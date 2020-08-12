Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Importance Sampling for a Robust and Eﬃcient Multilevel Monte Carlo Estimator for Stochastic Reaction Networks Chiheb Ben ...
Outline 1 Introduction 2 Pathwise Importance Sampling for a Robust and Eﬃcient Multilevel Estimator (Ben Hammouda, Ben Rac...
1 Introduction 2 Pathwise Importance Sampling for a Robust and Eﬃcient Multilevel Estimator (Ben Hammouda, Ben Rached, and...
Stochastic Reaction Networks (SRNs): Motivation Deterministic models describe an average (macroscopic) behavior and are on...
SRNs Applications: Epidemic Processes (Anderson and Kurtz 2015) and Virus Kinetics (Hensel, Rawlings, and Yin 2009),. . . ...
Stochastic Reaction Network (SRNs) A stochastic reaction network (SRN) is a continuous-time Markov chain, X(t), deﬁned on ...
Kurtz Representation (Ethier and Kurtz 1986) Kurtz’s random time-change representation X(t) = x0 + J ∑ j=1 Yj (∫ t t0 aj(X...
Typical Computational Tasks in the Context of SRNs Estimation of the expected value of a given functional, g, of the SRN, ...
Simulation of SRNs Pathwise-Exact methods (Exact statistical distribution of the SRN process) ▸ Stochastic simulation algo...
The Explicit-TL Method (Gillespie 2001; J. Aparicio 2001) Kurtz’s random time-change representation (Ethier and Kurtz 1986...
Monte Carlo (MC) Setting: Let X be a stochastic process and g Rd → R, a function of the state of the system which gives a ...
Multilevel Monte Carlo (MLMC) (Kebaier 2005; Giles 2008) Aim: Improve MC complexity, when estimating E[g(Z∆tL (T))]. Setti...
Coupling Idea in the Context of SRNs (Kurtz 1982; Anderson and Higham 2012) To couple two Poisson rdvs, P1(λ1), P2(λ2), wi...
1 Introduction 2 Pathwise Importance Sampling for a Robust and Eﬃcient Multilevel Estimator (Ben Hammouda, Ben Rached, and...
MLMC with Importance Sampling: Motivation Issue: Catastrophic coupling (characteristic of pure jump processes) Prob{Y = X ...
Illustration of Catastrophic Coupling Consider an example where g takes values in {0,1}. g : level numerical approximation...
Standard Paths Coupling: One Species & One Reaction Channel Notation ▸ X −1, X : two explicit TL approximations of the pro...
Pathwise Importance Sampling (IS) Idea 3 For 1 ≤ j ≤ J: Instead of ∆aj ,n∆t in (7), we propose λj ,n ∆t . The parameter λj...
Main Results and Contributions Our theoretical estimates and numerical experiments in (Ben Hammouda, Ben Rached, and Tempo...
1 Introduction 2 Pathwise Importance Sampling for a Robust and Eﬃcient Multilevel Estimator (Ben Hammouda, Ben Rached, and...
Example (Michaelis-Menten Enzyme Kinetics (Rao and Arkin 2003)) The catalytic conversion of a substrate, S, into a product...
Summary of Results of Example 1 Example α β γ κL WorkMLMC Example 1: MLMC without IS 1.02 1.03 1 1220 O (TOL−2 log (TOL) 2...
Cost Analysis: Illustration 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 level l 10-6 10 -5 10 -4 10 -3 10-2 10 -1 Wl,sample Without IS Wi...
Eﬀect of our Method on the High Kurtosis Issue and Strong Convergence: Example 1 (Without IS) 0 2 4 6 8 10 -10 -5 0 5 0 2 ...
Eﬀect of our Method on the High Kurtosis Issue and Strong Convergence: Example 1 (With IS) 0 2 4 6 8 10 -20 -15 -10 -5 0 5...
Eﬀect of our IS on MLMC Complexity 10 -4 10 -3 10 -2 10 -1TOL 10 -2 10 -1 10 0 10 1 10 2 10 3 10 4 E[W] MC + SSA TOL -2 st...
