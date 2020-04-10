Unicon OSS Briefing - openEQUELLA Q4'19 & Q1'20

Successfully reported this slideshow.
openEQUELLA OSS Brieﬁng 2019 Q4 - 2020 Q1
Unicon openEQUELLA Tech Lead Software Developer @ Unicon cbeach@unicon.net Presenter Chris Beach
AGENDA 02 Latest Releases 03 Sustaining Engineering 04 Upcoming Releases 05 Events 06 Open Forum / Q&A 01 Community News
Community News
openEQUELLA groups and community news ➜ oEQ CDM ○ Agenda / Minutes on the wiki - https://github.com/openequella/ope nEQUEL...
Latest Releases
2019.2 ➜ Duplicate attachment checking (ﬁles and URLs) ➜ Display of deleted user names ➜ Taxonomy term sorting (child leve...
2020.1 ➜ Dependency updates for enhanced security. Major areas: ○ Postgre, Jackson, Swagger UI, Ghostscript, Xstream, Tiny...
Sustaining Engineering
Blackboard Integration ➜ CI builds for integration repo ➜ General LTI - guide ➜ Migration B2 ➜ REST (in progress) * Note: ...
Attachment Health ➜ File audit abilities log4j.logger.com.dytech.common.io.FileUtils=TRACE log4j.logger.com.tle.core.servi...
Miscellaneous ➜ Documentation ○ Known Working Supporting Software ○ Server Conﬁgurations (honorable mention) ➜ Released 20...
Upcoming Releases
2020.2 & 2020.3 ➜ Unicon ○ Complete Bb REST integration ○ Priority backlog - OSS clients help drive this - let us know! ○ ...
Events
Events with openEQUELLA ➜ Open Apereo 2020 ○ University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI, USA - June 15 - 19, 2020 ➜ Unicon OSS ...
Community Contacts ● Apereo openEQUELLA website: ○ https://www.apereo.org/projects/open-equella ● Apereo Google Groups: ○ ...
Questions? Answers. Chris Beach Software Developer
