Chemistry of Rum.pptx

Apr. 16, 2023
"Why is the rum always gone?" said Caption Jack Sparrow. Rum has it's own fan base since the past. How much do you know about Rum? How it is made and How it is formed? Is Rum actually good for health or not? Is it just a entertainment drink or has some health benefits? Do you know folks even celebrate "World Rum Day"? When is it?
All the answers to the questions are there in the slides. Open and enrich yourself with the story of rum! AAAYyyeeeeee...

"Why is the rum always gone?" said Caption Jack Sparrow. Rum has it's own fan base since the past. How much do you know about Rum? How it is made and How it is formed? Is Rum actually good for health or not? Is it just a entertainment drink or has some health benefits? Do you know folks even celebrate "World Rum Day"? When is it?
All the answers to the questions are there in the slides. Open and enrich yourself with the story of rum! AAAYyyeeeeee...

  1. 1. CHEMISTRY OF RUM Created by: P CHIRANJITH PRABHU
  2. 2. ❖ Rum is a liquor made by fermenting and distilling sugarcane molasses or sugarcane juice. ❖ The distillate, a clear liquid, is usually aged in oak barrels. ❖ Most rums are produced in Caribbean, North and South American countries, but also in other sugar-producing regions, such as the Philippines and Taiwan. INTRODUCTION
  3. 3. AN OVERVIEW ABOUT RUM ● Type Distilled beverage ● Country of origin Caribbean ● Region of origin Americas ● Introduced 17th century ● Alcohol by volume 36–65% ● Colour Clear, brown, black, red or golden ● Flavour Sweet, dry ● Ingredients sugarcane molasses or sugarcane juice; yeast; water ● Variants rhum agricole, ron miel, tafia ● Related products cachaça, charanda, clairin, grogue, grog, Seco Herrerano
  4. 4. ORIGIN OF THE WORD RUM ❖ The origin of the word "rum" is unclear. ❖ The most widely accepted hypothesis is that it is related to "rumbullion", a beverage made from boiling sugar cane stalks or possibly "rumbustion," the origin of those words and the nature of the relationship are unclear.Both words surfaced in English about the same time as rum did. ❖ Another theory says that it is connected to the British slang adjective "rum", meaning "high quality", and indeed the collocation "rum booze" is attested. Given the harshness of early rum, this is unlikely. ❖ Other theories consider it to be short for iterum, Latin for "again; a second time", or arôme, French for aroma.
  5. 5. HISTORY OF RUM ● Vagbhata, an Indian Ayurvedic physician (7th century AD) "advised a man to drink unvitiated liquor like rum and wine,and mead mixed with mango juice 'together with friends. ● "Shidhu, a drink produced by fermentation and distillation of sugarcane juice, is mentioned in other Sanskrit texts. ● Maria Dembinska states that the King, Peter I of Cyprus, brought rum with him as a gift for the other royal dignitaries at the Congress of Kraków, held in 1364.This is plausible given the position of Cyprus as a significant producer of sugar in the Middle Ages, although the alcoholic sugar drink named rum by Dembinska may not have resembled modern distilled rums very closely.
  6. 6. HISTORY OF RUM ● Another early rum-like drink is brum. Produced by the Malay people, that beverage dates back thousands of years. ● After development of rum in the Caribbean, the drink's popularity spread to Colonial North America. ● Rum started to play an important role in the political system; candidates attempted to influence the outcome of an election through their generosity with rum.The candidate was expected to drink with the people to show he was independent and truly a republican. ● Rum was also so popular among many pirate groups. ● Rum became an important trade good in the early period of the colony of New South Wales. ● Commercial rum production was introduced into Taiwan along with commercial sugar production during the Japanese colonial period.
  7. 7. DIFFERENT GRADES OF RUM ● The grades and variations used to describe rum depend on the location where a rum was produced. Despite these variations,the following terms are frequently used to describe various types of rum. Dark rums, also known by their particular colour, such as brown, black, or red rums,are classes a grade darker than gold rums. ● Flavored rums are infused with flavors of fruits, such as banana, mango,orange, pineapple, coconut, starfruit or lime. They mostly serve to flavor similarly-themed tropical drinks but are also often drunk neat or with ice. This infusion of flavors occurs after fermentation and distillation.
