Daley, Chris - EMDT 4.3 Presentation - RMCAD

This deck is for my Presentation + Design Delivery class for the Education Media Design + Technology (EMDT) Master of Arts program at Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design (RMCAD).



The focus of this presentation is highlighting the importance of UGC for small businesses since social media is typically an afterthought for most. If done correctly, it will save the business thousands while growing its own following. Now that's what I call a win-win!



My main side hustle is freelance videography and social consulting, so this is a presentation style I would consider using depending on the client. If you have any questions or suggestions, please don't hesitate to reach out!