Top 5 fascinating facts about elk you probably didn’t know

Feb. 01, 2022
Food

Beck & Bulow offers pasture raised buffalo, beef, elk, wild boar, lamb, heritage pork, poultry, will caught seafood and more.
Come check out our butcher shop in Santa Fe, New Mexico or place an order for nationwide delivery.
For more details visit us at https://www.beckandbulow.com
Order fresh meat online @ https://www.beckandbulow.com/products

Top 5 fascinating facts about elk you probably didn’t know

  1. 1. Top 5 Fascinating Facts About Elk You Probably Didn’t Know Elk are incredible animals, and anyone who has ever been lucky enough to see one in the wild knows how majestic they are. There are so many benefits of eating elk meat (and it’s delicious to boot) but these creatures really took my heart when I started to learn more about how unique and remarkable they truly are. Here are five awesome facts about elk that make them one of my all-time favorite animals. Also Read: Everything You Need To Know About Eating Elk Meat 1. They Used To Have Sharp Fangs 2. Males That Get The Most Sunshine Have The Biggest Antlers 3. They Have Some Unique Methods Of Communication 4. They Experienced A Population Decline Similar To The American Bison 5. The Name “Elk” Is Something Of An American Misnomer
  2. 2. The word “elk” actually came from European settlers, who used this name that in their homeland refers to what Americans know as “moose”. So the name of this beautiful species of deer can be a bit confusing depending on your region. Elk are also known by the more accurate name wapiti, which is an Americanized version of the Native word waapiti. This term came from the word wap which translates to white, in reference to white rump and tail area of the elk. The word waapiti was widely used by the Shawnee and Cree nations. Depending on where you live, you may be familiar with this term already as it is more widely used in Canada and bordering locations. Also Read: Elk Used To Have Fangs, And Other Interesting Facts Beck & Bulow offers pasture raised buffalo, beef, elk, wild boar, lamb, heritage pork, poultry, will caught seafood and more. Come check out our butcher shop in Santa Fe, New Mexico or place an order for nationwide delivery. For more details visit us at https://www.beckandbulow.com Order fresh meat online @ https://www.beckandbulow.com/products

