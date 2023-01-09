Here are some health benefits of Atractylodes Root ( Bai Zhu) that you must be aware of. Atractylodes, also known as black atractylodes rhizome or Rhizoma Atractylodes is a natural herb known for both its sweet and warm properties in Chinese medicine. It’s one of the strongest herbs to tonify the Spleen-Qi and ensure proper digestion with each meal - regardless of the food group! Its extracts have been shown to provide anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant effects.