1 Introduction 2 Pathwise Importance Sampling for a Robust and Eﬃcient Multilevel Estimator (Ben Hammouda, Ben Rached, and...
Conclusions 1 We design a novel method that combines a pathwise dependent importance sampling (IS) with MLMC estimator for...
Future Work 1 Design a more optimal IS scheme to be used for MLMC, for instance by using a hierarchy of δ , where the para...
References I D. Anderson and D. Higham. “Multilevel Monte Carlo for continuous Markov chains, with applications in biochem...
References II Chiheb Ben Hammouda, Nadhir Ben Rached, and Ra´ul Tempone. “Importance sampling for a robust and eﬃcient mul...
References III Michael B Elowitz et al. “Stochastic gene expression in a single cell”. In: Science 297.5584 (2002), pp. 11...
References IV SebastianC. Hensel, JamesB. Rawlings, and John Yin. “Stochastic Kinetic Modeling of Vesicular Stomatitis Vir...
References V Christopher Lester, Christian A Yates, and Ruth E Baker. “Robustly simulating biochemical reaction kinetics u...
Thank you for your attention 29
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

MCQMC 2020 talk: Importance Sampling for a Robust and Efficient Multilevel Monte Carlo Estimator for Stochastic Reaction Networks

17 views

Published on

The multilevel Monte Carlo (MLMC) method for continuous-time Markov chains, first introduced by Anderson and Higham (SIAM Multiscal Model. Simul. 10(1), 2012), is a highly efficient simulation technique that can be used to estimate various statistical quantities for stochastic reaction networks (SRNs), and in particular for stochastic biological systems. Unfortunately, the robustness and performance of the multilevel method can be deteriorated due to the phenomenon of high kurtosis, observed at the deep levels of MLMC, which leads to inaccurate estimates for the sample variance. In this work, we address cases where the high kurtosis phenomenon is due to catastrophic coupling (characteristic of pure jump processes where coupled consecutive paths are identical in most of the simulations, while differences only appear in a very small proportion), and introduce a pathwise dependent importance sampling technique that improves the robustness and efficiency of the multilevel method. Our analysis, along with the conducted numerical experiments, demonstrates that our proposed method significantly reduces the kurtosis at the deep levels of MLMC, and also improves the strong convergence rate. Due to the complexity theorem of MLMC and given a pre-selected tolerance, TOL, this results in an improvement of the complexity from O(TOL^{-2} \log(TOL)^2) in the standard case to O(TOL^{-2}).

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

MCQMC 2020 talk: Importance Sampling for a Robust and Efficient Multilevel Monte Carlo Estimator for Stochastic Reaction Networks

  1. 1. Importance Sampling for a Robust and Eﬃcient Multilevel Monte Carlo Estimator for Stochastic Reaction Networks Chiheb Ben Hammouda Nadhir Ben Rached Ra´ul Tempone MCQMC Conference 2020, University of Oxford 10 - 14 August, 2020 1
