*
15.Regulatory Information*
16.Other Information
*These sections not regulated by OSHA
85.
SDS Section 1
Identification
Product identifier or other means
of identification
Recommended use of the
chemical and restrictions on use
Name, address and telephone
number of the chemical
manufacturer, importer, or other
responsible party
Emergency phone number.
86.
Section 2: Hazard Identification
This section identifies the hazards of the chemical and the
appropriate warning information.
The required information consists of:
The chemical classification (ex.: flammable liquid).
Signal word. (Danger – Warning)
Hazard statement.
Pictograms as graphical reproductions of the hazards
Precautionary statement and description of any hazards not otherwise
classified.
For a mixture that contains an ingredient with unknown toxicity, a statement
describing how much (percentage) of the mixture consists of ingredient with
unknown acute toxicity.
What can this chemical do to me?
87.
SDS Section 3
Composition/Information on Ingredients
For substances
For mixtures
For all chemicals where a trade secret is claimed
88.
SDS Section 4
First Aid Measures
Description of necessary measures, subdivided
according to the different routes of exposure
(inhalation, skin/eye contact and ingestion)
Most important symptoms/effects, acute and
delayed
Indication of immediate medical attention and
special treatment needed
What should I do if I am exposed to this product?
89.
SDS Section 5
Fire Fighting Measures
Suitable (and unsuitable) extinguishing media
Specific hazards arising from the chemical when
burned (nature of any hazardous combustion
products).
Special protective equipment and precautions for
firefighters.
90.
SDS Section 6
Accidental Release Measures
Personal precautions, protective equipment and
emergency procedures for spill events
Methods and materials for containment and cleaning
up
91.
SDS Section 7
Handling and Storage
Precautions for safe handling.
Conditions for safe storage,
including any incompatibilities,
and advice on general hygiene
practices (eating, drinking, and
smoking in work areas is
prohibited).
92.
SDS Section 8
Exposure Controls/Personal Protection
OSHA permissible exposure limit (PEL), threshold
limit values (TLV), and any other recommended
exposure limit, where available.
Appropriate engineering controls.
Individual protection measures, such as personal
protective equipment.
How can I protect myself?
93.
SDS Section 9
Physical and Chemical Properties
Flammability (solid,
gas)
Upper/lower
flammability or
explosive limits
Vapor pressure
Vapor density
Relative density
Solubility(ies)
Partition coefficient:
n-octanol/water
Appearance (physical
state, color)
Odor
Odor threshold
pH
Melting point/freezing
point
Initial boiling point and
boiling range
Flash point
Evaporation rate
Auto-ignition
temperature
Decomposition
temperature
Viscosity
94.
SDS Section 10
Stability and Reactivity
Reactivity – Hazardous reactions which could
release excess pressure or heat, or create
other hazardous conditions. Description of
conditions under which hazardous reactions
may occur and a list of all conditions that
should be avoided.
Chemical stability - Indication of whether the
chemical is stable or unstable under normal
ambient temperature and conditions while
in storage and being handled. Description
of any stabilizers that may be needed to
maintain chemical stability.
95.
SDS Section 11
Toxicological Information
Likely routes of exposure (inhalation, ingestion, skin
and eye contact)
Symptoms related to the physical, chemical and
toxicological characteristics
Delayed and immediate effects and also chronic
effects from short- and long-term exposure
Numerical measures of toxicity (such as acute
toxicity estimates)
Is the chemical identified as a carcinogen?
96.
Terminology
IDLH – Immediately Dangerous to Life &
Health
PEL – Permissible Exposure Limit
TWA – Time Weighted Average
LD 50 – Lethal Dose
LC 50 – Lethal Concentration
UEL/LEL – Upper/Lower Explosive Limit
UFL/LFL – Upper Flammability Limit
97.
SDS Section 12
Ecological Information
Ecotoxicity (aquatic and
terrestrial)
Persistence and degradability
Bioaccumulative potential
Mobility in soil
Other adverse effects (such as
hazardous to the ozone layer).
(OSHA non-mandatory)
98.
SDS Sections 13 & 14
13 Disposal Considerations
Description of waste residues and
information on their safe handling
and methods of disposal, including
the disposal of any contaminated
packaging
14 Transport Information
Transport hazard class(es)
Environmental hazards
Special precautions
(OSHA non-mandatory)
99.
SDS Section 15
Regulatory Information
Safety, health and environmental regulations
specific for the product in question
(OSHA non-mandatory)
100.
SDS Section 16
Other Information
The date of preparation of the SDS or the last
change to it
101.
133.
WHAT DOES PPE DO ?
PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT
OFFERS PROTECTION FROM ONE OR MORE
RISKS TO A PERSON’S HEALTH OR SAFETY.
134.
Payment for PPE
When PPE is required to protect employees, it must
be provided by the employer at no cost to
employees, except for specific items, such as:
• Safety-toe footwear,
• Prescription safety eyewear,
• Everyday clothing and weather-related gear, and
• Logging boots
OSHA Office of Training and
Education 170
135.
