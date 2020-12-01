Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Choque Guzman Josefina Mgr. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia:PRODUCCION II Grupo:01 1 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA UNIVERSIDAD MA...
Choque Guzman Josefina Mgr. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia:PRODUCCION II Grupo:01 2 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA INDICE Practic...
Choque Guzman Josefina Mgr. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia:PRODUCCION II Grupo:01 3 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA Practica N°18 ...
Choque Guzman Josefina Mgr. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia:PRODUCCION II Grupo:01 4 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA especiales que...
Choque Guzman Josefina Mgr. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia:PRODUCCION II Grupo:01 5 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA  Población in...
Choque Guzman Josefina Mgr. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia:PRODUCCION II Grupo:01 6 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA Es una técnica...
Choque Guzman Josefina Mgr. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia:PRODUCCION II Grupo:01 7 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA 2.4 Muestreoco...
Choque Guzman Josefina Mgr. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia:PRODUCCION II Grupo:01 8 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA La escalade in...
Choque Guzman Josefina Mgr. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia:PRODUCCION II Grupo:01 9 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA Generalidades:...
Choque Guzman Josefina Mgr. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia:PRODUCCION II Grupo:01 10 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA 2 https://www...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Poblacion -muestra

8 views

Published on

PRACTICA N° 10 CHOQUE GUZMAN JOSEFINA

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Poblacion -muestra

  1. 1. Choque Guzman Josefina Mgr. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia:PRODUCCION II Grupo:01 1 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON FACULTADAD DE CIENCIASECONOMICAS CARRERA DE ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS ALUMNA: Choque GuzmanJosefina DOCENTE: Mgr. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos ASIGNATURA:PRODUCCION II GRUPO:01 FECHA: 30/11/2020 COCHABAMBA – BOLIVIA
  2. 2. Choque Guzman Josefina Mgr. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia:PRODUCCION II Grupo:01 2 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA INDICE Practica N°18 ............................................................................................................................ 3 Población-Muestra ................................................................................................................... 3 1° INTODUCCION ...................................................................................................................... 3 2. DESARROLLO ........................................................................................................................ 4 2.1 Qué es población............................................................................................................. 4 2.2 Qué es muestra............................................................................................................... 5 2.3 Muestreo doble............................................................................................................... 6 2.4 Muestreo con reemplazo................................................................................................. 7 2.5 Escala Nominal................................................................................................................ 7 2.6 Escala Ordinal.................................................................................................................. 7 2.7 Escalas de intervalos iguales............................................................................................ 7 2.8 Escala de coeficientes o Razones...................................................................................... 8 2.9 Muestreo en la Auditoría................................................................................................. 8 3. CONCLUSIONES..................................................................................................................... 9 4. REFERENCIAS ........................................................................................................................ 9 5. VIDEOS ................................................................................................................................10