  2. 2. Outline 1 Introduction 2 Pathwise Importance Sampling for a Robust and Eﬃcient Multilevel Estimator (Ben Hammouda, Ben Rached, and Tempone 2020) 3 Numerical Experiments 4 Conclusions and Future Work
  3. 3. 1 Introduction 2 Pathwise Importance Sampling for a Robust and Eﬃcient Multilevel Estimator (Ben Hammouda, Ben Rached, and Tempone 2020) 3 Numerical Experiments 4 Conclusions and Future Work 1
  4. 4. Stochastic Reaction Networks (SRNs): Motivation Deterministic models describe an average (macroscopic) behavior and are only valid for large populations. Species of small population ⇒ Considerable experimental evidence: Dynamics dominated by stochastic eﬀects1 . ⇒ Discrete state-space/stochastic simulation approaches more relevant than continuous state-space/deterministic approaches ⇒ Theory of Stochastic Reaction Networks (SRNs). Figure 1.1: Gene expression is aﬀected by both extrinsic and intrinsic noise (Elowitz et al. 2002). Figure 1.2: Gene expression can be very noisy (Raj et al. 2006). 1 Populations of cells exhibit substantial phenotypic variation due to i) intrinsic noise: biochemical process of gene expression and ii) extrinsic noise: ﬂuctuations in other cellular components. 2
  5. 5. SRNs Applications: Epidemic Processes (Anderson and Kurtz 2015) and Virus Kinetics (Hensel, Rawlings, and Yin 2009),. . . Biological Models In-vivo population control: the expected number of proteins. Figure 1.3: DNA transcription and mRNA translation (Briat, Gupta, and Khammash 2015) Chemical reactions Expected number of molecules. Sudden extinction of species Figure 1.4: Chemical reaction network (Briat, Gupta, and Khammash 2015) 3
  6. 6. Stochastic Reaction Network (SRNs) A stochastic reaction network (SRN) is a continuous-time Markov chain, X(t), deﬁned on a probability space (Ω,F,P)2 X(t) = (X(1) (t),...,X(d) (t)) [0,T] × Ω → Zd + described by J reactions channels, Rj = (νj,aj), where ▸ νj ∈ Zd +: stoichiometric (state change) vector. ▸ aj Rd + → R+: propensity (jump intensity) function. aj satisﬁes Prob(X(t + ∆t) = x + νj X(t) = x) = aj(x)∆t + o(∆t), j = 1,...,J. (1) 2 In this setting i-th component, X(i) (t), may describe the abundance of the i-th species present in the system at time t. 4
  7. 7. Kurtz Representation (Ethier and Kurtz 1986) Kurtz’s random time-change representation X(t) = x0 + J ∑ j=1 Yj (∫ t t0 aj(X(s))ds)νj, (2) where Yj are independent unit-rate Poisson processes, X is the solution of a nonlinear system of stochastic diﬀerential equations driven by Poisson Random Measures. 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 10 0 10 1 10 2 10 3 10 4 Time Species M P D Figure 1.5: 20 exact i.i.d. paths of X = (M,P,D): counts the number of particles of each species in a problem from genomics.
  8. 8. Typical Computational Tasks in the Context of SRNs Estimation of the expected value of a given functional, g, of the SRN, X, at a certain time T, i.e., E[g(X(T))]. ▸ Example: The expected counting number of the i-th species, where g(X) = X(i) . Estimation of E[g(X(τB))]. Hitting times of X: the elapsed random time that the process X takes to reach for the ﬁrst time a certain subset B of the state space, i.e., τB = inf{t ∈ R+ X(t) ∈ B}. ▸ Example: The time of the sudden extinction of one of the species. . . . ⇒ One needs to design eﬃcient Monte Carlo (MC) methods for those tasks and consequently one need to sample eﬃciently paths of SRNs. 6
