PREGUNTA PARA NIÑOS DE BASICA

TEMARIOS ESTUDIOS SOCIALES

  1. 1. 1) Una lineas seg�ncorresponda Hospital Restaurante T�nel Fabrica Iglesia Museo Aeropuerto Hotel 2) Complete a) ____________________ Es larepresentaci�ngr�ficade unespacio b) ____________________ Representacionesde unapalabraque se usa como presentaci�n c) ____________________Es la composici�nde lasdiferentesformasque puedenencontrar 3) En lossiguientesdibujosencierrael planoytacha el mapa
  2. 2. 4) Subrayalo correcto a) Cadenaso filasde monta�as Monta�a Cordillera Meseta b) Terrenosplanosubicadosentre monta�asyatravesadosporr�os Nevado Valle Colina c) Tienenuncr�ter porel cual expulsalavaygasescalientes Monta�a Nevado Volcanes d) Cuandose encuentranlasaguas del mary la tierraaparecendistintasformas de terrenosque se llaman Continente Relieve Costero Accidentesgeogr�ficos e) La fechaenque lasnacionesunidadhadecretado el diainternacional paralareducci�nde losdesastre es: 13 de Octubre 13 de Febrero 13 de Noviembre f) Lo sucesosque acontecenenlanaturalezasinlaparticipaci�ndel hombre se llama: Fen�menosnaturales DesastresNaturales RecursosNaturales 5) Escriba 3 recomendacionesencasode unaerupci�nvolc�nica a) _______________________________________________ b) _______________________________________________ c) _______________________________________________ 6) Escriba el n�meroque correspondaalossiguientesenunciados 1. Playa Porci�n de tierra rodeadade mar 2. Archipi�lago Gran extensi�nde tierraque entraenel mar 3. Isla Orilladel marformadopor arena 4. Pen�nsula Gran extensi�nde marque entraenel continente 5. Golfo Conjuntode islasalejadosdelcontinente 6. Bah�a Entrada del mar de tama�o regulasenlaque se construye puertos
  3. 3. 7) Conteste a) � Que produce la lluvia? ___________________________________________________________________ b) � Que produce el viento? ___________________________________________________________________ 8) Dibujay pintael relievesubmarino

