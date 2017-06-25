SISTEMA RESPIRATORIO. ANATOMIA Y FISIOLOGIA. Presentado Por : Estefany Gómez Cortes.
FUNCION S. RESPIRATORIO. • La respiración se define como el proceso de inhalación de oxígeno en el cuerpo y la exhalación ...
• ElTractoRespiratorio Superior. • La nariz (las fosas nasales): Es la entrada de las vías respiratorias. • La faringe: Es...
EPIGLOTIS.  En la laringe existe una especia de tapón llamado Epiglotis, que se cierran cuando se hace el proceso de degl...
LA TRAQUEA.
 Los bronquiolos: Son las ramas de los bronquios, que conducen el aire a los pulmones.  Los alvéolos (o sacos de aire): ...
BRONQUIOS.
LOSBRONQUIOLOS.  Son ramificaciones de los bronquios, y terminan en unos saquitos llamados alveolos pulmonares.  Se ubic...
ALVEOLOS PULMONARES.  Son los encargados del intercambio gases en el aire y la sangre.  Las paredes de los alveolos son ...
PULMONES.  Los pulmones son dos órganos esponjosos de color rojizo, situados en el tórax, protegidos por las costillas a ...
DIAFRAGMA.  La función principal de este musculo es la INSPIRACION, cuya acción viene siendo la fase activa de la respira...
Sistema respiratorio

  1. 1. SISTEMA RESPIRATORIO. ANATOMIA Y FISIOLOGIA. Presentado Por : Estefany Gómez Cortes.
  2. 2. FUNCION S. RESPIRATORIO. • La respiración se define como el proceso de inhalación de oxígeno en el cuerpo y la exhalación de dióxido de carbono fuera del cuerpo. Esto se lleva a cabo con la ayuda de los órganos del sistema respiratorio, es decir: • la nariz, • la faringe, • la laringe, • la tráquea, • los bronquios y los pulmones.
  3. 3. • ElTractoRespiratorio Superior. • La nariz (las fosas nasales): Es la entrada de las vías respiratorias. • La faringe: Está situado detrás de la boca, y es el conducto hacia el estómago y hacia los pulmones • La laringe: Está presente en la parte superior de la tráquea y contiene las cuerdas vocales. También se conoce, como la caja de la voz. EL SISTEMA RESPIRATORIO SE DIVIDE EN DOS.
  4. 4. EPIGLOTIS.  En la laringe existe una especia de tapón llamado Epiglotis, que se cierran cuando se hace el proceso de deglución, para que los alimentos no pasen a las vías respiratorias.
  5. 5. LA TRAQUEA.
  6. 6.  Los bronquiolos: Son las ramas de los bronquios, que conducen el aire a los pulmones.  Los alvéolos (o sacos de aire): Son unos sacos de aire en los pulmones, donde se produce el intercambio de los gases.  Los pulmones: Estos son los dos órganos en forma de cono invertido, que están presentes en el pecho de los seres humanos. Tracto Respiratorio Inferior.
  7. 7. BRONQUIOS.
  8. 8. LOSBRONQUIOLOS.  Son ramificaciones de los bronquios, y terminan en unos saquitos llamados alveolos pulmonares.  Se ubican en la parte media de cada pulmón y carecen de cartílago.  Y su función es conducir el aire que va desde los bronquios, pasando por los bronquiolos y terminan en los alveolos.
  9. 9. ALVEOLOS PULMONARES.  Son los encargados del intercambio gases en el aire y la sangre.  Las paredes de los alveolos son muy delgadas y están rodeadas por una red de capilares sanguíneos.  Entre los alveolos pulmonares se realiza el intercambio de gases ( O2 y CO2) entre el aire que hay en el interior de los alveolos y la sangre que circula por los capilares sanguíneos. El intercambio de gases ocurre mediante un proceso físico llamado Difusión, que consiste en que las moléculas se desplazan desde donde hay mas concentración hacia donde hay menor concentración.
  10. 10. PULMONES.  Los pulmones son dos órganos esponjosos de color rojizo, situados en el tórax, protegidos por las costillas a ambos lados del corazón. El derecho tiene tres partes o lóbulos; el izquierdo tiene dos partes.  La principal función de los pulmones es llevar a cabo el intercambio gaseoso con la sangre, motivo por el cual los alvéolos están en estrecho contacto con los capilares.  De hecho, en los alvéolos se produce el paso de oxígeno desde el aire a la sangre, así como el paso de dióxido de carbono desde la sangre al aire, produciéndose por la diferencia de presiones parciales de oxígeno y de dióxido de carbono entre la sangre y los alvéolos.
  11. 11. DIAFRAGMA.  La función principal de este musculo es la INSPIRACION, cuya acción viene siendo la fase activa de la respiración, que al contraerse este desciende hacia la cavidad abdominal aumentando los diámetros de longitud.  Las costillas se levantan y se separan en si para que los pulmones se llenen de aire.