  9. 9. Simulation of SRNs Pathwise-Exact methods (Exact statistical distribution of the SRN process) ▸ Stochastic simulation algorithm (SSA) (Gillespie 1976). ▸ Modiﬁed next reaction algorithm (MNRA) (Anderson 2007). Caveat: Computationally expensive. Pathwise-approximate methods ▸ Explicit tau-leap (explicit-TL) (Gillespie 2001; J. Aparicio 2001). ▸ Split step implicit tau-leap (SSI-TL) (Ben Hammouda, Moraes, and Tempone 2017), for systems characterized by having simultaneously fast and slow timescales. 7
  10. 10. The Explicit-TL Method (Gillespie 2001; J. Aparicio 2001) Kurtz’s random time-change representation (Ethier and Kurtz 1986) X(t) = x0 + J ∑ j=1 Yj (∫ t t0 aj(X(s))ds)νj, where Yj are independent unit-rate Poisson processes The explicit-TL method (kind of forward Euler approximation): Given Zexp (t) = z ∈ Zd +, Zexp (t + τ) = z + J ∑ j=1 Pj ⎛ ⎜ ⎜ ⎜ ⎝ aj(z)τ λj ⎞ ⎟ ⎟ ⎟ ⎠ νj, {Pj(λj)}J j=1: independent Poisson rdvs with rate {λj}J j=1. 8
  11. 11. Monte Carlo (MC) Setting: Let X be a stochastic process and g Rd → R, a function of the state of the system which gives a measurement of interest. Aim: approximate E[g(X(T))] eﬃciently, using Z∆t(T) as an approximate path of X(T). MC estimator: Let µM be the MC estimator of E[g(Z∆t(T))] µM = 1 M M ∑ m=1 g(Z∆t,[m](T)), where Z∆t,[m] are independent paths generated via the approximate algorithm with a step-size of ∆t. Complexity: Given a pre-selected tolerance, TOL MC complexity = (cost per path) ≈ T ∆t =TOL−1 × (#paths) =M=TOL−2 = O (TOL−3 ). 9
  12. 12. Multilevel Monte Carlo (MLMC) (Kebaier 2005; Giles 2008) Aim: Improve MC complexity, when estimating E[g(Z∆tL (T))]. Setting: ▸ A hierarchy of nested meshes of [0,T], indexed by { }L =0. ▸ ∆t = K− ∆t0: The time steps size for levels ≥ 1; K>1, K ∈ N. ▸ Z = Z∆t : The approximate process generated using a step size of ∆t . MLMC idea E[g(ZL(T))] = E[g(Z0(T))]+ L ∑ =1 E[g(Z (T)) − g(Z −1(T))] (3) Var[g(Z0(T))] ≫ Var[g(Z (T)) − g(Z −1(T))] as M0 ≫ M as MLMC estimator: Q = L ∑ =0 Q , Q0 = 1 M0 M0 ∑ m0=1 g(Z0,[m0](T)); Q = 1 M M ∑ m =1 (g(Z ,[m ](T)) − g(Z −1,[m ](T))), 1 ≤ ≤ L MLMC Complexity (Cliﬀe et al. 2011) O (TOL −2−max(0, γ−β α ) log (TOL)2×1{β=γ} ) (4) i) Weak rate: E[g (Z (T)) − g (X(T))] ≤ c12−α ii) Strong rate: Var[g (Z (T)) − g (Z −1(T))] ≤ c22−β iii) Work rate: W ≤ c32γ (W : expected cost) 10
  13. 13. Coupling Idea in the Context of SRNs (Kurtz 1982; Anderson and Higham 2012) To couple two Poisson rdvs, P1(λ1), P2(λ2), with rates λ1 and λ2, respectively, we deﬁne λ⋆ = min{λ1,λ2} and we consider the decomposition ⎧⎪⎪ ⎨ ⎪⎪⎩ P1(λ1) = Q(λ⋆ ) + Q1(λ1 − λ⋆ ) P2(λ2) = Q(λ⋆ ) + Q2(λ2 − λ⋆ ) Q(λ⋆ ), Q1(λ1 − λ⋆ ) and Q2(λ2 − λ⋆ ) are three independent Poisson rdvs. We have small variance between the coupled rdvs Var[P1(λ1) − P2(λ2)] = Var[Q1(λ1 − λ⋆ ) − Q2(λ2 − λ⋆ )] = λ1 − λ2 . Observe: If P1(λ1) and P2(λ2) are independent, then, we have a larger variance Var[P1(λ1) − P2(λ2)] = λ1 + λ2.
