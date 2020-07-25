Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 컬링 CULLING
조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 목차 컬링 • 컬링이란? • 백페이스 컬링 • 절두체 컬링 • 쿼드트리 → 터레인 → LOD → 크랙 (...
조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 컬링(CULLING)이란? 컬링 ‘추려내다’ 라는 뜻 속도 향상을 위해 최적화적 이득을 취하는 기법
조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 백-페이스 컬링 컬링 그래픽스 파이프라인
조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 백-페이스 컬링 컬링 카메라를 기준으로 뒷 면에 해당되는 삼각형을 추려내는 컬링 기법 (카메라를 바라보고...
조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 백-페이스 컬링 컬링 카메라를 기준으로 뒷 면에 해당되는 삼각형을 추려내 이후의 과정을 하지 않는 것 C...
조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 절두체(FRUSTUM)란? 컬링 ‘절단하는 하나나 두 평행면 사이의 부분’
조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 절두체 컬링은? 컬링 카메라를 기준으로 카메라의 시야범위에 포함되지 않는 것들에 대해 드로우 콜 자체를 ...
조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 절두체 컬링 컬링 문제1. 절두체 컬링은 어느 시점에 결정될까? 카메라를 기준으로 잡아야 겠고, 렌더는 ...
조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 절두체 컬링 컬링 • Update : 각 오브젝트들의 Transform 및 카메라 Transform 설정...
조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 절두체 컬링 컬링 문제2. 절두체는 뭘 사용할까?
조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 절두체 컬링 컬링 1. 6개의 평면 (절두체) 2. 투영, 뷰, 대상 오브젝트의 월드 행렬 3. 평면 방...
조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 절두체 컬링 컬링 1. 투영 공간상에서는 (-1, 1, 0) ~ (1, -1, 1) 로 직육면체이다! 2...
조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 절두체 컬링 컬링 직육면체는 12개의 삼각형으로 돼있다. 6개의 면만 사용
조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 절두체 컬링 컬링 메시의 점과 6개의 평면을 평면의 방정식을 이용해서 검사한다. ax + by + cz ...
조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 절두체 컬링 컬링 ax + by + cz + d < 0 : 평면 안에 있어야 한다. a * px + b ...
조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 절두체 컬링 컬링 문제점?
조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 절두체 컬링 – 경계구 판정 컬링 1. 해당 오브젝트를 감싸는 경계구를 정의 2. 해당 경계구의 중심점과...
조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 절두체 컬링 – 경계구 판정 컬링
조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 쿼드트리란? 컬링 영역을 4등분 해서 대상 오브젝트를 찾아내는 기법
조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 터레인이란? 컬링
조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 쿼드트리란? 컬링 • 영역을 4등분 하는 컬링 기법 • 쿼드트리를 이용하려면 4개씩 나눠야 하므로 크기가...
조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] LOD란? 컬링 먼 곳에 있는 오브젝트의 디테일을 감소시켜 렌더링 하는 기법
조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 크랙 현상 컬링 해결
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Culling

