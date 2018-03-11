Jadu ki Duniya | جادو کی دنیا (Book)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬
‫ام‬‫ن‬‫اک‬‫اتکب‬:‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬ ‫ؤمفل‬:‫شخب‬‫نب‬‫رمیضت‬‫ڈارٹک‬(‫اہلل‬‫ہ‬‫ظ‬‫ف‬‫ح‬)
3/17 | www.ashabulhadith.com ‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬ ‫رہفس‬ ‫دقمہم‬.................................................................
1/17 | www.ashabulhadith.com ‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬ ‫إ‬ َّ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬َ‫ات‬ َ ‫ئ‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫س‬ ‫ح‬ َ‫ِم‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ َ ‫ن‬ َ‫س‬ ُ ‫ف‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ن‬ ...
2/17 | www.ashabulhadith.com ‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬ ﴿َ ‫ح‬ ‫ْي‬ َ ‫ك‬ َ ‫ل‬َ‫م‬ ‫ح‬ ‫إل‬ َ َ ‫ىلع‬ َ ‫ل‬َ ‫ح‬ ‫ْن‬ ُ ‫إ‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬َ...
3/17 | www.ashabulhadith.com ‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬ ﴿ۭ ‫ح‬‫م‬ ُ ‫ھ‬ َ‫س‬ ُ ‫ف‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ن‬ َ ‫إ‬ ٖ‫ه‬َ‫ب‬‫إ‬ ‫ح‬‫و‬ َ َ ‫ُش‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬ ...
4/17 | www.ashabulhadith.com ‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬ ‫اہ‬‫گ‬‫وج‬‫ےچب‬‫۔‬‫ےہ‬‫زدنیگ‬‫اینپ‬‫یک‬‫اپ‬‫ن‬،‫ےہ‬‫زدنیگ‬‫اینپ‬‫یک‬‫امں‬،‫...
5/17 | www.ashabulhadith.com ‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬ ‫ےہ۔اور‬(‫اخبری‬:1766)‫رہ‬‫رھب‬ ‫اوب‬ ‫ںیم‬(‫ہنع‬ ‫اہلل‬ ‫ریض‬)‫ربمغیپ‬ ‫ایپ...
6/17 | www.ashabulhadith.com ‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬ ‫کلہم‬‫رسیتا‬:‫اواےئ‬‫ا‬‫رکن‬‫لتق‬‫اک‬‫یسک‬‫لتق‬‫قح‬‫ ے‬(َ‫ق‬ َ ‫ح‬ ‫ْل‬ َ‫ِ...
7/17 | www.ashabulhadith.com ‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬ ‫وت‬‫رشمک‬‫ہی‬‫ہک‬‫ےہ‬‫اتہک‬‫ہی‬‫ا‬‫ن‬‫ےہ‬‫وےسی‬‫یہ‬،‫اھت‬‫یل‬‫اجن‬‫یک‬‫اس‬‫...
8/17 | www.ashabulhadith.com ‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬ ‫کلہم‬‫وچاھت‬:‫وخری‬‫اود‬(َ‫ِب‬َ‫إلر‬ ُ ‫ح‬ ‫ْك‬ َ ‫أ‬( ‫ربمغیپ‬‫ایپرے‬‫ ے‬ٰ...
9/17 | www.ashabulhadith.com ‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬ ‫ےن‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬‫ا‬‫ان‬‫ن‬‫ںیہن‬‫میتی‬‫ںیہمت‬‫ایک‬‫ا‬‫رامن‬‫ف‬‫اطع‬‫ناکھ...
10/17 | www.ashabulhadith.com ‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬ ‫کلہم‬‫وتساں‬:‫اامین‬‫الہ‬‫تمہت‬‫یک‬‫ا‬‫زن‬‫رپ‬‫وعروتں‬‫ا‬‫اگلن‬(َ‫ات‬ َ ‫ن...
11/17 | www.ashabulhadith.com ‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬ ‫مسق‬‫یلہپ‬:‫واال‬‫رکےن‬‫اجدو‬‫ینعی‬‫رگ‬‫اجدو‬ ‫اربک‬‫۔رشک‬‫ےہ‬‫یک‬‫یفلت‬‫ق...
12/17 | www.ashabulhadith.com ‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬ ﴿ٍ‫ض‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ع‬ َ ‫ب‬ َ ‫ق‬ ‫ح‬‫و‬ َ ‫ف‬‫ا‬ َ ‫ه‬ ُ ‫ض‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ع‬ َ ‫ب‬ ٌۢ‫ت‬ٰ‫...
13/17 | www.ashabulhadith.com ‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬ ‫ںیہن‬‫اکایمب‬‫یک‬‫ان‬،‫ںیہ‬‫اچےتہ‬‫ا‬‫رکن‬‫ابتہ‬‫زدنیگ‬‫یک‬‫دورسوں‬،‫ںیہ‬‫...
14/17 | www.ashabulhadith.com ‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬ ‫واعق‬‫ومت‬‫ےس‬‫سج‬‫ےہ‬‫یھب‬‫اجدو‬‫اک‬‫ومت‬‫ہک‬‫اگ‬‫آےئ‬‫ںیم‬‫مسق‬‫یک‬‫اجدو...
15/17 | www.ashabulhadith.com ‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬ 1:،‫اطیشن‬‫رسدار‬‫اک‬‫راموینں‬‫اف‬‫ن‬‫یک‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬‫اور‬‫دباعت‬،‫رشک‬...
16/17 | www.ashabulhadith.com ‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬ ‫۔‬‫ںیہ‬‫ڈرےت‬‫ےس‬‫ونجں‬‫مہ‬‫ہک‬‫؟‬‫ےہ‬‫ایک‬‫ردی‬‫ب‬‫ارے‬‫ا‬‫ےہاور‬‫ا‬‫ڈرن‬...
  1. 1. 1/17 | www.ashabulhadith.com ‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬
  2. 2. 2/17 | www.ashabulhadith.com ‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬ ‫ام‬‫ن‬‫اک‬‫اتکب‬:‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬ ‫ؤمفل‬:‫شخب‬‫نب‬‫رمیضت‬‫ڈارٹک‬(‫اہلل‬‫ہ‬‫ظ‬‫ف‬‫ح‬) ‫تمیق‬:‫ا‬‫ن‬‫تفم‬‫لکل‬ ‫احفص‬‫ت‬:17 ‫اع‬‫اش‬‫نس‬:‫رفص‬1419‫ھ‬|November 2017 ‫ارش‬‫ن‬:‫ادحلی‬‫ااحصب‬(AshabulHadith.com) ©‫وفحمظ‬‫ارش‬‫ن‬‫راےئ‬‫ب‬‫وقحق‬ ‫ادحلی‬‫ااحصب‬‫ےسج‬‫ےہ‬‫اتکب‬‫النئ‬‫آن‬‫ای‬‫ر‬‫داتسوب‬‫ہی‬(AshabulHadith.com)‫ےہ۔اس‬‫ایک‬‫رشن‬‫ےن‬ ‫ٹ‬‫ارٹنن‬‫رپ‬‫وطر‬‫وصخیص‬‫وک‬‫اتکب‬‫تفم‬‫رر ےع‬‫ ے‬‫رامہ‬‫ف‬‫ڈ‬‫اور‬‫افرٹیم‬‫ےئل‬‫ ے‬‫رکےن‬‫رانئ‬‫ب‬‫ےہ۔‬‫ایگ‬‫ایک‬ ‫ںیم‬‫لکش‬‫ایس‬‫وک‬‫اتکب‬‫اس‬‫ادحلی‬‫ااحصب‬‫اارٹکل‬‫ا‬‫اورن‬‫اکیپ‬‫وفوٹ‬،‫ابطع‬،‫میسقت‬‫یک‬‫اس‬،‫ ے‬‫دبتیلی‬‫یسک‬‫ریغب‬‫وی‬ ‫اسھت‬‫ ے‬‫رشط‬‫ےہاس‬‫داتی‬‫ااجزت‬‫یک‬‫الیھپےن‬‫وک‬‫وماد‬‫ ے‬‫اس‬‫اور‬‫میسقت‬‫یک‬‫اس‬‫رر ےع‬‫ ے‬‫رارعئ‬‫ہک‬‫ےس‬‫اس‬ ‫ستفنم‬‫رپ‬‫وطر‬‫امیل‬‫یک‬‫صا ل‬‫ااجزت‬ ‫صا‬‫یک‬‫اس‬‫ےس‬‫ارش‬‫ن‬‫ہک‬‫ب‬‫ںیم‬‫صات‬‫اس‬‫اواےئ‬،‫اجےئ‬‫یک‬‫ ہ‬‫صا ل‬ ‫یئگ‬‫ارش‬‫ن‬‫وک‬‫وحاےل‬‫ےئگ‬‫ےئک‬‫ررک‬‫ےس‬‫اتکب‬‫اس‬‫وہ۔‬(‫ادحلی‬‫ااحصب‬)‫رکںی‬‫وسنمب‬‫رضور‬‫رطف‬‫یک‬‫۔‬
  3. 3. 3/17 | www.ashabulhadith.com ‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬ ‫رہفس‬ ‫دقمہم‬....................................................................................1 ‫اغیپم‬‫امہ‬‫ضعب‬‫ ے‬‫آی‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬...............................................................1 ‫کلہم‬‫است‬‫روہ‬‫رک‬‫چب‬‫ےس‬‫اکومں‬.............................................................5 ‫کلہم‬‫دورسا‬‫اور‬‫الہپ‬:‫اجدر‬‫اور‬‫رشک‬(ُ‫ر‬‫ر‬ْ‫ح‬َِّ‫س‬‫ل‬ ‫ا‬‫ه‬‫و‬ِّ‫ه‬َ‫ّلل‬‫ا‬ِّ‫ن‬ ُ‫ک‬ْ‫ر‬‫ر‬َِّ‫ش‬‫ل‬‫ا‬).......................................5 ‫رسیت‬‫ا‬‫کلہم‬:‫یسک‬‫ ے‬‫لتق‬‫اواےئقح‬‫ا‬‫رکن‬‫لتق‬‫اک‬(ِّ َ ‫ه‬ ْ ‫ال‬ِّ‫ن‬‫ِّال‬‫إ‬).......................................6 ‫وچاھت‬‫کلہم‬:‫وخر‬‫اود‬‫ی‬(‫ا‬‫ه‬‫ِّن‬َ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ُْ ‫ْك‬‫ه‬‫أ‬)..........................................................8 ‫کلہم‬‫اوچناں‬‫ن‬:‫ومیتیں‬‫ا‬‫اھکن‬‫امل‬‫اک‬(ِّ‫م‬ ‫ِّي‬‫ت‬‫ه‬‫ي‬ْ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ِّ‫ال‬‫ه‬‫م‬ ُْ ‫ْك‬‫ه‬‫أ‬‫ه‬‫و‬).............................................8 ‫کلہم‬‫اٹھچ‬:‫دیم‬‫ان‬‫ا‬‫اجن‬‫اھبگ‬‫رک‬‫ومڑ‬‫ہنم‬‫ےس‬‫ج‬(ِّ‫ف‬ْ‫ح‬‫ه‬َ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ه‬‫م‬ْ‫و‬ ‫ه‬‫ي‬ َِّ‫ل‬‫ه‬‫و‬‫ه‬َ‫ال‬‫ه‬‫و‬)............................9 ‫کلہم‬‫وتساں‬:‫ا‬‫الہ‬‫امین‬‫یک‬‫ا‬‫زن‬‫رپ‬‫وعروتں‬‫ا‬‫اگلن‬‫تمہت‬(ِّ‫ات‬‫ه‬ ِّ‫م‬ْ‫و‬‫ُؤ‬‫م‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ِّ‫ات‬ِّ‫اف‬ ‫ه‬ ْ‫ال‬ ُ‫ف‬ْ‫ذ‬ ‫ه‬‫ق‬‫ه‬‫و‬).................11 ‫یک‬‫اجدو‬‫داین‬:‫دقمہم‬......................................................................11 ‫یک‬‫اجدو‬‫داین‬‫ںیم‬‫یک‬‫ولوگں‬‫ںیمسق‬............................................................11 ‫یلہپ‬‫مسق‬:‫رگ‬‫اجدو‬‫ینعی‬‫واال‬‫رکےن‬‫اجدو‬........................................................11 ‫دورس‬‫ی‬‫مسق‬:‫واال‬‫رکواےن‬‫اجدو‬..............................................................11 ‫رسیت‬‫ی‬‫مسق‬:‫ایک‬‫اجدو‬‫رپ‬‫سج‬‫ایگ‬...............................................................11 ‫وچیھت‬‫مسق‬:‫،اطیش‬‫نج‬‫ن‬.................................................................14 ‫اوچن‬‫ن‬‫ںی‬‫مسق‬:‫ولگ‬‫اعم‬....................................................................16