  14. 14. 1 Introduction 2 Pathwise Importance Sampling for a Robust and Eﬃcient Multilevel Estimator (Ben Hammouda, Ben Rached, and Tempone 2020) 3 Numerical Experiments 4 Conclusions and Future Work 11
  15. 15. MLMC with Importance Sampling: Motivation Issue: Catastrophic coupling (characteristic of pure jump processes) Prob{Y = X (T) − X −1(T) = 0} ∆t →0 = 1 − ∆t , (5) X −1, X : Two coupled tau-leap approximations of the true process X based on two consecutive grid levels ( − 1, ). Consequences: Large kurtosis problem (Moraes, Tempone, and Vilanova 2016). ⇒ Expensive cost for reliable/robust estimates of sample statistics in MLMC. ▸ Why large kurtosis is bad: σS2(Y ) = Var[Y ] √ M √ (κ − 1) + 2 M −1 ; M ≫ κ . ▸ Why accurate variance estimates are important: M∗ ∝ √ V W−1 ∑ L =0 √ V W . Goal: Design a pathwise dependent importance sampling (IS) to improve the robustness, and the complexity of the MLMC estimator. Notation σS2(Y ): Standard deviation of the sample variance of Y ; κ : the kurtosis; V = Var[Y ]; M : number of samples; M∗ : Optimal number of samples per level; W : Cost per sample path. 12
  16. 16. Illustration of Catastrophic Coupling Consider an example where g takes values in {0,1}. g : level numerical approximation of g in the MLMC estimator. Y = g − g −1 = ⎧⎪⎪⎪⎪ ⎨ ⎪⎪⎪⎪⎩ 1, with probability p −1, with probability q 0, with probability 1 − p − q . (6) If p ,q →∞ → 0 ▸ Prob(Y = 0) →∞ → 1. ▸ κ ≈ (p + q )−1 →∞ → ∞ ▸ To have accurate sample variance estimates, V ⇒ Need to control σS2(Y ) = Var[Y ] √ M √ (κ − 1) + 2 M −1 ⇒ M ≫ κ →∞ → ∞ ⇒ Expensive computational cost. 13
  17. 17. Standard Paths Coupling: One Species & One Reaction Channel Notation ▸ X −1, X : two explicit TL approximations of the process X based on levels ( − 1, ); ▸ Nl−1: number of time steps at level − 1; ▸ For 0 ≤ n ≤ Nl−1 − 1 ☀ {tn, tn+1}: two consecutive time-mesh points for X −1; ☀ {tn, tn + ∆t , tn+1}: three consecutive time-mesh points for X ; ☀ ∆a1 −1,n = a (X (tn)) − a (X −1(tn)) in the coupling interval [tn, tn + ∆t ]; ☀ ∆a2 −1,n = a (X (tn + ∆t )) − a (X −1(tn)) in the coupling interval [tn + ∆t , tn+1]; ☀ P ′ n, Q ′ n, P ′′ n , Q ′′ n: independent Poisson rdvs. Coupling idea illustration X (tn+1) − X −1(tn+1) = X (tn) − X −1(tn) + ν1 (P ′ n (∆a1 −1,n∆t )1∆a1 −1,n >0 − P ′′ n (−∆a1 −1,n∆t )1∆a1 −1,n <0) coupling in [tn,tn+∆t ] + ν1 (Q ′ n (∆a2 −1,n∆t )1∆a2 −1,n >0 − Q ′′ n (−∆a2 −1,n∆t )1∆a2 −1,n <0) coupling in [tn+∆t ,tn+1] . (7) In the following, we denote, for 0 ≤ n ≤ N −1 − 1 ⎧⎪⎪ ⎨ ⎪⎪⎩ ∆a ,2n = ∆a1 −1,n , in [tn,tn + ∆t ]. ∆a ,2n+1 = ∆a2 −1,n , in [tn + ∆t ,tn+1]. (8) 14
  18. 18. Pathwise Importance Sampling (IS) Idea 3 For 1 ≤ j ≤ J: Instead of ∆aj ,n∆t in (7), we propose λj ,n ∆t . The parameter λj ,n is determined such that our change of measure i) the kurtosis of the MLMC estimator at the deep levels. ii) the strong convergence rate. For = 1,...,L and 0 ≤ n ≤ N − 1: change measure when (i) j ∈ J1 = {1 ≤ j ≤ J; g(X + νj) ≠ g(X)} & (ii) ∆aj ,n ≠ 0 & (iii) ∆g (tn) = 0, where g = g (X ) Our analysis suggests that a sub-optimal choice of {λj ,n}j∈J1 is λj ,n = c ∆aj ,n = ∆t−δ ∆aj ,n, 0 < δ < 1, (9) δ: a scale parameter in our IS algorithm. 3 Chiheb Ben Hammouda, Nadhir Ben Rached, and Ra´ul Tempone. “Importance sampling for a robust and eﬃcient multilevel Monte Carlo estimator for stochastic reaction networks”. In: arXiv preprint arXiv:1911.06286, to appear in Statistics and Computing Journal (2020) 15
