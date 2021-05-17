Get the best Books, Magazines & Comics in every genre including Action, Adventure, Anime, Manga, Children & Family, Classics, Comedies, Reference, Manuals, Drama, Foreign, Horror, Music, Romance, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Sports and many more.



Title : The Payroll Book: A Guide for Small Businesses and Startups

Author : Charles Read

Status : Available

Descriptions : With more than 50,000 businesses formed on average monthly, payroll is a topic that doesn't get the attention it deserves. For start-ups and small businesses, payroll is something they must get right. Payroll mistakes can be costly, ranging from lost revenue to serious tax issues that can cripple or even close a business. This book gives business owners an authoritative and reader-friendly guide to payroll, from proper setup and maintenance to reporting and record-keeping--