  4. 4. 1/17 | www.ashabulhadith.com ‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬ ‫إ‬ َّ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬َ‫ات‬ َ ‫ئ‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫س‬ ‫ح‬ َ‫ِم‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ َ ‫ن‬ َ‫س‬ ُ ‫ف‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ن‬ َ ‫أ‬ َ‫ر‬‫و‬ ُ ُ ‫ُش‬ ‫ح‬ َ‫ِم‬َ َّ ‫ّلِل‬ َ‫ِب‬ ُ ‫وذ‬ ُ ‫ع‬ َ ‫ن‬َ‫و‬ ُ ‫ه‬ُ‫ر‬َ‫ف‬ ‫ح‬ ‫غ‬ َ ‫ت‬ ‫ح‬‫س‬ َ ‫ن‬َ‫و‬ ُ ‫ه‬ ُ ‫ين‬َ‫ع‬ َ ‫ت‬ ‫ح‬‫س‬ َ ‫ن‬َ‫و‬ ُ ‫ه‬ ُ ‫د‬َ‫م‬ ‫ح‬ َ ‫َن‬َ َّ َ‫ّلِل‬ َ ‫د‬‫ح‬‫م‬ َ ‫ح‬ ‫ْل‬ ُ ‫ه‬ َ ‫ل‬ َ ‫ي‬َ‫د‬‫ا‬ َ ‫ه‬‫ال‬ َ ‫ف‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ل‬َ‫ل‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ض‬ ُ ‫ي‬ ‫ح‬ َ ‫ِم‬َ‫و‬ ُ ‫ه‬ َ ‫ل‬ َّ ‫ل‬ َ‫ض‬ ُ ‫م‬‫ال‬ َ ‫ف‬ ُ َّ ‫َّللا‬َ‫ه‬َ‫د‬ ‫ح‬ َ ‫َي‬ ‫ح‬ َ ‫اِم‬ َ ‫ن‬َ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ ‫ح‬ ‫ْع‬ َ ‫أ‬ ُ ‫د‬ َ ‫ه‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ش‬ َ ‫أ‬َ‫و‬ ُ ‫ه‬ َ ‫د‬‫ح‬‫ح‬َ‫و‬ ُ َّ ‫َّللا‬‫ال‬ِ‫إ‬ َ ‫ه‬ َ ‫ل‬ِ‫إ‬‫ال‬ ‫ح‬‫ن‬ َ ‫أ‬‫ال‬ ُ ‫ه‬ َ ‫ل‬ َ ‫يك‬ َ َ ‫ُش‬ ُ ‫ه‬ ُ ‫ول‬ ُ‫س‬َ‫ر‬َ‫و‬ ُ ‫ه‬ ُ ‫د‬‫ح‬‫ب‬ َ ‫ع‬‫إ‬ ً ‫د‬َّ‫م‬ َ ُ ‫ُم‬ َّ‫ن‬ َ ‫أ‬ ُ ‫د‬ َ ‫ه‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ش‬ َ ‫أ‬َ‫و‬: ‫صىل‬‫وىلع‬ ‫عليه‬‫َّللا‬‫أ‬‫له‬‫بعد‬‫ما‬‫أ‬ ‫كثريإ‬‫تسلامي‬‫وسلم‬‫وحصبه‬: ‫ےہ‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اری‬‫ن‬‫اد‬‫ارش‬: ﴿ َّ ‫إلش‬ َّ‫َن‬‫ك‬ ٰ ‫ل‬َ‫و‬ ُ‫ن‬ٰ‫م‬‫ح‬‫ي‬ َ ‫ل‬ ُ‫س‬ َ‫ر‬ َ ‫ف‬ َ ‫ك‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬َ‫و‬ۚ َ‫ن‬ٰ‫م‬‫ح‬‫ي‬ َ ‫ل‬ ُ‫س‬ َ‫ك‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ل‬ ُ ‫م‬ ٰ َ ‫ىلع‬ ُ ‫ح‬ ‫ْي‬َ‫ط‬ ٰ ‫ي‬ َّ ‫إلش‬‫وإ‬ ُ ‫ل‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ت‬ َ ‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬‫إ‬ ‫ح‬‫و‬ ُ ‫ع‬َ‫ب‬ َّ ‫إت‬َ‫و‬‫إ‬ ‫ح‬‫و‬ُ‫ر‬ َ ‫ف‬ َ ‫ك‬ َ ‫ح‬ ‫ْي‬َ‫ط‬ ٰ ‫ي‬ َ‫ن‬ ‫ح‬‫و‬ُ‫م‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ُ ‫ي‬ َ ‫اس‬ َّ ‫إلن‬ٍ‫د‬َ‫ح‬ َ ‫إ‬ ‫ح‬ َ‫ِم‬ َ‫ن‬ٰ‫م‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ُ ‫ي‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬َ‫و‬ۭ َ ‫ت‬ ‫ح‬‫و‬ ُ‫ار‬َ‫م‬َ‫و‬ َ ‫ت‬ ‫ح‬‫و‬ ُ‫ار‬ َ ‫ھ‬ َ ‫ل‬َ‫اب‬َ‫ب‬َ‫ب‬ َ ‫ح‬ ‫ْي‬ َ ‫ك‬ َ ‫ل‬َ‫م‬ ‫ح‬ ‫إل‬ َ َ ‫ىلع‬ َ ‫ل‬َ ‫ح‬ ‫ْن‬ ُ ‫إ‬‫ا‬ َ ‫م‬َ‫ۤو‬ َ‫ر‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ح‬ َ‫إلس‬ ُ ‫ق‬َ‫ر‬ َ ‫ف‬ ُ ‫ي‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬ ُ ‫ح‬ ‫ْن‬َ‫م‬ َ‫ن‬ ‫ح‬‫و‬ُ‫م‬ َّ ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ َ ‫ت‬َ‫ي‬ َ ‫ف‬ۭ ‫ح‬‫ر‬ ُ ‫ف‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ك‬ َ ‫ت‬ َ ‫ال‬ َ ‫ف‬ ٌ ‫ة‬ َ ‫ن‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ت‬َ‫ف‬ ُ‫ن‬ ‫ح‬ َ ‫َن‬‫ا‬ َ َّ ‫ََّن‬‫إ‬ َ ‫ال‬ ‫ح‬‫و‬ ُ ‫ق‬ َ ‫ي‬ ‫ى‬ َ ‫ّتَح‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬َ‫و‬ۭ ٖ‫ه‬َ‫ج‬ ‫ح‬‫و‬ َ ‫ز‬َ‫و‬َ‫ء‬ ‫ح‬‫ر‬َ‫م‬ ‫ح‬ ‫إل‬ َ ‫ح‬ ‫ْي‬ َ ‫ب‬ ٖ‫ه‬َ‫ب‬ َ‫ن‬ ‫ح‬‫و‬ ‫ح‬ ‫د‬ َ ‫ق‬ َ ‫ل‬َ‫و‬ۭ ‫ح‬‫م‬ ُ ‫ھ‬ ُ ‫ع‬ َ ‫ف‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ن‬ َ ‫ي‬ َ ‫ال‬َ‫و‬ ‫ح‬‫م‬ ُ ‫ھ‬ُّ ُ ‫ُض‬ َ ‫ي‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬ َ‫ن‬ ‫ح‬‫و‬ُ‫م‬ َّ ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ َ ‫ت‬ َ ‫ي‬َ‫و‬َۭ ‫ى‬ ‫َّللا‬ َ‫ن‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ذ‬َ َ‫ِب‬ َّ ‫َال‬‫إ‬ ٍ‫د‬َ‫ح‬ َ ‫إ‬ ‫ح‬ َ‫ِم‬ ٖ‫ه‬َ‫ب‬ َ ‫ح‬ ‫ْي‬َ‫ر‬ ۗ ‫ا‬ َ ‫ض‬َ‫ب‬ ‫ح‬‫م‬ ُ ‫ھ‬َ‫ن‬َ‫م‬ َ ‫ل‬‫إ‬ ‫ح‬‫و‬ُ‫م‬َ‫ل‬ َ ‫ع‬ َ َ ‫ُش‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬ َ‫س‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ئ‬َ‫ب‬ َ ‫ل‬َ‫و‬‫ڜ‬ ٍ‫ق‬ َ ‫ال‬ َ ‫خ‬ ‫ح‬ َ‫ِم‬َ‫ة‬َ‫ر‬َ‫خ‬ ٰ ‫ح‬ ‫إال‬ َ‫ِف‬ ٗ ‫ه‬ َ ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ ‫م‬ ُ ‫ىھ‬ ٰ َ ‫َت‬ ‫ح‬ ‫إش‬‫إ‬‫ح‬ ُ ‫و‬ َ ‫نا‬ ‫ح‬‫و‬ َ ‫ل‬ۭ ‫ح‬‫م‬ ُ ‫ھ‬ َ‫س‬ ُ ‫ف‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ن‬ َ ‫إ‬ ٖ‫ه‬َ‫ب‬‫إ‬ ‫ح‬‫و‬ َ‫ن‬ ‫ح‬‫و‬ُ‫م‬ َ ‫ل‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ع‬ َ ‫ي‬﴾(‫ارقبلۃ‬:111) ‫ںیہ‬‫رامےت‬‫ف‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬‫۔‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫اجن‬‫اہک‬‫یھب‬‫آی‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬‫اےس‬: ﴿‫إ‬ ‫ح‬‫و‬ ُ ‫ع‬َ‫ب‬ َّ ‫إت‬َ‫و‬﴾(‫یک‬‫اابتع‬‫ےن‬‫اوہنں‬‫اور‬(‫؟‬‫ےن‬‫سک‬)‫ےن‬‫وہیدویں‬) ﴿ُ ‫ح‬ ‫ْي‬َ‫ط‬ ٰ ‫ي‬ َّ ‫إلش‬‫وإ‬ ُ ‫ل‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ت‬ َ ‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬﴾(‫ںیہ‬‫رکےت‬‫التوت‬‫اطیشن‬‫وج‬‫یک‬‫زیچوں‬‫ان‬)‫؟‬‫رپ‬‫اہکں‬ ﴿ۚ َ‫ن‬ٰ‫م‬‫ح‬‫ي‬ َ ‫ل‬ ُ‫س‬ َ‫ك‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ل‬ ُ ‫م‬ ٰ َ ‫ىلع‬﴾(‫امیلسن‬‫االسلم‬‫ہیلع‬‫رپ‬‫کلم‬‫ ے‬‫ان‬‫ںیہ‬‫یبن‬‫ایپرے‬‫ ے‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬‫وج‬) ﴿ُ‫ن‬ٰ‫م‬‫ح‬‫ي‬ َ ‫ل‬ ُ‫س‬ َ‫ر‬ َ ‫ف‬ َ ‫ك‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬َ‫و‬﴾(‫امیلسن‬‫اور‬‫االسلم‬‫ہیلع‬‫ایک‬‫ںیہن‬‫رفک‬‫یھبک‬‫ےن‬) ﴿َ ‫ح‬ ‫ْي‬َ‫ط‬ ٰ ‫ي‬ َّ ‫إلش‬ َّ‫َن‬‫ك‬ ٰ ‫ل‬َ‫و‬‫إ‬ ‫ح‬‫و‬ُ‫ر‬ َ ‫ف‬ َ ‫ك‬﴾(‫ایک‬‫رفک‬‫ےن‬‫اطیشونں‬‫نکیل‬)‫؟‬‫ایک‬‫رفک‬‫ویکں‬ ﴿َ‫ر‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ح‬ َ‫إلس‬ َ ‫اس‬ َّ ‫إلن‬ َ‫ن‬ ‫ح‬‫و‬ُ‫م‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ُ ‫ي‬﴾(‫رکےت‬‫ا‬‫دن‬‫میلعت‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬‫وک‬‫ولوگں‬‫وہ‬‫ہک‬‫ویکں‬‫ںیہ‬)
  5. 5. 2/17 | www.ashabulhadith.com ‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬ ﴿َ ‫ح‬ ‫ْي‬ َ ‫ك‬ َ ‫ل‬َ‫م‬ ‫ح‬ ‫إل‬ َ َ ‫ىلع‬ َ ‫ل‬َ ‫ح‬ ‫ْن‬ ُ ‫إ‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬َ‫و‬﴾(‫ںیہ‬‫دےتی‬‫یھب‬‫میلعت‬‫یک‬‫زیچ‬‫اس‬‫اور‬‫ایگ‬‫ایک‬‫ازل‬‫ن‬‫رپ‬‫روتشں‬‫ف‬‫دو‬‫وج‬)‫اعتیل‬‫اہلل‬‫ہی‬ ‫اھت۔‬‫ااحتمن‬‫ےس‬‫رطف‬‫یک‬ ﴿ َ ‫ل‬َ‫اب‬َ‫ب‬َ‫ب‬﴾(‫اب‬‫ن‬)‫ای‬‫ںیم‬‫رعاق‬‫العےق‬‫ےہ۔‬‫ام‬‫ن‬‫اک‬ ﴿ۭ َ ‫ت‬ ‫ح‬‫و‬ُ‫ار‬َ‫م‬َ‫و‬ َ ‫ت‬ ‫ح‬‫و‬ ُ‫ار‬ َ ‫ھ‬﴾(‫امروت‬‫اور‬‫اھروت‬)‫ںیہ‬‫ام‬‫ن‬‫ ے‬‫روتشں‬‫ف‬‫دو‬ ﴿ٍ‫د‬َ‫ح‬ َ ‫إ‬ ‫ح‬ َ‫ِم‬ َ‫ن‬ٰ‫م‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ُ ‫ي‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬َ‫و‬﴾(‫دےتی‬‫میلعت‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬‫وک‬‫یسک‬‫دوونں‬‫ہی‬‫ب‬‫اور‬) ﴿ۭ ‫ح‬‫ر‬ ُ ‫ف‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ك‬ َ ‫ت‬ َ ‫ال‬ َ ‫ف‬ ٌ ‫ة‬ َ ‫ن‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ت‬َ‫ف‬ ُ‫ن‬ ‫ح‬ َ ‫َن‬‫ا‬ َ َّ ‫ََّن‬‫إ‬ َ ‫ال‬‫ح‬‫و‬ ُ ‫ق‬ َ ‫ي‬ ‫ى‬ َ ‫ّتَح‬﴾(‫رطف‬‫یک‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬‫مہ‬‫ہک‬‫ےت‬‫رک‬‫واضب‬‫اےس‬‫رضور‬‫ہی‬‫وت‬ ‫ےگ‬‫اجؤ‬‫وہ‬‫ر‬‫اکف‬‫مت‬‫ور ہ‬‫رکو‬‫ ہ‬‫صا ل‬‫اےس‬،‫وچب‬‫ےس‬‫میلعت‬‫اس‬،‫ںیہ‬‫ااحتمن‬‫ےس‬) ﴿َ‫ن‬ ‫ح‬‫و‬ُ‫م‬ َّ ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ َ ‫ت‬َ‫ي‬ َ ‫ف‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬ ُ ‫ح‬ ‫ْن‬َ‫م‬﴾(‫رکےت‬‫صا ل‬‫میلعت‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬‫وج‬‫ولگ‬‫دورسے‬‫ےسیج‬‫ان‬‫ا‬‫ن‬‫وہیدی‬‫ینعی‬‫ولگ‬‫وہ‬،‫سپ‬ ‫ںیہ‬﴿‫ا‬َ‫م‬ ُ ‫ح‬ ‫ْن‬َ‫م‬ َ‫ن‬ ‫ح‬‫و‬ُ‫م‬ َّ ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ َ ‫ت‬َ‫ي‬ َ ‫ف‬﴾‫ےس‬‫روتشں‬‫ف‬‫دوونں‬‫ان‬) ﴿ۭ ٖ‫ه‬َ‫ج‬ ‫ح‬‫و‬ َ ‫ز‬َ‫و‬َ‫ء‬ ‫ح‬‫ر‬َ‫م‬ ‫ح‬ ‫إل‬ َ ‫ح‬ ‫ْي‬ َ ‫ب‬ ٖ‫ه‬َ‫ب‬ َ‫ن‬ ‫ح‬‫و‬ ُ ‫ق‬َ‫ر‬ َ ‫ف‬ ُ ‫ي‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬﴾(‫وہ‬‫ایسی‬‫ویبی‬‫ایمں‬‫وج‬‫ںیہ‬‫رکےت‬‫صا ل‬‫میلعت‬‫رفتہق‬‫ںیم‬‫دوونں‬ ‫ےہ‬‫رکدیتی‬‫دیپا‬) ﴿َۭ ‫ى‬ ‫َّللا‬ َ‫ن‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ذ‬َ َ‫ِب‬ َّ ‫َال‬‫إ‬ ٍ‫د‬َ‫ح‬ َ ‫إ‬ ‫ح‬ َ‫ِم‬ ٖ‫ه‬َ‫ب‬ َ ‫ح‬ ‫ْي‬َ‫ر‬ ۗ ‫ا‬ َ ‫ض‬َ‫ب‬ ‫ح‬‫م‬ ُ ‫ھ‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬َ‫و‬﴾(‫ےساال‬‫اجدو‬‫اےنپ‬‫تکس‬‫اچنہپ‬‫ںیہن‬‫اصقنن‬‫وک‬‫یسک‬‫وہ‬‫اور‬ ‫وہ‬‫ ہ‬‫ی‬‫ب‬‫ااجزت‬‫یک‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬‫ہک‬‫ہی‬) ﴿ۭ ‫ح‬‫م‬ ُ ‫ھ‬ ُ ‫ع‬ َ ‫ف‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ن‬ َ ‫ي‬ َ ‫ال‬َ‫و‬ ‫ح‬‫م‬ ُ ‫ھ‬ُّ ُ ‫ُض‬ َ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ َ ‫م‬ َ‫ن‬ ‫ح‬‫و‬ُ‫م‬ َّ ‫ل‬ َ ‫ع‬ َ ‫ت‬ َ ‫ي‬َ‫و‬﴾(‫رکےت‬‫صا ل‬‫میلعت‬‫یک‬‫زیچ‬‫اس‬‫وہ‬‫اور‬‫ںیہ‬‫اک‬‫ان‬‫ںیم‬‫سج‬ ‫ےہ‬‫ںیہن‬‫افدئہ‬‫اور‬‫الھبیئ‬‫ےہاور‬‫اصقنن‬) ﴿‫إ‬ ‫ح‬‫و‬ُ‫م‬َ‫ل‬ َ ‫ع‬ ‫ح‬ ‫د‬ َ ‫ق‬ َ ‫ل‬َ‫و‬﴾(‫ایل‬‫اجن‬‫ےن‬‫اوہنں‬‫قیقحت‬‫کش‬‫ےب‬) ﴿ُ ‫ىھ‬ ٰ َ ‫َت‬ ‫ح‬ ‫إش‬ َ‫ن‬َ‫م‬ َ ‫ل‬﴾(‫ذا‬‫ری‬‫خ‬‫وک‬‫اجدو‬‫ےن‬‫سج‬) ﴿ٍ‫ق‬ َ ‫ال‬ َ ‫خ‬ ‫ح‬ َ‫ِم‬َ‫ة‬َ‫ر‬َ‫خ‬ ٰ ‫ح‬ ‫إال‬ َ‫ِف‬ ٗ ‫ه‬ َ ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬﴾(‫یھب‬‫ھچک‬‫ےیل‬‫ ے‬‫اس‬‫ںیم‬‫رت‬‫آخ‬‫ےہ‬‫ںیہن‬)‫ےہ‬‫ںیہن‬‫ریخ‬‫وکیئ‬
