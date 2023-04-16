Chemistry of Rum.pptx

"Why is the rum always gone?" said Caption Jack Sparrow. Rum has it's own fan base since the past. How much do you know about Rum? How it is made and How it is formed? Is Rum actually good for health or not? Is it just a entertainment drink or has some health benefits? Do you know folks even celebrate "World Rum Day"? When is it?

All the answers to the questions are there in the slides. Open and enrich yourself with the story of rum! AAAYyyeeeeee...