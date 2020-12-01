Control de calidad

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Choque Guzman Josefina Mgr. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia:PRODUCCION II Grupo:01 1 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON FACULTADAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMICAS CARRERA DE ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS ALUMNA: Choque Guzman Josefina DOCENTE: Mgr. Jose Ramiro Zapata Barrientos ASIGNATURA: PRODUCCION II GRUPO: 01 FECHA: 30/11/2020 COCHABAMBA – BOLIVIA
  2. 2. Choque Guzman Josefina Mgr. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia:PRODUCCION II Grupo:01 2 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA INDICE Practica N°4.............................................................................................................................. 3 CALIDAD TOTAL ........................................................................................................................ 3 1° INTODUCCION ...................................................................................................................... 3 2. DESARROLLO ........................................................................................................................ 4 2.1 El usuario define la calidad .............................................................................................. 5 2.2 Determinar las especificaciones de losinsumos, partes y procesos ................................... 5 2.3 Planificación.................................................................................................................... 6 2.4 Control............................................................................................................................ 8 2.5 Implantación.-................................................................................................................. 9 2.6.-Gestión de la Calidad Total.-........................................................................................... 9 2.7 Costo de Calidad.-...........................................................................................................10 3. CONCLUSIONES....................................................................................................................11 4. REFERENCIAS .......................................................................................................................12 5. VIDEOS ................................................................................................................................12
  3. 3. Choque Guzman Josefina Mgr. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia:PRODUCCION II Grupo:01 3 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA Practica N°19 CALIDAD TOTAL Pensamiento: debes hacer las cosas que crees que no puedes(George bernard Shaw) 1° INTODUCCION Distintasdefinicionesgiranentornoala calidad.ParaDemingcalidadsignificaofreceralosclientes productosyserviciosconfiablesy satisfactoriosabajocosto.Entantoque paraJuran,loimportante es que el producto o servicioseaadecuadopara su uso,para Crosby,la calidadesel cumplimiento de losrequerimientosde calidadde cada compañía, o dicho de otra forma,dar cumplimientoalas especificaciones. Partiendo de una perspectiva diferente podemos definir la calidad como el compromisoético con la excelencia, porque sólo una empresa que ha definido en sus valores supremos el generar productos y servicios de calidad, estará realmente comprometida en su consecución. La excelencia debe perseguirse como un objetivo estratégico a los efectos de mantener la competitividad,pero también constituye una filosofía de vida y una ética de trabajo. Llevar a la empresaalacimamediante lageneraciónde productosyserviciosde altonivelconunusoeficiente de los recursos debe ser el objetivo supremo de directivos y personal de la empresa. Cada directivo y empleadodebe sentirse orgulloso de los productos y serviciosque genera, de tal formala calidadse convierteenunfuerte elementomotivador,conlocual dalugara una espiral de crecimiento en los niveles de calidad y satisfacción. La calidaddebe comprendertodoslosrinconesde laempresa.Si no se generacalidadinterna,mal puede ofrecerse una calidad apropiada a los agentes externos. Por ello la calidad se construye y genera en cada actividad, tarea y proceso de la compañía.1 Cada diseño,cada componente,cadatarea,cada producto,cada servicio,debe sermejoradodíaa día. Para lograrelloloslíderesdebenmodelarsumenteyluegohacerotrotantoconladel restodel personal.Asía la manera de un deportistaque debe mejorarcada día para poder aspiraral podio,
