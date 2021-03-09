https://reader.ebookexprees.com/?book=0375762647 The MAT covers areas as diverse as history⭐ mathematics⭐ science⭐ anagrams⭐ and literature. We don’t try to teach you everything there is to know about these subjects–only what you’ll need to know to score higher on the MAT. There’s a big difference. In Cracking the MAT⭐ 3rd Edition⭐ we’ll teach you how to think like the test makers and·Use Process of Elimination and our three-pass system to attach test questions·Improve your score by focusing on the material most likely to appear on the test·Build your knowledge with study lists for each area tested·Practice your test taking skills on our comprehensive sample testsThis book includes 7 full-length practice MAT exams. All of our practice test questions are just like the ones you’ll see on the actual MAT⭐ and we fully explain every solution.