Raksha Bandhan is such a wonderful day that celebrates the beautiful bond that brothers and sisters share. On this wonderful day every sister wants to find the best way so as to showcase the purity of her love to her brother.

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated all over in India and particularly by the people of Hindu faith. But nowadays, people belonging to other religion celebrate this auspicious festival with utmost faith and reverence. The day starts with a fresh and positive air and sister's tie Rakhi thread on their brothers' wrists and brother give their sisters Rakhi return gifts and promise to protect their sisters for rest of their lives.