  4. 4. Choque Guzman Josefina Mgr. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia:PRODUCCION II Grupo:01 4 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA de igual forma sólo aquellas organizaciones que tengan el firme propósito de mejorar de manera continua podrán triunfar en los actuales mercados. Calidad comprende sí o sí la mejora continua. Sino pensemos en un "excelente" médico pero con conocimientosytratamientosde hace noya veinte,sinocincoañosatrás. Éste médicono le podrá prestar a sus pacientes el mismo servicio que aquellosque están plenamente actualizados, por lo tantosu servicionoseráde calidad.Lospacientesrecibende tal formaunserviciode menorcalidad porparte del primerode losprofesionales.Cabe acotarque éstasituacióneslamentablemente algo bastante común en muchos profesionales que una vez obtenido el título no actualizan como corresponde sus conocimientos, revalidando de tal forma sus niveles de competitividad. De igual forma las empresas debentodos los días mejorar la calidad, porque mejorando la misma logranobtenermenorescostes,aumentarlasatisfacciónde losclientesyllegarauna mayor cuota de mercado. 2. DESARROLLO La Calidadestotal porque comprende todosycada uno,de losaspectosde la organización,porque involucraycomprometeatodasycadaunade laspersonasde laorganización.Lacalidadtradicional trataba de arreglar la calidad después de cometer errores, pero la C. T.se centra en conseguir que lascosas se hagan biena laprimera. Es reunirlosrequisitosconvenidosconel clienteysuperarlos, ahora y en el futuro, con lo que se supera la imprecisión del pasado, ya que no solo tiende a ser exacta sino además medible. Otro cambio que se obtiene es que los Clientesya no son sólo los Usuariosúltimosde losbienesyserviciosque vendemos,ahorael terminose ampliaparaincluirla ideade Cliente Interno,laspersonasdelaorganizaciónaquienespasamosnuestrotrabajo.Coneste conceptoobviamente todoel mundoen la organizaciónse convierte encliente de alguien;esmas adquiere un carácter dual de ser Cliente y Proveedor a la vez. En el proveedorse inicialacalidad,elespartede nuestroproceso,debe serconsideradocomoparte de la organización. La calidad se inicia en la demanda ( de nuestros clientes ) y culminará con su satisfacción, pero el proceso de elaboración se inicia en el proveedor; por lo que este debe ser considerado como parte de nuestro proceso de producción.2
  5. 5. Choque Guzman Josefina Mgr. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia:PRODUCCION II Grupo:01 5 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA 2.1 El usuario define la calidad Debe entenderse que el usuario es quien define la calidad; debiendo la empresa complacer a los clientes, y no contentarse sólo con librarlos de sus problemas inmediatos,sino ir más allá para entender a fondo sus necesidades presentes y futuras, a fin de sorprenderlos con productos y serviciosque ni siquieraimaginaban.Este conocimientoyano debe sersólo del dominioexclusivo de grupos especiales de una organización; sino que debe ser compartido y desarrolladopor todos los empleados. Una empresa que define la calidad sintomar en cuenta a los consumidorescorre con el riesgo de producir bienes y servicios con escasa o nula demanda, ya sea porque los clientes tienen otras expectativasynecesidades,obienporque loscompetidoresestángenerando bienesconunmayor valor agregado. Por talesmotivoses esencial paralas empresaspracticar tanto la investigaciónde mercado,como la inteligencia competitiva y el benchmarking. Conocidos los deseos y necesidades de los consumidores, estos debenser traducidas en términos cuantitativos y tangibles.Este proceso de traducción no es sencillo y requiere de la integración de conocimientos de mercadotecnia con ingeniería y administración, para que las necesidades del consumidorylasexpectativasquedesarrollóduranteel procesode seleccióndel producto,puedan ser satisfechas completamente. Entre la técnica más importante para tales fines tenemos el Despliegue de la Función de Calidad (QFD), el cual sirve para realizar todo este proceso de traducción, ayudando a que la voz del cliente se despliegue a través de toda la organización. La funciónde desplieguede lacalidadtienecomoobjetivoasegurarquese cumplanlasexpectativas del cliente desde el diseño del producto, durante su proceso de manufactura, y hasta que es utilizadoporel consumidor.Enjaponésse le llamatenkai locuál significa"despliegue",refiriéndose a la idea de llevar las necesidades y expectativas del cliente expresados en su lenguaje (voz del cliente) atodoslosinvolucradosenla organización,e ir encada etapa "traduciéndolas"al lenguaje apropiado. 2.2 Determinar las especificaciones de los insumos, partes y procesos El procedimientocompletodel QFDabarca cuatro fases.En la primera,que se enfocaen el diseño general del productoo servicio,se relacionanyevalúanlosatributos requeridosporel cliente con
