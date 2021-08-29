Chris_Clausen_Personal_Brand_Exploration

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Chris Clausen 8.29.2021 PERSONAL BRAND EXPLORATION Chris Clausen Final
My name is Chris Clausen. I come from a unique background and have many life experiences that have shaped me into the pers...
PROFESSION Potential Job Titles: • Sportscaster • Producer • Director BRAND ARCHETYPE - I specialize in entertainment and ...
Sportscasters and Leaders in Sports Media TARGET AUDIENCE Freddy Rolon Outreach Plan: • I plan to rehearse what I plan to ...
GOALS Short Term: (Immediately After Graduation, 2023) Start my new career at an entry level position at ESPN. I will expa...
SKILLS ANALYSIS Notable Skills & Current Proficiencies: Notable Skills REQUIRED in TRADE & Current Proficiencies: Script W...
I help my peers achieve their goals by setting the example. PROMISE
CREDENTIALS Work Experience: • General manager at Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery • Assistant Bar Manager at Club Med Sandpiper • Bar...
COMPETITION Steven A. Smith Industry Experience: • ESPN Journalist / Commentator Education: • Winston-Salem State Universi...
COMPETITION Sebastian Rossel Noteworthy Experience: • Sideline utility for ABC • Sideline utility for ESPN HEADSHOT HEADSH...
BRAND POSITION For the Sports media fan base who look for the latest news and entertainment, I provided unique and fun tak...
NETWORKING & MARKETING Industry Events & Organizations • Dan Patrick Q&A ‣ August 16th, 2021 Full Sail University • Play b...
PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT Mentor • I look to find a mentor that has been in the industry for a long time and comes from a s...
Chris Clausen You know how sports shows can be too biased. Well that’s what I do differently. I look at them with an open ...
REFERENCES Smith, S.A. (2021) LinkedIn Profile. Retrieved from https://www.linkedin.com/in/stephen-a-smith-763b31194/ Ross...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Career
Aug. 29, 2021
9 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Chris_Clausen_Personal_Brand_Exploration

Download to read offline

Career
Aug. 29, 2021
9 views

My personal brand slideshow

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(4/5)
Free
The Upside of Being Down: How Mental Health Struggles Led to My Greatest Successes in Work and Life Jen Gotch
(4/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(3.5/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
The Fix: Overcome the Invisible Barriers That Are Holding Women Back at Work Michelle P. King
(5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
One Small Step Can Change Your Life: The Kaizen Way Robert Maurer
(4.5/5)
Free
Crucial Conversations Tools for Talking When Stakes Are High, Second Edition Kerry Patterson
(5/5)
Free
Failing Forward: Turning Mistakes into Stepping Stones for Success John C. Maxwell
(4.5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
The Law of Timing: Lesson 19 from The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership John C. Maxwell
(4/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Donald Miller
(4.5/5)
Free
The Law of the Picture: Lesson 13 from The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership John C. Maxwell
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Just Work: Get Sh*t Done, Fast & Fair Kimberly Scott
(3/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
Business Networking for Introverts: How to Build Relationships the Authentic Way Karlo Krznarić
(4.5/5)
Free
Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals Oliver Burkeman
(5/5)
Free
Believe IT Jamie Kern Lima
(5/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: Change Your Thinking, Build Bank, and Claim Your Independence Rachel Rodgers
(5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free
Nailing the Interview: A Comprehensive Guide to Job Interviewing Imran Afzal
(5/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid Claire Wasserman
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
The Three Happy Habits: Techniques Leaders Use to Fight Burnout, Build Resilience and Create Thriving Workplace Cultures Beth Ridley
(4.5/5)
Free
Inclusify: The Power of Uniqueness and Belonging to Build Innovative Teams Stefanie K. Johnson
(4/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(4.5/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Chris_Clausen_Personal_Brand_Exploration

