Adult Ice Pops Intro

Ice Pops Manufacturing. Private Label Solution.
Alcohol Ice Pops. Frozen Cocktails. Juice freezer pops.
Pre-mixed single-serve ambient Beverage packets.
Prepared cocktail packets. Alcopops. Boozy Pops.
Create new ways for consumers to experience beverage brands.

Beverage Innovation.

Shelf-stable RTD Frozen Cocktails Contract Manufacturing.

Custom & Private Label Ice Pops & Single-serve liquid beverage packets.
Creating New Ways to Experience Beverages.
Eliminate cocktail preparation.

CBD-infused 100-ml pouch packets.

  1. 1. Beverage Packaging Solutions Single-serve Drink Packets that transform into Ice Pops when frozen Contract Manufacturing #1 U.S. Co-Packer of Private Label Freezable Stick Pouch Packaging Creating Fun New Ways to Experience Beverage Brands
  2. 2. 2 Adult Ice Pops Fast-Growing RTD Category Segment RTD Beer, Wine & Spirits Category Examples
  3. 3. 3 Frozen Cocktails = New Ways to Experience Beverage Brands Adult Beverage Category Examples
  4. 4. 4 RTD Cocktails Align with Today’s Consumption  More time At Home  Rise of at-home cocktail culture  Convenient Single-serve package  Eliminate cocktail preparation  Exploration. Try something new  Improved quality, exotic flavors  Great Taste  Health & Safety benefits NEW RTD BEVERAGES & PACKAGING FORMATS ARE DISRUPTING THE ADULT BEVERAGE CATEGORY Frozen Cocktails = New Ways to Experience Beverage Brands  Paid Flavors Trial • Experiment • Bartender-quality  Grab & Go frozen cocktail treat  Single-serve. Pre-mixed Drinks • Portion-controlled. 3.4-oz. • Low ABV < ½ a Drink • Glass-free package for outdoors, on premise • Reduce packaging material, less waste.  Portion-control, Lower calorie  Made with Natural Flavors = fresh clean taste  Novelty; Fun-to-try packaging format  Shelf-stable 9 months. Ships UN-Frozen On Premise accounts: Offer menu innovation with quick-serve Alcohol Frozen Treats 12-Pack Clear Tube
  5. 5. 5 RTD Brand Extensions Adult Beverage Category Examples
  6. 6. 6 Launch a FUN-TO-TRY PACKAGE to… Ice Pops…as a Brand Extension Drives PAID TRIAL of Bottle & Can Flavors 12-Pack. Ships as Ambient Liquid RTD Frozen Cocktails - Category Example Wholesale Case: 12 Ambient Boxes / Case
  7. 7. 7 PR News Wire: Daily's Poptails, May 2021 New Daily's Poptails Poised to Make Summer Pop: Frozen, Fruity, Smooth- Tasting Alcoholic Pops from the Leader in Frozen Cocktail Pouches Highly portable wine-based pops, now available nationwide, provide perfect complement to summer drinking repertoires NEWS PROVIDED BY American Beverage Corporation May 13, 2021, 09:03 ET STAMFORD, Conn., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daily's, the longtime leader in ready-to-drink frozen cocktail pouches, today announced its newest offering: single serve, frozen Daily's Poptails. Remarkably smooth-tasting, bursting with fruit flavor and completely portable, Daily's Poptails are now on store shelves nationwide in three fan-favorite flavors: strawberry, watermelon and green apple. They arrive at precisely the right time, packed with everything to make this summer pop.
  8. 8. 8 Brand Advocates Love to Promote Branded Poptails 3.4-oz, 2” x 10” Promo Pops HD printing technology on metalized film produces brilliant colors. Ice Pops Align w/ Consumers’ Needs; low alcohol consumption, health and wellness, customization, trial, indulgence, nostalgia, convenience, portability, snacking and new. Squeeze Pre-made Cocktails Over Ice Ice Pops, reinvented. Reach consumers’ desire to experiment, explore global flavors, and broadcast their experiences on social media Trigger Nostalgia & Happy Times
  9. 9. 9 High-Margin Frozen Cocktails Adult Beverage Category Example Ships UN-Frozen Ready-to-Freeze & Squeeze
  10. 10. 10 Ships UN-frozen High-Margin Freezable Cocktails RTD Alcohol Beverage Category Examples
  11. 11. 11 Ships UN-frozen Single-serve Freezable Beverage Packets RTD Alcohol Beverage Category Examples