  3. 3. Choque Guzman Josefina Mgr. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia:PRODUCCION II Grupo:01 3 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA Practica N°18 Población-Muestra Pensamiento:piensaporti mismoy dejaa otrosque tambiéndisfrutende ese privilegio(voltario) 1° INTODUCCION Se denomina muestreoal proceso por el que generamos las muestras.Una muestra es una parte (unsubconjunto) de lapoblación,yse deseaque lamuestrasealomásrepresentativaposible de la población de la que procede. Sin embargo, por muy cuidadosa que sea la selecciónde la muestra difícilmenteseráunarepresentaciónexactade lapoblación.Estosignificaque sutendenciacentral, variabilidad,etc.,aproximaránlasde lapoblación,perohabrácierta diferencia,que interesasealo menor posible. Un concepto clave de muestreoes el de representatividad: Los procedimientos de muestreo tienen por objeto generar muestras lo más representativasposible de las poblaciones dados los objetivos de la investigación y las circunstancias que afectan al muestreo. Desde un punto de vista aplicado,se denomina muestreo el procesode selección de la muestra o muestras a utilizar para la investigación. Esto supone generar una o pocas muestras. Actualmente es de interéslaselecciónde muestrasparala simulacióninformáticade los procesosde muestreo, particularmente para la obtención de distribuciones muestrales. En estos casos el número de muestrasgeneradaspuede sermuygrande(10.000,80.000, omás) y el procedimientode muestreo se realiza informáticamente y con procedimientos específicos. Desde un punto de vista teórico, el concepto de muestreo es fundamental para la Inferencia Estadística. El hecho de que las muestrasno sean exactamente representativasde laspoblaciones significaque lasinferenciaspresentanciertomargen de incertidumbre.Paracuantificarloydefinir técnicas inferenciales es necesario conocer cómo se comportan los estadísticos obtenidos en las muestras, esto es, cómo son las distribuciones muestrales de los estadísticos habitualmente utilizados para la inferencia. Las muestras singulares generadas para investigación con sujetos suelen utilizarse para obtener algunos estadísticos (Media, proporción, cuasivarianza, etc.) con los que se realiza el proceso de inferencia.En cambio, las muestras simuladas por ordenador suelen ser utilizadas para obtener distribuciones muestrales y realizar inferencia. Esto es de interés cuando se dan circunstancias
  4. 4. Choque Guzman Josefina Mgr. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia:PRODUCCION II Grupo:01 4 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA especiales que no aconsejan utilizar los procedimientos habituales. Las distribuciones muestrales son las distribuciones de estadísticos de muestras que pertenecen a la misma población. Por ejemplo, la distribución muestral de la Media es la distribución de las Medias de muestras de un mismo tamaño extraídas de la misma población.1 2. DESARROLLO Población se refiere al universo, conjunto o totalidad de elementossobre los que se investiga o hacenestudios.Muestraesunaparte osubconjuntode elementosque se seleccionanpreviamente de una población para realizar un estudio. Normalmente se selecciona la muestra de una población para su estudio,debido a que estudiar a todos los elementos de una población resultaría muy extenso y poco práctico. 2.1 Qué espoblación La población estadística, también conocida como universo, es el conjunto o la totalidad de elementos que se van a estudiar.2 Los elementos de una población lo conforman cada uno de los individuos asociados, debido a que comparten alguna característica en común. La poblaciónestadísticapuede serunconjuntode personas,lugaresocosasreales.Porejemplo,los adolescentes de un pueblo o los usos posibles del azúcar en recetas de cocina. Al sermuy complicadorealizarun estudiocontodos los elementosque conformanunapoblación, sobre todosi esconsideradaunapoblacióninfinita,setomaunamuestrarepresentativadelamisma para realizar los estudios. Tipos de poblaciones La población se puede clasificar de la siguiente manera según la cantidad de individuos que la conforme:  Población finita:es aquellaque se puede contar y se puedenestudiarconmayor facilidad a sus integrantes. Por ejemplo, la cantidad de personas inscritas en un gimnasio.