  1. 1. Chris Clausen 8.29.2021 PERSONAL BRAND EXPLORATION Chris Clausen Final
  2. 2. My name is Chris Clausen. I come from a unique background and have many life experiences that have shaped me into the person I am today. Throughout my experiences I have found that I love helping others while finding my own way and have made many special connections with others along the way. Only recently have I been able to understand my value and I am excited to be one step closer to realizing my true potential. I hope to be a strong influential person in my career and look to be at the top of my respective field . IDENTITY Picture of You Goes Here
  3. 3. PROFESSION Potential Job Titles: • Sportscaster • Producer • Director BRAND ARCHETYPE - I specialize in entertainment and creativity. I strive to find new and creative ways to complete tasks. I have always been an entertainer in someway, whether it be in front of friends or on a stage, entertaining has always been a natural aspect of my life. Broadcasting for Sports Media Picture Relevant to Your Industry Goes Here
  4. 4. Sportscasters and Leaders in Sports Media TARGET AUDIENCE Freddy Rolon Outreach Plan: • I plan to rehearse what I plan to say in a short and direct manner. • I would most likely reach out via email or Linkedin and explain what I plan to achieve in the sports media field. • As I get closer to getting my degree, I would follow up with him and would inquire about any positions that would be a good fit for me, most likely with an email. PROFILE PICTURE Vice President, Programming and Acquisitions at ESPN Scott McCarthy Outreach Plan: • I plan to rehearse what I plan to say in a short and direct manner. • I would most likely reach out via email or Linkedin and explain what I plan to achieve in the sports media field. • As I get closer to getting my degree, I would follow up with him and would inquire about any positions that would be a good fit for me, most likely with an email. PROFILE PICTURE Vice President / General Manager ESPN Los Angeles Kendrick Perkins Outreach Plan: • I plan to keep my message slightly informal and inquisitive. • I would reach out either in Linkedin or twitter to inquire about the sports media world. • I would periodically follow up throughout my progress based on necessity. PROFILE PICTURE Analyst at ESPN, Retired 14 Year NBA Veteran, NBA Champion 2008
  5. 5. GOALS Short Term: (Immediately After Graduation, 2023) Start my new career at an entry level position at ESPN. I will expand my LinkedIn connections by 20% Mid Term: (2030)At this point, I expect to be an experienced professional in the sports media world and plan to be in a leadership role.My LinkedIn connections will be increased by 60% Long Term: (2040)I plan to be a senior associate of ESPN by the time I am in my 50’s and be an interracial piece in the company. My LinkedIn connections will be increased by over 80%
  6. 6. SKILLS ANALYSIS Notable Skills & Current Proficiencies: Notable Skills REQUIRED in TRADE & Current Proficiencies: Script Writing SOFT HARD Novice / Adept / Expert Novice / Adept / Expert Active Listening Novice / Adept / Expert Conversational Skills Novice / Adept / Expert Video Editing SOFT HARD Novice / Adept / Expert Play Calling Novice / Adept / Expert Networking Novice / Adept / Expert Managerial skills Novice / Adept / Expert
  7. 7. I help my peers achieve their goals by setting the example. PROMISE
  8. 8. CREDENTIALS Work Experience: • General manager at Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery • Assistant Bar Manager at Club Med Sandpiper • Bartender at World Of Beer UCF Education: • High School Diploma, Washington Park H.S (2002) • Broadcasting, B.S., Full Sail University (Exp. 2023) Other Experience: Player for Over Our Head Players theater company. Stand-up Comedy at multiple venues Picture Relevant to Your Industry Goes Here
  9. 9. COMPETITION Steven A. Smith Industry Experience: • ESPN Journalist / Commentator Education: • Winston-Salem State University Leadership Experience: • General Sports Columnist for the Sports Reporter • Ran Multiple Radio shows Skills and Proficiencies: • Sports Writing • Radio Host • Journalism Chris Clausen Overall Online Presence: • Over 35,000 connections, Has a custom banner, has a professional head shot, detailed profile, has many published articles, has a strong social media presence, LinkedIn profile is not customized • Grade: Superior 90 out of 100 HEADSHOT HEADSHOT Industry Experience: • Student Education: • Currently enrolled at Full Sail University Leadership Experience: • General Manager at Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery • Assistant Bar Manager at Club Med Sandpiper Bay Skills and Proficiencies: • Team Management • Multitasking • Video and Sound Editing Overall Online Presence: • Six connections on LinkedIn, no customized banner, Headshot is not professional, profile is vague and unimpressive, one published article not relevant to target field, not very active on social media, LinkedIn URL not customized. • Grade: Poor 25 out of 100
  10. 10. COMPETITION Sebastian Rossel Noteworthy Experience: • Sideline utility for ABC • Sideline utility for ESPN HEADSHOT HEADSHOT Industry Experience: • ESPN, ABC, Ming Utility and Entertainment Group Education: • Full Sail University B.S (Film/Cinema/Video Studies) Skills and Proficiencies: • Rigging equipment for spider-cam • Speaks English and Spanish • Social Media Marketing Overall Online Presence: • 69 Connections, has a custom banner, head shot very casual, profile is very light, No published articles, active on all forms of social media, LinkedIn Url not customized. • Grade: Average 60 out of 100 Chris Clausen HEADSHOT Industry Experience: • Student Education: • Currently enrolled at Full Sail University Leadership Experience: • General Manager at Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery • Assistant Bar Manager at Club Med Sandpiper Bay Skills and Proficiencies: • Team Management • Multitasking • Video and Sound Editing Overall Online Presence: • Six connections on LinkedIn, no customized banner, Headshot is not professional, profile is vague and unimpressive, one published article not relevant to target field, not very active on social media, LinkedIn URL not customized. • Grade: Poor 25 out of 100
  11. 11. BRAND POSITION For the Sports media fan base who look for the latest news and entertainment, I provided unique and fun take on the world they love because my style is light, humorous and honest. A SERIOUS CLOWN
  12. 12. NETWORKING & MARKETING Industry Events & Organizations • Dan Patrick Q&A ‣ August 16th, 2021 Full Sail University • Play by Play Volleyball Seminar ‣ August 13th, 2021 Full Sail University • Play by Play Soccer Seminar ‣ August 20th, 2021 Full Sail University Digital Marketing • Primary Content: I will publish multiple forms of content in the sports media field including, Video, Audio and print. • Primary Tools: I plan to use Twitter, Instagram and Facebook Primarily. • Website: I will connect with as many relevant people in the field as possible and make sure it reflects my brand as accurately as possible. Picture of You Goes Here
  13. 13. PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT Mentor • I look to find a mentor that has been in the industry for a long time and comes from a similar background as myself. Formal Education • B.S in Sportscasting at Full Sail University Technical Skills • Play by Play calling, Rollins University 6/23 • Studio Production, Full Sail studio 6/23 • Broadcast Writing, Full Sail University 6/23 Soft Skills • Vocal Training, Full Sail University 6/23 • Sports IQ, Full sail University 6/23 • Networking, Full Sail University 6/23
  14. 14. Chris Clausen You know how sports shows can be too biased. Well that’s what I do differently. I look at them with an open point of view and look at every situation from all sides. Picture of You Goes Here
  15. 15. REFERENCES Smith, S.A. (2021) LinkedIn Profile. Retrieved from https://www.linkedin.com/in/stephen-a-smith-763b31194/ Rossel, S (2021) LinkedIn Profile. Retrieved from https://www.linkedin.com/in/sebastian-rossel-082530109/

    Be the first to comment

My personal brand slideshow

Views

Total views

9

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

2

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×