  12. 12. 12 Sports Freezer Bars Functional Freezer Pops Sports Drink Ice Pops Category Example Coca-Cola Company launching POWERADE Sports Freezer Bars ~Summer ‘21. Offers everyday athletes a new way to enjoy POWERADE and experience the brand. Variety Packs: Mountain Berry Blast & Fruit Punch. Sports Freezer Bars mirror the taste, texture, and hydration benefits of POWERADE. POWERADE Sports Freezer Bar stick pouch packaging can be recycled at no cost through a partnership with international recycling leader TerraCycle.
  13. 13. 13  Engage Consumers with a New Product Format  Recruit New Users  Create New Occasions  Drive Paid Trial of Core Bottle & Can Flavors  Drink Responsibly: Portion-controlled, Low ABV  Expand Reach with Fun & Functional  Meet the shift to At Home Consumption  Create New Revenue Streams  Leverage a New Marketing Asset  Activate Partnerships, ExpM Events, Sampling, LTO Flavors 1. Collaborate with Us, then Test at Live Events. a) No CapEx. No production learning curve. Efficient. ~12 weeks to commercialize. b) TopPop’s investment in proprietary equipment and IP enables Beverage Brand Innovations through an asset-light strategy. c) Deep knowledge in the craft of Ready-to-Freeze alcoholic beverage production, ambient Pre-mixed drinks packets, Non-Alcoholic and CBD-infused product formulation. 2. Commercialize & Scale: a) Capture high-margin impulse sales On-Premise  Frozen single-serve. Grab & Go frozen treats. Or quick-pour over ice. b) Scale w/ Retail Multi-packs  Sold ambient. Freeze at home Variety Packs. 12-Packs @ $19.99+ See Cutwater's New Margarita Ice Pops Brand Extension: Ready-to-Freeze Cocktails Category Example
  14. 14. 14 ? CBD Drink Mixes CBD Ice Pops Powder Pops CBD-Infused Ice Pops CBD
  15. 15. 15  Increased Bioavailability: Most powerful benefit; delivers a higher absorption rate (vs . oil-based). •Beverages, Drink Packets and Ice Pops can provide an increased effectiveness per dosage vs. oil-based edibles like gummies.  Quicker Onset — Works Faster Than Other Forms Of CBD: • Water-soluble goods dissolve easily in the bloodstream. • Reduce COGS. Requires less CBD extract, lasts longer. • High Bioavailability = quick absorption, faster onset. • Requires less time than the oil-based equivalents.  Mixes Easily into Beverages, Liquid Drink Packets & Ice Pops • Brand owners ship CBD Isolate to ToPPop to mix & batch, package. • ToPPop tests pre-pro samples to ensure water-soluble CBD evenly distributes. Each production run confirmed by 3rd-Party Lab Tests. CBD Ice Pops Benefits of Water-Soluble CBD Nearly 1 in 4 CBD users entered the category in just the last 6 months, = 9 million new users. - new research from High Yield Insights. Nanotechnology = Better ways to make Beverage CBD products water-soluble. Faster, more predictable onset.
  16. 16. 16 Production Requirements: • Brand owners / CBD product producers must ship CBD isolate to the ToPPop co-packing facility in N.J. • CBD Isolate & Distillate must be hemp-derived and contain < .03 percent THC to be legally shippable and used in ToPPop’s production facility. • Brand owner must provide a certification of analysis (COA) which confirms the level of CBD and other compounds in the CBD base ingredients. • Independent 3rd Party must conduct certifications. ToPPop Packaging We help navigate the regulatory roadmap to mass produce Alcohol and CBD-infused Single-serve Liquid Packets & Ice Pops in precision-filled stick pouch packaging. Freeze & Squeeze Or pour ambient liquid pouch packages over ice Sell ambient 12-Packs at Retail, e-Comm. Sell Frozen Single-serve On Premise Drive PAID TRIAL with Single-serve Remove price barrier for curious consumers new to CBD products and flavors  Experiment without having to spend a lot Enable users to easily manage their intake with a 100ml portion-controlled pouch package Inspire advocacy & social media content w/ branded packaging Unlock Mass Market of CBD Intenders & Rejectors with Hemp-based CBD-infused Ice Pops Plant Tours Third-party Testing Certificates of Analysis Traceability in Production Reach Cannabis-curious Consumers with a fun-to-try single-serve package format. CBD Wellness Ice Pops that taste as wonderful as they make you feel.
  17. 17. 17 Let’s Craft a Frozen Treat
  18. 18. 18 Let’s Craft a Flavor Sensation RTD Category Example
