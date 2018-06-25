Successfully reported this slideshow.
REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DE EDUCACION SUPERIOR UNIVERSIDAD FERMIN TORO LICENCIATURA EN COMUNICACIÓN S...
ANÁLISIS TÓPICO O TEMÁTICO.  Editorial dedicado a describir del trabajo desempeñado por la MUD, en la Asamblea Nacional l...
 Opinión: oposición venezolana que al ser elegida por el pueblo, se convierte en inactiva, dejando de lado la toma de dec...
 Es evidente que el Editorial tiene oposición hacia el gobierno actual de Venezuela; al igual que muchos, apoyo al partid...
Géneros Periodísticos
  1. 1. REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DE EDUCACION SUPERIOR UNIVERSIDAD FERMIN TORO LICENCIATURA EN COMUNICACIÓN SOCIAL. ¿ Autor: Vanessa Colmenarez. Géneros Periodísticos III Barquisimeto; Junio 2018.
  2. 2. ANÁLISIS TÓPICO O TEMÁTICO.  Editorial dedicado a describir del trabajo desempeñado por la MUD, en la Asamblea Nacional luego de ser electo por el pueblo Venezolano.  La decepción de millones de personas que creyeron en que serian la solución para derrotar al Gobierno actual.  Asamblea que se quedo de brazos cruzados ante tantas irregularidades, sin animo de solventar y trabajar por la recuperación de nuestra democracia y libertad.
  3. 3.  Opinión: oposición venezolana que al ser elegida por el pueblo, se convierte en inactiva, dejando de lado la toma de decisiones importante y acciones necesarias, para poder llevar al país a un mejor rumbo. Desperdicio la oportunidad de tomar las riendas ejercer su poder imponiendo salidas constitucionales. Datos y ejemplos: La postergación de elecciones regionales. Desactivación de la Carta Democrática que Luis Almagro. La amputación sucesiva de las facultades del parlamento. Y algunos datos mas, que dejan en evidencia las debilidades de quienes decían ser la mejor opción. “La mejor opción” el editorial permite que basado en fundamentos concretos y muy acertados sus lectores saquen sus propias conclusiones. ANÁLISIS ARGUMENTATIVO.
  4. 4.  Es evidente que el Editorial tiene oposición hacia el gobierno actual de Venezuela; al igual que muchos, apoyo al partido MUD, creyendo en al tomar las riendas de la Asamblea Nacional aportaría ganancias para el resurgimiento del país.  En el material conseguimos información suficientemente clara para que se puedan sacar conclusiones propias acerca del desempeño de la MUD ante tal posición. ANÁLISIS IDEOLÓGICO.