  5. 5. Choque Guzman Josefina Mgr. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia:PRODUCCION II Grupo:01 5 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA  Población infinita: son inmensas poblaciones donde se hace muy difícil contabilizar a sus integrantes,porloquesueletomarseencuentasolounaporciónde ellaalahorade realizar un estudio,seleccionandoasíunamuestra.Porejemplo,lacantidadde granosde arenaen una playa.  Población real: son grupos de integrantes tangibles.Por ejemplo, la cantidad de animales en un zoológico.  Población hipotética: son poblaciones posibles que pueden ser estudiadas ante una eventualidad. Por ejemplo, la cantidad de nacimientos de bebés prematuros. 2.2 Qué esmuestra La muestra es una parte representativa de una población donde sus elementos comparten características comunes o similares.3 Se utilizaparaestudiaralapoblaciónde unaformamásfactible,debidoaque se puedecontabilizar fácilmente. Cuando se va a realizar algún estudio sobre el comportamiento, propiedades o gustos del total de una población específica, se suelen extraer muestras. Estos estudiosque se realizanalas muestrassirvenparacrear normas o directricesque permitirán tomar acciones o simplemente conocer más a la población estudiada. El muestreo es una herramienta de investigación que, al ser utilizada adecuadamente, permite obtener conclusiones específicas y evitar resultados sesgados. Las principales ventajas de usar las muestras es la reducción de costos, pues disminuye los elementos a estudiar y se puede realizar en menor tiempo. Los factoresmásimportantesalahora de hacerun muestreosonlarepresentatividad,paraque los elementos posean cualidades comunes según sea el propósito, y la aleatoriedad al momento de seleccionar los elementos para evitar una muestra viciada. Tipos de muestras Existen diferentes tipos de técnicas para conformar una muestra. Muestreo aleatorio
  6. 6. Choque Guzman Josefina Mgr. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia:PRODUCCION II Grupo:01 6 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA Es una técnica que ofrece la misma posibilidad a los elementos de ser seleccionados, por ser tomados al azar. Los tipos de muestreo aleatorio son:  Muestreo aleatorio simple: los elementos se eligen de una lista al azar. Funciona más eficazmente cuando el universo es reducido y homogéneo.  Muestreo sistemático: el primer elemento se elige al azar y luego se escogen a intervalos constantes los elementos restantes.  Muestreo estratificado: se realiza dividiendo a la población en partes o estratos que respondanacaracterísticasestablecidasyluegose eligenaleatoriamentelosindividuosque se van a estudiar.  Muestreo por conglomerado: la población se divide en grupos heterogéneos y éstos a su vezse subdividenengruposhomogéneosconcaracterísticas comunespara ser estudiados de acuerdo a lo requerido por el investigador. 2.3 Muestreodoble cuando el resultado del estudio de la primera muestra no es decisivo, una segunda muestra es extraídade la mismapoblación.Lasdosmuestrassoncombinadasparaanalizarlosresultados.Este método permite a una persona principiar con una muestra relativamente pequeña para ahorrar costos y tiempo. Si la primera muestra arroja una resultado definitivo, la segunda muestra puede no necesitarse. Muestreomúltiple:El procedimientobajoestemétodoessimilaral expuestoenel muestreodoble, excepto que el número de muestras sucesivas requerido para llegar a una decisión es más de dos muestras.Métodosde muestreoclasificadosde acuerdoconlasmanerasusadasenseleccionarlos elementos de una muestra. Los elementos de una muestra pueden ser seleccionados de dos maneras diferentes:
  7. 7. Choque Guzman Josefina Mgr. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia:PRODUCCION II Grupo:01 7 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA 2.4 Muestreocon reemplazo Es aquel en que un elemento puede ser seleccionado más de una vez en la muestra para ello se extrae unelementode lapoblaciónse observayse devuelvealapoblación,porloquede estaforma se pueden hacer infinitas extracciones de la población aun siendo esta finita. Muestreo sin reemplazo: No se devuelve los elementos extraídos a la población hasta que no se hallan extraídos todos los elementos de la población que conforman la muestra. Niveles o Escalas de mediciones 2.5 Escala Nominal La escala de medida nominal, puede considerarse la escala de nivel más bajo, y consiste en la asignación,puramente arbitrariade númerososímbolosacada una de las diferentescategoríasen las cuales podemos dividir el carácter que observamos, sin que puedan establecerse relaciones entre dichas categorías, a no ser el de que cada elemento pueda pertenecer a una y solo una de estas categorías. Se trata de agrupar objetos en clases, de modo que todos los que pertenezcan a la misma sean equivalentesrespectodel atributoopropiedadenestudio,despuésde locual se asignannombres a tales clases, y el hecho de que a veces, en lugar de denominaciones, se le atribuyan números, puede ser una de las razones por las cuales se le conoce como "medidas nominales". 2.6 Escala Ordinal En caso de que puedan detectarse diversos grados de un atributo o propiedad de un objeto, la medidaordinal esla indicada,puestoque entoncespuede recurrirse ala propiedadde "orden"de los números asignándolo a los objetos en estudio de modo que, si la cifra asignada al objeto A es mayor que la de B, puede inferirse que A posee un mayor grado de atributo que B. La asignación de números a las distintas categorías no puede ser completamente arbitraria,debe hacerse atendiendo al orden existente entre éstas. 2.7 Escalas de intervalosiguales
