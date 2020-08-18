Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Evolution of the Internet CHLOE CREAVEN 66177718
TABLE OF CONTENTS Access to the internet Digital devices used by audiences How customers search for information What consu...
Introduction (Blog Squad, 2019) “The Internet is at once a world-wide broadcasting capability, a mechanism for information...
Arpanet The World Wide Web First phone with internet access. Wi-Fi 4.57 Billion Internet users A Brief History of the Inte...
Access to the Internet Mobile internet and the social web (Hoover.org 2020) Globalisation (Betanews.com 2020) Faster acces...
Internet user growth from 2005 - 2019 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017...
(DATAREPORTAL World Population: 7.77 Billion Mobile Phone Users: 5.16 Billion Internet Users: 4.57 Billion Active Social M...
Internet Connection Speeds Mobile Internet • Average of 34.67 MBPS • +26% Y-O-Y Growth Fixed Internet • Average of 78.26 M...
Evolution of the G 2009 100,000kbps 4G 2003 2,000 kbps 3G 1990 64 kbps 2G 1980’s 2.4 kbps 1G (Walsh,
 1 million new smartphones coming into use each day (DataReportal 2020)  51% - Digital commerce executed via mobile devi...
Digital Devices used by people (Apple, 2019) (Apple, Harvey Norman, 2019) (Apple, 2020) (Consumer electronics ownership in...
The Smart Home  Artificial Intelligence  Smart Speakers  Smart Thermostats  Home Monitoring (TechSpirited, Apple, 2019)
Social Media Platforms Search Engines Chatbots and Voice Searches  Personalised experience, Brand interaction, High enter...
Ecommerce Activity of users aged 16-64 Searched online for a product or service to make a purchase (any device) Visited an...
FASHION TRAVEL AND TOURISM TECHNOLOGY BOOKS AND MUSIC EDUCATIONAL COURSES Top products and services purchased online  Con...
(Lewis and Chad, 2020) Online Video Consumption 694,444 per minute in 2019 1 million views in 2019 Average viewing time of...
How is Online Video Consumption Changing? 82% of global internet traffic will come from video streaming and downloads in 2...
Access Devices Sources Purchasing Consumption Consumer trends Increased opportunity Smartphones are an essential Social me...
The internet has opened a world of opportunity. Technology has made a global impact, empowering users. The future is excit...
Thank you for your attention.
99firms.com. (n.d.). Key Voice Search Statistics You Can No Longer Ignore | 99firms.com. [online] Available at: https://99...
Anderson, D., 2019. 26 Voice Search Stats Marketers Need to Know in 2020. [Blog] DialogTech, Available at: <https://www.di...
DataReportal – Global Digital Insights. (2020). Global Digital Overview. [online] Available at: https://datareportal.com/g...
Lewis, L. and n/a, C. (2020). Infographic: What Happens In An Internet Minute 2020. Available at: https://www.allaccess.co...
Statista. 2020. Consumer Electronics Ownership In The United States 2020 | Statista. [online] Available at: <https://www.s...
Betanews.com. (2020). [online] Available at: https://betanews.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Mobile-Internet-600x600.jpg [...
The Evolution of the internet

A look into how the internet has evolved over time and how consumers and businesses have utilised these developments.

