Prof. Catherine Criado Gallardo
Objetivo • Valorar el arquetipo de héroe y su trascendencia en la tradición literaria occidental como búsqueda y aceptació...
• ¿Qué características debe tener un héroe? • ¿Cómo se llega a ser un héroe? • ¿Quiénes son potenciales héroes?
El monomito • Joseph Campbell en su libro “El héroe de las mil caras” llegó a la conclusión de que existe un argumento úni...
• El esquema del monomito posee dos dimensiones: es a su vez literario y simbólico. • En lo literario, es un recurso que p...
Etapas
Influenciadel monomito
El viaje del héroe
El viaje del héroe
El viaje del héroe
El viaje del héroe

Concepto
Dimensiones literarias y simbólicas
Etapas del monomito
Ejemplos

El viaje del héroe