  8. 8. Choque Guzman Josefina Mgr. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia:PRODUCCION II Grupo:01 8 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA La escalade intervalosiguales,estácaracterizadaporunaunidadde medidacomúnyconstante que asigna un número igual al número de unidades equivalentes a la de la magnitud que pose. Esta escala,ademásde poseerlascaracterísticas de la escalaordinal,encontramosque laasignaciónde los números a los elemento es tan precisa que podemosdeterminar la magnitud de los intervalos (distancia) entre todos los elementos de la escala. a el elemento observado.4 Podemosdecirque laescalade intervaloseslaprimeraescalaverdaderamente cuantitativaya los caracteres que poseanesta escalade medidapuedencalculársele todaslasmedidasestadísticasa excepción del coeficiente de variación. 2.8 Escala de coeficientesoRazones El nivel de medida más elevado es el de cocientes o razones, y se diferencia de las escalas de intervalos iguales únicamente por poseer un punto cero propio como origen; es decir que el valor cero de esta escala significa ausencia de la magnitud que estamos midiendo. Si se observa una carencia total de propiedad, se dispone de una unidad de medida para el efecto. Tipos fundamentales de un muestreo Muestreono probabilístico:Eneste tipode muestreo,puedehaberclarainfluenciade lapersonao personasque seleccionanlamuestraosimplemente se realizaatendiendoarazonesde comodidad. Ejemplo:si hacemosunaencuestatelefónicaporla mañana,las personas que notienenteléfonoo que están trabajando, no podrán formar parte de la muestra. Muestreo probabilístico: En este tipo de muestreo, todos los individuos de la población pueden formarparte de lamuestra,tienenprobabilidadpositivadeformarparte de lamuestra.Porlotanto es el tipo de muestreo que deberemos utilizar en nuestras investigaciones, por ser el riguroso y científico. 2.9 Muestreoen la Auditoría
  9. 9. Choque Guzman Josefina Mgr. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia:PRODUCCION II Grupo:01 9 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA Generalidades:Lasnormasde auditoriarelativasalaejecucióndel trabajoestablecenlaobligación del auditor de obtener, mediante sus procedimientos de auditoria, evidencias comprobatorias suficientes y componentes para suministrar una base objetiva para su opinión. El auditornoestáobligadoa examinartodasycada unade lastransacciones de laempresaode las partidas que forman los saldos finales,ya que mediante la aplicación de sus procedimientosde auditoriaaunamuestrarepresentativade estastransaccionesopartidaspuedeobtenerlaevidencia que requiere. El Muestreoenla Auditoría: Es el procesode selecciónde unamuestraentre ungrupomásgrande de partidas (llamado población, campo, o universo), y que utiliza las características de la muestra para llegar a deducciones acerca de las características del campo completo de partidas.5 Consiste enlaaplicaciónde un procedimientode cumplimientosustantivoamenosde la totalidad en las partidas que forman el saldo de una cuenta o clase de transacción(muestra),que permitan al auditor obtener y evaluar evidencias de alguna característica del saldo o la transacción y que permite llegar a una conclusión en relación con las características. 3. CONCLUSIONES En los diferentes tipos de muestreo existen no probabilística en los cuales se deben establecer diferenciaenel momentode realizarnuestrasinvestigacionesportantoque enel no probabilística no toda la población forma parte de la muestra y en el probabilística todos los individuos tienen probabilidad positiva de formar parte de la muestra. El muestreoessencillamente el procedimientoque se empleaa extraeruna pequillaparte de una población dentro de un universo a esta se le llama espacio muestral dentro de un universo. Es importante resaltar que el primer procedimiento al realizar una auditoria, es iniciar las investigaciones de manera tal que esta arrojen conclusiones provenientes de determinados estudios como puede ser el estadístico a través de una muestra probabilística. 4. REFERENCIAS 1 https://www.uv.es/webgid/Inferencial/21_introduccin.html
  10. 10. Choque Guzman Josefina Mgr. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia:PRODUCCION II Grupo:01 10 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA 2 https://www.monografias.com/trabajos39/muestreo-estadistico/muestreo-estadistico2.shtml 3.https://www.diferenciador.com/poblacion- muestra/#:~:text=Poblaci%C3%B3n%20se%20refiere%20al%20universo,poblaci%C3%B3n%20para %20realizar%20un%20estudio.&text=Universo%20de%20elementos%20que%20se%20van%20a% 20estudiar. 4. http://www.scielo.org.bo/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S1815-02762004000100012 5.https://med.unne.edu.ar/sitio/multimedia/imagenes/ckfinder/files/files/aps/POBLACI%C3%93N %20Y%20MUESTRA%20(Lic%20DAngelo).pdf 5. VIDEOS 1 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CFtk_xPNitM 2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xxuiGTHOA0s

×