  6. 6. 3/17 | www.ashabulhadith.com ‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬ ﴿ۭ ‫ح‬‫م‬ ُ ‫ھ‬ َ‫س‬ ُ ‫ف‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ن‬ َ ‫إ‬ ٖ‫ه‬َ‫ب‬‫إ‬ ‫ح‬‫و‬ َ َ ‫ُش‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬ َ‫س‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ئ‬َ‫ب‬ َ ‫ل‬َ‫و‬﴾(‫ںیہ‬‫ذےت‬‫ری‬‫خ‬‫ےیل‬‫اےنپ‬‫زیچ‬‫ری‬‫ب‬‫یہ‬‫ینتک‬‫اور‬) ﴿َ‫ن‬ ‫ح‬‫و‬ُ‫م‬ َ ‫ل‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ع‬ َ ‫ي‬‫إ‬‫ح‬ ُ ‫و‬ َ ‫نا‬ ‫ح‬‫و‬ َ ‫ل‬﴾(‫وہےت‬‫اجےتن‬‫وہ‬‫ارگ‬) ‫رکہمی‬‫آی‬‫اس‬‫اغیپم‬‫امہ‬‫ضعب‬‫ ے‬: 1:‫اجدورگ‬‫ےہ‬‫قلعت‬‫رہگا‬،‫رھپ‬‫رطف‬‫دورسی‬‫اطیشن‬،‫رطف‬‫ای‬‫رگ‬‫۔اجدو‬‫ںیم‬‫چیب‬‫اجدو ے‬‫اور‬‫اطیشونں‬ ‫ا‬‫رامن‬‫ف‬‫واحض‬‫ےن‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اتکس۔اہلل‬‫وہ‬‫ںیہن‬‫اجدو‬‫وت‬‫وہں‬‫ ہ‬‫وموجد‬‫وں‬‫ت‬‫ہی‬‫ی‬‫ب‬‫ےہ۔‬‫ا‬‫وہن‬‫اجدو‬‫ہپ‬‫ربمن‬‫رسیتے‬ ‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫دیپاوہن‬‫اجدو‬‫ےس‬‫ایس‬‫اور‬‫ےہ‬‫قلعت‬‫رہگا‬‫ےہاور‬‫رہتش‬‫رہگا‬‫ای‬‫ںیم‬‫آسپ‬‫اک‬‫وں‬‫ت‬‫ان‬‫ہک‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫ن‬‫اجدو‬‫ےس‬‫ایس‬، ‫ےہ۔‬ 1:‫ےہ‬‫ر‬‫اکف‬‫رگ‬‫اجدو‬﴿‫إ‬ ‫ح‬‫و‬ُ‫ر‬ َ ‫ف‬ َ ‫ك‬ َ ‫ح‬ ‫ْي‬َ‫ط‬ ٰ ‫ي‬ َّ ‫إلش‬ َّ‫َن‬‫ك‬ ٰ ‫ل‬َ‫و‬ ُ‫ن‬ٰ‫م‬‫ح‬‫ي‬ َ ‫ل‬ ُ‫س‬ َ‫ر‬ َ ‫ف‬ َ ‫ك‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬َ‫و‬﴾ 1:‫ےہ۔‬‫ںیہن‬‫وھجٹ‬،‫ےہ‬‫چس‬‫ینعی‬‫بلطم‬‫اک‬‫قح‬‫۔‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫وہن‬‫ریھب‬‫اب‬‫اک‬‫اس‬‫اور‬‫ےہ‬‫قح‬‫اجدو‬‫نکیل‬‫ےتہک‬‫ولگ‬‫ضعب‬ ‫اک‬‫اجدو‬‫ہک‬‫ںیہ‬‫وجد‬‫و‬‫وکیئ‬‫ےہ‬‫وموجد‬‫اجدو‬‫ہک‬‫امےتن‬‫ںیہن‬‫مہ‬،‫ےہ‬‫ںیہن‬‫ہکبج‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬‫ا‬‫ن‬‫رام‬‫ف‬‫واحض‬‫ےن‬‫وج‬‫ہک‬‫ےہ‬‫لمع‬ ‫ےہ‬‫اتکس‬‫رک‬‫دیپا‬‫رفتہق‬‫ںیم‬‫ویبی‬‫ایمں‬‫وہ‬‫ےہ؟‬‫اتکس‬‫وہ‬‫ےسیک‬‫وھجٹ‬‫لمع‬ 4:‫ا‬‫وہن‬‫ںیم‬‫داین‬‫یھبک‬‫اجدو‬‫وت‬‫اچاتہ‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬‫۔‬‫ےہ‬‫ہنتف‬‫ای‬‫ےہ‬‫ااحتمن‬‫ےس‬‫رطف‬‫یک‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬‫اجدو‬‫اس‬،‫ںیہن‬‫یہ‬ ‫اور‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫وہن‬‫اکایمب‬‫۔وکن‬‫ےیل‬‫ ے‬‫ولوگں‬‫ےہ‬‫ااحتمن‬،‫ےہ‬‫اچاہ‬‫ےن‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫ا۔اہلل‬‫وہن‬‫ ہ‬‫یہ‬‫ووجد‬‫اک‬‫وکن‬‫ااکم‬‫ن‬‫۔‬ 5:‫ااجزت‬‫یک‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬‫اریث‬‫ن‬‫یک‬‫وہ۔اجدو‬‫ ہ‬‫ی‬‫ب‬‫ااجزت‬‫یک‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬‫ہک‬‫ہی‬‫اال‬‫ںیہن‬‫ںیم‬‫اجدو‬‫اریث‬‫ن‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬ ‫ےہک‬‫ ہ‬‫ہی‬‫وکیئ‬،‫ےہ‬‫وہیت‬‫یہ‬‫ےس‬‫اک‬‫اجدو‬‫ہک‬(‫اانپ‬‫رصف‬)‫ہک‬‫ےسیج‬‫۔‬‫اگ‬‫وہ‬‫ر‬‫اب‬‫اک‬‫اجدو‬‫وت‬‫وہیئ‬‫ااجزت‬‫یک‬‫اہلل‬‫۔‬‫ےہ‬‫ر‬‫اب‬ ‫۔‬‫ںیہ‬‫اں‬‫امیبرن‬‫اعم‬‫ا‬‫ریٹکیبن‬‫رپ‬‫وطر‬‫ ے‬‫اثمل‬،‫ںیہ‬‫وموجد‬‫ر‬‫رم‬‫خ‬،‫ںیہ‬‫وموجد‬‫رس‬‫واب‬‫س‬‫ہی‬‫نکیل‬‫ںیہ‬‫رضور‬‫س‬ ‫رکےن‬‫ںیم‬‫ہک‬‫ےھجمس‬‫ ہ‬‫ہی‬‫رگ‬‫اجدو‬‫وہیت۔وت‬‫ںیہن‬‫امیبری‬‫ور ہ‬‫ےہ‬‫وہیت‬‫امیبری‬‫ی‬‫ےہ‬‫وہیت‬‫یک‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬‫ااجزت‬ ‫اک‬‫اس‬‫ےس‬‫ااجزت‬‫یک‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬‫اور‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫رکن‬‫اجدو‬‫رگ‬‫اجدو‬،‫ےہ‬‫ااحتمن‬‫اک‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬،‫ںیہن‬‫رزگ‬‫ہ‬‫۔‬‫ھچک‬‫س‬‫وہں‬‫واال‬ ‫ب‬‫اور‬‫ےہ۔‬‫ا‬‫وہن‬‫ر‬‫اب‬‫وہ‬‫ںیہن‬‫ااجزت‬‫یک‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬‫یت‬‫ر‬‫اب‬‫وت‬‫یھب‬‫۔‬‫ا‬‫وہن‬‫ںیہن‬ 6:‫ویبی‬‫ایمں‬‫وج‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫وہن‬‫وہ‬‫اجدو‬‫رنی‬‫ب‬‫دب‬‫ےس‬‫س‬‫۔‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫اجن‬‫ایک‬‫ےیل‬‫ ے‬‫رکےن‬‫دیپا‬‫رفتہق‬‫ںیم‬‫چیب‬‫ ے‬‫ہچ‬‫ارگ‬ ‫اسرے‬‫رھپ‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫اجن‬‫وٹٹ‬‫رھگا ہ‬‫ب‬،‫ےہ‬‫ایک‬‫ایبن‬‫ےیل‬‫اس‬ ‫صا‬‫وک‬‫اس‬‫ےن‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬‫ںیہ۔‬‫یھب‬‫دورسے‬‫اجدو‬
  7. 7. 4/17 | www.ashabulhadith.com ‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬ ‫اہ‬‫گ‬‫وج‬‫ےچب‬‫۔‬‫ےہ‬‫زدنیگ‬‫اینپ‬‫یک‬‫اپ‬‫ن‬،‫ےہ‬‫زدنیگ‬‫اینپ‬‫یک‬‫امں‬،‫راتہ‬‫ںیہن‬‫راہ‬‫رسب‬‫اک‬‫رھگ‬‫ب‬‫۔‬‫ںیہ‬‫وہاجےت‬‫آاسن‬ ‫ںیہ‬‫اجےت‬‫وہ‬‫آاسن‬‫ےیل‬‫ ے‬‫ان‬‫اہ‬‫گ‬‫رھپ‬‫اور‬‫ںیہ‬‫اجےت‬‫رھگ‬‫ںیم‬‫راموینں‬‫اف‬‫ن‬‫اور‬‫ںیم‬‫وتبیصمں‬‫وہ‬‫ںیہ‬‫ ے‬‫۔اطیشن‬ ‫،ینعی‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫وتڑن‬‫وک‬‫رھگ‬‫لمع‬‫را‬ ‫ٹ‬ ‫ب‬‫اور‬‫ااھچ‬‫ےس‬‫س‬‫ذدی‬‫ی‬‫الطق‬‫۔‬‫اکم‬‫اک‬‫اطیشن‬،‫ےہ‬‫اجیت‬‫وہ‬‫ذایئ‬‫ج‬‫ںیم‬‫ویبی‬‫ایمں‬ ‫ا‬‫اجن‬‫وہ‬‫آاسن‬‫اراکتب‬‫اک‬‫ےہ،دباعت‬‫ا‬‫اجن‬‫وہ‬‫آاسن‬‫اراکتب‬‫اک‬‫رشک‬،‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫اجن‬‫وہ‬‫آاسن‬‫یھب‬‫رشک‬‫رھپ‬‫۔‬‫ایگ‬‫وہ‬ ‫روےنک‬‫رھپ‬‫وت‬‫ےہ‬‫د‬‫وموج‬‫ااھٹک‬‫رھگا ہ‬‫ہی‬‫ی‬‫ب‬‫ےہ۔نکیل‬‫ا‬‫اجن‬‫وہ‬‫آاسن‬‫اراکتب‬‫اک‬‫راموینں‬‫اف‬‫ن‬‫یک‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬،‫ےہ‬ ‫واال‬‫اسہی‬‫اک‬‫دوونں‬‫ان‬‫ب‬‫۔‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫رکن‬‫ عن‬‫وا د‬‫یھبک‬‫اور‬‫ےہ‬‫رکیت‬‫ عن‬‫امں‬‫ےہ۔یھبک‬‫یھب‬‫واال‬‫وٹےنک‬‫اور‬‫ےہ‬‫یھب‬ ‫ےہ‬‫آاسن‬‫یھب‬‫ی‬‫اجںیئ‬‫رم‬‫ارگ‬‫ہکلب‬‫ںیہ‬‫اجیت‬‫رھ‬ ‫ٹ‬ ‫ب‬‫ںیتبیصم‬‫رھپ‬‫راتہ‬‫ںیہن‬‫وج‬‫ویکہکن‬‫ےس‬‫وہےن‬‫ذا‬‫ج‬‫ ے‬‫ان‬‫زدنہ‬ ‫ا‬‫ںیہ‬‫وہےت‬‫االتخافت‬‫ںیم‬‫آسپ‬‫وج‬،‫اجںیئ‬‫وہ‬‫ذا‬‫ج‬‫اور‬‫وہں‬‫ےیل‬‫دبےل‬‫رھپ‬‫ےہ‬‫وہیت‬‫ارایگض‬‫ن‬‫اور‬‫ںیہ‬‫وہےت‬‫ےنتف‬‫ور‬ ‫س‬‫ان‬‫ےہ۔اور‬‫ا‬‫وہن‬‫ںیم‬‫اعمرشے‬‫وپرے‬‫ر‬‫اب‬‫اک‬‫س‬‫ان‬‫ںیہ‬‫اجےت‬‫ںیم‬‫اپ‬‫ن‬‫امں‬‫ہک‬‫ےہ‬‫ہی‬‫ات‬‫ن‬‫رنی‬‫دبب‬‫ےس‬ ‫رھپ‬‫اور‬‫وہں‬‫زدنہ‬‫وچبں‬‫وہں‬‫دےتی‬‫میلعت‬‫یک‬‫رشک‬‫یھب‬‫اےسی‬‫رھگاےن‬‫ضعب‬‫ںیہ۔‬‫زگرے‬‫ےئگ‬‫یھب‬‫ےس‬‫ان‬‫وک،وہ‬ ‫یک‬‫رشک‬‫وک‬‫ےچب‬‫وج‬‫ںیہ‬‫ںیہ۔‬‫دےتی‬‫میلعت‬‫یک‬‫راموینں‬‫اف‬‫ن‬،‫ںیہ‬‫دےتی‬‫میلعت‬‫یک‬‫دباعت‬،‫ںیہ‬‫دےتی‬‫میلعت‬ 7:‫ےہ‬‫آی‬‫دورسی‬‫ای‬‫ےلہپ‬‫ےس‬‫آی‬‫اس‬‫ےہ‬‫ہی‬‫افدئہ‬‫اک‬‫سج‬‫وغشمل‬‫ںیم‬‫الط‬‫ن‬‫وہ‬‫وھچڑا‬‫وک‬‫قح‬‫ےن‬‫سج‬‫ہک‬ ‫ا۔‬‫دن‬‫ڈال‬‫تشپ‬‫سپ‬‫وک‬‫وترات‬‫ےن‬‫وہیدویں‬‫وت‬‫رپ‬‫وہید‬‫اری‬‫ان‬‫وترات‬‫ب‬‫ےن‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬‫وہا۔‬‫رضور‬‫ار‬‫اعتیل‬‫اری‬‫ن‬‫اد‬‫ش‬ ‫ےہ‬:‫وک‬‫رامن‬‫ف‬‫ ے‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬،‫وک‬‫اتکب‬‫یک‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬،‫وک‬‫الکم‬‫ ے‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬‫ےن‬‫وہیدویں‬(‫وک‬‫وترات‬‫ینعی‬)﴿َ‫ء‬ ۗ ‫إ‬َ‫ر‬َ‫و‬ ‫ح‬‫م‬َ‫ھ‬َ‫ر‬ ‫ح‬‫و‬ ُ ‫ه‬ ُ ‫ظ‬﴾‫ا‬‫دن‬‫ڈال‬‫تشپ‬‫سپ‬(‫ارقبلۃ‬:111)‫۔‬‫وھچڑ‬‫وک‬‫امیلعتت‬‫یک‬‫ریخ‬،‫ا‬‫دن‬‫وھچڑ‬،‫ایک‬‫ںیہن‬‫لمع‬‫ہپ‬‫اس‬‫ینعی‬ ‫ربمن‬‫آی‬‫یک‬‫رقبۃ‬ٔ‫اورہ‬،‫ںیم‬‫آی‬‫وایل‬‫دعب‬‫ ے‬‫اس‬ً‫ا‬‫ا۔وفر‬‫دن‬111‫ںیہ‬‫رامےت‬‫ف‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬‫ںیم‬﴿‫ا‬ َ ‫م‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ح‬‫و‬ ُ ‫ع‬َ‫ب‬ َّ ‫إت‬َ‫و‬ ُ ‫ح‬ ‫ْي‬َ‫ط‬ ٰ ‫ي‬ َّ ‫إلش‬‫وإ‬ ُ ‫ل‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ت‬ َ ‫ت‬﴾‫او‬‫یک‬‫اابتع‬‫یک‬‫اطیشونں‬،‫یک‬‫اابتع‬‫یک‬‫الط‬‫ن‬،‫وھچڑا‬‫وک‬‫قح‬‫یہ‬‫وجں‬‫رشوع‬‫انھکیس‬‫ملع‬‫اک‬‫اجدو‬‫ر‬ ‫زگارںی‬‫ںیہن‬‫ںیم‬‫ااھچیئ‬،‫ےگ‬‫زگارںی‬‫ںیہن‬‫ںیم‬‫قح‬‫وک‬‫وق‬‫یتمیق‬‫اےنپ‬‫آپ‬‫ارگ‬،‫رںیھک‬‫اد‬‫ن‬‫اقدعہ‬‫ہی‬‫اور‬‫ا۔‬‫دن‬‫رک‬ ‫ومنم‬‫ےہ‬‫اہث‬‫ان‬‫یتمیق‬‫ادہ‬‫زن‬‫ےس‬‫س‬‫وق‬‫اگ۔‬‫اجےئ‬‫زگر‬‫وق‬‫ںیم‬‫رایئ‬‫ب‬‫اور‬‫یگ‬‫اجےئ‬‫آ‬‫اغت‬‫رپ‬‫اس‬‫رایئ‬‫ب‬‫وت‬‫ےگ‬ ‫دق‬‫یک‬‫ےیل۔وق‬‫ ے‬‫زدنیگ‬‫یک‬‫دقر‬‫یک‬‫وق‬‫وک‬‫ومنم‬‫نکیل‬‫ےہ‬‫ںیہن‬‫وک‬‫اجونروں‬،‫ےہ‬‫ںیہن‬‫وک‬‫روں‬‫اکف‬‫ر‬