  19. 19. Main Results and Contributions Our theoretical estimates and numerical experiments in (Ben Hammouda, Ben Rached, and Tempone 2020) show Quantity of Interest MLMC Without IS (standard case) MLMC With IS (0 < δ < 1) κ O (∆t−1 ) O (∆tδ−1 ) V O (∆t ) O (∆t1+δ ) WorkMLMC O (TOL−2 log (TOL) 2 ) O (TOL−2 ) W ,sample ≈ 2 × J × Cp × ∆t−1 ≈ 2 × J × Cp × ∆t−1 Table 1: Main results for the comparison of MLMC combined with our IS algorithm, and standard MLMC. Notation κ : the kurtosis of the coupled MLMC paths at level . V : the variance of the coupled MLMC paths at level . W ,sample: the average cost of simulating coupled MLMC paths at level . TOL: a pre-selected tolerance for the MLMC estimator. Cp: the cost of generating one Poisson rdv. Details on the derivation of results in Table 1 can be found in Chiheb Ben Hammouda, Nadhir Ben Rached, and Ra´ul Tempone. “Importance sampling for a robust and eﬃcient multilevel Monte Carlo estimator for stochastic reaction networks”. In: arXiv preprint arXiv:1911.06286, to appear in Statistics and Computing Journal (2020) 16
  20. 20. 1 Introduction 2 Pathwise Importance Sampling for a Robust and Eﬃcient Multilevel Estimator (Ben Hammouda, Ben Rached, and Tempone 2020) 3 Numerical Experiments 4 Conclusions and Future Work 16
  21. 21. Example (Michaelis-Menten Enzyme Kinetics (Rao and Arkin 2003)) The catalytic conversion of a substrate, S, into a product, P, via an enzymatic reaction involving enzyme, E. This is described by Michaelis-Menten enzyme kinetics with three reactions E + S θ1 → C, C θ2 → E + S C θ3 → E + P, θ = (10−3 ,5.10−3 ,10−2 ), T = 1, X(t) = (E(t),S(t),C(t),P(t)) and X0 = (100,100,0,0). The stoichiometric matrix and the propensity functions ν = ⎛ ⎜ ⎝ −1 −1 1 0 1 1 −1 0 1 0 −1 1 ⎞ ⎟ ⎠ , a(X) = ⎛ ⎜ ⎝ θ1ES θ2C θ3C ⎞ ⎟ ⎠ The QoI is E[X(3) (T)].
  22. 22. Summary of Results of Example 1 Example α β γ κL WorkMLMC Example 1: MLMC without IS 1.02 1.03 1 1220 O (TOL−2 log (TOL) 2 ) Example 1: MLMC with IS (δ = 1/4) 1.02 1.25 1 215 O (TOL−2 ) Example 1: MLMC with IS (δ = 1/2) 1.02 1.49 1 36.5 O (TOL−2 ) Example 1: MLMC with IS (δ = 3/4) 1.03 1.75 1 5.95 O (TOL−2 ) Table 2: Comparison of convergence rates (α, β, γ) and the kurtosis at the deepest levels of MLMC, κL, for the diﬀerent numerical examples with and without IS algorithm. α,β,γ are the estimated rates of weak convergence, strong convergence and computational work, respectively, with a number of samples M = 106 . 0 < δ < 1 is a parameter in our IS algorithm. 18
  23. 23. Cost Analysis: Illustration 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 level l 10-6 10 -5 10 -4 10 -3 10-2 10 -1 Wl,sample Without IS With IS 2 l Figure 3.1: Example 1: Comparison of the average cost per sample path per level (in CPU time and estimated with 106 samples). δ = 3 4 for IS. 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 level, l 100 10 1 102 103 104 average number of IS steps N l = 2l = t l -1 Figure 3.2: Example 1: Average number of IS steps for diﬀerent MLMC levels, with IS (δ = 3 4 ), with 105 samples. 19
