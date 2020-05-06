CDS Slimline Plug and Play Digital Signage

Our Slimline ECO Digital Signage PLUG AND PLAY ANDROID DS SYSTEM presentation for 2020!



The Crystal Display Systems Ltd entry level indoor digital signage poster range. Still one of the most popular digital signage products, with thousands of screens installed globally.



For more information please visit - http://crystal-display.com/products/slimline-wallmount/



Or contact us via email on info@crystal-display.com or call +44 (0) 1634 791 600.