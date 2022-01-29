Successfully reported this slideshow.
Top 5 Meat & Seafood Items That Can Help Build Immunity in Covid-19

Jan. 29, 2022
  1. 1. Top 5 Meat & Seafood Items That Can Help Build Immunity in Covid-19 As cold weather begins to make its presence known and COVID-19 statistics begin to again make headlines, many of us are wondering what we can do to boost our immune systems. Quality meats are a valuable source of vitamins, minerals, protein and healthy fats that can assist our bodies in staying healthy and making speedy recoveries from illnesses. Here’s our top five picks for keeping yourself and your family feeling great this fall and winter. 1. Wild caught Alaskan salmon 2. Bison Or Beef Primal Burger Blends 3. Bison Bone Broth 4. Bison Tallow 5. Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup Our Knowledgeable Team Is Here to Help At Beck & Bulow, we pride ourselves on our excellent customer service. We’re always here to help if you have any questions regarding your meat, want help making selections, or are just looking for some cooking tips. Every time you call our office, you’ll be directly connected with one of our team members right here in Santa Fe, New Mexico where we’re based. Also Read: Stock Your Freezer With These Delicious Keto Friendly Meats Every cut of meat is pressure sealed and flash frozen immediately after butchering at the peak of freshness. We work exclusively with master butchers who make every cut with care and precision. All orders are hand packed at our Santa Fe warehouse, shipped in a reusable cooler with dry ice and delivered straight to your doorstep. Check out our selections of humanely raised chicken, elk, bison, beef, lamb, wild boar and seafood.

×