  19. 19. 19 Stick Pouch Packaging Ready-To-Serve Drink Packets / Frozen Cocktails • High-volume stick pouch package production • Ready-to-Serve: pour over ice • Or, Freeze & Squeeze Pasteurized to create shelf-stable ice pops • Ships at ambient temp in liquid format • Natural Flavorings • Shelf-stable: 36 weeks. Ships UN-frozen. • Off-Premise: Retail Multi-packs •12-Pack paper cartons most popular • Drive paid flavors trial w/ Variety-Packs • Shelf-stable 9 months. Freeze at home •On-Premise: 3.4-oz. (100ml) • 3-layer plastic film or metallic Sleek Pouch: 2” wide x 9.5” long • Single-serve gourmet adult ice pops, served frozen. 5-8% ABV • 10.2-oz (300ml) available for Sports & Entertainment, LTO’s • 2 oz. available for sampling • E-comm: • Softer environmental footprint; uses less material than PET Bottles, Aluminum Cans, square packs. • Lightweight. 3-layer thin pouch film is low weight. • Lower packaging weight + durable package makes for efficient e-comm sales (and more affordable transportation costs). Link to See News on AB InBev's Adult Ice Pops RTD Adult Beverage Brand Extension Example Cans Pops Partner & Scale with the #1 U.S. Co-Packer of Ready-to-Freeze Stick Pouch Packaging (our exclusive laser focus) Economies of Scale = Lower Cost/Unit Retail Cartons – supplied by ToPPop or Client Clear, PET & Metallic Films
  20. 20. 20 Test, Prove & Scale. Test frozen samples in just 3 weeks. Start with a small run of pre-pro Samples. No MOQ. Perfect the flavor. Try w/ Consumers & Investors. Gain Key Learnings & Brand Advocates. Small batches ship FROZEN on dry ice, not pasteurized. Let’s Commercialize a New Form Factor Brand owners can use a DBA designation to reference “Manufactured by Brand/Company Marlton, NJ” We help guide clients through the process, from formula development to shelf. Formulation Development • Recipe creation or flavor profile enhancement creates an ice pop with a cruchy sorbet mouthfeel that delivers on tasting notes • Expert Guidance to ensure formulas/ingredients are compliant with current federal regulations • Malt or Wine-based pops: taxed at a lower rate vs. distilled spirits, less restrictions in many states • Spirits-based pops: gluten-free, consumers willing to pay premium for quality • Pre-production R&D Samples: …Influencers, Investor Meetings, PR, Distributor Meetings, Trade Pre-sell…honest feedback! • We focus on the formula science & efficient mass production (Clients own their formulas) Packaging Design • Graphics, Templates, Current TTB Regulatory Compliance, Label Review • TTB-submission assistance for Certificate of Label Approval • Kosher, Halal, non-GMO, Organic certification guidance • Secondary Packaging Sourcing; 12-Pack Cartons, Canisters, Corrugated Master Cases, Shippers • Partners enjoy online access to daily reporting of all their raw materials inventory pre & post production Mixing & Blending, Pasteurization, 3rd Party Lab Testing Project Commercialization Support Marketing Activation Support Production Target < .50/unit includes:  Mixing & Blending.  3-layer sealed stick Pouches: Film = PET/MPET/LLDPE/PE, Alcohol film Double-sided graphics, 4-6 colors  12-Pack Carton supplied by ToPPop Packaging (or client)  Corrugated Master Cases supplied by ToPPop.  Packing into Cartons, Variety Packs, Shippers.  Lot Coding on each Pop and Carton.  ToPPop adds client-supplied base ingredient(s) (i.e., alcohol, CBD isolate/extracts) to the liquid blend.  Raw Materials Storage to be ready to fulfill orders quickly.
  21. 21. 21 Plant Tours, Ideation Sessions, Tastings On site storage & daily reporting of client’s raw materials: Pops Film, Secondary Packaging, POS Display Shippers, Powder & Liquid Ingredients, Base Alcohol, CBD Isolate. Access to IP and Production Technology without CapEx Bench Samples, Flavors & Formula Development Silo Tank Storage Units to unload full tanker truck deliveries 24/7 Secondary Packaging sources & Co-branding partnerships Federal & State Approval to Package Products Containing Alcohol Wine, Distilled Spirits & Malt-based Beverage Products High resolution graphics Double-sided messaging Rectifier and Blender License to blend, treat and mix distilled alcoholic beverages; sell and distribute to licensed wholesalers and retailers either within or outside N.J. Bonded Warehouse Bottling License 8-Lane Wide Machines Pasteurization & Cold Flash Fill on all products