19 views

Published on

데브루키 스터디 발표자료 (언리얼 56회)
2020.07.25

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Culling

  1. 1. 조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 컬링 CULLING
  2. 2. 조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 목차 컬링 • 컬링이란? • 백페이스 컬링 • 절두체 컬링 • 쿼드트리 → 터레인 → LOD → 크랙 (간단히…)
  3. 3. 조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 컬링(CULLING)이란? 컬링 ‘추려내다’ 라는 뜻 속도 향상을 위해 최적화적 이득을 취하는 기법
  4. 4. 조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 백-페이스 컬링 컬링 그래픽스 파이프라인
  5. 5. 조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 백-페이스 컬링 컬링 카메라를 기준으로 뒷 면에 해당되는 삼각형을 추려내는 컬링 기법 (카메라를 바라보고 있나?)
  6. 6. 조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 백-페이스 컬링 컬링 카메라를 기준으로 뒷 면에 해당되는 삼각형을 추려내 이후의 과정을 하지 않는 것 CullMode를 설정 CCW : 반시계 방향을 뒷면으로 인식 CW : 시계 방향을 뒷면으로 인식 NONE : CullMode를 사용하지 않음
  7. 7. 조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 절두체(FRUSTUM)란? 컬링 ‘절단하는 하나나 두 평행면 사이의 부분’
  8. 8. 조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 절두체 컬링은? 컬링 카메라를 기준으로 카메라의 시야범위에 포함되지 않는 것들에 대해 드로우 콜 자체를 생략하는 것
  9. 9. 조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 절두체 컬링 컬링 문제1. 절두체 컬링은 어느 시점에 결정될까? 카메라를 기준으로 잡아야 겠고, 렌더는 안 한다.
  10. 10. 조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 절두체 컬링 컬링 • Update : 각 오브젝트들의 Transform 및 카메라 Transform 설정 • LateUpdate : 카메라를 기준으로 보이는 오브젝트들을 RenderList에 포함 (언리얼 : TickGroup) • Rendering : RenderList에 포함된 오브젝트들을 렌더링
  11. 11. 조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 절두체 컬링 컬링 문제2. 절두체는 뭘 사용할까?
  12. 12. 조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 절두체 컬링 컬링 1. 6개의 평면 (절두체) 2. 투영, 뷰, 대상 오브젝트의 월드 행렬 3. 평면 방정식을 생각할 수 있는 두뇌
  13. 13. 조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 절두체 컬링 컬링 1. 투영 공간상에서는 (-1, 1, 0) ~ (1, -1, 1) 로 직육면체이다! 2. 절두체를 구성할 8개의 각 점에 대해 투영 역행렬 변환 → 뷰 역행렬 변환 → 월드 역행렬 변환
  14. 14. 조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 절두체 컬링 컬링 직육면체는 12개의 삼각형으로 돼있다. 6개의 면만 사용
  15. 15. 조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 절두체 컬링 컬링 메시의 점과 6개의 평면을 평면의 방정식을 이용해서 검사한다. ax + by + cz + d = 0 평면 상에 있다. ax + by + cz + d < 0 평면보다 아래에 있다. ax + by + cz + d > 0 평면보다 위에 있다. ax + by + cz + d = 0
  16. 16. 조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 절두체 컬링 컬링 ax + by + cz + d < 0 : 평면 안에 있어야 한다. a * px + b * py + c * pz + d < 0 P( px, py, pz ) : 대상 메시 중 한 점의 로컬 좌표 a, b, c : 평면의 법선 벡터의 각 x, y, z 값 d : 평면의 원점과의 거리 1. 외적을 통해 평면의 법선 벡터 (a, b, c) 구하기 2. 원점->평면 한 점 벡터와 평면의 법선 벡터를 내적해서 평면과 원점과의 거리 (d) 구하기 3. 평면 방정식이 0보다 작으면 평면 안에 있음
  17. 17. 조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 절두체 컬링 컬링 문제점?
  18. 18. 조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 절두체 컬링 – 경계구 판정 컬링 1. 해당 오브젝트를 감싸는 경계구를 정의 2. 해당 경계구의 중심점과 반지름으로 경계구가 절두체에 포함되는지 판단 a * px + b * py + c * pz + d < r 장점 : 연산이 빠름 단점 : 정확성 떨어짐 r
  19. 19. 조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 절두체 컬링 – 경계구 판정 컬링
  20. 20. 조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 쿼드트리란? 컬링 영역을 4등분 해서 대상 오브젝트를 찾아내는 기법
  21. 21. 조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 터레인이란? 컬링
  22. 22. 조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 쿼드트리란? 컬링 • 영역을 4등분 하는 컬링 기법 • 쿼드트리를 이용하려면 4개씩 나눠야 하므로 크기가 홀수여야 한다. • 일반적으로 (2^n + 1) 을 공식으로 이용한다. 최상위 노드 1단계 노드 2단계 노드 1 2 3 4 5
  23. 23. 조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] LOD란? 컬링 먼 곳에 있는 오브젝트의 디테일을 감소시켜 렌더링 하는 기법
  24. 24. 조 광 민 (팡민) | rhkdals1206@naver.com | 데브루키 스터디[551회] / [언리얼 56회] 크랙 현상 컬링 해결

×