  8. 8. DIFFERENT GRADES OF RUM ● Gold rums, also called "amber" rums, are medium-bodied rums that are generally aged. These gain their dark colour from aging in wooden barrels They have more flavour and are stronger-tasting than light rum, and can be considered midway between light rum and the darker varieties. ● Light rums, also referred to as "silver" or "white" rums, in general, have very little flavor aside from a general sweetness.Their milder flavours make them popular for use in mixed drinks, as opposed to drinking them straight ● Overproof rums are much higher than the standard 40% ABV, with many as high as 75% to 80% available.
  9. 9. DIFFERENT GRADES OF RUM ● Premium rums, as with other sipping spirits such as Cognac and Scotch whisky, are in a special market category. They have more character and flavor than their "mixing" counterparts and are generally consumed straight. ● Spiced rums obtain their flavors through the addition of spices and, sometimes, caramel. Most are darker in colour, and based on gold rums.Among the spices added are cinnamon, rosemary, absinthe/aniseed, pepper, cloves, and cardamom. ● Brown rums are made from cane sugar. They are generally aged in heavily charred barrels or on wood chips, giving them much stronger whisky type flavors than other dark rums. Hints of brown sugar and vanilla can be detected, along with caramel overtones. Brown rum is commonly distilled in the Middle East and is a used in place of Whisky or Bourbon. Brown rums are typically found in areas such as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Iraq and Wales.
  10. 10. PROCESS OF MAKING RUM ● Raw materials:- molasses, sugar cane juice or cane syrup ● Fermentation ● Distillation ● Ageing ● Mixing
  11. 11. ● The molasses, having been mixed with water, are fermented, with yeast being added to kick off this process. ● The rum is distilled to concentrate the alcohol and aroma/flavour compounds ● The rum is aged, in barrels. ● The rum is blended with other distillates in order to produce a balanced and consistent product.
  12. 12. CHEMICAL CONSTITUENTS ● The chemical composition of the rum, aliphatic and aromatic esters, aldehydes, alcohols, furan derivatives, nucleic acids, alcohols, amino acids, and other organic acids ● Aromatic esters:- ethyl propanoate, ethyl acetate and ethyl isobutyrate ● Acid and alcohols:- acetic acid,2-ethyl-3-methyl butyric acid, phenethyl alcohol and isoamyl alcohol. ● Other compounds:- vanillin, guaiacol, oak lactone and damascenone
  13. 13. ESTERS Ethyl isobutyrate Ethyl propanoate ethyl propanoate has a caramel-like, fruity aroma, ethyl isobutyrate has a butterscotch-like aroma
  14. 14. ACIDS ● Acids in rum are important for production of esters but also contribute to flavor. ● Acetic acid is main volatile acid in rum. ● 2-ethyl-3-methyl is the characteristic of rum
  15. 15. ALCOHOLS Strong smelling higher alcohols are important odorants in rum Phenethyl alcohol Isoamyl alcohol Phenethyl alcohol has floral like aroma Isoamyl alcohol has malty aroma
  16. 16. PHENOLIC COMPOUNDS va vanillin guaiacol Oak lactone During the ageing process,these are phenolic compounds, which can impart medicinal and smoky notes. Use of oak is the only method of flavor addition
  17. 17. Having apple like, floral aroma. The type of rum can of course impact the precise chemical composition of the spirit. Dark rums tend to contain more flavour and aroma compounds than lighter rums. White rum is filtered, often through charcoal, to remove compounds that cause colouration. However, this filtration can also remove compounds that impact the rum’s flavour. A specific example is beta-damascenone. This is one of the most impactful odorants in dark rum, but its impact is much reduced in white rum, presumably due to the dip in its concentration after filtration
  18. 18. HEALTH BENEFITS OF RUM 1. Rum is beneficial for your heart, and drinking it frequently in moderation can give you a healthy and strong heart. Rum has shown to be a great cure for peripheral heart disease and avoid the formation of artery blockage in the body 2. Due to the antibacterial property of rum, it helps the healing of common cold quickly. 3. Rum has proven to be effective in resolving muscle pains too. 4. Rum is the only drink that helps to keep scurvy at home as compared to some more alcoholic beverage. Due to its medicinal properties, Old Monk was served to British soldiers so that they are protected against scurvy.
  19. 19. 4. In a survival situation, rum can be used as an antiseptic. You can use it to clean wounds and help prevent bacteria from growing. 5. Moderated consumption of rum is proven to increase a person’s average lifespan by 3-5 years. This is achievable as rum consumption reduces anxiety and decreases the risks of one getting Dementia or Alzheimer, hence leading to an increment in the average lifespan of a person.
  20. 20. World Rum Day is celebrated on the second Saturday of July month every year. This year it falls on the date 9th of July.
  21. 21. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS ● Ajal P Shaji ● Gourav Meshram
  22. 22. THANK YOU