  8. 8. 5/17 | www.ashabulhadith.com ‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬ ‫ےہ۔اور‬(‫اخبری‬:1766)‫رہ‬‫رھب‬ ‫اوب‬ ‫ںیم‬(‫ہنع‬ ‫اہلل‬ ‫ریض‬)‫ربمغیپ‬ ‫ایپرے‬ ‫ ے‬ ‫اہلل‬ ‫ہک‬ ‫ےہ‬ ‫روای‬ ‫ےس‬ (‫ﷺ‬)‫ا‬‫رامن‬‫ف‬‫ےن‬: “َ‫ات‬ َ ‫ق‬َ‫وب‬ُ‫م‬ ‫ح‬ ‫إل‬ َ ‫ع‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ب‬ َّ‫إلس‬‫وإ‬ُ‫ب‬َ‫ن‬ َ ‫ت‬ ‫ح‬ ‫إج‬”(‫روہ‬‫رک‬‫چب‬‫ےس‬‫اکومں‬‫کلہم‬‫است‬) “‫وإ‬ ُ ‫ال‬ َ ‫ق‬: َ ‫ول‬ ُ‫س‬َ‫ر‬ َ ‫َي‬َ َّ ‫َّللا‬”(‫ربمغیپ‬‫ایپرے‬‫ ے‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬‫اے‬،‫یک‬‫رعض‬‫ےن‬‫رکام‬‫احصہب‬‫ﷺ‬) “‫؟‬ َّ‫ن‬ ُ ‫ه‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬َ‫و‬”(‫؟‬‫ںیہ‬‫اکم‬‫کلہم‬‫است‬‫وج‬‫ںیہ‬‫زیچںی‬‫ایک‬‫ہی‬‫؟‬‫ںیہ‬‫ےس‬‫ن‬‫وک‬‫ہی‬) “ َ ‫ال‬ َ ‫ق‬:”(‫رتمح‬‫یبن‬‫ﷺ‬‫ا‬‫رامن‬‫ف‬‫ےن‬) “َ َّ ‫ّلِل‬ َ‫ِب‬ ُ ‫ك‬ ‫ح‬ َ‫إلّش‬”‫رپ‬‫ربمن‬‫ےلہپ‬(‫ا‬‫رکن‬‫رشی‬‫وک‬‫یسک‬‫اسھت‬‫ ے‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬) “ُ‫ر‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ح‬ َ‫إلس‬َ‫و‬”‫دو‬‫ربمن‬(‫اجدو‬) “َ‫ق‬ َ ‫ح‬ ‫ْل‬ َ‫ِب‬‫ال‬ِ‫إ‬ ُ َّ ‫َّللا‬ َ ‫م‬َّ‫ر‬َ‫ح‬ َ‫ِت‬ َّ ‫إل‬ َ‫س‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ف‬ َّ ‫إلن‬ ُ ‫ل‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ت‬ َ ‫ق‬َ‫و‬”‫نیت‬‫ربمن‬(‫ا‬‫رکن‬‫لتق‬‫اقح‬‫ن‬‫وک‬‫اجن‬‫یسک‬‫وہیئ‬‫یک‬‫رحام‬‫یک‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬ ‫انیل‬‫ےل‬‫اجن‬‫یک‬‫اس‬‫اور‬) “َ‫ِب‬َ‫إلر‬ ُ ‫ح‬ ‫ْك‬ َ ‫أ‬َ‫و‬”‫اچر‬‫ربمن‬(‫وخری‬‫اود‬) “َ ‫ي‬َ‫ت‬َ‫ي‬ ‫ح‬ ‫إل‬ َ‫ال‬َ‫م‬ ُ ‫ح‬ ‫ْك‬ َ ‫أ‬َ‫و‬”‫ربمن‬‫ا‬‫ن‬(‫ا‬‫اھکن‬‫امل‬‫اک‬‫ومیتیں‬) “َ‫ف‬ ‫ح‬‫ح‬ َّ ‫إلز‬ َ ‫م‬‫ح‬ َ ‫َي‬ َ‫ّل‬َ‫و‬ َّ ‫إلت‬َ‫و‬”‫ھچ‬‫ربمن‬(‫ا‬‫اجن‬‫اھبگ‬‫رک‬‫رھپ‬‫ھٹیپ‬‫دن‬‫ ے‬‫اقمےلب‬‫ےس‬‫افکر‬)،‫ںیم‬‫ج‬‫دیمان‬ ‫ا۔‬‫اجن‬‫اھبگ‬‫رک‬‫ریھپ‬‫ھٹیپ‬‫ےس‬‫ج‬‫دیمان‬ “َ‫ات‬ َ ‫ن‬َ‫م‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ؤ‬ُ‫م‬ ‫ح‬ ‫إل‬ َ‫الت‬َ‫ف‬‫ا‬ َ ‫غ‬ ‫ح‬ ‫إل‬ ُ ‫ف‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ذ‬ َ ‫ق‬َ‫و‬”‫ربمن‬‫است‬(‫وعروت‬‫اامین‬‫الہ‬،‫ازیکہ‬‫ن‬،‫دانم‬‫اک‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫اگلن‬‫تمہت‬‫یک‬‫ا‬‫زن‬‫رپ‬‫ں‬) ‫کلہم‬‫دورسا‬‫اور‬‫الہپ‬:‫اجدر‬‫اور‬‫رشک‬(ُ‫ر‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ح‬ َ‫إلس‬َ‫و‬َ َّ ‫ّلِل‬ َ‫ِب‬ ُ ‫ك‬ ‫ح‬ َ‫إلّش‬) ‫ےہ‬‫ادہ‬‫ش‬‫وج‬‫ںیم‬‫روای‬‫اس‬“ُ‫ر‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ح‬ َ‫إلس‬”‫ہک‬‫ںیل‬‫۔اجن‬‫اجدو‬،‫وت‬‫ےہ‬‫وایل‬‫رکےن‬‫الہک‬‫زیچ‬‫وکیئ‬‫ارگ‬‫دعب‬‫ ے‬‫رشک‬ ‫اسھت‬‫ ے‬‫اجدو‬‫اور‬‫رشک‬‫ہک‬‫اسیج‬‫ںیم‬‫دحی‬‫اس‬‫اجدو۔اور‬‫ےہ‬‫وہ‬‫ربمغیپ‬‫ایپرے‬‫ ے‬‫اہلل‬(‫ﷺ‬)‫وج‬‫ےن‬ ‫ایبن‬‫زیچںی‬‫دورسی‬‫نج‬‫ںیہ‬‫اہ‬‫گ‬‫ریبکہ‬‫یھب‬‫وہ‬‫ںیہ‬‫یک‬‫وہ‬‫ںیہ‬‫رکےت‬‫اراکتب‬‫اک‬‫دباکرویں‬‫ان‬‫ولگ‬‫وج‬‫ےس‬‫وہج‬‫یک‬ ‫الہک‬‫یھب‬‫ںیم‬‫رت‬‫آخ‬‫اور‬‫ںیہ‬‫رکےت‬‫الہک‬‫ںیم‬‫داین‬‫وک‬‫آپ‬‫اےنپ‬‫وہ‬‫ںیہ‬‫ےت‬‫مسق‬‫است‬‫ہی‬‫یھب‬‫ب ےن‬‫ہک‬‫رںیھک‬‫اد‬‫۔ن‬ ‫اعمرشے‬‫ںیہ‬‫ولگ‬‫ ے‬‫ان‬‫ںیم‬‫ےس‬‫س‬‫ر‬‫اب‬‫اک‬‫ےہ۔‬‫ا‬‫وہن‬‫ےلہپ‬
  9. 9. 6/17 | www.ashabulhadith.com ‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬ ‫کلہم‬‫رسیتا‬:‫اواےئ‬‫ا‬‫رکن‬‫لتق‬‫اک‬‫یسک‬‫لتق‬‫قح‬‫ ے‬(َ‫ق‬ َ ‫ح‬ ‫ْل‬ َ‫ِب‬‫ال‬ِ‫إ‬) ‫نیت‬‫ ے‬‫رکےن‬‫لتق‬‫قح‬‫ںیم‬‫االسم‬‫س‬‫ربمغیپ‬‫ایپرے‬‫ ے‬‫اہلل‬‫دلیل‬‫یک‬‫اس‬،‫ںیہ‬(‫ﷺ‬)‫ا‬‫رامن‬‫ف‬‫ےن‬: ، ُ َّ ‫َّللا‬ َّ ‫ال‬ِ‫إ‬ َ ‫ه‬ َ ‫ل‬ِ‫إ‬ َ ‫ال‬ ‫ح‬‫ن‬ َ ‫أ‬ ُ ‫د‬ َ ‫ه‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ش‬ َ ‫ي‬ ٍ‫م‬َ‫ل‬ ‫ح‬‫س‬ ُ ‫م‬ٍ‫ئ‬َ‫ر‬ ‫ح‬ ‫إم‬ ُ ‫م‬ َ ‫د‬ ُّ ‫ل‬َ َ ‫َي‬ َ ‫ال‬ٍ‫ث‬ َ ‫ال‬ َ ‫ث‬‫ى‬ َ ‫د‬‫ح‬‫ح‬ِ َ‫ِب‬ َّ ‫ال‬ِ‫إ‬،َ َّ ‫َّللا‬ ُ ‫ول‬ ُ‫س‬َ‫ر‬ َ‫ّن‬ َ ‫أ‬َ‫و‬:ُ‫س‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ف‬ َّ ‫إلن‬ َ‫ة‬ َ ‫اع‬َ‫م‬َ‫ج‬ ‫ح‬ ‫َل‬‫ل‬ ُ ‫ك‬َ‫ر‬‫ا‬ َّ ‫إلت‬ َ‫ْي‬َ‫إلد‬ َ َ‫ِم‬ ُ ‫ق‬َ‫ر‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬ ‫ح‬ ‫إل‬َ‫و‬، َ‫إّن‬ َّ ‫إلز‬ ُ‫ب‬َ‫ي‬ َّ ‫إلث‬َ‫و‬، َ‫س‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ف‬ َّ ‫لن‬ َ‫ِب‬ ‫یسک‬‫ںیہن‬‫الحل‬‫وہ‬‫واال‬‫امےنن‬‫اک‬‫اہلل‬‫راول‬‫دمحم‬‫اہلل‬‫اال‬ٰ‫ہل‬‫ا‬‫ال‬‫ہملک‬‫وج‬‫وخن‬‫اک‬‫املسمن‬‫نیت‬‫اہتبل‬‫ےہ‬‫وصروت‬‫ ے‬‫ں‬‫اجن‬‫۔‬ ‫ےنیل‬‫اجن‬‫دبہل‬‫ ے‬‫اد‬‫ش‬،‫واال‬‫ی‬‫وا‬‫رکےن‬‫ا‬‫زن‬‫رک‬‫وہ‬‫دشہ‬‫واال‬‫اجےن‬‫لکن‬‫ےس‬‫االسم‬‫اور‬‫ال‬(‫رمدت‬)‫وھچڑ‬‫وک‬‫امجع‬ ‫د‬‫ےنی‬‫واال‬(‫اخبری‬:6878) ‫الہپ‬‫س‬:‫ا‬‫دن‬‫رک‬‫لتق‬‫اےس‬‫اور‬‫اگ‬‫اجےئ‬‫ایل‬ ‫اصق‬‫اک‬‫اس‬‫وت‬ً‫ا‬‫ذ‬‫د‬‫م‬‫ع‬‫ت‬‫م‬‫رک‬‫وبھج‬‫اجن‬‫رکے‬‫لتق‬‫اک‬‫یسک‬‫صخش‬‫وکیئ‬‫ارگ‬ ‫اقیض‬‫اگ۔اور‬‫اجےئ‬‫اک‬‫اھبیئ‬‫ ے‬‫یسک‬‫ےن‬‫یسک‬‫ہک‬‫ںیہن‬‫اگ۔ہی‬‫رکے‬‫اق م‬‫دح‬‫رپ‬‫اس‬‫وق‬‫صا م‬‫اور‬‫اگ‬‫رکے‬‫ ہلصی‬ ‫دوونں‬،‫ںیہ‬‫اقب‬‫ےہ۔دوونں‬‫ںیہن‬‫رطہقی‬‫اک‬‫رشتعی‬‫ہی‬،‫دے‬‫رک‬‫لتق‬‫اےس‬‫رک‬‫ےل‬‫دبہل‬‫ےس‬‫اس‬‫وخد‬‫وہ‬‫ایک‬‫لتق‬ ‫وہیت۔‬‫ںیہن‬‫ات‬‫ن‬‫یک‬‫دبےل‬‫ںیم‬‫رںیھک۔رشتعی‬‫اد‬‫،ن‬‫ںیہ‬‫اقب‬‫ر‬‫راب‬‫ب‬ ‫دورس‬‫ا‬‫س‬:‫ںیہ‬‫ےتہک‬‫اےس‬،‫رکے‬‫ا‬‫زن‬‫ارگ‬‫صخش‬‫دشہ‬‫ادی‬‫ش‬“‫ن‬‫ص‬‫ح‬‫م‬ ‫زاین‬”‫وت‬‫اجےئ‬‫وہ‬‫ای‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫زن‬‫اک‬‫اس‬‫۔ارگ‬ ‫وق‬‫صا م‬‫اور‬‫اگ‬‫رکے‬‫ ہلصی‬‫ٔرشیع‬‫اقیض‬‫یک‬‫رکےن‬‫اسگنسر‬‫رپ‬‫اس‬،‫اگ‬‫رکے‬‫اق م‬‫دح‬‫اجن‬‫یک‬‫اس‬‫رک‬‫امر‬‫امر‬‫رھتپ‬ ‫یگ۔‬‫اجےئ‬‫یل‬‫ےل‬ ‫رسیت‬‫ا‬‫س‬:‫اجےئ‬‫وہ‬‫صارج‬‫ےس‬‫االسم‬ٔ‫رہ‬‫داب‬‫صخش‬‫وکیئ‬‫ارگ‬(‫اجےئ‬‫وہ‬‫رمدت‬‫ینعی‬)‫اق م‬‫تجح‬‫وکن‬‫رپ‬‫اس‬‫ی‬ ‫ہک‬‫داھکی‬‫ےن‬‫آپ‬‫وک‬‫یسک‬‫ہک‬‫ےہ‬‫ںیہن‬‫ہی‬‫۔‬‫وق‬‫صا م‬‫ےاگ؟‬‫رک‬‫اق م‬‫دح‬‫وکن‬‫۔‬‫رشیع‬‫املعءاقیض‬‫؟‬‫اگ‬‫رکے‬ ‫ ے‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬‫اور‬‫ےہ‬‫اقب‬‫صخش‬‫ااسی‬‫۔‬‫دی‬‫ار‬‫ان‬‫رگدن‬‫یک‬‫اس‬‫اور‬‫ےہ‬‫ر‬‫اکف‬‫ہی‬‫سب‬،‫ےہ‬‫راہ‬‫رک‬‫اراکتب‬‫اک‬‫رشک‬ ‫اک‬‫لمع‬‫کلہم‬‫اسےنم‬‫دحی‬‫اس‬‫اسیج‬،‫ےہ‬‫واال‬‫رکےن‬‫اراکتب‬‫ہک‬‫ےہ‬‫ںیہن‬‫اکم‬‫اک‬‫آپ‬‫ےہ۔ہی‬‫ا‬‫آن‬‫ںیم‬‫یک‬‫یسک‬ ‫ہک‬‫ےہ‬‫ر‬‫اکف‬‫وایعق‬‫وہ‬‫ہک‬‫اگ‬‫رکے‬‫ ہلصی‬‫اک‬‫دح‬‫رشیع‬‫اقیض‬‫۔‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫انبن‬‫اقونن‬‫ےیل‬‫ ے‬‫اس‬‫ےن‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫۔اہلل‬‫ںیل‬‫اجن‬ ‫رفک‬‫وہ‬‫ےہ‬‫ایک‬‫لمع‬‫وج‬‫ےن‬‫اس‬‫ہک‬‫ےہ‬‫اجاتن‬‫وہ‬،‫ےہ‬‫اعمل‬‫وہ‬‫؟‬‫ںیہن‬‫ںیہن‬‫ا‬‫ن‬‫ےہ‬‫یک‬‫لتق‬‫رپ‬‫اس‬‫وق‬‫صا م‬‫اور‬‫؟‬‫اق م‬‫دح‬ ‫اگ۔‬‫رکے‬‫اور‬‫ںیہ‬‫صا م‬‫مہ‬‫یہ‬‫ ہ‬‫اور‬‫ںیہ‬‫ںیہن‬‫دار‬‫رہم‬‫ ے‬‫اس‬‫مہ‬‫۔‬‫اجےن‬‫رب‬‫اک‬‫اس‬‫اجےن‬‫وہ‬‫وت‬‫ا‬‫رکن‬‫ںیہن‬‫وہ‬‫ارگ‬ ‫اتیل‬‫دبہل‬،‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫رکن‬‫لتق‬‫اک‬‫یسک‬‫رک‬‫ےل‬‫ںیم‬‫اہھت‬‫اےنپ‬‫وک‬‫اقونن‬‫صخش‬‫ےہ۔وج‬‫ا‬‫دن‬‫ادتقار‬‫وکیئ‬‫ںیمہ‬‫ےن‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬‫ ہ‬
  10. 10. 7/17 | www.ashabulhadith.com ‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬ ‫وت‬‫رشمک‬‫ہی‬‫ہک‬‫ےہ‬‫اتہک‬‫ہی‬‫ا‬‫ن‬‫ےہ‬‫وےسی‬‫یہ‬،‫اھت‬‫یل‬‫اجن‬‫یک‬‫اس‬‫ےن‬‫ںیم‬،‫ےہ‬‫ایک‬‫اراکتب‬‫اک‬‫رفک‬‫ےن‬‫اس‬‫ےہ‬‫ر‬‫اکف‬‫ہی‬ ‫۔‬‫ںیہ‬‫ ےاقب‬‫ر‬‫راب‬‫ب‬‫دوونں‬،‫اقب‬‫یھب‬‫ہی‬،‫۔ںیہن‬‫ےہ‬‫ایک‬‫لمع‬‫ااھچ‬‫را‬ ‫ٹ‬ ‫ب‬‫اور‬‫ےہ‬ ‫نیت‬‫ہی‬‫وت‬‫س‬‫املسم‬‫ہک‬‫ںیہ‬‫دےتھکی‬‫آپ‬‫ںیم‬‫اموحل‬‫ ے‬‫لک‬‫آج‬‫اور‬‫۔‬‫ ے‬‫ےنیل‬‫اجن‬‫ںیہ‬‫ےہ‬‫راہ‬‫وہ‬‫اعم‬‫لتق‬‫اک‬‫ونں‬ ‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫وہن‬ ‫ٹ‬ ‫البس‬‫مب‬‫ای‬‫؟‬‫ےہ‬‫ااصنف‬‫اک‬‫اہکں‬‫ہی‬‫رپ۔‬‫ام‬‫ن‬‫ ے‬‫افنر‬‫ ے‬‫رشتعی‬،‫رپ‬‫ام‬‫ن‬‫ ے‬‫رشتعی‬،‫رپ‬‫ام‬‫ن‬‫ ے‬‫اہجد‬ ‫نج‬‫ںیہ‬‫رات‬‫زعتب‬‫دحود‬‫یس‬‫وکن‬‫ا‬‫ن‬‫ےہ‬‫رشتعی‬‫یس‬‫وکن‬‫؟ہی‬‫ےہ‬‫وکن‬‫دار‬‫رہم‬‫اک‬‫ان‬‫ںیہ۔‬‫اجیت‬‫یلچ‬‫اجںین‬‫داوں‬، ‫ہی‬‫ںیہ‬‫اچےتہ‬‫ا‬‫رکن‬‫افنر‬‫اک‬‫االسم‬‫دنی‬‫؟‬‫رےہ‬‫ ہ‬‫وفحمظ‬‫یھب‬‫وخن‬‫اک‬‫املسمن‬‫ںیم‬‫سج‬‫ےہ‬‫رشتعی‬‫یس‬‫وکن‬‫وہ‬‫ولگ؟‬ ‫ےہ۔‬‫دنی‬‫اک‬‫زدنیگ‬،‫ےہ‬‫دنی‬‫اک‬‫اامین‬،‫ےہ‬‫دنی‬‫اک‬‫ریخ‬،‫ےہ‬‫دنی‬‫اک‬‫السیتم‬‫وت‬‫ےہ‬‫اعتیل‬‫اری‬‫ن‬‫اد‬‫ارش‬: ﴿‫ا‬ ً ‫ع‬‫ح‬‫ي‬َ َ ‫َج‬ َ ‫اس‬ َّ ‫إلن‬‫ا‬َ‫ي‬ ‫ح‬‫ح‬ َ ‫إ‬‫ا‬ َ َّ ‫َّن‬ َ َ ‫َك‬ َ ‫ف‬‫ا‬ َ ‫اه‬َ‫ي‬ ‫ح‬‫ح‬ َ ‫إ‬ ‫ح‬ َ ‫ِم‬َ‫و‬﴾ ‫وگ‬‫اچبیئ‬‫اجن‬‫یک‬‫ای‬‫ےن‬‫سج‬‫اچبیئ‬‫اجن‬‫یک‬‫ان‬‫ان‬‫وپری‬‫ےن‬‫اس‬‫ا‬‫ن‬(‫ااملدئہ‬:11) ‫ھچک‬‫اےس‬‫ ہ‬،‫ا‬‫دن‬‫ا‬‫اھکن‬‫اےس‬‫ ہ‬‫۔‬‫وہیئ‬‫دالخ‬‫ںیم‬‫منہج‬‫ےس‬‫وہج‬‫یک‬‫یلب‬‫وعرت‬‫دباکر‬‫ای‬‫۔‬‫ںیہ‬‫امیلعتت‬‫ہی‬‫وت‬‫یک‬‫دنی‬ ‫رپ‬‫اس‬،‫ا‬‫رکدن‬‫دنب‬‫رےہ،اےس‬‫اھکیت‬‫ ے‬‫رک‬‫التش‬‫رزق‬‫وخد‬‫وہ‬‫ہک‬‫وھچڑا‬‫اےس‬‫ ہ‬‫اور‬‫ا‬‫رکدن‬‫دنب‬‫اےس‬،‫ا‬‫دن‬‫وک‬‫ےنیپ‬‫ایک‬‫ملظ‬ ‫ےس‬‫ایپس‬‫ںیم‬‫رحصا‬‫ایگ۔‬‫ںیم‬‫ج‬‫ےس‬‫وہج‬‫یک‬‫ےتک‬‫صخش‬‫ای‬‫۔اور‬‫یئگ‬‫نب‬‫ادنینھ‬‫اک‬‫منہج‬،‫ر‬‫ااجب‬‫ن‬‫ایک‬‫وکلتق‬‫یلب‬، ‫ر‬‫اسمف‬‫وہ‬‫وت‬‫اجےئ‬‫لم‬‫وبدن‬‫ای‬‫یک‬‫این‬‫ن‬‫ےس‬‫ںیہک‬‫ہک‬‫اھت‬‫راہ‬‫اچٹ‬‫وک‬‫ری‬،‫اھت‬‫وہا‬‫ڑپا‬‫ںیم‬‫دشت‬‫فیلکت‬،‫اتک‬‫وہا‬‫ڑتاتپ‬ ،‫ا‬‫آن‬‫ایپ‬‫این‬‫ن‬‫ےس‬‫ونکںی‬‫ےن‬‫اس‬‫اور‬،‫ریمی‬‫ےسیج‬‫ےہ‬‫اجن‬‫ای‬‫یھب‬‫ہی‬‫ہک‬‫اہک‬‫ےن‬‫اس‬،‫ڑپی‬‫رپ‬‫ےتک‬‫اس‬‫رظن‬‫یک‬‫اس‬ ‫ ے‬‫اؤں‬‫ن‬‫اےنپ‬‫ےن‬‫اس‬،‫اھت‬‫ ہ‬‫رنت‬‫ب‬‫وکیئ‬‫اس‬‫ن‬‫ ے‬‫۔اس‬‫اھت‬‫ںیم‬‫فیلکت‬‫ںیم‬‫ےسیج‬‫ےہ‬‫ںیم‬‫فیلکت‬‫یھب‬‫ہی‬،‫ےہ‬‫اجن‬ ،‫ارے‬‫ان‬‫ومزے‬‫اور‬‫ڈاال‬‫این‬‫ن‬‫ںیم‬‫ومزے‬‫رک‬‫وٹےٹ‬‫ںیم‬‫رحصا‬‫ےن‬‫۔اس‬‫ایگ‬‫وہ‬‫راب‬‫خ‬‫ومزہ‬‫اک‬‫اس‬،‫ا‬‫الپن‬‫این‬‫ن‬‫وک‬‫ےتک‬ ‫وم‬‫اس‬‫وھپےٹ‬‫رضور‬‫اجن‬‫یک‬‫ےتک‬‫ای‬‫نکیل‬‫ایک‬‫وگارا‬‫انلچ‬‫رپ‬‫زے‬‫ےس‬‫وہج‬‫یک‬‫لمع‬‫کین‬‫اس‬‫ےن‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫۔اہلل‬‫اچبیئ‬ ‫دمحمی‬‫رشتعی‬،‫ےہ‬‫رشتعی‬‫دی۔ہی‬‫رام‬‫ف‬‫اطع‬‫ج‬(‫ﷺ‬)‫ ے‬‫سج‬‫ےہ‬‫رشتعی‬‫یس‬‫وکن‬‫وہ‬‫۔‬‫املسمون‬‫رپ‬‫ام‬‫ن‬‫اک‬‫ں‬ ‫ےہ۔‬‫ںیہن‬‫رشتعی‬‫ہی‬،‫ےہ‬‫ملظ‬‫ہی‬‫راہےہ؟‬‫اج‬‫ایک‬‫اعم‬‫لتق‬
  11. 11. 8/17 | www.ashabulhadith.com ‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬ ‫کلہم‬‫وچاھت‬:‫وخری‬‫اود‬(َ‫ِب‬َ‫إلر‬ ُ ‫ح‬ ‫ْك‬ َ ‫أ‬( ‫ربمغیپ‬‫ایپرے‬‫ ے‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬‫اور‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬‫ںیہ۔‬‫اجےتن‬‫س‬‫مہ‬(‫ﷺ‬)‫یس‬‫وکن‬‫وہ‬‫۔اور‬‫ےہ‬‫ج‬‫الخف‬‫ ے‬ ‫ربمغیپ‬‫ایپرے‬‫ ے‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬‫اور‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬‫وج‬‫ںیم‬‫اکانئت‬‫وپری‬‫ےہ‬‫رات‬(‫ﷺ‬)‫اور‬‫رکے‬‫ج‬‫الخف‬‫ ے‬ ‫؟‬‫وہ‬‫ ہ‬‫الہک‬‫ےہ‬‫اعتیل‬‫اری‬‫ن‬‫اد‬‫ارش‬: ﴿َ ‫ح‬ ‫ْي‬َ‫ن‬َ‫م‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ؤ‬ ُّ ‫م‬‫ح‬ ُ ‫ُت‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ن‬ ُ ‫ك‬ ‫ح‬‫َن‬‫إ‬‫إ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ٰٓب‬َ‫إلر‬ َ َ‫ِم‬ َ َ‫ِق‬ َ ‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬‫إ‬ ‫ح‬‫و‬ ُ‫ر‬ َ ‫ذ‬َ‫و‬ َ ‫ى‬ ‫َّللا‬‫وإ‬ ُ ‫ق‬ َّ ‫إت‬‫وإ‬ ُ ‫ن‬َ‫م‬ ٰ ‫إ‬ َ ‫ح‬ ‫ْي‬َ‫ذ‬ َّ ‫إل‬‫ا‬ َ ُّ ‫َي‬ َ ‫ا‬‫َي‬٨٧٢‫؁‬‫ح‬‫ن‬َ‫ا‬ َ ‫ف‬‫إ‬ ‫ح‬‫و‬ ُ ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ف‬ َ ‫ت‬ ‫ح‬ َّ ‫َّل‬ ُ ‫ت‬ َ ‫ال‬َ‫و‬ َ‫ن‬ ‫ح‬‫و‬ُ‫م‬َ‫ل‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ظ‬ َ ‫ت‬ َ ‫ال‬ۚ ‫ح‬ ُ ‫ُك‬َ‫ل‬‫إ‬َ‫و‬ ‫ح‬ ‫م‬ َ ‫إ‬ ُ ‫س‬ ‫ح‬‫و‬ُ‫ء‬ ُ‫ر‬ ‫ح‬ ُ ‫ُك‬ َ ‫ل‬ َ ‫ف‬‫ح‬ ُ ‫ُت‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ب‬ ُ ‫ت‬ ‫ح‬‫َن‬‫إ‬َ‫و‬ۚ ٖ‫ه‬َ‫ل‬ ‫ح‬‫و‬ ُ‫س‬َ‫ر‬َ‫و‬َ ‫ى‬ ‫َّللا‬ َ َ‫ِم‬ ٍ‫ب‬‫ح‬‫ر‬ َ َ‫ِب‬‫إ‬‫ح‬ ُ ‫و‬ َ ‫ذ‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ا‬ َ ‫ف‬َ‫ن‬ ‫ح‬‫و‬ُ‫م‬ َ ‫ل‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ظ‬﴾ ‫ا‬‫اے‬‫امین‬‫اعتیل‬‫اہلل‬‫واول‬‫ایق‬‫ن‬‫اود‬‫وج‬‫اور‬‫ڈرو‬‫ےس‬‫ایگ‬‫رہ‬‫ا‬‫چم‬‫چس‬‫مت‬‫ارگ‬‫دو‬‫وھچڑ‬‫وہ‬‫ےہ‬‫امین‬‫وہ۔‬‫واےل‬‫ا‬‫ارگ‬‫اور‬‫اسی‬ ‫ںیہن‬‫اعتیل‬‫اہلل‬‫وت‬‫رکےت‬‫ایت‬‫ےئل‬‫ ے‬‫ڑلےن‬‫ےس‬‫راول‬‫ ے‬‫اس‬‫اور‬‫ےس‬‫ر‬‫اجؤ‬‫وہ‬‫۔‬‫ا ل‬‫اہمترا‬‫وت‬‫ول‬‫رک‬‫وتہب‬‫ارگ‬‫اہں‬ ‫یہ‬‫اہمترا‬‫امل‬‫ایک‬‫ملظ‬‫رپ‬‫مت‬‫ ہ‬‫اور‬‫رکو‬‫ملظ‬‫مت‬‫ ہ‬،‫ےہ‬‫اجےئ۔‬(‫ارقبلۃ‬:178-179) ‫کلہم‬‫اوچناں‬‫ن‬:‫ا‬‫اھکن‬‫امل‬‫اک‬‫ومیتیں‬)ِّ‫م‬ ‫ِّي‬‫ت‬‫ه‬‫ي‬ْ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ِّ‫ال‬‫ه‬‫م‬ ُْ ‫ْك‬‫ه‬‫أ‬‫ه‬‫و‬( ‫رنی‬‫ب‬‫زمکور‬‫یک‬‫داین‬‫اس‬‫یھب‬‫وےسی‬‫میتی‬‫زمکور‬‫یہ‬‫وےسی‬‫ان‬‫ان‬‫۔‬‫ےہ‬‫ولخمق‬‫ادہ‬‫زن‬‫ےس‬‫س‬‫میتی‬‫ہی‬‫اور‬‫ےہ‬‫ولخمق‬ ‫ںیم‬‫اعمرشے‬‫یھب‬‫اےسی‬‫ولگ‬‫رنی‬‫دبب‬‫ضعب‬‫۔‬‫ےہ‬‫اتحمج‬‫اک‬‫اسےئ‬‫ ے‬‫رس‬،‫ےہ‬‫اتحمج‬‫ےہ۔وہ‬‫ولخمق‬‫رنی‬‫ب‬‫زمکور‬ ‫ان‬،‫ےہ‬‫ات‬‫ن‬‫یک‬‫دور‬‫وت‬‫ا‬‫ریھپن‬‫اہھت‬‫رپ‬‫رس‬‫ ے‬‫ومیتیں‬‫وج‬‫ںیہ‬‫وموجد‬‫اجبےئا‬‫یک‬‫دےنی‬‫وک‬‫ان‬،‫ںیہ‬‫ےتیل‬‫رک‬‫رپ‬ ‫ٹ‬ ‫ہ‬‫امل‬‫اک‬ ‫وچبں‬‫اےنپ‬‫رک‬‫اکنل‬‫وناہل‬‫ےس‬‫ہنم‬‫ ے‬‫ان‬،‫ںیہ‬‫ےتیل‬‫رک‬‫مضہ‬‫امل‬‫اک‬‫ان‬‫اجبےئ‬‫یک‬‫رکےن‬‫دمد‬‫یک‬‫ان‬،‫ںیہ‬‫ےتیل‬‫ےس‬‫ن‬ ‫رکمی‬‫یبن‬‫قلعتم‬‫ ے‬‫سج‬‫ےہ‬‫امکیئ‬‫رحام‬‫وہ‬‫ہی‬،‫ںیہ‬‫ڈاےتل‬‫ںیم‬‫ہنم‬‫ ے‬)‫ﷺ‬(‫ںیہ‬‫رامےت‬‫ف‬:‫رپ‬‫رحام‬‫وگس‬‫وج‬ ‫ےہ‬‫اتلپ‬‫ےہ‬‫اجیت‬‫وہ‬‫رحام‬‫رپ‬‫اس‬‫ج‬‫۔‬ ‫زگارےت‬‫زگارےت‬‫وک‬‫زدنیگ‬‫نھٹک‬‫اس‬‫وج‬‫ںیہ‬‫میتی‬‫ےنتک‬‫اور‬‫ولگ۔‬‫اےسی‬‫ںیہ‬‫رےہ‬‫انب‬‫ادنینھ‬‫اک‬‫منہج‬‫وک‬‫وچبں‬‫اےنپ‬ ‫امں‬‫۔اریم‬‫تکس‬‫ںیہن‬‫اوچ‬‫آپ‬‫ہک‬‫ےہ‬‫رامیئ‬‫ف‬‫اطع‬‫داین‬‫ایسی‬‫ےن‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬‫ںیم‬‫ںیہ؟داین‬‫ےچنہپ‬‫ہپ‬‫اہکں‬‫ںیم‬‫داین‬‫آج‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ےچب‬ ‫واےل‬ ‫اپ‬‫ن‬‫یبن‬ ‫اثمل‬ ‫ری‬ ‫ٹ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ےس‬ ‫س‬ ‫۔اور‬ ‫ںیہ‬ ‫ےچنہپ‬ ‫ولگ‬ ‫ہی‬ ‫رپ‬ ‫اہجں‬ ‫ےکس‬ ‫چنہپ‬ ‫ںیہن‬ ‫رپ‬ ‫ہگج‬ ‫رتمح‬(‫ﷺ‬)‫ےہ‬‫اعتیل‬‫اری‬‫ن‬‫اد‬‫ارش‬‫۔‬‫ےہ‬‫یک‬: ﴿‫ى‬ ٰ‫و‬ ٰ ‫ا‬ َ ‫ف‬‫ـا‬ً‫م‬‫ح‬‫ي‬َ‫ت‬ َ ‫ي‬ َ ‫ك‬ ‫ح‬ ‫د‬َ َ ‫َي‬ ‫ح‬ َ ‫َّل‬ َ ‫إ‬﴾
  12. 12. 9/17 | www.ashabulhadith.com ‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬ ‫ےن‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬‫ا‬‫ان‬‫ن‬‫ںیہن‬‫میتی‬‫ںیہمت‬‫ایک‬‫ا‬‫رامن‬‫ف‬‫اطع‬‫ناکھ ہ‬‫ںیہمت‬‫رھپ‬،(‫ی‬‫ح‬‫لض‬ ‫ا‬:6) ‫ا‬‫رامن‬‫ف‬‫دنلب‬‫درہج‬‫ااسی‬‫اور‬: ﴿َ ‫ك‬َ‫ر‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ك‬َ‫ذ‬ َ ‫ك‬ َ ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ ‫ن‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ع‬ َ ‫ف‬ َ‫ر‬َ‫و‬﴾(‫ارشلح‬:4) ‫ربمغیپ‬‫ایپرے‬‫ہک‬‫ںیہ‬‫دےتی‬‫وگایہ‬‫یھب‬‫ر‬‫اکف‬‫آج‬‫ہک‬‫ﷺ‬،‫اھت‬‫یھبک‬‫ےہ۔ ہ‬‫ںیہن‬‫یھب‬‫ان‬‫ان‬‫وکیئ‬‫اسیج‬‫ےہ‬‫یھبک‬‫ ہ‬ ‫اور‬‫اگ‬‫وہ‬‫یھبک‬‫ ہ‬‫ی‬‫ایقم‬‫ےیل‬‫۔اس‬‫اہرٹ‬‫ےج‬‫املکیئ‬‫ای‬‫اینپ‬‫ب‬‫ےن‬‫داین‬‫ےن‬‫اس‬‫اور‬‫یھکل‬‫اتکب‬‫ےس‬‫ںیم‬ ‫رپ‬‫ربمن‬‫ےلہپ‬‫۔‬‫ںیھت‬‫ںیتیصخش‬‫میظع‬‫ےس‬‫س‬‫ںیم‬‫رظن‬‫یک‬‫اس‬‫وج‬‫وکانچ‬‫ایصخشت‬‫او‬‫ےس‬‫ںیم‬‫ارخی‬‫ن‬‫یک‬‫ان‬‫ان‬‫وپری‬ ‫اہلل‬‫راول‬‫دمحم‬(‫ﷺ‬)‫ےہ‬‫رصناین‬‫وخد‬‫ہکبج‬‫اھکل‬‫ام‬‫ن‬‫اک‬ٰ‫ی‬‫س‬‫عت‬‫رب‬‫اک‬‫اس‬‫۔‬(‫االسلم‬‫ہیلع‬)‫ںیہ‬ٰ‫ی‬‫س‬‫عت‬‫ا‬‫دیسن‬،(‫ہیلع‬ ‫االسلم‬)‫ربمغیپ‬‫ایپرے‬‫ہک‬‫ایگ‬‫وہ‬‫راھک۔وبجمر‬‫ہپ‬‫ربمن‬‫رسیتے‬‫وک‬‫ﷺ‬‫وہ‬‫وک‬‫سج‬‫ےہ۔‬‫ںیہن‬‫یھب‬‫رات‬‫وکیئ‬‫یسیج‬ ‫ےہ‬‫ںیہن‬‫یھب‬‫وہ‬‫ےہ‬‫اتھجمس‬‫رب‬(‫اہلل‬‫احبسن‬)﴿َ ‫ك‬َ‫ر‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ك‬َ‫ذ‬ َ ‫ك‬ َ ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ ‫ن‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ع‬ َ ‫ف‬ َ‫ر‬َ‫و‬﴾‫رپ‬ ‫ٹ‬ ‫ہ‬‫امل‬‫اک‬‫ومیتیں‬‫ولگ‬‫وج‬‫ےیل‬‫اس‬ ‫ںیہ‬‫رےہ‬‫رک‬‫راب‬‫خ‬‫رت‬‫آخ‬‫اینپ‬،‫ںیہ‬‫رےہ‬‫رک‬‫راب‬‫خ‬‫داین‬‫اینپ‬‫وہ‬‫ںیہ‬‫رکےت‬‫رےہ۔اوہنں‬‫ڑاگڑ‬‫ںیہن‬‫ھچک‬‫اک‬‫۔ان‬ ‫رضور‬‫رپ‬‫واہں‬‫وہ‬‫ےہ‬‫انچنہپ‬‫رپ‬‫اقمم‬‫سج‬‫ےن‬‫ہک‬‫ول‬‫دھکی‬‫ہی‬‫مت‬‫ےگ۔نکیل‬‫رںیہ‬‫رک‬‫چنہپ‬‫ںیہمت‬‫ےن‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬،“ ُ ‫ل‬َ‫ف‬‫نا‬ َ ‫تي‬َ‫إلي‬”(‫رک‬‫افکت‬‫یک‬‫ومیتیں‬‫واال‬‫ےن‬)‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫انبن‬‫ربمغیپ‬‫ایپرے‬‫ ے‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫،اہلل‬(‫ﷺ‬)‫ہک‬‫ںیہ‬‫رامےت‬‫ف‬: “ ُ ‫ل‬َ‫ف‬ َ ‫نا‬َ‫و‬ َ ‫َن‬ َ ‫أ‬َ ‫ح‬ ‫ْي‬ َ ‫ات‬ َ ‫ه‬ َ ‫ك‬ َ ‫ي‬َ‫ت‬َ‫ي‬ ‫ح‬ ‫إل‬” ‫ںیہ‬‫اں‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫گل‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫دو‬‫ہی‬‫ےسیج‬‫اےسیںیہ‬‫واال‬‫رکےن‬‫افکت‬‫یک‬‫میتی‬‫اور‬‫ںیم‬(‫اوب‬‫داود‬:5151|‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫رامن‬‫ف‬‫حیحص‬‫ےن‬‫اابلین‬‫العہم‬) ‫ربمغیپ‬‫ایپرے‬(‫ﷺ‬)‫وک‬‫آپ‬‫اےنپ‬‫ےس‬‫ںیہ‬‫اچےتہ‬‫ا‬‫رکن‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫ف‬‫اور‬‫آپ‬‫ںیہ‬‫اچےتہ‬‫ا‬‫وہن‬‫دور‬‫ےس‬‫دبیلمع‬‫اس‬‫اینپ‬ (‫اہلل‬‫احبسن‬)‫وہ‬‫متخ‬‫وت‬‫امل‬،‫ےہ‬‫ایگ‬‫ایک‬‫دیپا‬‫ےیل‬‫ ے‬‫صاےمت‬‫وج‬‫ےہ‬‫زیچ‬‫ایسی‬‫وت‬‫ےگ؟امل‬‫اھکؤ‬‫امل‬‫اک‬‫اس‬‫ی‬‫بک‬‫اور‬ ‫دےتی‬‫وھچڑ‬‫یھب‬‫داین‬‫ہی‬،‫ےہ‬‫اجیت‬‫یلچ‬‫یھب‬‫اجن‬‫یک‬‫آپ‬‫ےگ۔ارگ‬‫وہں‬‫ںیہن‬‫متخ‬‫یھبک‬‫اامعل‬‫ ے‬‫آپ‬‫نکیل‬‫اگ‬‫اجےئ‬ ‫دن۔‬‫ ے‬‫ایقم‬‫ںیہ‬‫رظتنم‬‫ ے‬‫آپ‬‫اامعل‬‫ ے‬‫آپ‬،‫وہ‬ ‫اٹھچ‬‫کلہم‬:‫ا‬‫اجن‬‫اھبگ‬‫رک‬‫ومڑ‬‫ہنم‬‫ےس‬‫ج‬‫دیمان‬(َ‫ف‬‫ح‬‫ح‬ َّ ‫إلز‬ َ ‫م‬‫ح‬ َ ‫َي‬ َ‫ّل‬َ‫و‬ َّ ‫إلت‬َ‫و‬) ‫ایک‬‫دبیلمع‬‫ری‬ ‫ٹ‬ ‫ب‬‫ےس‬‫اس‬‫ا۔‬‫اجن‬‫اھبگ‬‫ ے‬‫رک‬‫ھٹیپ‬‫اینپ‬‫رک‬‫وھچڑ‬‫وک‬‫ج‬،‫وک‬‫املسمونں‬‫ےہہک‬‫ردیل‬‫ب‬‫ری‬ ‫ٹ‬ ‫ب‬‫ےس‬‫س‬‫ہی‬ ‫یگ؟‬‫وہ‬‫ایک‬‫الہتک‬‫ری‬ ‫ٹ‬ ‫ب‬‫ےس‬‫یگ؟اس‬‫وہ‬