PPE
PPE is required as a last resort when hazards
cannot be eliminated through better alternatives.
171
1. Avoidance or Elimination
2. Substitution
3. Engineering
4. Administrative
5. PPE
Reliability
of
control
measures
Level
of
safety
protection
136.
Engineering Controls
If . . .
The machine or work environment can be
physically changed to prevent employee
exposure to the potential hazard,
Then . . .
The hazard can be eliminated with an
engineering control.
OSHA Office of Training and
Education 172
137.
Engineering Controls (cont’d)
Examples . . .
• Initial design specifications
• Substitute less harmful material
• Change process
• Enclose process
• Isolate process
• Ventilation OSHA Office of Training and
Education 173
138.
Work Practice Controls
If . . .
Employees can be removed from
exposure to the potential hazard by
changing the way they do their jobs,
Then . . .
The hazard can be eliminated with a work
practice control.
OSHA Office of Training and
Education 174
139.
Work Practice Controls (cont’d)
Examples
• Use of wet methods to suppress dust
• Personal hygiene
• Housekeeping and maintenance
• Job rotation of workers
OSHA Office of Training and
Education 175
140.
Training
Employees required to use PPE must be trained
to know at least the following:
• When PPE is necessary
• What type of PPE is necessary
• How to properly put on, take off, adjust, and wear
• Limitations of the PPE
• Proper fit, care, maintenance, useful life and
disposal
OSHA Office of Training and
Education 176
141.
PPE EXAMPLES
HARD HAT
SAFETY GOGGLES AND GLASSES
GLOVES
SAFETY BOOTS
HI-VIZ CLOTHING
SAFETY HARNESSES
143.
WHICH PPE TO USE ?
ENSURE YOUR PPE IS APPROPRIATE TO YOUR
JOB/TASK.
CHECK THAT IT’S IN GOOD CONDITION
ARE THERE ANY SITE SPECIFIC
REQUIREMENTS ON PPE ?
ie. MUST WEAR GLOVES OR EYE PROTECTION
144.
PROTECTION
HEAD
EYES
EARS
BREATHING
THE BODY
HANDS AND ARMS
LEGS AND FEET
148.
HEAD
IMPACT FROM
FALLING OR FLYING OBJECTS
RISK OF BUMPING HEAD
HAIR ENTANGLEMENT
149.
Classes of Hard Hats
Class G (formerly Class A)1
• General service (e.g., mining, building construction, shipbuilding,
lumbering, and manufacturing)
• Good impact protection but limited voltage protection
Class E (formerly Class B)1
• Electrical work
• Protect against falling objects, high-voltage shock/burns
Class C
• Designed for comfort, offer limited protection
• Protects heads that may bump against fixed objects, but do not protect
against falling objects or electrical shock
1 Per ANSI Z89.1-1997
OSHA Office of Training and
Education
186
150.
EYES
DAMAGE FROM
CHEMICAL SPLASH,
DUST AND
PROJECTILES
WEAR
GOOGLES,GLASSES
OR SHIELD
151.
Hearing Protection
OSHA Office of Training and
Education 188
152.
Examples of Hearing Protectors
OSHA Office of Training and
Education 189
Earmuffs Earplugs Canal Caps
156.
HANDS AND ARMS
ABRASIONS, CUTS
AND PUNCTURES
EXTREME
TEMPERATURE
EXPOSURE
SKIN INFECTIONS &
DISEASES
IMPACT INJURIES
Does it matter what kind of gloves you wear?
157.
LEGS AND FEET
WET CONDITIONS
OR SLIPPERY
SURFACES
CHEMICAL SPLASH
FALLING OBJECTS
CUTS AND
PUNCTURES
158.
Housekeeping & Slips Trips &
Falls
Walking & Working Surfaces
1910.22(a)
"Housekeeping."
1910.22(a)(1)
All places of employment, passageways,
storerooms, and service rooms shall be
kept clean and orderly and in a sanitary
condition.
159.
1910.22(a)(2)
The floor of every workroom shall be
maintained in a clean and, so far as
possible, a dry condition. Where wet
processes are used, drainage shall be
maintained, and false floors, platforms,
mats, or other dry standing places
should be provided where practicable.
Housekeeping & Slips Trips &
Falls
160.
1910.22(a)(3)
To facilitate cleaning, every floor,
working place, and passageway shall be
kept free from protruding nails,
splinters, holes, or loose boards.
Housekeeping & Slips Trips &
Falls
161.
1910.22(b)
"Aisles and passageways."
1910.22(b)(1)
Where mechanical handling equipment is
used, sufficient safe clearances shall be
allowed for aisles, at loading docks, through
doorways and wherever turns or passage
must be made. Aisles and passageways shall
be kept clear and in good repairs, with no
obstruction across or in aisles that could
create a hazard.
Housekeeping & Slips Trips & Falls
162.
Housekeeping Summary
Maintaining good housekeeping helps to
eliminate many other unsafe conditions.
Pick up after yourselves!
If you see a hazard – correct it if you can!