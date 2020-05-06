Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Slimline ECO Digital Signage PLUG AND PLAY ANDROID DS SYSTEM The Crystal Display Systems Ltd entry level indoor digital ...
2 The CDS Plug and Play makes update simple Plug and Play The Slim line advertising displays come with a built in HD media...
3 Fit for purpose Most LCD’s are designed to be mounted in landscape and do not come with a warranty if rotated 90°. Being...
FREE wall mount
5 Technical specification Model MO-190-SL-A MO-220-SL-A MO-320-SL-A MO-430-SL-A MO-500-SL-A MO-550-SL-A Diagonal (inches) ...
12 CDS product guides We have a number of different product guides available, please click on the guide cover below and we...
13 Custom monitor builder We have direct links with OEM factories allowing rapid development, commercially competitive and...
14 Capability wheel Crystal Display Systems is a leading designer, distributor & value added reseller of flat panel displa...
15 For More Information Please Contact Our Main Office And Technical Support Team Crystal Display Systems Limited Unit 6 M...
CDS Slimline Plug and Play Digital Signage

Our Slimline ECO Digital Signage PLUG AND PLAY ANDROID DS SYSTEM presentation for 2020!

The Crystal Display Systems Ltd entry level indoor digital signage poster range. Still one of the most popular digital signage products, with thousands of screens installed globally.

For more information please visit - http://crystal-display.com/products/slimline-wallmount/

Or contact us via email on info@crystal-display.com or call +44 (0) 1634 791 600.

CDS Slimline Plug and Play Digital Signage

  1. 1. 1 Slimline ECO Digital Signage PLUG AND PLAY ANDROID DS SYSTEM The Crystal Display Systems Ltd entry level indoor digital signage poster range Still one of the most popular DS products, with thousands of screens installed globally FEATURES 450cd/m² for indoor usage 24/7 operation Portrait / Landscape orientation Free scheduling software Network capable SIZES 19”, 22”, 32”, 43”, 50”, 55”
  2. 2. 2 The CDS Plug and Play makes update simple Plug and Play The Slim line advertising displays come with a built in HD media player allowing update by simply plugging in a USB stick. Load pictures and videos on a USB stick, insert in into the display, the files will be copied to the screens internal memory. Once you remove the USB stick the screen will start playing this content in a continuous loop FREE Schedule software Where more control over the content is required CDS offer a FREE piece of scheduling software. This allows different content to be controlled a different times of the day, and allows for different durations of still images and different transition effects. For example, as restaurant is able to show different content a different times of the day in relation to the menu, i.e. breakfast, lunch and dinner menu’s. Once this simple playlist has been created, it is simply uploaded to the USB stick and inserted as per the plug and play process. Network upgrade Where clients need even more control, we can offer the option to upgrade to a full hosted system. This allows the client the ability to update the network of screens remotely over LAN, WIFI of 4G from any location where there is access to the internet and logging on to the CMS software. CDS hosts this content management system (CMS) and we are able to offer hosting packages based on 1, 3 and 5 years
  3. 3. 3 Fit for purpose Most LCD’s are designed to be mounted in landscape and do not come with a warranty if rotated 90°. Being of a commercial grade the CDS LCD panels used are designed to be mounted in both landscape and portrait mode. This gives total flexibility to the client. CDS have also introduced an eco-friendly power timer which allows daily / weekly on/off times which means that the power consumptions is massively reduced when the screen is not in use. The display choice is important – no short cuts Designed to be seen The Plug and Play screens utilise the latest technology commercial grade LCD panels with LED backlights. Unlike a TV that sits in the corner of the lounge, the CDS screens are designed for constant 24/7 usage and have a long life of 70,000 hours. The screens are aesthetically designed with a toughened front glass, with round corners, a steel enclosure. They have a super slim profile and aluminium surround to give a tabletesque look. Excellent visual performance The LCD panel is has a 450cd/m² brightness which is brighter than a standard TV and will give an excellent visual experience for most indoor digital signage locations*. The panel is IPS (In Plane Switching) technology which ensures the widest viewing cone from all angles, where the colours and contrast remain constant at wider angles. This is truly the best option for digital signage requirement. * For locations in high ambient light conditions, please contact our team to discuss high bright (HB) and outdoor solutions (IP66K)
  Multiple inputs
Integrated speakers
  5. 5. 5 Technical specification Model MO-190-SL-A MO-220-SL-A MO-320-SL-A MO-430-SL-A MO-500-SL-A MO-550-SL-A Diagonal (inches) 19” 22” 32” 43” 50” 55” Brightness (cd/m²) 450 450 450 450 450 450 Aspect Ratio 16:9 16:9 16:9 16:9 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Viewing Area 408.6 x 229.6 478 x 269 699 x 394 942 x 525 1075.6 x 605.4 1211 x 682 Unit Dimensions (w x h x d mm) 501 x 322 x 36 590 x 383 x 41 814 x 504 x 63 1045 x 638 x 63 1199 x 736 x 44 1366 x 837 x 50.1 Weight 6.3Kg 8.3Kg 13.1Kg 22.8Kg 28.05Kg 38.7Kg Power Consumption 16W 22W 52W 65W 75W 85W VESA Mount (mm) 100x100 / 150x100 100x100 400x200 400x400 400x400 400x400 Speakers 2 x 2W, 5Ω 2 x 2W, 5Ω 2 x 5W, 8Ω 2 x 5W, 8Ω 2 x 5W, 8Ω 2 x 5W, 8Ω
  12. 12. 12 CDS product guides We have a number of different product guides available, please click on the guide cover below and we will arrange to send you the latest copy
  13. 13. 13 Custom monitor builder We have direct links with OEM factories allowing rapid development, commercially competitive and have scalable production capability. From designing a replacement for a current product through to a complete design CDS has the resource available
  14. 14. 14 Capability wheel Crystal Display Systems is a leading designer, distributor & value added reseller of flat panel display solutions. Our expertise allows us to offer the best solutions to our clients and partners. We offer Industrial TFT LCDs, Retail Displays, Translucent displays, Touch screens, videowalls & many other digital solutions. DEVELOPMENT of new products through out R&D team BESPOKE Touch monitor design GLOBAL production with factories in CHINA / TAIWAN / SOUTH KOREA RAPID Sample production quicker than most local suppliers LEADTIMES For production excellent compared to other manufacturers AFTER SALES Support for internal repairs and full technical backup QUALITY ISO9001 approved EUROPEAN design with Far Eastern pricing
  15. 15. 15 For More Information Please Contact Our Main Office And Technical Support Team Crystal Display Systems Limited Unit 6 M2M Park, Fort Bridgewood, Maidstone Road, Rochester, Kent ME1 3DQ United Kingdom Tel. +44 (0) 1634 791600 info@crystal-display.com