  6. 6. Choque Guzman Josefina Mgr. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia:PRODUCCION II Grupo:01 6 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA las características técnicas del producto, lo cual da como resultado las especificacionesde diseño. En las siguientesfases la correlación y evaluación se realiza entre las especificaciones de diseño y las características de los principalescomponentesopartes del producto(fase de diseñoa detalle), resultando las especificaciones convenientes para éstas; después las especificaciones de los componentesypartesse correlacionanyevalúanconlas característicasdel procesode producción (fase de proceso), obteniendo como resultado las especificaciones de éste; finalmente, las especificacionesdel procesoconlascaracterísticas de producción(fase de producción),paratener las especificaciones de producción más apropiadas. Esta filosofía se basa en que resulta mucho más sencillo incorporar la calidad en esta etapa que forzar a que la tengan productos con diseños complicados y procesos excesivamente complejos. Difícil resultaque losproductosalcancenun alto nivel de calidada bajocosto si desde unprincipio no se han analizadoyevaluadoconvenientementelascaracterísticasdel producto,yporlotantoel efecto que ello tiene en el diseño de los procesos. La planificaciónde productosy procesosse llevaráa cabo por mediodel Despliegue de Funciónde Calidad(QFD) con el cual se planificael diseñoenbase a losrequerimientosde losconsumidoresy se seleccionan las alternativas de diseño más adecuadas; el Análisis Modal de Fallas y Defectos (AMFE) con el cual se validanlosdiseñosenbase alosfallospotencialesque puedenpresentarysu corrección;yel DiseñoEstadísticode Experimentos(DEE) quepermite optimizarlosdiseñosenbase a las variables que los configuran para obtener la calidad más elevada al mínimo costo. 2.3 Planificación Planificar para la calidad, o tomar con la debida consideración la calidad en la planificación es el tema fundamental de este cuarto punto.3 Si la calidaddebe invadirtodaslasáreas,actividadesyprocesosde laorganización,esfundamental que ésta tome en cuenta la calidad en cada una de las funciones fundamentales del proceso administrativo,siendolaprimerade lasfuncioneslaplanificación.Enla planificaciónestratégicaes fundamental fijar los valores de la organización. Los valores son la convicción básica de que una forma de conducta o comportamiento específicos son preferibles a otros. Por tanto en una
  7. 7. Choque Guzman Josefina Mgr. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia:PRODUCCION II Grupo:01 7 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA organización que pretenda la excelencia deberá fijarse como uno de sus valores trascendentes la calidad total y su mejora continua. La planificación concebida como la selección de misiones y objetivos, y estrategias, políticas, programasyprocedimientosparalograrlosdebetenerenlacalidadunpuntode referencia.Cuando de objetivosde calidadse trata,la normaISO 9004 define losobjetivosde calidadcomoelementos fundamentales de calidad, tales como la aptitud para el uso, función, seguridad y confiabilidad. Además, menciona el cálculo y la evaluación de los costes asociados con todos los objetivosde calidad. Continúa sugiriendo que los objetivos específicos de calidad se documenten y sean consistentes con la política de calidad, así como con los otros objetivos de la organización. "El requerimientode definiciónde losobjetivosesunode losmásimportantesrequerimientos.Sin objetivosde calidadnoexiste ningunametaque alcanzar,el sistemase paraliza,no existe ninguna mejorayno se tienenindicacionesde si se estánhaciendobienlascosas.Haydostiposde objetivos de calidad, los que sirven para el control de calidad y los que sirven para el mejoramiento de la calidad". Si bien la Dirección es la responsable por la planificación y fijación de objetivos, debe lograrse la participación plena de todo el personal de la empresa a los efectos de comprometerlos con la consecuciónde talesobjetivos.Siempre debe recordarseque nohaycompromisosinparticipación. Hay cinco tipos de objetivos de calidad:  Objetivos para el funcionamiento del negocio, dirigidos a los mercados, al entorno y a la sociedad.  Objetivos para el funcionamiento del producto o servicio, dirigidos a las necesidadesdel cliente y a la competencia.  Objetivos para el funcionamiento del proceso, dirigidos a la capacidad, eficiencia, y efectividad del proceso, su utilización de recursos y su control.  Objetivos para el funcionamiento de la organización, dirigidos a la capacidad, eficiencia y efectividad de la organización, su sensibilidad al cambio, el entorno en que las personas trabajan, etc.