  24. 24. Eﬀect of our Method on the High Kurtosis Issue and Strong Convergence: Example 1 (Without IS) 0 2 4 6 8 10 -10 -5 0 5 0 2 4 6 8 10 -10 -5 0 5 0 2 4 6 8 10 0 2 4 6 8 10 0 2 4 6 8 10 10 2 10 3 kurtosis Figure 3.3: Convergence plots for MLMC without IS, to approximate E[X(3) (T)], with the number of samples M = 106 . 20
  25. 25. Eﬀect of our Method on the High Kurtosis Issue and Strong Convergence: Example 1 (With IS) 0 2 4 6 8 10 -20 -15 -10 -5 0 5 10 0 2 4 6 8 10 -10 -5 0 5 0 2 4 6 8 10 0 2 4 6 8 10 0 2 4 6 8 10 1 2 3 4 5 6 kurtosis Figure 3.4: Convergence plots for MLMC with IS (δ = 3 4 ) to approximate E[X(3) (T)] for Example 1, with the number of samples M = 106 . 21
  26. 26. Eﬀect of our IS on MLMC Complexity 10 -4 10 -3 10 -2 10 -1TOL 10 -2 10 -1 10 0 10 1 10 2 10 3 10 4 E[W] MC + SSA TOL -2 standard MLMC + TL TOL -2 log(TOL) 2 MLMC + TL + IS TOL -2 Figure 3.5: Comparison of the numerical complexity of the diﬀerent methods i) MC with exact scheme (SSA), ii) standard MLMC, and iii) MLMC combined with importance sampling (δ = 3 4 ). 22
  27. 27. 1 Introduction 2 Pathwise Importance Sampling for a Robust and Eﬃcient Multilevel Estimator (Ben Hammouda, Ben Rached, and Tempone 2020) 3 Numerical Experiments 4 Conclusions and Future Work 22
  28. 28. Conclusions 1 We design a novel method that combines a pathwise dependent importance sampling (IS) with MLMC estimator for a robust and eﬃcient estimation of statistical quantities for SRNs. 2 Our method decreases dramatically the high kurtosis (due to catastrophic coupling) observed at the deep levels of standard MLMC. 3 Our theoretical estimates and numerical experiments show that we improve the strong convergence rate from β = 1 for the standard case, to β = 1 + δ (0 < δ < 1), with a negligible additional cost. 4 This results in an improvement of the complexity from O (TOL−2 log(TOL)2 ) in the standard case to O (TOL−2 ), without steps simulated with an exact scheme as in (Anderson and Higham 2012; Moraes, Tempone, and Vilanova 2016). 5 More details can be found in Chiheb Ben Hammouda, Nadhir Ben Rached, and Ra´ul Tempone. “Importance sampling for a robust and eﬃcient multilevel Monte Carlo estimator for stochastic reaction networks”. In: arXiv preprint arXiv:1911.06286, to appear in Statistics and Computing Journal (2020) 23
  29. 29. Future Work 1 Design a more optimal IS scheme to be used for MLMC, for instance by using a hierarchy of δ , where the parameter δ used in our proposed pathwise IS method would depend on the level of discretization. 2 Design novel IS scheme for MLMC, to address the catastrophic decoupling issue4 (Lester, Yates, and Baker 2018), the second cause of the high kurtosis phenomenon in the context of SRNs when using MLMC. 3 Generalize our IS approach for MLMC estimator, to diﬀusion problems, for instance problems in option pricing with low regular payoﬀs (see (Bayer, Ben Hammouda, and Tempone 2020)). 4 Observed for general stochastic processes where terminal values of the sample paths of both coarse and ﬁne levels become very diﬀerent from each other.