  13. 13. 10/17 | www.ashabulhadith.com ‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬ ‫کلہم‬‫وتساں‬:‫اامین‬‫الہ‬‫تمہت‬‫یک‬‫ا‬‫زن‬‫رپ‬‫وعروتں‬‫ا‬‫اگلن‬(َ‫ات‬ َ ‫ن‬َ‫م‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ؤ‬ُ‫م‬ ‫ح‬ ‫إل‬ َ‫الت‬َ‫ف‬‫ا‬ َ ‫غ‬ ‫ح‬ ‫إل‬ ُ ‫ف‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ذ‬ َ ‫ق‬َ‫و‬) ‫یھب‬‫رمد‬‫ںیم‬‫ینعم‬‫وت‬‫ےہ‬‫ررک‬‫اک‬‫وعروتں‬‫ہک‬‫اسیج‬‫ہک‬‫رںیھک‬‫اد‬‫ن‬‫الم‬‫ش‬‫وت‬‫ےہ‬‫ںیہن‬‫ر‬‫اجب‬‫ےیل‬‫ ے‬‫وعروتں‬‫ےسیج‬‫۔‬‫ںیہ‬ ‫ایگ‬‫ایک‬‫ویکں‬‫ررک‬‫اک‬‫یگ۔وعروتں‬‫اجےئ‬‫یک‬‫اق م‬‫دح‬‫یھب‬‫رپ‬‫اس‬‫۔‬‫ےہ‬‫ںیہن‬‫ر‬‫اجب‬‫یھب‬‫ا‬‫اگلن‬‫تمہت‬‫یک‬‫ا‬‫زن‬‫رپ‬‫رمدوں‬ ‫؟ویک‬‫اعمرشہ‬‫ارا‬‫ا‬‫وت‬‫ںیہ‬‫رکےت‬‫ا‬‫زن‬‫رمد‬‫۔‬‫ےہ‬‫اجیت‬‫وہ‬‫اد‬‫رن‬‫ب‬‫زدنیگ‬‫یک‬‫اس‬‫وت‬‫اجےئ‬‫دی‬‫اگل‬‫تمہت‬‫ارگ‬‫رپ‬‫وعرت‬‫ہک‬‫ں‬ ‫ےیل‬‫اس‬‫۔وت‬‫ےہ‬‫ںیہن‬‫یھب‬‫وکیئ‬‫واال‬‫رکےن‬‫اعمف‬‫وک‬‫اس‬‫وت‬‫ےہ‬‫یتگل‬‫تمہت‬‫ارگ‬‫رپ‬‫وعرت‬‫۔‬‫ےہ‬‫داتی‬‫رک‬‫اعمف‬‫اےس‬ ‫ےہ۔‬‫ایک‬‫ررک‬‫اہیں‬‫ہپ‬‫وطر‬ ‫صا‬‫اک‬‫وعرت‬ ‫امیب‬‫کلہم‬‫است‬‫ہی‬‫وت‬‫س‬‫اک‬‫الہتک‬‫اور‬‫اع‬‫ن‬‫اک‬‫الہتک‬‫ای‬‫۔‬‫ےہ‬‫امیبری‬‫ای‬‫ےس‬‫ںیم‬‫اس‬‫اجدو‬،‫ںیہ‬‫ں‬‫ا‬‫رن‬ ‫دے۔‬‫رک‬‫رک‬‫ب‬‫وک‬‫ان‬‫اور‬‫اجےئ‬‫وہ‬‫دور‬‫ےس‬‫امیبرویں‬‫کلہم‬‫ان‬‫ہک‬‫ےہ‬‫رض‬‫ف‬‫رپ‬‫ومنم‬‫ر‬‫ےہ۔ہ‬ ‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬:‫دقمہم‬ ‫،وتملظ‬‫ادنریھوں‬‫۔‬‫ےہ‬‫داین‬‫یس‬‫بیجع‬‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬‫ں‬‫اور‬‫چس‬،‫راتف‬‫خ‬‫اور‬‫تقیقح‬‫ںیم‬‫سج‬‫ےہ‬‫داین‬‫یک‬‫ملظ‬‫اور‬ ‫اور‬‫ےہ‬‫وخوصبرت‬‫ینتج‬‫ںیم‬‫رظن‬‫یک‬‫ولوگں‬‫ںیم‬‫ر‬‫اظہ‬‫داین‬‫ہی‬‫۔‬‫ںیہ‬‫اجےت‬‫وہ‬‫ملط‬‫طلخ‬،‫ازی‬‫ن‬‫دبعشہ‬‫اور‬‫ملع‬،‫وھجٹ‬ ‫ےہ‬‫وخانفک‬‫اور‬‫ایھبی‬،‫دبوبدار‬،‫دنگی‬‫ادہ‬‫زن‬‫ںیہک‬‫ےس‬‫اس‬‫ںیم‬‫انط‬‫ن‬،‫ےہ‬‫وایل‬‫ےنچنیھک‬‫رطف‬‫اینپ‬‫وک‬‫ان‬‫اس‬‫۔‬ ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬‫اں‬‫دباکرن‬،‫متس‬‫و‬‫ملظ‬‫رپ‬‫دقم‬‫دقم‬‫۔‬‫ےہ‬‫وہیئ‬‫رھبی‬‫ےس‬‫وتملظں‬‫اور‬‫ارویکیں‬‫ن‬‫ہکلب‬‫ےہ‬‫اری‬‫ن‬‫ارخی‬‫ن‬‫یک‬ ‫ ے‬‫سج‬‫ےہ‬‫رطہقی‬‫اور‬‫ررہعی‬‫رنی‬‫دبب‬‫اک‬‫رمدود‬‫اطیشن‬‫۔ہی‬‫ےہ‬‫اق م‬‫رپ‬‫راموینں‬‫اف‬‫ن‬‫رنی‬‫دبب‬‫اور‬‫ری‬ ‫ٹ‬ ‫ب‬‫ےس‬‫س‬‫یک‬ ‫رک‬‫دور‬‫تہب‬‫ےس‬‫اےنپرب‬‫وک‬‫دنبوں‬‫ےن‬‫اس‬‫ےس‬‫رر ےع‬‫اہ‬‫گ‬‫رنی‬‫دبب‬‫ای‬‫الخف‬‫ ے‬‫رب‬‫اےنپ‬‫وک‬‫ان‬‫ہکلب‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫دن‬ ‫رشک‬‫؟‬‫ےہ‬‫اہ‬‫گ‬‫اس‬‫ ے۔وکن‬‫وتہب‬‫یچس‬‫اواےئ‬‫ا‬‫رکن‬‫ںیہن‬‫اعمف‬‫یھبک‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬‫وک‬‫سج‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫دن‬‫رک‬‫آامدہ‬‫رپ‬‫ج‬‫اور‬ ‫اہ۔‬‫گ‬‫اک‬‫اربک‬‫رفک‬‫اور‬‫اراکتب‬‫اک‬‫اربک‬ ‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬‫ںیم‬‫ںیمسق‬‫یک‬‫ولوگں‬: ‫ولوگں‬‫س‬‫ان‬‫ںیہ‬‫افصت‬‫فلتخم‬‫یک‬‫ںیہ‬‫االخق‬‫فلتخم‬،‫ایک‬‫ ے‬‫اس‬‫اور‬‫ےہ‬‫وکن‬‫رگ‬‫اجدو‬‫ہک‬‫ںیہ‬‫دےتھکی‬‫آےیئ‬‫وت‬‫۔‬ ‫؟‬‫ںیہ‬‫افصت‬‫و‬‫االخق‬
  14. 14. 11/17 | www.ashabulhadith.com ‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬ ‫مسق‬‫یلہپ‬:‫واال‬‫رکےن‬‫اجدو‬‫ینعی‬‫رگ‬‫اجدو‬ ‫اربک‬‫۔رشک‬‫ےہ‬‫یک‬‫یفلت‬‫قح‬‫ںیم‬‫قح‬‫ ے‬‫دوونں‬‫ولخمق‬‫اور‬‫صاقل‬‫ےن‬‫اس‬‫۔‬‫ےہ‬‫ان‬‫ان‬‫رنی‬‫دبب‬‫ےس‬‫س‬‫اک‬‫داین‬‫ہی‬ ‫وتہب‬‫یچس‬‫اواےئ‬‫ا‬‫رکن‬‫ںیہن‬‫اعمف‬‫یھبک‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬‫ےسج‬‫ےہ‬‫ر‬‫نم‬‫رنی‬‫دبب‬‫اور‬‫ےہ‬‫اہ‬‫گ‬‫را‬ ‫ٹ‬ ‫ب‬‫ےس‬‫س‬‫وج‬‫ایک‬‫اراکتب‬‫اک‬ ‫رک‬‫ملظ‬‫رپ‬‫ان‬‫ےہ‬‫یک‬‫یفلت‬‫قح‬‫یھب‬‫ںیم‬‫قح‬‫ ے‬‫ولوگں‬‫اور‬‫ ے‬‫۔‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫ورکن‬‫اجد‬‫ےس‬‫دمد‬‫یک‬‫اطیشونں‬‫اور‬‫نج‬‫۔‬‫ ے‬ ‫الچ‬‫ا‬‫وہن‬‫رغق‬‫ںیم‬‫د دل‬‫یک‬‫راموینں‬‫اف‬‫ن‬‫یک‬‫رب‬‫اےنپ‬‫ہکلب‬‫راماینں‬‫اف‬‫ن‬‫یک‬‫رب‬‫اےنپ‬‫ےیل‬‫ ے‬‫رکےن‬‫وخش‬‫وک‬‫اطیشن‬ ‫اگ‬‫وہ‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫ف‬‫ ے‬‫اس‬‫اطیشن‬‫ادہ‬‫زن‬‫یہ‬‫اانت‬‫اگ‬‫رےہ‬‫ا‬‫رکن‬‫رامین‬‫اف‬‫ن‬‫یک‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬‫اور‬‫اں‬‫دباکرن‬‫ادہ‬‫زن‬‫ینتج‬‫اور‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫اجن‬‫اور‬ ‫اککل‬‫یک‬‫راموینں‬‫اف‬‫ن‬‫اور‬‫دبع‬،‫رشک‬،‫ےہ‬‫تخس‬‫اور‬‫گنت‬‫ااہتنیئ‬‫دل‬‫اک‬‫سج‬‫رگ‬‫اجدو‬‫ہی‬‫۔‬‫اگ‬‫رےہ‬‫ا‬‫رکن‬‫دمد‬‫یک‬‫اس‬ ‫رص‬‫ںیم‬‫زدنیگ‬‫یک‬‫اس‬‫۔‬‫دور‬‫ےس‬‫ریغت‬‫و‬‫اورزعت‬‫ایحء‬‫و‬‫رشم‬،‫ےہ‬‫اکچ‬‫وہ‬‫ی‬‫ت‬‫ےس‬‫رپدے‬‫اور‬‫یہ‬‫ای‬‫ف‬ ‫ےس‬‫اس‬‫اطیشن‬‫ہک‬‫ےہ‬‫دصقم‬‫ا ے‬‫ن‬‫وہ‬‫رایض‬‫ےسیک‬‫ر‬ ُ‫ب‬‫اےنپ‬‫وہ‬‫ر‬‫اب‬‫اک‬‫اجدو‬‫اور‬‫اجےئ‬‫وہ‬‫اکایمب‬‫ںیم‬‫دصقم‬‫ے‬ ‫۔‬‫اجےئ‬‫وہ‬‫وبضمط‬ ‫یک‬‫رحیتم‬‫ےب‬‫یک‬‫دیجم‬‫رآن‬‫ف‬‫اور‬‫رحیتم‬‫ےب‬‫یک‬‫دیجم‬‫رآن‬‫،ف‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫رکن‬‫اجدورگ‬‫راماینں‬‫اف‬‫ن‬‫وج‬‫اسھت‬‫اسھت‬‫ ے‬‫رشک‬ ‫اصاےن‬‫ن‬‫اور‬ ‫اب‬‫ا‬‫ش‬‫ت‬‫پ‬‫انھکل‬‫ےس‬‫الغتظ‬‫وک‬‫دیجم‬‫رآن‬‫ف‬،‫ا‬‫رکن‬‫دنف‬‫ےچین‬‫ ے‬‫رکیس‬‫یک‬ ‫امحم‬‫وک‬‫دیجم‬‫رآن‬‫ااہتن۔ف‬ ‫ےس‬‫۔‬‫ںیہ‬‫ےتہک‬‫ںیہ‬‫اچےتہ‬‫انھکل‬‫آی‬‫مہ‬‫ےس‬‫اس‬‫ہک‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫وہن‬‫اک‬‫رن‬‫ےلیپ‬‫زرفعان‬‫۔‬‫آںیئ‬‫رک‬‫ےل‬‫زرفعان‬‫ہک‬ ‫رک‬‫رپ‬ ‫ٹ‬ ‫ےسیپہ‬‫ ے‬‫اس‬‫رک‬‫چیب‬‫وک‬‫زرفعان‬‫اور‬‫ںیہ‬‫اجےت‬‫ےھکل‬‫ذ‬‫وعتی‬‫ےس‬‫دنگیگ‬‫اور‬‫اب‬‫ا‬‫ش‬‫ت‬‫پ‬‫۔‬‫ںیہ‬‫اچےتہ‬‫انھکل‬‫ذ‬‫وعتی‬ ‫ولگ۔‬‫ہی‬‫ںیہ‬‫ےتیل‬ ‫یٹیب‬‫اور‬‫نہب‬،‫ا۔امں‬‫رکن‬‫ا‬‫زن‬‫ےس‬‫احمرم‬‫اےنپ‬‫ےس‬‫اس‬‫بک‬‫اطیشن‬‫ور ہ‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫رکن‬‫رایض‬‫وک‬‫۔اطیشن‬‫ا‬‫رکن‬‫ا‬‫زن‬‫ےس‬ ‫یک‬‫ونجں‬‫ریغب‬‫۔‬‫رںیھک‬‫اد‬‫،ن‬‫ےہ‬‫ںیہن‬‫ا‬‫وہن‬‫ ے‬‫اطیشونں‬‫ریغب‬‫اجدو‬‫اور‬‫؟‬‫اگ‬‫رکے‬‫دمد‬‫یک‬‫اس‬‫بک‬‫؟‬‫اگ‬‫رکے‬‫ات‬‫ن‬ ‫اراکتب‬‫ ے‬‫رفک‬،‫رپ‬‫ےبرحیتم‬‫یک‬‫دیجم‬‫رآن‬‫ف‬،‫رپ‬‫رشک‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫وہن‬‫رایض‬‫اطیشن‬‫اتکس۔وت‬‫ںیہن‬‫وہ‬‫اجدو‬‫ ے‬‫دماتلخ‬ ‫رپ‬‫ ے‬‫اسرے‬‫ہی‬‫ا‬‫رکن‬‫لتق‬،‫ا‬‫رکن‬‫ملظ‬‫ےس‬‫رط ےق‬‫ایس‬‫اور‬‫ےہ۔‬‫ر‬‫اکف‬‫وہ‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫رکن‬‫رحیتم‬‫ےب‬‫یک‬‫دیجم‬‫رآن‬‫ف‬‫وج‬‫۔اور‬ ‫ومعمیل‬‫اسےنم‬‫ ے‬‫اس‬‫اسرے‬‫وکیئ‬‫ارگ‬‫ہک‬‫ںیہ‬‫ےکچ‬‫وہ‬‫تخس‬‫اےنت‬‫دل‬‫ ے‬‫ان‬‫ےیل‬‫اس‬‫۔‬‫ںیہ‬‫اہ‬‫گ‬‫اعم‬‫اور‬‫ںیہ‬ ‫رکےت‬‫ںیہن‬‫رپواہ‬‫وہ‬‫وت‬‫اجےئ‬‫یھب‬‫رم‬‫رک‬‫ڑتپ‬‫ڑتپ‬‫اسےنم‬‫ ے‬‫ان‬‫صخش‬،‫ ے‬‫وتملظں‬،‫ںیہ‬‫رپدے‬‫اورپ‬‫ ے‬‫۔دل‬ ‫ںیہ‬‫رپدے‬‫ ے‬‫ارویکیں‬‫ن‬:
  15. 15. 12/17 | www.ashabulhadith.com ‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬ ﴿ٍ‫ض‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ع‬ َ ‫ب‬ َ ‫ق‬ ‫ح‬‫و‬ َ ‫ف‬‫ا‬ َ ‫ه‬ ُ ‫ض‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ع‬ َ ‫ب‬ ٌۢ‫ت‬ٰ‫م‬ ُ ‫ل‬ ُ ‫ظ‬﴾(‫اونلر‬/41) ‫رگ‬‫اجدو‬‫۔ہی‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫رکن‬‫وبقل‬‫ریخ‬‫وکیئ‬‫دل‬‫اک‬‫اس‬‫ ہ‬‫اور‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫آن‬‫رظن‬‫ریخ‬‫وکیئ‬‫ےس‬‫آوھکنں‬‫اےس‬‫ ہ‬،‫ےہ‬‫اکچ‬‫وہ‬‫ادناھ‬ ‫ا‬‫آن‬‫رظن‬‫اصحل‬‫اور‬‫کین‬‫را‬ ‫ٹ‬ ‫ب‬‫وت‬‫ےس‬‫وصرت‬‫و‬‫لکش‬‫ےہ‬‫رپ‬‫این‬‫ا‬‫ش‬‫ت‬‫پ‬،‫حیبست‬‫ںیم‬‫اہھت‬،‫داڑیھ‬‫یبمل‬،‫ڑگپی‬‫ری‬ ‫ٹ‬ ‫ب‬‫رپ‬‫رس‬‫۔‬ ،‫ا‬‫ان‬‫ن‬‫اکلم‬،‫اکلم‬،‫اعمل‬،‫ررگ‬‫ب‬،‫رمدش‬،‫ریپ‬‫ام‬‫ن‬‫۔‬‫یھب‬‫ان‬‫ن‬‫اک‬‫رحماب‬‫اواقت‬‫ضعب‬‫ام‬‫ن‬‫فلتخم‬‫ ے‬‫ںیہ۔لیصفت‬ ‫لیصفت‬‫آےگ‬‫وہ‬‫؟‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫اجن‬‫ےسیک‬‫ا‬‫اچہپن‬‫وک‬‫رگ‬‫اجدو‬‫ہک‬‫اگ‬‫رکوں‬‫ایبن‬‫ںیم‬‫دروس‬‫اےلگ‬‫ںیم‬‫ااینں‬‫ن‬‫اسھت‬‫ایبن‬‫ےس‬ ‫اہلل۔‬‫اء‬‫ش‬‫ان‬‫ےگ‬‫رکںی‬‫ا‬‫ن‬‫ےہ‬‫رگ‬‫اجدو‬‫ہی‬‫ےگ‬‫ںیل‬‫اچہپن‬‫رک‬‫دھکی‬‫آپ‬‫ہک‬‫اہلل‬‫اء‬‫ش‬‫ان‬‫ےگ‬‫رکںی‬‫ایبن‬‫ااینں‬‫ن‬‫ایسی‬ ‫ا‬‫رکن‬‫ایبن‬‫ہی‬‫رصف‬‫ںیم‬‫دقمےم‬‫ںیم‬‫۔‬‫ںیہ‬‫ااینں‬‫ن‬ ‫ںیہن؟صا‬‫یک‬‫وکن؟سج‬‫ےہ‬‫صخش‬‫ہی‬‫ہک‬‫اھت‬‫اچاتہ‬‫رطف‬ ‫اجےت‬‫ےل‬‫ےچب‬‫اور‬‫اں‬‫ویبن‬‫اینپ‬‫ولگ‬‫ضعب‬‫ںیہ‬‫اجےت‬‫ولگ‬‫وکیئ‬‫وک‬‫ا‬‫زن‬‫اور‬‫لتق‬‫وج‬‫اسےنم‬‫ ے‬‫ولوگں‬‫دباکر‬‫ان‬،‫ںیہ‬ ‫ےچین‬‫ ے‬‫رکیس‬‫یک‬‫دنگیگ‬،‫ےہ‬‫اتکس‬‫ھکل‬‫ےس‬‫الغتظ‬،‫ےہ‬‫اتکس‬‫رک‬‫رحیتم‬‫ےب‬‫یک‬‫دیجم‬‫رآن‬‫ف‬‫وج‬‫۔‬‫ےتھجمس‬‫ںیہن‬‫اہ‬‫گ‬ ‫ںیہ‬‫ولگ‬‫اےسی‬‫ضعب‬‫ںیم‬‫اعمرشے‬‫ارے‬‫ا‬‫اور‬‫؟‬‫یھبک‬‫ےہ‬‫رانھک‬‫ےن‬‫اس‬‫ایخل‬‫اک‬‫زعت‬‫یک‬‫یسک‬‫وت‬‫ےہ‬‫اتکس‬‫رک‬‫دنف‬ ‫وج‬‫اگ۔اور‬‫دے‬‫ےچب‬‫ہی‬،‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫ان‬‫ن‬‫اکلم‬‫ہی‬‫وہےت‬‫ںیہن‬‫دیپا‬‫ےچب‬‫۔‬‫ےیل‬‫ ے‬‫العج‬‫ںیہ‬‫اجےت‬‫رک‬‫ےل‬‫وک‬‫،ویٹیبں‬‫وہب‬‫اینپ‬ ‫؟‬‫ہی‬‫ےہ‬‫داتی‬‫اوالد‬‫ےسیک‬‫ہک‬‫اگ‬‫رکوں‬‫ایبن‬‫آےگ‬‫ںیم‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫رکن‬‫ایک‬‫ےن‬‫ا‬‫ان‬‫ن‬ ‫اکلم‬(‫اہلل‬‫ن‬‫وعنر‬)‫رب‬‫اےنپ‬‫ب‬ ‫ر‬‫ ے‬‫دنگیگ‬‫اس‬،‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫دن‬‫وھچڑ‬‫وک‬‫دروازے‬‫ ے‬‫رواالجلل‬‫۔‬‫اھت‬‫ا‬‫وہن‬‫یہی‬‫وت‬‫ےہ‬‫ایک‬‫اایتخر‬‫وک‬‫اےتس‬ ‫مسق‬‫دورسی‬:‫واال‬‫رکواےن‬‫اجدو‬ ‫۔‬‫ںیہ‬‫رکواےت‬‫لمع‬‫اک‬‫اجدو‬،‫ںیہ‬‫رکواےت‬‫اجدو‬‫رپ‬‫دورسوں‬‫وج‬،‫وہ‬‫رکےن‬‫رفنت‬‫و‬‫ضغب‬،‫دسح‬،‫دل‬‫گنت‬‫دبتخب‬ ‫ںیم‬‫دل‬‫ ے‬‫ان‬‫۔‬‫ںیہ‬‫ولگ‬‫واےل‬‫ےس‬‫الےن‬‫وخایشں‬‫ںیم‬‫زدنیگ‬‫اینپ‬‫۔‬‫ےہ‬‫یئگ‬‫دی‬‫اگل‬‫رہم‬‫یک‬‫رفنت‬‫و‬‫ضغب‬‫ااکم‬‫ن‬ ‫دورسوں‬‫اور‬‫ےکس‬‫ ہ‬‫انب‬،‫ےکس‬‫ ہ‬‫ونسار‬‫وک‬‫رھگوں‬‫وہںیئ۔اےنپ‬‫ ہ‬‫رداس‬‫ب‬‫ےس‬‫ان‬‫وخایشں‬‫یک‬‫دورسوں‬‫اور‬‫وہےئ‬ ‫وک‬‫روینش‬‫یک‬‫وخویشں‬‫ےس‬‫ادنر‬‫ ے‬‫دولں‬‫ ے‬‫ان‬‫اور‬‫وتڑا‬‫وک‬‫رھگوں‬‫ ے‬‫ا،ولوگں‬‫دن‬‫رک‬‫رشوع‬‫ا‬‫وتڑن‬‫وک‬‫رھگوں‬‫ ے‬ ‫ہی‬‫وہےئ‬‫ڈوےب‬‫ںیم‬‫زدنیگ‬‫یک‬‫اہبشت‬‫و‬‫وہشات‬‫ایل۔‬‫نیھچ‬‫یسک‬‫ولگ‬‫ ےںوروں‬‫ان‬‫رک‬‫دھکی‬‫وک‬ ‫وخک‬‫یک‬‫اڑ‬‫رن‬‫اک‬ ‫ںوروں‬‫۔‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫اجن‬‫اسسن‬،‫ںیہ‬‫وہاجیت‬‫رسخ‬‫آںیھکن‬،‫ےہ‬‫اجیت‬‫ڑکس‬‫این‬‫ا‬‫ش‬‫ت‬‫پ‬‫یک‬‫ان‬،‫ےہ‬‫اجیت‬‫اھچ‬‫یس‬‫رویقن‬‫ےب‬‫رپ‬ ‫یھبک‬‫ولگ‬‫ہی‬‫واےل‬‫رکےن‬‫ااکم‬‫ن‬‫زدنیگ‬‫اینپ‬‫۔‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫آن‬‫وک‬‫ےنٹھپ‬‫ےس‬‫رفنت‬‫و‬‫ضغب‬،‫دسح‬‫دل‬،‫ےہ‬‫اجیت‬‫وھپل‬
  16. 16. 13/17 | www.ashabulhadith.com ‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬ ‫ںیہن‬‫اکایمب‬‫یک‬‫ان‬،‫ںیہ‬‫اچےتہ‬‫ا‬‫رکن‬‫ابتہ‬‫زدنیگ‬‫یک‬‫دورسوں‬،‫ںیہ‬‫ںیہن‬‫وخاہ‬‫ریخ‬‫ےیل‬‫ ے‬‫دورسوں‬‫وج‬‫۔‬‫تکس‬‫وہ‬ ‫۔‬‫ا‬‫وہن‬‫ںیہن‬‫اانیمطن‬‫اور‬‫وکسن‬‫یھبک‬‫ںیم‬‫زدنیگ‬‫ربمغیپ‬‫ایپرے‬‫ ے‬‫اہلل‬(‫ﷺ‬)‫ںیہ‬‫رامےت‬‫ف‬: َ‫ه‬ َ‫س‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ف‬ َ ‫ن‬َ‫ل‬ ُّ‫ب‬َ ُ ‫َي‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬َ‫ه‬‫ي‬َ‫خ‬ َ َ‫ِل‬ َّ‫ب‬َ ُ ‫َي‬ َّ َ ‫ّتَح‬ ‫ح‬ ُ ‫ُك‬ ُ ‫د‬َ‫ح‬ َ ‫أ‬ ُ َ‫ِم‬ ‫ح‬ ُ ‫ُي‬ َ ‫ال‬ ‫ی‬‫وق‬‫اس‬،‫اتکس‬‫وہ‬‫ںیہن‬‫ومنم‬‫صخش‬‫وکیئ‬‫ےس‬‫ںیم‬‫مت‬(‫اتکس‬‫وہ‬‫ںیہن‬‫اکلم‬‫اامین‬‫اک‬‫اس‬)‫اےنپ‬‫ہک‬‫ی‬‫ب‬ ‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫رکن‬‫دنسپ‬‫ےیل‬‫اےنپ‬‫وج‬‫رکے‬‫ ہ‬‫دنسپ‬‫زیچ‬‫وہ‬‫ےیل‬‫ ے‬‫اھبیئ‬‫املسمن‬‫۔‬(‫اخبری‬:11) ‫۔‬‫ںیم‬‫واہبشت‬‫وکشک‬‫ںیہ‬‫زگارےت‬‫زدنیگ‬‫یک‬‫اامیین‬‫ےب‬‫ےیل‬‫اس‬ ‫مسق‬‫رسیتی‬:‫رپ‬‫سج‬‫ایگ‬‫ایک‬‫اجدو‬ ‫دو‬‫ہی‬‫ںیہ‬‫ولگ‬‫ ے‬‫مسق‬: 1:‫۔‬‫ںیہ‬‫ہصح‬‫اینبدی‬‫اور‬‫ںیہ‬‫ہصح‬‫اک‬‫داین‬‫اس‬‫وخد‬‫ہپ۔‬‫یسک‬‫ںیہ‬‫رکواےت‬،‫ہپ‬‫یسک‬‫ںیہ‬‫رکےت‬‫اجدو‬‫وخد‬‫وج‬‫ولگ‬‫اےسی‬ ‫رھبو‬‫واسی‬‫ےگ‬‫رکو‬‫اسیج‬‫۔‬‫ا‬‫دن‬‫رک‬‫اجدو‬‫رپ‬‫اںیہن‬‫رک‬‫ےل‬‫دبہل‬‫ےن‬‫دورسوں‬،‫ےھت‬‫رےتہ‬‫رکےت‬‫اجدو‬‫رپ‬‫دورسوں‬ ‫اواق‬‫ضعب‬‫ںیہ‬‫اجےت‬‫وہ‬‫اکشر‬‫وخد‬‫ےگ۔اکشری‬‫وھجےٹ‬ ‫۔ہی‬‫ت‬‫ ے‬‫رگوں‬‫اجدو‬‫زدنیگ‬‫یک‬‫وکسین‬‫ےب‬‫اتحمج‬ ،‫ےھت‬‫اھبےتگ‬‫ےیل‬‫ ے‬‫رکےن‬‫اجدو‬‫رپ‬‫یسک‬‫وت‬‫یھبک‬‫رپ۔‬‫دروازے‬‫ُس‬‫ا‬‫یھبک‬،‫رپ‬‫دروازے‬‫اس‬‫یھبک‬،‫ںیہ‬‫زگارےت‬ ‫۔‬‫اس‬‫ن‬‫ ے‬‫ریپ‬‫ُس‬‫ا‬‫یھبک‬،‫اس‬‫ن‬‫ ے‬‫ریپ‬‫ُس‬‫ا‬‫یھبک‬،‫ںیہ‬‫دوڑےت‬‫اھبےتگ‬‫رطف‬‫یک‬‫اںیہن‬‫ےیل‬‫ ے‬‫العج‬‫اب‬‫وکشک‬ ‫دل‬‫ےس‬‫واہبشت‬‫ایک‬‫ںیہن‬‫وت‬‫ےن‬‫امں‬‫ریمی‬‫اجدو‬،‫ارے‬‫۔‬‫ںیہ‬‫دےتھکی‬‫ےس‬‫اگنہ‬‫یک‬‫کش‬‫وک‬‫س‬،‫ےہ‬‫اکچ‬‫وہ‬‫گنت‬ ‫یہ‬‫ےن‬‫اھبیئ‬‫؟ہکلب‬‫ایک‬‫ںیہن‬‫وت‬‫ےن‬‫اھبیئ‬‫ریمے‬‫۔‬‫یھت‬‫ریہ‬‫ہہک‬‫ویں‬‫دن‬‫اس‬،‫ےہ‬‫ایک‬‫ےن‬‫امں‬‫ریمی‬‫اورپ؟‬‫ریمے‬ ‫ےن‬‫وہب‬‫ریمی‬‫ہک‬‫ےہ‬‫یتہک‬‫اسس‬،‫ےہ‬‫ایک‬‫ےن‬‫اسس‬‫ریمی‬‫ہک‬‫ےہ‬‫یتہک‬‫وہب‬‫۔‬‫ےہ‬‫ایک‬‫یک‬‫واہبشت‬‫۔وکشک‬‫ےہ‬‫ایک‬ ‫اجدو‬‫فیلکت‬‫ر‬‫ہ‬‫ہک‬‫ںیہ‬‫ےتھجمس‬‫ہی‬‫وخد‬‫وہ‬‫آج‬،‫ےھت‬‫واےل‬‫رکےن‬‫اجدو‬‫رپ‬‫دورسوں‬‫وخد‬‫وہ‬‫ہک‬‫ویکں‬‫؟‬‫ویکں‬‫۔‬‫زدنیگ‬ ،‫ےہ‬‫ایک‬‫اجدو‬‫ےن‬‫یسک‬‫وہا‬ ‫ٹ‬‫اڈیسکیی‬‫اک‬‫اگڑی‬،‫ایگ‬‫وہ‬‫ے،اجدو‬‫رگ‬‫یگل‬‫وھٹرک‬،‫ایگ‬‫وہ‬‫اجدو‬‫وت‬‫وہا‬‫درد‬‫ںیم‬‫۔رس‬‫ےہ‬ ‫ےہ‬‫اجدو‬‫ےہ‬‫درد‬‫ںیم‬‫ٹیپ‬‫سج‬،‫ںیہ‬‫زگارےت‬‫زدنیگ‬‫یسیج‬‫ہک‬‫۔ویکں‬‫ےہ‬‫اجدو‬‫فیلکت‬‫ر‬‫ہ‬‫ایگ‬‫وہ‬‫اجدو‬‫یئگ‬‫وہ‬‫ ضب‬، ‫اجدو‬‫وہ‬‫وت‬‫ا‬‫ن‬‫ںیہ‬‫اجےت‬‫وہ‬‫دل‬‫گنت‬‫اےنت‬‫رںیھک‬‫اد‬‫ن‬‫ولگ‬‫اےسی‬‫ےہ۔اور‬‫ا‬‫آن‬‫رظن‬‫ھچک‬‫ویہ‬‫وک‬‫ان‬،‫ںیہ‬‫رےتہ‬‫ںیم‬‫اموحل‬ ‫وج‬‫ںیہ‬‫ولگ‬‫ م‬‫تہب‬‫۔‬‫ںیہ‬‫اجےت‬‫رم‬‫ ے‬‫رک‬‫یشک‬‫وخد‬‫ا‬‫ن‬‫ںیہ‬‫اجےت‬‫رم‬‫یہ‬‫ےس‬‫نیگن‬‫اانت‬‫اک‬‫اجدو‬‫وت‬‫ا‬‫ن‬‫ںیہ۔‬‫اجےت‬‫چب‬ ‫ںیہ‬‫رےہ‬‫زگار‬‫یھب‬‫ایھب‬‫اور‬‫ںیہ‬‫ےکچ‬‫ےلہپزگار‬‫زدنیگ‬‫یک‬‫دباعت‬‫اور‬‫رشک‬‫وخد‬‫ہک‬‫ویکں‬‫رپ‬‫ولوگں‬‫ان‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫وہن‬‫ر‬‫اب‬
  17. 17. 14/17 | www.ashabulhadith.com ‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬ ‫واعق‬‫ومت‬‫ےس‬‫سج‬‫ےہ‬‫یھب‬‫اجدو‬‫اک‬‫ومت‬‫ہک‬‫اگ‬‫آےئ‬‫ںیم‬‫مسق‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬‫۔‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫دن‬‫رک‬‫ےن‬‫یسک‬‫یھب‬‫اجدو‬‫رھپ‬‫اور‬ ‫ا‬‫۔‬‫ےہ‬‫وہاجیت‬‫ایس‬‫اور‬‫ںیہن‬‫اجےتن‬‫وک‬‫دیجم‬‫رآن‬‫ف‬،‫ںیہن‬‫اجےت‬‫رطف‬‫یک‬‫العج‬‫رشیع‬،‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫اجن‬‫وہ‬‫گنت‬‫اانت‬‫دل‬‫رگ‬ ،‫ولگ‬‫ م‬‫تہب‬،‫ںیہ‬‫اجےت‬‫رم‬‫ےس‬‫وہج‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬‫ا‬‫ن‬‫ںیہ‬‫ےتیل‬‫رک‬‫یشک‬‫وخد‬‫ا‬‫ن‬‫زگارےت‬‫زگارےت‬‫زدنیگ‬‫ںیم‬‫دیل‬‫گنت‬ ‫۔‬‫ںیہ‬‫اجےت‬‫چب‬‫یہ‬‫ولگ‬‫ م‬‫تہب‬ 1:‫ولگ‬‫وصعمم‬‫اور‬‫اعم‬‫اج‬‫وک‬‫اجدو‬‫ ہ‬‫وج‬‫اور‬‫ںیہ‬‫ےتن‬‫وہج‬‫یک‬‫دینمش‬‫ےن‬‫یسک‬‫۔‬‫ںیہ‬‫ےئگ‬‫رطف‬‫یک‬‫اجدورگ‬‫یھبک‬‫ ہ‬ ‫رشی‬‫ ے‬‫دباکروں‬‫ان‬‫ںیم‬‫اہ‬‫گ‬‫اس‬،‫ںیم‬‫دباکری‬‫اس‬‫۔وہ‬‫ںیہ‬‫ںیہن‬‫ہصح‬‫اک‬‫داین‬‫اس‬‫وہ‬‫ا۔‬‫دن‬‫رک‬‫اجدو‬‫رپ‬‫ان‬‫ےس‬ ‫نج‬‫ہک‬‫اجےئ‬‫وہ‬‫واضب‬‫اہک‬‫ن‬‫ےہ‬‫ایگ‬‫ایک‬‫اجدو‬‫رپ‬‫ان‬‫ہک‬‫ایک‬‫ےیل‬‫اس‬‫ررک‬‫اک‬‫ان‬‫ےن‬‫ںیم‬‫۔‬‫ںیہ‬‫ںیہن‬‫ایگ‬‫ایک‬‫اجدو‬‫رپ‬ ‫ولگ‬‫اےھچ‬،‫ےہ‬‫ںیہن‬‫دنی‬‫نیل‬‫وکیئ‬‫ےس‬‫اجدو‬‫اک‬‫ان‬،‫ںیہ‬‫ولگ‬‫وصعمم‬‫ہی‬‫؟وت‬‫ںیہ‬‫وہےت‬‫ولگ‬‫ےسیک‬‫ےسیک‬‫ہک‬‫ےہ‬ ‫ےن‬‫دونمشں‬،‫ےن‬‫اخمنیفل‬،‫ےن‬‫دورسوں‬‫ہک‬‫ںیہ‬‫یک‬‫اطع‬‫وک‬‫ان‬‫ےن‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬‫ااھچایئں‬‫ایسی‬‫ضعب‬‫ںیم‬‫ان‬‫۔‬‫ںیہ‬ ‫ہی‬‫ںیم‬‫دبےل‬‫ ے‬‫ااھچویئں‬‫ان‬‫یک‬‫ان‬‫ ے‬‫رک‬‫دسح‬‫ہک‬‫آپ‬‫ںیہ‬‫اجےتن‬‫ہک‬‫اسیج‬‫۔‬‫ےہ‬‫ایک‬‫اجدو‬‫اور‬‫اچنہپیئ‬‫فیلکت‬ ‫ربمغیپ‬‫ایپرے‬(‫ﷺ‬)‫۔‬‫ایگ‬‫ایک‬‫اجدو‬‫رپ‬‫ای‬‫رکمی‬‫یبن‬‫ےن‬‫وہیدی‬(‫ﷺ‬)‫رپ‬‫رکام‬‫احصہب‬‫اور‬‫ایک‬‫اجدو‬‫ںیم‬‫زامےن‬‫ ے‬ ،‫یک‬‫اق م‬‫دح‬‫رپ‬‫ان‬‫ےن‬‫رکام‬‫ےھت۔احصہب‬‫رکےت‬‫اجدو‬‫وج‬‫ےھت‬‫انمنیقف‬،‫ےھت‬‫ولگ‬‫رنی‬‫دبب‬‫اےسی‬‫ضعب‬‫وک‬‫ان‬‫رک‬‫لتق‬ ‫ایگ۔‬‫ا‬‫دن‬‫اطخب‬‫نب‬‫رمع‬‫ا‬‫دیسن‬‫دنجب‬‫اور‬‫صہ‬‫ف‬‫ح‬‫دیسہ‬(‫ہنع‬‫اہلل‬‫ریض‬)‫اجدو‬‫ےن‬‫احصہب‬‫نیت‬‫ان‬‫ےہ۔‬‫ای‬‫ن‬‫ےس‬ ،‫ایک‬‫لتق‬‫وک‬‫رگوں‬‫رپ‬‫ان‬‫۔‬‫اھت‬‫وموجد‬‫ہی‬‫یھب‬‫ںیم‬‫زامےن‬‫اس‬‫ ے۔وت‬‫رک‬‫اق م‬‫دح‬ ‫مسق‬‫وچیھت‬:‫،اطیشن‬‫نج‬ ‫آدم‬‫ےن‬‫وہنجں‬‫ےلیچ‬‫ ے‬‫اک۔اسیلب‬‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬‫ےہ‬‫ہصح‬‫اینبدی‬‫ہی‬(‫االسلم‬‫ہیلع‬)‫رحموم‬‫ےس‬‫ج‬‫وک‬‫اوالد‬‫یک‬ ‫اسری‬‫اور‬‫تمہ‬‫اسری‬‫اینپ‬‫اور‬‫ےس‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬‫ایک‬‫ودعہ‬‫اک‬‫انبےن‬‫ادنینھ‬‫اک‬‫منہج‬‫اےس‬‫اور‬‫ےہ‬‫اھکیئ‬‫مسق‬‫یک‬‫رکےن‬ ‫ےسیک‬‫ےس‬‫ج‬‫وک‬‫آدم‬‫ینب‬‫ہک‬‫ںیہ‬‫رےہ‬‫اگل‬‫رپ‬‫ایس‬‫زدنیگ‬‫ہک‬‫ےہ‬‫دصقم‬‫یہ‬‫ای‬‫رصف‬‫اک‬‫زدنیگ‬‫یک‬‫ان‬‫؟‬‫رکںی‬‫رحموم‬ ‫ا‬‫ن‬‫ارے‬‫ا‬‫ےس‬‫وہج‬‫یک‬‫سج‬‫وک‬‫ان‬‫ان‬‫اس‬‫پ‬‫رکںی؟‬‫رحموم‬‫ےسیک‬‫ےس‬‫ج‬‫وک‬‫اس‬،‫ایگ‬‫ا‬‫دن‬‫اکنل‬‫ےس‬‫ج‬‫وک‬‫اسیلب‬ ‫وہ‬‫ےس‬‫سج‬‫اجےئ‬‫ا‬‫دن‬‫رک‬‫التبم‬‫ںیم‬‫اہ‬‫گ‬‫اےسی‬‫وک‬‫ان‬‫ان‬‫اس‬‫ہک‬‫ںیہ‬‫ذےت‬ ‫ٹ‬ ‫ڈوھی‬‫راہتس‬‫آاسن‬‫ےس‬‫س‬‫ےیل‬‫ ے‬‫اس‬‫اور‬ ‫ا‬ٔ‫رہ‬‫داب‬‫ںیہ‬‫ںیمسق‬‫دو‬‫یک‬‫اطیشونں‬‫ےس‬‫اابتعر‬‫ ے‬‫اجدو‬‫اجےئ۔وت‬‫وہ‬‫صارج‬‫ےس‬‫السم‬:
  18. 18. 15/17 | www.ashabulhadith.com ‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬ 1:،‫اطیشن‬‫رسدار‬‫اک‬‫راموینں‬‫اف‬‫ن‬‫یک‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬‫اور‬‫دباعت‬،‫رشک‬‫رگ‬‫اجدو‬‫ےیل‬‫ ے‬‫نج‬‫ںیہ‬‫اطیشن‬‫اےسی‬‫ہی‬ ‫دورسے‬‫وج‬‫رھپ‬‫وت‬‫ںیہ‬‫اجےت‬‫وہ‬‫رایض‬‫اطیشن‬‫رسدار‬‫ہی‬‫ب‬‫ےیل۔‬‫ ے‬‫رکےن‬‫وخش‬‫وک‬‫ان‬،‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫رکن‬‫اراکتب‬ ‫دےتی‬‫انب‬‫الغم‬‫اک‬‫رگ‬‫اجدو‬‫وکاس‬‫ان‬‫ ے‬‫اطیشونں‬‫رے‬ ‫ٹ‬ ‫ب‬‫ںیہ‬‫الغم‬‫ ے‬‫ن‬ِّ‫ا‬‫وج‬‫ںیہ‬‫اطیشن‬‫ ے‬‫مسق‬‫رںیھک‬‫اد‬‫ن‬‫ںیہ۔‬ ‫ںیہن‬‫درس‬‫ات‬‫ن‬‫ہی‬‫۔‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫اجن‬‫آ‬‫ںیم‬‫ےضبق‬‫ ے‬‫اس‬‫اطیشن‬‫ہک‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫رکن‬‫لمع‬‫ااسی‬‫رگ‬‫اجدو‬‫ہک‬‫ںیہ‬‫ےتھجمس‬‫ہی‬‫ولگ‬‫اعم‬ ‫رے‬ ‫ٹ‬ ‫ب‬‫رگ‬‫اجدو‬‫وخد‬‫ہی‬‫۔‬‫ےہ‬‫رے‬ ‫ٹ‬ ‫ب‬،‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫وہن‬‫ںیم‬‫ےضبق‬‫ ے‬‫اطیشن‬‫را‬ ‫ٹ‬ ‫ب‬‫وج‬‫ںیم‬‫وعض‬‫ ے‬‫اس‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫وہن‬‫الغم‬‫اک‬‫اطیشن‬ ‫ںیم‬‫ذم‬‫ج‬‫یک‬‫رگ‬‫اجدو‬‫اس‬‫وہ‬‫ےہ‬‫اطیشن‬‫اجدو‬‫ویہ‬‫ےہ‬‫داتی‬‫ادنھ‬‫ن‬‫نج‬‫ا‬ ‫ٹ‬ ‫وھچن‬،‫ےہ‬‫داتی‬‫ادنھ‬‫ن‬‫اطیشن‬‫ا‬ ‫ٹ‬ ‫وھچن‬‫ای‬ ‫اہلل‬‫اء‬‫ش‬‫ان‬‫آےگ‬‫اگ‬‫رکوں‬‫ایبن‬‫ںیم‬‫یک‬‫اس‬‫لیصفت‬‫۔‬‫ےہ‬‫راتہ‬‫ا‬‫وہن‬‫ےس‬‫وہج‬‫یک‬‫اطیشن‬‫ایس‬‫ر‬‫اب‬‫اک‬‫اجدو‬،‫ےہ‬‫راتہ‬‫ا‬‫رکن‬ ‫اعمدہہ‬ ‫ای‬ ‫اجدو‬ ‫ہک‬ ‫اگ‬ ‫رکوں‬ ‫ایبن‬ ‫ںیم‬ ، ‫ںیم‬ ‫رعتفی‬ ‫یک‬ ‫اجدو‬ ‫؟اور‬ ‫ےہ‬ ‫ا‬‫وہن‬ ‫ےسیک‬ ‫اجدو‬ ‫ہک‬‫ےہ‬ ‫ا‬‫وہن‬ contract‫اک‬‫ان‬‫ان‬‫رگ‬‫اجدو‬‫ےہ۔‬‫اور‬‫ای‬‫ںیم‬‫اکدوونں‬‫نج‬‫رسدار‬contract‫ہک‬‫؟‬‫اک‬‫زیچ‬‫سک‬‫ےہ۔‬‫ا‬‫وہن‬ ‫ا‬‫رکن‬‫وہ‬‫ںیم‬‫ےہ‬‫اسسن‬‫ریمی‬‫ی‬‫ب‬‫رامین‬‫اف‬‫ن‬‫نکمم‬‫ر‬‫ےہہ‬‫یک‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬‫وج‬‫رامین‬‫اف‬‫رن‬‫ہ‬‫ہک‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫رکن‬‫ودعہ‬‫ہی‬‫رگ‬‫اجدو‬ ‫اگ‬‫روہں‬‫ےہ‬‫رکین‬‫دمد‬‫ریمی‬‫ےن‬‫مت‬‫ںیم‬‫وعض‬‫ ے‬‫اس‬‫اہک‬‫ن‬‫اجؤں۔ہی‬‫وہ‬‫اکایمب‬‫ںیم‬‫اجدو‬‫ںیم‬contract ‫ےہ۔‬‫ا‬‫وہن‬‫ںیم‬‫وعض‬‫ ے‬‫اس‬‫اطیشون‬‫الغم‬‫وھچےٹ‬‫اےنپ‬‫وہ‬‫ےہ‬‫وج‬‫اطیشن‬‫را‬ ‫ٹ‬ ‫ب‬‫ں‬‫ےہ‬‫داتی‬‫دے‬‫ومت‬‫زساےئ‬‫وک‬ ‫۔‬‫امےتن‬‫ںیہن‬‫ات‬‫ن‬‫یک‬‫اس‬‫وہ‬‫ارگ‬‫ےہ‬‫داتی‬‫رک‬‫،لتق‬ 1:‫وھچےٹ‬،‫اطیشن‬‫اور‬‫دباکر‬‫یھب‬‫وخد‬‫ہی‬‫وبجمر‬‫اواقت‬‫ضعب‬‫نکیل‬‫ںیہ‬‫ر‬‫اکف‬(‫وہےت‬‫یھب‬‫ںیہ‬)،‫ادہ‬‫زن‬‫وک‬‫یسک‬ ‫دیجم‬‫رآن‬‫ف‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫اجن‬‫ایک‬‫العج‬‫ب‬‫رپ‬‫وطر‬ ‫صا‬‫اور‬‫ںیہ‬‫اجےت‬‫رک‬‫وہ‬‫وت‬‫ےہ‬‫وہیت‬‫دح‬‫یک‬‫ان‬،‫تکس‬‫دے‬‫ںیہن‬‫فیلکت‬ ‫ومت‬‫یھب‬‫ُدرھ‬‫ا‬‫اور‬‫ےہ‬‫ومت‬‫یھب‬‫ادرھ‬‫ہک‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫اجن‬‫آ‬‫اسےنم‬‫اطیشن‬‫را‬ ‫ٹ‬ ‫ب‬‫وت‬‫ںیہ‬‫رکےت‬‫وکشش‬‫یک‬‫ے‬‫ت‬‫کل‬‫ن‬‫وہ‬‫اور‬‫ےس‬ ‫ڑپ‬‫ ے‬‫دیجم‬‫رآن‬‫ف‬‫وک‬‫ان‬‫ومت‬‫وج‬‫۔نکیل‬‫ےہ‬‫ےس‬‫ ےنھ‬‫رشہیع‬‫رہیق‬‫اور‬،‫ےہ‬‫وہیت‬‫رک‬‫لج‬‫وہ‬،‫ےہ‬‫وہیت‬‫صا ل‬‫ےس‬ ‫ےہ‬‫ومت‬‫آاسن‬‫اور‬‫ےہ‬‫ومت‬‫رنی‬‫دبب‬‫وہ‬‫ب‬‫ے‬‫ت‬‫کل‬‫ن‬‫ںیہن‬‫وہ‬‫ارگ‬‫ںیہ‬‫اجےت‬‫وہ‬‫متخ‬‫رک‬‫لج‬‫ا‬‫ن‬‫ںیہ‬‫اجےت‬‫لکن‬‫وہ‬ ‫ںیہ‬‫ںیمسق‬‫ینتک‬‫یک‬‫؟اس‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫وہن‬‫دالخ‬‫ےسیک‬‫اطیشن‬‫ہک‬‫یک‬‫س‬‫ه‬‫م‬‫اگ‬‫رکوں‬‫ایبن‬‫ںیمسق‬‫ںیم‬‫ب‬‫رھپ‬‫وت۔اور‬‫؟‬ ‫سم‬‫ےسج‬‫ےہ‬‫مسق‬‫یک‬‫اطیشن‬‫ضعب‬‫اعرض‬‫ےتہک‬‫دنسپ‬‫وک‬‫یسک‬،‫ےس‬‫وہج‬‫یک‬‫تبحم‬‫ںیہ‬‫ےتسھگ‬‫اس‬‫وھتڑا‬‫ںیم‬‫،مسج‬‫ںیہ‬ ‫اطیشن‬‫را‬ ‫ٹ‬ ‫ب‬‫وکیئ‬‫رپ‬‫اس‬‫ہک‬‫ویکں‬‫ےس۔‬‫وہج‬‫یک‬‫ڈر‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫اجن‬‫اھبگ‬‫وہ‬‫وت‬‫ںیہ‬‫ڑپےتھ‬‫افہحت‬ٔ‫اورہ‬‫آپ‬‫یہ‬‫وجں‬‫ںیہ‬‫رکےت‬ ‫اعم‬‫ہک‬‫دوں‬‫اتب‬‫وک‬‫آپ‬‫ہپ‬‫وطر‬‫اعم‬‫اور‬‫ںیہ‬‫وہےت‬‫اطیشن‬‫وپک‬‫ڈر‬‫رکےوتہی‬‫وبجمر‬‫اےس‬‫وج‬‫ےہ‬‫ںیہن‬‫طلسم‬‫ہپ‬‫وطر‬
  19. 19. 16/17 | www.ashabulhadith.com ‫داین‬‫یک‬‫اجدو‬ ‫۔‬‫ںیہ‬‫ڈرےت‬‫ےس‬‫ونجں‬‫مہ‬‫ہک‬‫؟‬‫ےہ‬‫ایک‬‫ردی‬‫ب‬‫ارے‬‫ا‬‫ےہاور‬‫ا‬‫ڈرن‬‫ےس‬‫ان‬‫ان‬‫وہ‬‫ےہ‬‫وج‬‫نج‬‫آپ‬‫نج‬ٔ‫اورہ‬ ‫امانگنرشوع‬‫انپہ‬‫ےس‬‫مہ‬‫ےن‬‫اوہنں‬‫ب‬،‫ےھت‬‫ڈرےت‬‫ےس‬‫اونں‬‫ان‬‫وت‬‫مہ‬‫ہک‬‫ںیہ‬‫دےتی‬‫وگایہ‬‫وخد‬‫نج‬،‫آپ‬‫ڑپںیھ‬ ‫اونں‬‫ان‬‫ےھت‬‫ڈرےت‬‫وت‬‫مہ‬‫ور ہ‬‫ےیل‬‫ان‬‫ن‬‫یس‬‫اےنپ‬‫ےن‬‫رھپمہ‬‫دی‬‫رک‬‫امانگنرشوع‬‫انپہ‬‫ےس‬‫مہ‬‫ےن‬‫اوہنں‬‫ےس،ب‬ ‫ںیمہ‬‫ںیہ‬‫اچےتہ‬‫ا‬‫زگرن‬‫ےس‬‫اہیں‬‫مہ‬‫رسدار‬‫ ے‬‫وادی‬‫اس‬‫اے‬،‫دی‬‫رک‬‫اصقنن‬‫وکیئ‬‫ہک‬‫اہک‬‫ےن‬‫اوہنں‬‫۔‬‫ا‬‫اچنہپن‬‫ ہ‬ ‫بک‬‫مہ‬‫اصقنن‬‫نکیل‬‫ںیہ‬‫ڈرےت‬‫وخد‬‫وت‬‫مہ‬،‫ےیل‬‫ ے‬‫اونں‬‫ان‬‫ےھت‬‫دےتی‬‫وھچڑ‬‫راےتس‬‫وخد‬‫وت‬‫مہ‬‫ےھت‬‫واےل‬‫اچنہپےن‬ ‫ےس‬‫مہ‬‫ےن‬‫اوہنں‬‫ب‬‫وکیئ‬‫ب‬‫اور‬‫۔‬‫ںیہ‬‫ڈرےت‬‫ےس‬‫مہ‬‫ہی‬‫ہک‬‫وہا‬‫مولعم‬‫ںیمہ‬‫رھپ‬‫وت‬‫دی‬‫رک‬‫امانگنرشوع‬‫انپہ‬ ‫ا‬‫زگرن‬‫ومنم‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫اجن‬‫اھبگ‬‫اطیشن‬‫وت‬‫ےہ‬‫آیت‬‫آواز‬‫یک‬‫آران‬‫ب‬‫ےیل‬‫اس‬‫۔‬‫ںیہ‬‫اجےت‬‫اھبگ‬‫دور‬‫اور‬‫وہ‬‫ی‬ ‫ےہ‬‫وھگز‬‫ام‬‫ڑپ ےنھ‬‫آی‬‫یک‬‫دیجم‬‫رآن‬‫ف‬،‫ںیہ‬‫ڈرےت‬‫ےس‬‫آران‬‫۔‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫آن‬‫ںیم‬‫دحی‬‫حیحص‬‫۔‬‫وہےئ‬‫رےت‬‫ڈرےت‬‫ےس‬ ‫۔‬‫ںیہ‬‫اجےت‬‫اھبگ‬‫اور‬‫ںیہ‬ ‫مسق‬‫اوچنںی‬‫ن‬:‫ولگ‬‫اعم‬ ‫ہی‬‫ا‬‫ن‬‫فیلکت‬‫وکیئ‬‫یھب‬‫ب‬‫نکیل‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫وہن‬‫اجدو‬‫رپ‬‫ان‬‫ ہ‬‫اور‬‫ںیہ‬‫رکواےت‬‫اجدو‬‫رپ‬‫اور‬‫یسک‬‫ ہ‬‫اور‬‫رکےت‬‫ںیہن‬‫وت‬‫اجدو‬ ‫رگ‬‫اجدو‬‫ںیہ‬‫اجےت‬‫ےس‬‫وہج‬‫یک‬‫اہجت‬ً‫ا‬‫وفر‬‫وہ‬‫وت‬‫ےہ‬‫وہیت‬‫تبیصم‬‫ا‬‫ن‬‫وچری‬‫ا‬‫ن‬‫ےہ‬‫وہیت‬‫امیبری‬‫وں‬‫یئھب‬‫۔‬‫اس‬‫ن‬‫ ے‬ ‫روےپ‬‫او‬‫تمیق‬‫یک‬‫؟رمیغ‬‫ےہ‬‫یک‬‫وچری‬‫ےن‬‫سک‬،‫ےہ‬‫یئگ‬‫وہ‬‫وچری‬‫رمیغ‬‫ریمی‬،‫داھکںیئ‬‫رک ے‬‫لمع‬‫ہی‬‫آپ‬ ‫یک‬‫ےن‬‫سک‬‫رأت‬‫خ‬‫ہک‬‫ویکں‬‫؟‬‫ویکں‬‫ںیہ‬‫اجےتن‬‫ےہ۔‬‫ااہتن‬‫یک‬‫ووقیف‬‫ےب‬‫۔‬‫اتیلےہ‬‫روےپ‬‫او‬‫نیت‬‫یک‬‫رگ‬‫اجدو‬‫اور‬‫ےہ‬ ‫رےتش‬‫وکیئ‬‫ہک‬‫اں‬‫ن‬‫ےہ‬‫ہتپ‬‫وک‬‫اس‬‫؟‬‫یک‬‫رکےن‬‫وچری‬‫رمیغ‬‫ےیل‬‫ ے‬‫دےنی‬‫زسا‬‫وک‬‫اگ۔اس‬‫وہ‬‫ریبی‬‫ف‬ ‫وکیئ‬‫ا‬‫ن‬‫اگ‬‫وہ‬‫دار‬ ‫ایک‬‫ہی‬‫ےن‬‫سک‬‫ہک‬‫ےیل‬‫ ے‬‫اجےنن‬‫ہی‬‫نکیل‬‫ا‬‫ااھٹن‬‫اصقنن‬‫اک‬‫او‬‫اچر‬‫اور‬‫دےیئ‬‫اور‬‫او‬‫،نیت‬‫یئگ‬‫یک‬‫او‬‫ای‬‫رمیغ‬‫وت‬‫ای‬ ‫ںیم‬‫وک‬‫اس‬‫اہک‬‫ن‬‫ےہ‬‫اصقنن‬‫وچ‬‫اسلکیئ‬‫ومرٹ‬‫۔‬‫ےہ‬‫وہاجیت‬‫وچری‬‫زیچ‬‫یئن‬‫یک‬‫یئن‬‫اواقت‬‫اچنہپؤں۔ضعب‬‫اجیت‬‫وہ‬‫ری‬ ‫ےہ‬‫تبیصم‬‫ںیہ۔‬‫وہیت‬‫وچری‬‫اں‬‫اگڑن‬،‫ںیہ‬‫وہیت‬‫وچری‬‫ادہ‬‫زن‬‫تہب‬،‫ےس‬‫رط ےق‬‫آاسن‬‫ںیم‬‫وکلمں‬‫ارے‬‫ا‬‫ےہ‬ ‫؟‬‫ےہ‬‫انہک‬‫ایک‬‫ےہ‬‫تبیصم‬‫ےس‬‫رطف‬‫یک‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬﴿َ‫ن‬ ‫ح‬‫و‬ ُ ‫ع‬َ‫ج‬ ٰ‫ر‬َ‫ه‬‫ح‬‫ي‬ َ ‫َل‬‫إ‬ َّ ‫ََن‬‫إ‬َ‫و‬َ ‫ى‬ َ‫ّلِل‬ َّ ‫ََن‬‫إ‬﴾‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫رکن‬‫ربص‬‫؟‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫رکن‬‫ایک‬ ‫ےہ‬‫یئگ‬‫آ‬‫تبیصم‬‫؟‬‫ںیہ‬‫ےتہک‬‫ایک‬‫۔ہی‬،‫یھت‬‫وہیئ‬‫وچری‬‫اسلکیئ‬‫ومرٹ‬‫لک‬،‫ےہ‬‫وہا‬‫داھکی‬‫ںیمہ‬‫رصف‬‫ےن‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬‫۔‬ ‫ایک‬،‫وہیئگ‬‫راب‬‫خ‬‫اگڑی‬‫آج‬،‫وہا‬‫امیبر‬‫ہچب‬‫رپاوں‬(‫اہلل‬‫ن‬‫وعنر‬)‫۔‬‫ےن‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬‫ےہ‬‫وہا‬‫داھکی‬‫ںیمہ‬‫رصف‬(‫وعنر‬ ‫اہلل‬‫ن‬)‫رپ‬‫اہکں‬‫ہک‬‫داھکںیئ‬‫ ے‬‫رک‬‫لمع‬‫یئھب‬‫۔‬‫رطف‬‫یک‬‫رگ‬‫اجدو‬‫؟ےکپل‬‫ےہ‬‫ایک‬‫ایک‬‫اور‬‫لم‬‫ںیہن‬‫ا‬‫ن‬‫ےہ‬‫اتکس‬‫لم‬‫؟‬‫ےہ‬

