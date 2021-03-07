<strong>California Driver’s Practice</strong><strong>POCKET BOOK</strong><strong>(Edition 2021)</strong><strong>A Mini Size Practical Workbook to Prepare For the DMV Learner’s Permit Exam⭐</strong><strong>(Noncommercial driver's license)</strong><strong>Preface:</strong>In this pocket size edition you will have 360 questions and answers! According to the new written permit test⭐ to pass the exam⭐ you must obtain more than 85% of correct answers. A correct answer can include several elements of an answer. These tests are intended to verify that you know the rules and that you know how to implement them.As the Handbook edition this Pocket edition is presented in two big sections: 1 ROAD SIGNS⭐ and 2 PERMIT KNOWLEDGE TEST.Use this book as a practical guide to prepare for the knowledge test that all new drivers must pass to obtain their license.About 50% of those who take the knowledge test fail it the first time. So⭐ be sure before you use this Book:First⭐ study the official manual of your local government Department of Motor Vehicles to gain fundamental knowledge (The Official Manual can be found for free on the official website of your local DMV/MVA/DHSMV/RMV...).Second⭐ use this book to practice and test your knowledge by answering a variety of questions you may encounter on exam day.Some questions from the new exam appeal to the behavior⭐ situations⭐ and your ability to use common sense. This book offers covers many questions with answers.Questions can be more advanced than others and can also apply to CDL exam. <strong>How to Use This Book:</strong>You can go through this book from beginning to end and answer question-by-question to identify your strengths and weaknesses. Identify any questions that you have answered incorrectly and focus on understanding the questions as well as the answers.Alternatively⭐ you can have another person read the questions aloud to you and correct any wrong answers. Questions in this book span content from all chapters in the DMV manual.<strong>Contents:</strong>BOOK PREFACE.HOW TO USE.ROAD SIGNS (Questions and Answers).KNOWLEDGE (Questions and Answers).YOUR NOTES.<strong>Important Notes:</strong>For your convenience⭐ answers in this book are written in small font below each question.Images in this book are printed in black and white.<strong>Disclaimer</strong>: For the current and complete answers with explanations⭐ please refer to your official local government department of motor vehicles manual (some laws change frequently).<strong>⚡Find also in the Learner Editions List for other states Driver's Practice Handbook and Pocket Editions.⚡</strong>