  30. 30. References I D. Anderson and D. Higham. “Multilevel Monte Carlo for continuous Markov chains, with applications in biochemical kinetics”. In: SIAM Multiscal Model. Simul. 10.1 (2012). David F. Anderson. “A modiﬁed next reaction method for simulating chemical systems with time dependent propensities and delays”. In: The Journal of Chemical Physics 127.21 (2007), p. 214107. David F Anderson and Thomas G Kurtz. Stochastic analysis of biochemical systems. Springer, 2015. Christian Bayer, Chiheb Ben Hammouda, and Ra´ul Tempone. “Numerical smoothing and hierarchical approximations for eﬃcient option pricing and density estimation”. In: arXiv preprint (2020). 25
  31. 31. References II Chiheb Ben Hammouda, Nadhir Ben Rached, and Ra´ul Tempone. “Importance sampling for a robust and eﬃcient multilevel Monte Carlo estimator for stochastic reaction networks”. In: arXiv preprint arXiv:1911.06286, to appear in Statistics and Computing Journal (2020). Chiheb Ben Hammouda, Alvaro Moraes, and Ra´ul Tempone. “Multilevel hybrid split-step implicit tau-leap”. In: Numerical Algorithms (2017), pp. 1–34. Corentin Briat, Ankit Gupta, and Mustafa Khammash. “A Control Theory for Stochastic Biomolecular Regulation”. In: SIAM Conference on Control Theory and its Applications. SIAM. 2015. K Andrew Cliﬀe et al. “Multilevel Monte Carlo methods and applications to elliptic PDEs with random coeﬃcients”. In: Computing and Visualization in Science 14.1 (2011), p. 3. 26
  32. 32. References III Michael B Elowitz et al. “Stochastic gene expression in a single cell”. In: Science 297.5584 (2002), pp. 1183–1186. Stewart N. Ethier and Thomas G. Kurtz. Markov processes : characterization and convergence. Wiley series in probability and mathematical statistics. J. Wiley & Sons, 1986. isbn: 0-471-08186-8. Michael Giles. “Multi-level Monte Carlo path simulation”. In: Operations Research 53.3 (2008), pp. 607–617. D. T. Gillespie. “Approximate accelerated stochastic simulation of chemically reacting systems”. In: Journal of Chemical Physics 115 (July 2001), pp. 1716–1733. doi: 10.1063/1.1378322. Daniel T. Gillespie. “A General Method for Numerically Simulating the Stochastic Time Evolution of Coupled Chemical Reactions”. In: Journal of Computational Physics 22 (1976), pp. 403–434. 27
  33. 33. References IV SebastianC. Hensel, JamesB. Rawlings, and John Yin. “Stochastic Kinetic Modeling of Vesicular Stomatitis Virus Intracellular Growth”. English. In: Bulletin of Mathematical Biology 71.7 (2009), pp. 1671–1692. issn: 0092-8240. H. Solari J. Aparicio. “Population dynamics: Poisson approximation and its relation to the langevin process”. In: Physical Review Letters (2001), p. 4183. Ahmed Kebaier et al. “Statistical Romberg extrapolation: a new variance reduction method and applications to option pricing”. In: The Annals of Applied Probability 15.4 (2005), pp. 2681–2705. Thomas G. Kurtz. “Representation and approximation of counting processes”. In: Advances in Filtering and Optimal Stochastic Control. Vol. 42. Lecture Notes in Control and Information Sciences. Springer Berlin Heidelberg, 1982, pp. 177–191. 28
  34. 34. References V Christopher Lester, Christian A Yates, and Ruth E Baker. “Robustly simulating biochemical reaction kinetics using multi-level Monte Carlo approaches”. In: Journal of Computational Physics 375 (2018), pp. 1401–1423. Alvaro Moraes, Raul Tempone, and Pedro Vilanova. “Multilevel hybrid Chernoﬀ tau-leap”. In: BIT Numerical Mathematics 56.1 (2016), pp. 189–239. Arjun Raj et al. “Stochastic mRNA synthesis in mammalian cells”. In: PLoS biology 4.10 (2006), e309. Christopher V Rao and Adam P Arkin. “Stochastic chemical kinetics and the quasi-steady-state assumption: Application to the Gillespie algorithm”. In: The Journal of chemical physics 118.11 (2003), pp. 4999–5010. 29
  35. 35. Thank you for your attention 29

×