  8. 8. Choque Guzman Josefina Mgr. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia:PRODUCCION II Grupo:01 8 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA  Objetivosparael funcionamientodel trabajador,dirigidosalashabilidades,conocimientos, capacidad, motivación y desarrollo de los trabajadores. La realizaciónde losobjetivosde calidadimplicanlanecesidadde elaborarunaProgramade calidad anual. El programa debe ser establecido e implementado en cada departamento o, en pequeñas empresas, un único programa que cubra a la organización en su totalidad. Fijados los objetivos resulta crucial determinar las estrategias y tácticas para su consecución. Para ello es de importancia trascendente la inclusión de la calidad en los presupuestos con el fin de destinarlaspartidasnecesariasparalasactividadesde prevenciónyevaluación.De nadaserviráfijar objetivos si luego no se asignan recursos a los efectos de poder hacerlos realidad. 2.4 Control El control de calidadesunprocesoparamantenerestándares,loscualesse mantienenmedianteun procesode selección,medidaycorreccióndel trabajo,de modoque todoslosproductososervicios que surjan del proceso cumplan los estándares. El control de calidad debe efectuarse siguiendo los siguientes pasos:  Determinar qué parámetros deben controlarse o hacerse objeto de medición.  Establecer su grado de criticidad y, si es necesario, el control antes,durante o después de producir los resultados.  Establecer una especificación para el parámetro que se desea controlar que proporcione límites de aceptabilidad y unidades de medida.  Instalar, cuando corresponda y sea factible, un sensor en un punto apropiado del proceso que detecte la variación respecto de la especificación.  Recoger y transmitir los datos al lugar de análisis.  Verificar los resultados y diagnosticar la causa de la variación.  Proponer remedios y decidir la acción necesaria para restablecer el status quo.  Tomar las medidas convenidas y comprobar que se ha corregido la variación. Es menester distinguir entre los controles de resultados y los controles de procesos. Los primeros verifican el resultado(variable o atributo) final de un proceso,sea éste un producto o servicio. En tanto que el control de procesosverificatanto el funcionamientode losprocesos,cómo la calidad
  9. 9. Choque Guzman Josefina Mgr. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia:PRODUCCION II Grupo:01 9 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA de los insumos. De tal forma, asegurando la calidad de los procesosy componentes,se asegura el resultado final. Cuandode control se trata hay tresetapas a distinguir,laprimeraconsiste enlarecolecciónde los datos o mediciones, la segunda en el procesamiento, análisis e interpretación, y la tercera, en las medidas a adoptar para corregir las causas raíz de los problemas o desviaciones observados.4 2.5 Implantación.- Para la implantación de la Calidad Total no existe un modelo único, ya que, en principio, cada organización tiene que diseñar una metodología de acuerdo a su propia realidad. Como parte de todo proceso de mejoramiento hacia la Calidad Total se incluyen acciones como:  el desarrollo de las actividades de liderazgo  el compromiso de los mas altos directivos de la organización  el desarrollo de todo el personal  el enfoque hacia los clientes  el desarrollo de los proveedores  la planificación de la calidad  el mejoramiento del trabajo diario  el aseguramiento de la calidad  el programa de reducción de costos, etc. 2.6.-Gestión de la Calidad Total.- La Calidad Total, constituye un nuevo sistema de gestión empresarial , en la medidas que sus conceptos modifican radicalmente los elementos característicos del sistema tradicionalmente utilizado. La satisfaccióndel clienteesel corazóndel conceptode calidad,poresoel sistemaproductivode la empresa debe basarse en una retroalimentación continua desde los clientes.5 Se incluye unadiapositivapowerpointque tratade representarlascaracterísticasprincipalesde las empresasque utilizanlaGestiónde laCalidadTotal ,ademasde de fijarlos criteriosmasadecuados para su implantacion y establecimiento de un plan estratégico de calidad , exponiendo, por otra
