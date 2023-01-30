EmailMarkeing_LP_ChinmayeArora.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 30, 2023
Jan. 30, 2023
Marketing

Email Marketing Project includes:
1)Account Creation, Workflow, and Automation Triggers
i)Follows the right triggers for all the emails mentioned in the detailed brief of the project
2)Ensures that all the relevant and necessary components, such as subject line, effective copy, CTA, etc. are present in all emails.
3)Campaign Analysis
i)Analyses the campaign based on the metrics available on the platform

Email Marketing Project includes:
1)Account Creation, Workflow, and Automation Triggers
i)Follows the right triggers for all the emails mentioned in the detailed brief of the project
2)Ensures that all the relevant and necessary components, such as subject line, effective copy, CTA, etc. are present in all emails.
3)Campaign Analysis
i)Analyses the campaign based on the metrics available on the platform

Marketing
  1. 1. Email Marketing live project submission Get Response Campaign Name: Chinmaye Arora
  2. 2. Q1. Name of website and the URL ● Name of the Website: myblogshub.in ● URL: http://myblogshub.in/
  3. 3. Q2. Screenshots {Screenshots of the Get Response platform, which show the condition along with the triggers indicating when they were sent.}
  4. 4. Q2. Screenshots
  5. 5. Q2. Screenshots
  6. 6. Q3.Screenshot of the Workflow
  7. 7. Q4. Screenshots of your Three emails {Screenshots of your first email}
  8. 8. Q4. Screenshots of your Three emails {Screenshots of your second email}
  9. 9. Q4. Screenshots of your Three emails {Screenshots of your third email}
  10. 10. Q4. Screenshots of your Three emails
  11. 11. Q5. Elements of 1st Email {Screenshot of an Email highlighting Header, subject line, CTA, body content and Footer} Subject Line: Welcome {name} to Myblogshub Community CTA: Visit Now
  12. 12. Q6. Metrics for 1st Email {Share the metrics for the 1st email} ● No. of subscribers :51 ● No. of emails sent :50 ● Bounce :1.96% ● Open rate : 44% ● Click-through rate : 30% ● Conversions/Leads : 15 ● Unique clicks : 15 Slide 5
  13. 13. Q5. Elements of 2nd Email {Screenshot of an Email highlighting Header, subject line, CTA, body content and Footer} Subject Line: {name},Here is another new piece of interesting content. CTA: Read More
  14. 14. Q7. Metrics for 2nd Email {Share the metrics for the 2nd email} ● No. of subscribers : 22 ● No. of emails sent : 22 ● Bounce rate : 0% ● Open rate : 72.73% ● Click-through rate : 50% ● Conversions/Leads : 11 ● Unique clicks : 11
  15. 15. Q5. Elements of 3rd Email {Screenshot of an Email highlighting Header, subject line, CTA, body content and Footer} Subject Line: {name},You are missing out amazing content. CTA: Visit Our Blogs
  16. 16. Q7. Metrics for 3rd Email {Share the metrics for the 3rdemail} ● No. of subscribers : 25 ● No. of emails sent : 25 ● Bounce rate : 0% ● Open rate : 16% ● Click-through rate : 12% ● Conversions/Leads : 3 ● Unique clicks : 3
  17. 17. Q8.Campaign Analysis Which email had a better open rate and why? Both email 1 and email 2 perform well and were successful as their open rate and CTR were above the average benchmark of the industry. But email 2 get a more open rate of 72.73% in comparison to 44% of email 1 and it was because the email 2 lists was segmented as email 2 sent to only those who opened email 1 which clearly shows they have interest in our emails so I get the more open rate and clicks for email 2.
  18. 18. Campaign Analysis Which of the emails should you optimize? Justify your answer using the metrics you have calculated. Select only one email for this. The email which needs optimization is email 1 and email 3. For email 1 I need to filter out an email list so the bounce rate should be 0% because the email list of email 1 is an indirect cause of the poor performance of email 3. Email 3 needs more optimization as it gets only a 16 % open rate and 12 % CTR which means out of 25 emails I sent only 4 open and 3 click CTA. It needs a better subject line, CTA, and Content plus I need to clear people off the email list who show no interest in my content.
  19. 19. Campaign Analysis What measures would you take to optimize this email? How do you think this would help improve the open rate? Measures I would like to take to optimize email: ● The subject Line needs to improve if want to increase the open rate. ● The email body of content needs improvement. ●The email graphics should be good. ●CTA should be tested in A/B testing to choose a better CTA to increase clicks. ●Footer needs more social handles, addresses, and information.