  22. 22. 22 Precision-filled Sealed Pouch Stick Packaging. • 100-ml / 3.4 oz. = standard size • 1 & 2-oz. available. 300-ml / 10.14-oz. for Foodservice & Major Events • Vibrant high-resolution graphics printed on double-sided multi-layer film Proprietary Manufacturing = proven shelf stability science to Ship UN-frozen. • Largest U.S. co-packer of private label Stick Pouch Packs. • Stick Pouch Specialization + Economies of Scale = Lower Cost/Unit for our partners. Specializing in co-packing liquid in stick pouch packs…only. • SQF L8, Kosher OU, Organic-certified, FDA-registered facility. Marlton, N.J. Nut-free facility “All-under-one-roof” Production; Formulation, Mixing & Batching. • In-house production facility with heat pasteurization & flash cold fill…on ALL products. = less steps, fewer hand-offs, greater product safety control, efficiencies. • Following TTB approvals, clients send us their ingredients, such as CBD Isolate Bulk Concentrate or Base Alcohol (in 275-gallon Space Kraft totes on pallets). ToPPop can source natural sweeteners, stabilizers, etc. • As sales grow, Onsite Silo Tank Storage is available to unload Tanker Trucks. Patented technology keeps sealed product fresh, protected. 36-week shelf life. • Proprietary pasteurization & flash cold fill process …results in a craft beverage with shelf stability to later freeze & serve, or pour liquid packets over ice. • Our formula science & process creates the right consistency, uniformity, stability & degree of crunchy hardness for the right mouthfeel required to mass-produce delicious, game-changing gourmet adult ice pops. • All Natural Flavors & Colors” claim can be used on label / carton. Let’s Produce a Frozen Treat Flavor Sensation RTD Frozen Cocktails Category Example Product Integrity  3-layer pouch film compositions provide excellent barrier properties.  3-ply lamination for superior flavor and aroma protection.  Advanced barrier properties designed for chemical compatibility and to protect liquid from contaminants, moisture, oxygen.
  23. 23. 23 https://www.instagram.com/bevactivation/ Production Solution Contract Manufacturing & Product Development Partner Exclusive focus: Mass production of Adult Ice Pops and single-use liquid food items in Form, Fill and Seal pouches for the food & bev industry. All 3 classes of Alcohol licenses to package alcohol-based products in single-use pouches. Single-serve Drink Packets Freezable Ambient Adult Ice Pops Alcohol & Non-Alcoholic Functional, Hydration Cocktail Mixers CBD-infused Fruit Juice Contact: Chris Connolly (201) 723-5145 Partner & Scale with #1 U.S. Co-Packer of Ready-to-Freeze Pouch Packaging Sticks (our exclusive laser focus) Production Efficiencies cannot be matched.
  24. 24. 24 Ready-To-Freeze Ice Pops Recipe for Success? Capitalize on what’s driving RTD Beverage growth:  At Home Consumption & New Trial of RTD Cocktails has EXPLODED  Off Premise accounts: pre-made cocktails & frozen treats • safe & convenient sealed packaging • quick & efficient to serve, no prep • menu innovation, increased rings  Portion Control, Low Alcohol consumption, Drink Responsibly  Quality of Ingredients. What exactly is going in to my body?  Millennials love experimentation and taste discovery; - More global & exotic the better. Enjoy it on-the-go • They want clean taste, variety, convenience, functionality, transparency  Brand authenticity…without compromising enjoyment • Millennials may be price sensitive, but willing to pay for fresh clean taste, natural flavors & ingredients, lower calories & better-for-you alternatives Account-specific Co-branding
  25. 25. 25 Frozen Single-Serve & Shelf-stable Multi-packs Account-specific Custom Label Counter-top Freezer, compressor-free, powered by semi-conductor technology innovation. Spring-loaded Pop-Up Steel Bin Stackers
  26. 26. 26 Contact: Chris Connolly Tel +1.201.723.5145 chris@connollybeveragegroup.com Instagram @bevactivation

×