  10. 10. Choque Guzman Josefina Mgr. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia:PRODUCCION II Grupo:01 10 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA parte, los niveles de gestión de la calidad según se centre la atención en el producto final, en el proceso de fabricacion, o en la actividad empresarial. La Gestiónde CalidadTotal (GCT) esunconceptoglobal e integradorque pretende tenerencuenta, simultáneamente,todos los aspectos de una organización productiva.Lo esencial del concepto de GCT se derivade la siguiente doble consideración:Losproveedoresylosclientesformanparte del sistema productivo. Los principios básicos en que se fundamenta una GCT son: Satisfacción del cliente: es el corazón del concepto de calidad que debe implementarse en una organizaciónque aspire a la calidadtotal, lo que implica,entre otras muchas cosas, abrir el mayor número de cauces posibles para conocer bien la opinión de nuestros clientes sobre nuestros productos. Mejora continua:cuando el producto llegaa manos del cliente,estátodavía en la fase de diseñoy desarrollo,esdecir,queelsistemaproductivode laempresadebebasarseenunaretroalimentación continua desde los clientes, adaptándonos constantemente a sus opiniones, incorporando continuamente las mejoras que nos soliciten y, por tanto, no dando nunca por finalizado o por definitivo a ninguno de los procesos productivos de la organización. Gestión basada en hechos: las afirmaciones que se realicen sobre cualquier aspecto del sistema productivo debenestar basadas en hechos, no en opiniones; deben ser medibles numéricamente, de modo que sean aceptadas por toda la organización. Gestiónbasadaenpersonas:unaorganizaciónsonproveedores,trabajadoresyclientes,peronadie conoce mejor la relación entre proveedores, sistema productivo y clientes, que los propios trabajadores. 2.7 Costo de Calidad.- No hay visiónuniforme de loque es costo de calidady lo que debe serincluidobajoeste término. Las ideasacerca del costo de calidadhan venidoevolucionandorápidamente enlosúltimosaños. Anteriormente erapercibidocomoel costode ponerenmarchael departamentode aseguramiento
  11. 11. Choque Guzman Josefina Mgr. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia:PRODUCCION II Grupo:01 11 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA de la calidad, la detección de costos de desecho y costos justificables. Actualmente, se entienden como costos de calidad aquéllos incurridos en el diseño, implementación, operación y mantenimiento de los sistemasde calidad de una organización, aquéllos costos de la organización comprometidosenlosprocesosde mejoramientocontinuode la calidad,y los costosde sistemas, productos y servicios frustrados o que han fracasado al no tener en el mercado el éxito que se esperaba. A continuación se se presenta una diapositiva power point donde vemos las fases y costes de la calidad 3. CONCLUSIONES Se ha vistoenel presente trabajolaCalidadTotal desde unaperspectivadiferente.Perspectivaque hace hincapié enlaresponsabilidadéticade laempresa,de susdirectivosyempleadosencuantoa la obligación de generar productos de calidad. Calidad que sólo es concebible en un proceso de mejora continua. Mejora continua no sólo considerado en el sentido de generar el producto "a la primera", de cumplir con las especificacionesy de hacerlo apto para el uso, sino también en el cumplimiento a valores relativos a los principios de seguridad en su producción y uso, evitando la contaminación ambiental tanto en su proceso productivo, como en su consumo y posterior eliminación,yademásgenerandoproductososerviciosque porsu costoy diseñootorguenunreal valor agregado para los clientes y consumidores. Luegotenemoslospuntosclave en la obtenciónde laCalidadTotal,haciéndose enellosenprimer lugarun fuerte hincapiéenladebidaconcientizaciónde directivosypropietarios,comoasítambién en la necesidad de establecer cuales son las reales y autenticas necesidadesde los consumidores. Para pasar luego a resaltar como las diferentes funciones administrativas cobran una especial trascendenciaenlabúsquedadelacalidad.Cómoplanificar?,cómoorganizar?,cómodirigir?ycómo controlar?, son las preguntas a las cuales se ha tratado de dar respuesta, pues muchos hablande calidad,peromuypocos meditanacercade lasnecesidadesde cambiosenlaformade administrar que ello trae aparejado.
  12. 12. Choque Guzman Josefina Mgr. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia:PRODUCCION II Grupo:01 12 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA 4. REFERENCIAS 1. https://www.monografias.com/trabajos26/calidad-total/calidad-total.shtml 2. http://www.luismiguelmanene.com/2010/12/01/calidad-total-su-filosofia-evolucion-definicion- e-implantacion/ 3. https://www.calameo.com/books/000380001a62f25749f99 4. https://www.eumed.net/ce/2012/que-es-calidad-total.html 5.https://docs.google.com/document/edit?id=1b04o239JJNo7hVWraDZKxPPoxSl3c_c2JUUoGixreF 4&hl=es&pli=1 5. VIDEOS 1 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2fGcR7vHdJE 2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GCAqGtqnGvY

